Fogo de Chao's (FOGO) CEO Larry Johnson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fogo de Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Stacey Murphy - Investor Relations

Larry Johnson - Chief Executive Officer

Barry McGowan - President

Tony Laday - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Jason West - Credit Suisse

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Greetings and welcome to the Fogo de Chao First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Stacey Murphy

Welcome to Fogo de Chao's first quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings call, which is also being broadcast live over the Internet. Before turning the call over, let me quickly remind you that certain matters discussed such as statements relating to the company's strategies or guidance, are not based on historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in our press release issued today after market close and the company's filing with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

On the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations are provided in the tables in the press release. On our call today, you will hear from Larry Johnson, Chief Executive Officer; Barry McGowan, President; and Tony Laday, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

On the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations are provided in the tables in the press release. On our call today, you will hear from Larry Johnson, Chief Executive Officer; Barry McGowan, President; and Tony Laday, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

Now I will turn the call over to Larry.

Larry Johnson

Thank you and good afternoon. Welcome to Fogo’s first quarter 2017 earnings call. As you may have seen in our earnings release today, during the quarter, we reported adjusted EPS of $0.18; revenue growth of 7.9% on a constant currency basis; consolidated comparable sales increased 0.3%; U.S. comparable sales increased 0.9%, which was 210 and 150 basis points higher than the Knapp Track High End Steakhouses and Black Box’s Upscale/Fine Dining groups respectively; U.S. comparable traffic increased 0.8%, which was 370 and 400 basis points higher than both the Knapp Track High End Steakhouses and Black Box’s Upscale/Fine Dining groups respectively and opened two new restaurants in the U.S. We believe the positive traffic gains this quarter and over the last 3 years are a result of the strategic initiatives we have put in place designed to increase awareness while driving trial and frequency.

Brazil’s sales results continue to reflect the impact of the sustained economic recession. Additionally, you may recall from last year, we felt there was some level of benefit attributable to preplanning efforts related to the Olympics that we have now lapped in Q1. Although we do not control the pace of the economic improvement in Brazil, we are working on the things we can control such as driving traffic through value platforms, group sales and innovation. Each of these platforms has demonstrated success in the U.S. and we believe are benefiting our business in Brazil as well. Also, as part of our comprehensive reimage program, we are planning up to two additional reimages in Brazil during 2017. As a company, we remain committed to our strategic platforms around daypart expansion, price optionality and all-day value. We will continue to further enhance these platforms through innovation like our new small plates menu and Brazilian-inspired cocktails that emphasize our Bar Fogo area. Barry will share more color on these new traffic and check driving initiatives.

New restaurant expansion continues to be a fundamental tenant of our long-term growth algorithm. It is also a critical component to increasing our brand awareness. Our development strategy emphasizes market penetration, balanced with new entries into key DMAs within North America. We believe this approach creates greater awareness for Fogo over the long-term with more opportunities for the guests to visit convenient locations. Also, our market penetration strategy specifically helps us leverage advertising and marketing spend within DMAs.

Our first quarter openings in the uptown area of Dallas and the Tysons, Virginia store in the greater DC area, are both examples of our market penetration strategy. Although it is early, we are pleased with the performance of the 2017 class. Our remaining domestic openings anticipated for 2017 will be in Lincoln Square in Bellevue, Washington, the St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida, and the big Beaver Road area in Troy, Michigan, all new markets but within established trade areas of these new markets.

From an international perspective, we anticipate opening joint venture restaurants in the Middle East market with a store in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this year, followed by a restaurant in the international finance center in Dubai. This is in addition to our current joint venture restaurants in Mexico City. At the end of the quarter, our remodel initiative was well underway, having completed 7 restaurants throughout the system. As you recall, this passive investment updates the restaurants with a warm contemporary feel. The remodels also highlight the Bar Fogo area, allowing us to capitalize on our bar initiatives and further emphasize our brand positioning of approachable fine dining. And where available, we will increase the capacity or flexibility in our seating. On average, we are targeting a 2% to 3% lift to revenue.

We have prioritized the first group of remodels by those we believe will have the greatest positive impact from both guest and financial perspectives. These restaurants tend to be older, larger and accordingly, are expected to be more expensive than the average re-image. Although it is early, we are pleased with the performance of these recent U.S. re-images. During 2017, we anticipate remodeling up to 6 additional restaurants in the U.S. and Brazil.

Let me now turn the call over to Barry to discuss the operational strategies driving the business.

Barry McGowan

Thank you, Larry. Fogo de Chao is an authentic, distinctive and differentiated dining experience with a compelling value proposition. Our strategies implemented over the last 3 years around daypart expansion, value price optionality and large group sales have been developed to drive awareness, trial and frequency over time.

Similar to our 1-year basis versus our peers, sales were 120 basis and 150 basis points higher and traffic was up 620 and 650 basis points compared to Knapp Track High End Steakhouse and Black Box Fine Dining groups on a 2-year stack basis. Our traffic and top line growth are directly attributable to the strategies implemented over the last several years. Daypart expansion proved to be a solid win for the brand. We completed our daypart expansion in the fall of 2016. As traffic and frequency ramps during our new weekend daypart, we are now focusing on innovation to continue optimizing revenue during our highest demand dayparts.

Our value-enhancing platforms such as lunch starting at $15, weekend brunch, Bar Fogo are resonating with our guests, and our large group program introduced 4 years ago continues to ramp, being up 7.6% this quarter and 11.8% on a 2-year basis. These initiatives give our guests the choice of how to use the brand to suit their desired dining occasion. Our next iteration of top line initiatives will be built upon these existing platforms and enhanced by both seasonal and core innovation.

On our last call, we briefly mentioned our recent rollout of the most significant bar menu enhancement in the U.S. to-date. The new Brazilian cocktails, bar bites, happy hour offers and seasonal menu additions offer guests new reasons to experience Fogo at a variety of price points. The offerings were designed with everyday occasions in mind and offer uniquely cravable items such as the braised beef rib sliders, homemade empanadas and our new handcrafted Brazilian-inspired cocktails, including the Mango Habanero Caipirinha. The new happy hour menu also includes price options of $4 bar bites, $6 South American wine and $8 Brazilian inspired cocktails. We are seeing traction, great media and guest response to the new items. Also, we believe the Bar Fogo program will continue to grow as our re-image program, which provides physical changes to emphasize the heightened importance of the bar area, is implemented.

In the U.S., this time of year brings families together to celebrate moms, dads and grads. Once again, we are leveraging this with our Celebrations campaigns with Fogo’s vibrant atmosphere, exceptional Brazilian cuisine and welcoming hospitality, an ideal choice to accommodate celebration of all sizes and occasions. As we build our top line sales with strategies designed to drive trial and frequency, our operations team continues to strive to deliver an exceptional guest experience during every visit. Accordingly, we have and continued to make investments in the business for the long-term growth.

As we ambitiously rolled out initiatives like daypart expansion and Bar Fogo menu, we consciously added training and staff to set our guests up for the best experience. In the short-term, our labor is higher than we expect to typically run. The team is actively working on incorporating the learnings. As such, we expect our labor costs to dissipate during the second quarter as we build proficiency around our new dayparts and platforms. Over the long term, we remain committed to delivering our guests an exceptional dining experience through highly efficient operating model. We believe our industry leading team member attention is the key driver to accomplishing our goal and we will continue to incentivize performance and retain the best talent.

We will continue to capitalize on our culinary and purchasing programs to provide innovative seasonal offerings while leveraging commodity pricing to our advantage. These, along with our attention to productivity and waste management initiatives currently in place, will help us preserve our four wall margin as we continue to grow the top line.

Now with that, let me hand the call over to Tony to discuss the financials. Tony?

Tony Laday

Thanks Barry. During the first quarter, we reported fully diluted EPS of $0.17 on a GAAP basis and EPS of $0.18 on an adjusted basis. Total revenues increased $7.5 million to $76.4 million. The increase in consolidated revenues is due to a $5.5 million increase in incremental sales from our restaurants opened less than 18 months, an exchange rate benefit of $1.9 million and a 0.3% increase in consolidated comparable sales. Revenues increased 7.9% on a constant currency basis. As stores meet our defined metrics for being a comparable restaurant, they rolled into our U.S. comparable sales calculation. As a reminder, we include Mexico in our U.S. segment.

U.S. comparable restaurant sales increased 0.9%. The change is attributable to a 0.8% increase in traffic growth, 1.2% increase in price and 1.1% decrease in mix. Also, the holiday shift of Easter moving out of the quarter was estimated to be 60 basis points headwind. Brazil comparable restaurant sales were down 2.9% for the quarter, reflecting the continued recessionary economic environment. As Larry mentioned, although we do not control the pace of the economic improvement, we are working on the things we can control, such as driving traffic through value platforms and innovation. Food and beverage costs for the quarter were 28.1% of revenues as compared to 27.9% in the previous year quarter. The change is primarily due to new restaurant inefficiencies and the impact of mix shift. These increases were mostly offset by meat deflation.

Compensation and benefits cost increased 90 basis points over the prior year to 24.4%. The increase is primarily attributable to additional labor costs associated with the implementation of our expanded Saturday daypart, along with the rollout of our new Bar Fogo menu that Barry discussed. We would expect the expense related to the rollout of these platforms to ease during the second quarter as the slope of the learning curve flattens. These increases were partially mitigated by lower insurance expense. Occupancy and other operating costs increased $2.4 million to $15.1 million. As a percentage of revenue, this is a 140 basis point increase to 19.8%. Higher repair and maintenance due to timing differences, local related taxes and investment associated with the rollout of the Bar Fogo menu were the primary drivers of the increase.

General and administrative expense decreased slightly in terms of dollars to $5.5 million. As a percent of total revenue, G&A decreased 100 basis points to 7.2%, demonstrating our ability to leverage our infrastructure as we grow the top line. Our pre-opening costs were $1.3 million due to the opening of the Tysons and Uptown locations during the quarter. The expected opening of our Bellevue restaurant is now later in the second quarter. As such, the anticipated pre-opening costs will be incurred during the second quarter. Depreciation expense increased $0.8 million to $4.5 million due primarily to the addition of company owned restaurants that have been opened less than 12 months. Recently remodeled stores also contributed to the change, but to a lesser extent.

Moving to liquidity, the company generated $13 million in cash flow from operations for the quarter. We completed a $3 million pay-down of our debt in Q1. We have $97.3 million available on our $250 million line of credit and $5.7 million outstanding in letters of credit. And the company had cash on the balance sheet of $33 million. Our healthy cash flows allow us to comfortably support our paced restaurant development, implement strategic initiatives and fund our re-image program while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Last, I would like to reiterate our guidance previously provided. We anticipate fully diluted adjusted EPS of $0.92 to $0.95 for fiscal 2017, representing a 7% to 11% growth over adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.86 in fiscal 2016. This guidance is based on the following full year assumptions. We anticipate total revenue of $315 million to $320 million, assuming an exchange rate of R$3.25 to the U.S. dollar. Company owned comparable restaurant sales are expected to be in the range of down 0.5% to up 0.5%. We expect a restaurant contribution margin of 28.8% to 29.2%. We anticipate opening up to seven restaurants, including up to two joint venture locations. As such, we would expect pre-opening costs in the range of $3 million to $3.5 million. We expect general and administrative expenses of $20 million to $22 million. Our capital expenditures, net of tenant improvements are anticipated to be between $26 million and $30 million. We anticipate depreciation to be between $18.5 million to $19 million for the year. We estimate our tax rate to be between 32% to 33%.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Larry for closing comments.

Larry Johnson

Thank you, Tony. To close, Fogo is a compelling brand with broad appeal. We believe the results discussed today demonstrate our ability to deliver paced and successful new restaurant development, top line growth, driven by the initiatives in place and gradual operating and G&A leverage over time. With our U.S. comparable traffic consistently outpacing our peers, we have confidence the initiatives in place are solid strategies to drive our brand’s growth and we anticipate the investments in our brand reinforce our positioning as the category leader in churrasco.

Thank you for joining us on the call today. And now, I would like to have the operator open the line up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question today is coming from Jeff Farmer from Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Farmer

Facing increasingly favorable same-store sales comparisons at least by my model in both in the U.S. and Brazil, so do you view the 2017 same-store sales guidance range as conservative or are there some calendar shifts or any other potential haven’t been reflected in that guidance that we might not be aware of?

Tony Laday

No. I wouldn’t say that we would expect what we think that the guidance we provided is conservative. I think it’s in line with our expectations. I think the thing to think about as you think about Q3 really is the lap of the Olympics of last year. And so if you remember, that lap was about $1.4 million in total revenue and that total revenue is a part of the comp base. So as you are thinking through the rest of the year, that’s the one thing. And obviously, we try to do as much as we could in terms of really trying to isolate what we thought that was. But I think as you have heard Larry talk before too, there is particularly some halo effect that we didn’t have included in that number. So I think we want to be cognizant of that from a same-store sales perspective as we look at Q2 and Q3.

Jeff Farmer

Okay, that’s helpful. And then again just to drill down a little bit. So in terms of thinking about the same-store sales across both the U.S. and Brazil, so I hear loud and clear what you are saying about Brazil. But theoretically, just based on the number we just saw from the U.S., could we be seeing positive same-store sales for the U.S. segment for the balance of ‘17? Does your guidance potentially capture that expectation?

Tony Laday

Yes, it does. And so as we think about the rest of the year and looking at the U.S., the U.S. really is the driver of our [indiscernible] as you can tell, obviously Brazil is only 15% of our number, but the U.S. is the key driver to hitting our guidance and being in line with our guidance. So, as you look through the rest of the year and I know you have looked at third quarter and fourth quarter and see kind of the easier laps in the second half of the year.

Jeff Farmer

Right. Alright, thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Andy Barish from Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Andy Barish

Hey, guys. You mentioned Easter did the Valentine shift have a negative impact in the first quarter as well?

Tony Laday

Andy, we really didn’t see that much of an impact from Valentine’s Day and granted we would have thought so. But when we look at the entire kind of really the whole weekend and that Valentine’s Day, not just Valentine’s Day in and of itself and look at that year-over-year, we really didn’t see a meaningful enough difference to really mention that.

Andy Barish

Okay. And then on the – as you look at the glide path for new restaurant openings and the margin impact from some inefficiencies as you have discussed, how do you kind of view the impact in ‘17 versus ‘16, I guess?

Tony Laday

From an – yes, I would expect that to dissipate as we think about kind of the NRO impacts from an efficiency perspective. And one thing I highlighted in my prepared comments was looking at just the first quarter obviously there is a little bit higher cost from a labor perspective than you would normally think. I mean, I didn’t – in that, really highlight NROs at all in that really driven by...

Barry McGowan

Just big training and...

Tony Laday

Yes, from a training perspective on Bar Fogo rollout as well as we continue to really calibrate and optimize the weekend really having our team members really understand when the guests are coming up, so that we could optimize from a labor perspective while maintaining kind of the great guest experience that people expect.

Andy Barish

Okay. And where are you on – are you locked on a percentage of your beef for the year?

Tony Laday

So beef right now, we see – we have just lapped some beef benefit from last year. So again, we are seeing that dissipate. Our large beef contract is picanha, obviously, so we blocked that in for the rest of the year and that’s favorable. Now that’s being offset with lamb. And as you know, seafood is now a bigger part of our mix. So, we see really commodities as we have said even last call, we are seeing really kind of being flat with slight inflation going into the rest of the year. So we are cutting through the beef benefit and obviously, our total basket of goods we see pressure in other areas and we are innovating and looking at different things to continue to offset that. But we would say flattish is probably good.

Andy Barish

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Jason West from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Jason West

Yes, thanks. I guess just going back to the margins on the quarter, Tony would you be able to quantify any of the one-off or timing issues in there, maybe separate from sort of ongoing pressures that you are seeing in the business?

Tony Laday

Yes. So especially if you look at the line items there, one of the key ones is in our other occupancy cost. The majority of that change was really – was the three things I mentioned. And all three of those things, I would say, are kind of one-time timing things. Obviously, the R&M and then the tax and then the rollout of the Bar Fogo, so probably 90% of that variance year-over-year is all attributable to kind of one-time things in the quarter. And then if you think about, from a labor perspective, almost all of it was driven by kind of the inefficiencies from a learning curve perspective, on the daypart expansion and Bar Fogo. So, we really would expect a fair amount of that degradation year-over-year to go away or dissipate when you go into the second and third quarter.

Jason West

Okay, that’s helpful. And I guess that kind of relates to my next question just around the profitability that you are seeing on these incremental sales from the new dayparts and the bar initiatives. Your comps obviously are doing very well versus the industry right now, but you are seeing some margin pressure. So, it sounds like the flow-through margins on these incremental sales are good once you get through the sort of growing pains initially. Is that the right way to look at it or should we expect the flow-through margins on things like brunch just to be less than your kind of core business?

Barry McGowan

No. I think, Jason, this is Barry. We expect them as the platforms are now in place. We expect efficiencies to start rolling through. So, we expect that to be strong. Now remember, our weekend lunch is new. It’s actually a bigger check, more profitable check than our weekday launch. So that’s the strength. Now traffic and the price optionality at lunch starting at $15, that’s driving frequency and we are seeing an opt-in rate less than our test of roughly 12%. So that’s better than we planned. So overall, we feel good about where we are at margin. And we feel like we can maintain going through with these while driving traffic and staying positive with traffic.

Jason West

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Nicole Miller from Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. A couple of quick questions, first on development, the new units this year seem more like central in the city kind of locations and how would these stores ramp, if at all differently versus other suburban inter – kind of inter-suburban sites?

Larry Johnson

Nicole, this is Larry. These – each store ramps differently. Our experience so far on these and again, it’s very early with these stores. They seem to have good traction. So we still look at that 3-year target ramp and we would expect that they would be within that range. But – and there is no intentional shifting from one type to another. It’s just in the process of identifying locations. These were ones that both Tyson’s and Uptown fall into that category of adding to an existing market. If you look at the next ones that come online, these are going to be new markets. We are going into Bellevue and suburban Seattle and then Jacksonville. So it’s that concept that what we are trying to do in each class year is have some – that mix that some are in the multi-unit markets and then some are in new markets.

Nicole Miller

Thank you for that. And then on daypart, so you have added really different new dayparts, thinking specifically like weekday lunch, would this open up for the potential for daytime private dining occasions and not just the nights and weekends, but corporate or other celebratory events, would they take place during the day, would that be an opportunity?

Barry McGowan

Yes, Nicole. So obviously having the platform, we have started that and that’s part of the ramp. We see – we call business meeting and then we usually have receptions after or before. So we see that daypart during the week being a large growth area for us. And also social on weekends, we are seeing Saturday on social events with receptions, family reunions and stuff like that on weekends as well. So we see that as expansive. And obviously, the weekend expansion also helps, quite frankly, with the premium weekend dinner, a large group capacity that we want to optimize as well.

Nicole Miller

And then just the last one and I did join a couple of minutes late, so I apologize if you discussed it, but do we need to understand anything about the San Juan, Puerto Rico store, given some of the difficulties?

Larry Johnson

I think we – the way we are approaching San Juan is I think it was challenging when you have the combination of the Zika issue and then the general economic situation. But we are in a very good location in San Juan. We are in Paseo Caribe. It’s next to the Hilton, which is the largest resort hotel in Puerto Rico. That is a very dynamic area and it’s very heavy on the tourist traffic there, which now is holding up. So – and the Paseo Caribe, I think it now is fully leased up. So we are feeling good about San Juan. And it certainly, I think it’s come through that shock period when the economy and the Zika appeared.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Brett Levy from Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Levy

Good afternoon. Can you share with us a little bit your thoughts on pricing and also, you talked about a mix of down 1.1%, how much of that is coming from just the transition to different dayparts or what are you seeing at just your core dinner. And then also, if you could just remind us what you said on those market share numbers versus Knapp Track and Black Box?

Barry McGowan

Sure. So – I will let Tony add some color, too. But the mix shift is primarily the new platforms and on weekends, you are seeing some shift, but overall weekend, traffic and mix is up. And even right now, this quarter, lunch daypart traffic is up, so as dinner. So overall, we see a settling as we finalize those platforms. But price, we have always been between 1% and 2% price. We have always tried to stay within or below at-home inflation. Obviously, deflation has just happened dramatically this last 1.5 years, so as we cut through that, our pricing model has always been about value and focused on traffic, so all that over the last 4 years leads to positive traffic 3 years straight. So we still believe that our price differential to our peers, that 25%, if you would difference, is what we are preserving. What we are focusing on is what more can we do to enhance, to maintain price and maintain margin, it takes a little bit more thoughtfulness, but our model allows us that flexibility to be creative and add more to a guest while obviously, maintaining margin to really hold off on price. So Tony, you want to add any thoughts?

Tony Laday

Yes. Just to answer your question relative to Knapp, in the first quarter, our sales were 210 basis points better and traffic was 270 basis points better. Yes. 2 years...

Brett Levy

And sorry and on Black Box as well?

Tony Laday

Yes. Black Box was – hold on a second.

Barry McGowan

Slightly more on Black Box.

Tony Laday

Yes. Actually, traffic for Black Box was actually 400 basis points better and then from a sales perspective, it was 150 basis points.

Barry McGowan

Now it’s better than Black Box, so that all goes back to the strategy, Brett. That look in the end, our value proposition is why we believe strongly in what we do. So everything we do around innovation and pricing all tries to maintain that as we go forward. We are an experienced model, so all that ties into the platforms of getting more choice, more dayparts to use us and while preserving, obviously the strong value.

Brett Levy

Just want to follow-up on that, as you are talking about food costs are now flattish to possibly inflationary and labor costs are up, not just because of what you are doing, but also because of what’s going on in the landscape. We could still anticipate that you would stay within that range of the 1% to 2%?

Barry McGowan

Yes, I think so.

Brett Levy

Thank you.

Barry McGowan

Okay.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Larry Johnson

I want to thank everybody for participating in the call and look forward to the next one.

Operator

That does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

