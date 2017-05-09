Quantenna Communications' (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA)

Thank you, Stephanie, and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer. Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available on our Investor Relations Web-site at quantenna.com.

Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean's remarks will be abbreviated and certain metrics not discussed in today's call, including historical comparisons and GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials. The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today's conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We will briefly refer to the earnings presentation supplementary during today's call, but note that we will not be speaking to every slide in sequence.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna's highlights from the first quarter and the market opportunity for our premium Wi-Fi solutions. This will be followed by Sean with a financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared remarks and then open the call for question-and-answer.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I would like to announce the investor conferences that we will be participating in during the second quarter. These include the Benchmark One-on-One Investor Conference in Chicago on June 1, as well as the 37th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 14.

Now, I will turn the call over to Sam. Sam?

Thank you, Vern. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Q1 of 2017 marked another excellent quarter for Quantenna. Please note that this was our first full quarter as a publicly held company. Today we have a lot of good news to share with you and I appreciate your interest and support in Quantenna.

Let us start by briefly reviewing our Q1 financial highlights. I'm pleased to report that Quantenna produced record revenues, delivering $37.9 million for the first quarter. This represents an impressive 55% growth over the first quarter of 2016. And to add, we have a strong balance sheet with $114 million in cash.

Regarding Quantenna's product mix, our 802.11ac Wave 2 performed well and we expect incremental growth in Q2 that will exceed its record Q4 level. Further, our 802.11n product saw continued strength in Q1 that was driven by increased market share. Finally, our 10G Wave 3 revenue continued to grow as we have seen increasing interest from our customers and we expect this momentum to continue through the rest of the year.

During the first quarter, we had three announcements across our ecosystem that reinforced our position as the leading provider of the highest performing Wi-Fi technology on the planet. First, we announced the QSR5G-AX. This is a follow-on product to industry's first 802.11ax introduction or 12-stream QSR10G-AX. The QSR5G leverages Quantenna proprietary architecture and is ready to take advantage of our customer pipeline and established footprint of 802.11ac solutions. We expect this product to position us well for success in the mainstream Wi-Fi market. We expect our 5G-AX and our 10G-AX will be critical new products for the next generation of Wi-Fi. Convergence to the next standards will take time to unfold, as has been the case historically, but we anticipate to be the first to the market and ready to lead our customers to a better Wi-Fi experience.

Second, we introduced a carrier-grade full-duplex Wi-Fi range extender with Greenwave Systems. And finally, we introduced SONiQ, or Self Optimizing Network software that unites various network devices. Coupled with our semiconductor solution for residential gateways, repeaters and video clients, SONiQ can transform the home Wi-Fi experience via an intelligently managed network. It will detect and route the best connection for any of your client devices.

In addition, I'm also excited to report that in the first quarter we sold past the shipment of our 100 millionth Wi-Fi chip. This is a major milestone that represents over a decade of intense development efforts led by our world-class team. This milestone demonstrates a scalable operational efficiency.

As you may recall, what makes our Wi-Fi technology unique on the last call, we discussed what makes our Wi-Fi technology unique on the last call. This is demonstrated on Slide 4 of the earnings presentation. Now I would like to take an opportunity to share with the investors the market growth forecast for premium Wi-Fi solution.

If you refer to Slide 5, we have a chart that shows our market opportunity. ABI Research forecasts that the non-portable Wi-Fi enabled devices that have 4x4 MIMO technology or greater, which we define as premium, will grow from $200 million in 2016 to $1.3 billion in 2021. That is a 50% compound annual growth rate.

Even though we don't separately break this out, the 8x8 MIMO market is expected to have a more impressive growth rate of 82% compound annual growth from 2016 through 2021. Please note that we are still the only 8x8 solution currently offered.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Sean.

Thanks, Sam, and good afternoon everyone. As Vern previously stated, our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both my remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

We are pleased to report record revenue of $37.9 million in the first quarter. This represents 55% growth over the first quarter last year and is up 1% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2016. The sequential growth was particularly strong given the typical seasonal industry softness experienced in Q1. Also let me remind you that Q4 2016 was an extended 14-week quarter, and Q1 2017 we are back to our normal 13-week quarter. Taking this into account and adjusting for the extra week, the sequential growth over Q4 would have been 9%.

Our first quarter gross margin was in line with our expectations at 49.2%, and declined 230 basis points sequentially but gained 50 basis points year-over-year. As we noted on our fourth quarter earnings call, our gross margin is typically impacted by mix.

Our operating expenses were in line with our expectations, reflecting increased staffing levels and costs associated with being a public company that were recognized in sales and marketing and G&A. R&D expenses declined sequentially due to the timing of development projects. We used $400,000 in cash from operations in the first quarter, or $0.01 per share, due to expanding our working capital as the business continues to grow.

Our non-GAAP EPS, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $0.03 for the first quarter compared to $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2016, and a loss of $0.04 in the first quarter of 2016.

Turning to our balance sheet, we closed Q1 2017 with $114 million in cash and cash equivalents. Accounts receivable ended at $17.8 million or 42 days sales outstanding. This compares to $14.5 million or 35 days in Q4 2016. This increase was primarily due to the timing of customer payments.

Inventory ended at $13.4 million, or 5.8 annualized turns, in the first quarter, compared to $15.8 million or 4.6 annualized turns in the fourth quarter. This decline was due to heavier shipments of our legacy products coupled with an inventory decline due to improving operational efficiencies.

Now for a discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi technology; as we anticipated, our 802.11ac Wave 2 product declined 5% sequentially in Q1 due to typical seasonal softness from our customers as well as one less week in the first quarter relative to the fourth. Wave 2 products doubled over the first quarter of 2016, growing 100% year-over-year, due to continued strong customer interest. We anticipate Wave 2 revenue to grow sequentially in Q2 and exceed our Q4 levels.

Our legacy 802.11n revenue grew 27% sequentially in the first quarter on relatively smaller revenue levels as a result of increased market share. 802.11n products declined 22% year-over-year in the first quarter, in line with our overall expectations that this product area will decline over time.

Our Wave 3 10G product grew from 1% of revenue in the fourth quarter to 3% in the first quarter or $1 million. While still relatively small to our overall revenue, we expect Wave 3 revenue to grow sequentially in Q2 and continue to grow throughout the second half of 2017 as service providers ramp design wins into volume production.

I will now cover our guidance for the second quarter of 2017. As the second quarter progresses, we have seen continued demand from our customers for our 802.11ac Wave 2 products, coupled with the ramp of our 10G products. Taking this into consideration, we expect second quarter revenue to be between $42 million and $44 million.

We expect our product mix to improve in the second quarter. Accordingly, we anticipate our non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter to be between 48.5% and 50.5%. However, as we have stated in our prior call, we anticipate the gross margin on our 10G product will be below the corporate average until we complete cost optimization efforts toward the end of 2017. Thus, gross margin performance may fluctuate in the second half of 2017.

In Q2, we plan to invest in R&D and add incremental headcount as well as incur increased expenses related to development projects. Note that our R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter to quarter due to the timing of these projects. Also we anticipate sales and marketing and G&A to grow modestly. Thus, we expect second quarter operating expenses to grow 10% to 15% sequentially with R&D accounting for most of this increase. In the second quarter, we expect tax expenses to be in the range of $200,000 to $300,000.

So, to summarize, for the second quarter, we anticipate a GAAP loss of $0.00 to $0.02 per share and the non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.04 and $0.06. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliation contained in our earnings release for more information. We are excited about our revenue growth as the demand for our products continues.

Finally, I would also like to note that while we understand there is interest related to our large service provider customers, we do not plan to share specifics about our customer relationships. Therefore, we will not be discussing or updating specific design wins or details with investors on a regular basis. We appreciate your understanding.

I would like to now turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks.

Thank you, Sean. As I discussed earlier on the call, we continue to work diligently to bring the best Wi-Fi experience with service providers. Strategically, we are finding our efforts are much more readily monetized in this area relative to retail and enterprise. Of course we are still working closely with key partners in both retail and enterprise market.

We continue to partner with our service provider customers as they broaden their presence in the residential market. They are absorbing a very dynamic market here, such as traditional cable operators that are quad-bundling mobile phone services and satellite operators being bought by mobile carriers. For us, this presents a significant opportunity. The key to this augmentation often therefore is a very reliable and high-performance Wi-Fi fabric. Because of our positioning, the market is rapidly moving toward us.

For example, if you were to look at one of our key target markets, the residential hotspots, the growth is exceptional. According to Cisco, total Wi-Fi residential hotspots will grow from 85 million in 2016 to 526 million in 2021. This represents a 44% compound annual growth over the five-year period. Quantenna is not just participating in this growth, we are enabling it.

If you think we are crazy about Wi-Fi, you are right, but you are not alone. In a recent study conducted by Comcast XFINITY, 34% of multiunit residential managers ranked Wi-Fi as an amenity that's most important to their renters. This compared to just 13% who identified in-room laundry facilities. Wi-Fi could soon be considered a utility just like electricity and running water.

So, in summary, we are very proud of our heritage of enabling the best-in-class Wi-Fi solution that improves everyone's life. We just posted a back-to-back record revenue in the quarter and announced a strong outlook for Q2. We have a portfolio of leading-edge products that are capturing the market needs of today and tomorrow. We couldn't be more excited about our future. And finally, we have a great team that brings their A-game to work every day. I couldn't be more proud of that.

Now, this concludes our prepared remarks. We would like to open the call for your questions. Stephanie?

Suji Desilva

Congratulations on the strong results here as a gate and also congratulations on making 100 million units. I wanted to ask about the unit number here, it's about 100 million, two quarters ago it was about 80 million. That metric helps us kind of understand your unit shipments. Can you talk about how we should think about blended ASP along with that in the trend, any puts and takes we should think about as you roll out the newer products and multiple products?

Sean Sobers

I think as we discussed in the past, ASPs are climbing as we migrate towards 10G. That's for two reasons. One, overall the higher end and higher performance, but you're also getting more real estate from the overall chipset. So we are having both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz. Before, our products were only 5 GHz. So if you think about ASP as you migrate to 10G, you are seeing around doubling of that, if not more.

Suji Desilva

Okay, good. And then in terms of the competitive landscape, can you give us a sense versus three months ago and your thoughts there? Competitors certainly are trying to catch up to you. And then what you're seeing in the design competitions that you have encountered more recently?

Sam Heidari

So as far as we are concerned today, I mean easily we are still the only 8x8 product out there offering in the designs. We have not seen any evidence of any other product having been in our customers' hand. So, we are leading that. Meanwhile, we are continuing to ship and win even new design wins with our legacy 4x4 solution.

Suji Desilva

Very good. And then last quick question, you talked about carrier-grade extender. Sam, is that a meaningful incremental market opportunity for you guys and would that show up in whatever interface and protocol it's handling or would it be a separate line item, help us understand if that's something we should be paying attention to as an incremental opportunity?

Sam Heidari

So the entry to the market, I don't think that is going to be identified as a separate line item for the time being. I don't think it will have – and it is definitely a – the significance of that and importance of that is it provides a complete solution to the service providers and their end customers as a one-stop shop, but it is going to be maybe more meaningful in the years to come. I don't see it in 2017-2018.

Suji Desilva

Okay, fair enough. Thanks, guys. Congrats again.

Quinn Bolton

I want to echo my congratulations on the strong results and guidance. Sean, just wanted to come through the guidance for the second quarter, you said that Wave 2 would be back to or above record levels from the fourth quarter. So it sounds like Wave 2 solution should be about $31.5 million or better. I think you said 802.11n would decline and that was around $7 million. So it kind of sounds like the core business is probably somewhere around $38.5 million. If that's right, it sounds like the Wave 3 or 10G solution could be anywhere from about $2.5 million to $6.5 million in the second quarter. And I just want to make sure that that's kind of the right expectation you are setting or do you think that the Wave 2 802.11ac stuff sees some significant growth above the previous 4Q 2016 record level?

Sean Sobers

It's a very good question and you do know how to do math very well, but we're not going to be more specific than what we said earlier. We are expecting over time obviously on the Wave 3 10G product to continue to grow and grow significantly, but I can't give you any more specifics.

Sam Heidari

We did say that Wave 2 will be higher than Q4.

Sean Sobers

Yes, exactly.

Quinn Bolton

Okay. And then I guess just with your mixing towards the 10G solutions yet your gross margin sort of uptick in the second quarter despite that mix towards the 10G solution, can you tell us what's going on in Wave 2 product line that's standing for the better mix shift or is the 10G solutions coming a little bit better than perhaps previously expected?

Sean Sobers

So I mean we talk a lot about kind of the three pieces, 11n and then Wave 2 ac and then Wave 3 or 10G ac, when we talk about it on that level, inside that level there is a multiple chipset that could make up different product sets that have different profiles. So when the product mix is in there and it comes in differently, it can have a different impact on the overall outcome. But there's nothing – we're still working towards cost optimization on the 10G product as we progress through the end of 2017.

Quinn Bolton

Okay. And then just one more for Sam and then I'll hop back in the queue, just Sam, what are you seeing in terms of demand for the 8x8 MIMO? You're still the only provider with 8x8 on the market. Are service providers kind of waiting for kind of first design wins for 8x8 to ramp before making their decisions or are you already layering in additional 8x8 design wins on top of your initial QSR10G ramp?

Sam Heidari

Quinn, if I may go back to the conversations we have had at the time of IPO, even as earlier as a couple of months ago, I stated how many different service providers are there in deployment and the new ones which are coming on, which we kind of showed that landscape to you before. We talked about 27 at the time being deploying service providers and we have about 40 overall design wins in deployment. So a good number of them are coming up. A good number of the ones which are coming up are 8x8 design wins. So 8x8 is getting good traction in the market today and we expect multiples of this going to deployment this year and then follow up to be by the following year.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Thanks for the additional color.

Blayne Curtis

I'll echo my congrats as well. Sean, just wanted to go back on the prior question. I know you don't want to breakout specific numbers, but it sounded like with the OpEx line going up, I'm assuming that's a tape-out, so maybe if you could just talk about the timing of Wave 3, is it progressing as you expected and have talked about prior? And then if you are taping out the cost down, is that also going to – can you talk about the timing of that and the impact to the gross margin?

Sean Sobers

So you are right in a sense that the developments that are happening in R&D when we talk about projects, those are generally tape-outs. We're not going to talk about specifically which one, but we are tracking in what we believe we forecasted for the full year as it relates to 10G and when the cost-down is going to come as well as when the revenue ramp is going to come. So no real changes there from anything we talked about or thought about in the past.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. And maybe you could just talk about the strength you're expecting in June in Wave 2 coming back, where are you seeing that strength from?

Sean Sobers

I think generally it's across our customer base. We have quite a few service providers that are in rollout and ramping up across their customer base. So we can have a view to what's going to happen in Q2. Obviously we're halfway through Q2 as we speak right now, so we have a good visibility towards what's going to happen in the quarter.

Blayne Curtis

Perfect. And then just the OpEx guidance for June, just want to make sure I understand the moving pieces. Obviously you're a small company and tape-outs can matter. So, March was depressed, it was lower than expected. Now June is with $19 million. How do you think about that OpEx line in the back half of the year?

Sean Sobers

And I think you are right on the impacts of the tape-outs are going to be the things that fluctuate mostly. Obviously we're a company that's growing pretty rapidly, above 50%. So, hiring is going to be a big portion of that as well. So those are the big drivers. The focus areas for expense growth is going to come out of R&D. It's not going to be, for the most part, sales and marketing and G&A. But as tape-outs happen and hiring comes, that's where the driver is going to be.

Joe Moore

With regards to the 10G product, it seems like it's a differentiated product for the retail market as well and it seems like there would be demand for that. Can you talk about any potential milestones we may see in terms of their ability to just start ramping more of a presence in the retail router market?

Sam Heidari

As we have mentioned earlier, retail is an opportunistic market for us. We definitely have our eyes on it. We have been engaged with a top-tier retail OEM. And we execute towards having a presence there. It is going to be – in a shorter term, I think it's not going to be a significant portion of our revenue, and in the longer term it will be meaningful but not significant portion of our revenue. Our focus today I think, that is service provider market, is growing very rapidly and we are going to leverage from there what we have into the retail market when there is an opportunity.

Joe Moore

Okay, great. And then in the service provider market, there were a bunch of supply disruptions earlier in the year around one of their customers struggled to get DRAM and another one was struggling to get chipsets, and obviously you've grown nicely through that, but have you seen any impact of that supply-chain disruption and is there any effect on your either Q1 or Q2 numbers?

Sean Sobers

This is Sean. No, we haven't actually seen any impact of that. I mean we were obviously getting similar questions as we were going through closing our Q4 and such, but we haven't seen any impact to us on that case.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you and congratulations.

Anil Doradla

Sam and team, congrats from my end too. So, Sam, when you deal with the service providers today and there are discussions that you have with them, the choices are between different MIMO streams, between Wave 2 and Wave 3, can you share some insights into kind of the types of discussions or some of the criteria that is pushing these service providers in configuring their MIMO streams versus Wave 2 and Wave 3 right now?

Sam Heidari

So the problem statement has been the same, and it is I think what you hear from the service provider is very clear, the Wi-Fi connectivity is frequently linked usually in the full network and the device's performance and the bandwidth into the home is judged based on an end-to-end measurement of the throughput.

So, when they select a technology, it's not just about 8x8 versus 4x4, which I think 8x8 contributes significantly toward the right direction and better performance of the system, it's about guaranteeing the whole home coverage, future-proofing it for the services, reducing the service cost and being able to advertise the differentiation of their network compared to someone else.

And these are the fundamental needs which have been indicated for the past few years that we've been in the business and we've foreseen it to be the reason for going forward. And it includes all those things that I mentioned, that is, it differentiates us and is needed for service providers.

Anil Doradla

What I was hoping, Sam, is that is it like a tipping point, like when you talk about 8x8, is it 1 gigabit per second that people, the service providers are pushing at 8x8 or is there some bandwidth requirements where a certain MIMO constellation is made in?

Sam Heidari

Right. So I think that 1 gigabit per second for example, or you take any number, 100 megabits per second, for entire home coverage, it's still going to get a benefit from 8x8 because 8x8 is going to take that curve further out in your home coverage. At the same time, within the home communication, going from one device to another, doing a backup and your home networking channel within the home, is going to take a benefit of the higher throughput that 8x8 analysis has to offer.

At the same time, the Wi-Fi is a shared medium. You share the frequency with your neighbors. So the faster you can communicate, the more air time you can free up in order to help your neighbors or not to get hurt by your neighbors by being able to transmit your packet and open a slot over the air. All of these are the reasons that 8x8 gets selected today.

Anil Doradla

Okay. And finally, when do you think competition will come in with 8x8 solutions? You said you are the only guys there today. Thanks a lot.

Sam Heidari

Right. So, I mean last earnings call we had a conversation about that based on the news release. We have not seen anything otherwise since then. And I might add, we have had this product for a couple of years, it does take time to mature it. So we think that there is a level of lead time for us here still because of our maturity of the product as coming together.

Anil Doradla

Congrats, guys.

Ross Seymore

Just wanted to look first, in the quarter you got [substance] [ph] of your guidance nicely. What was the cause of that?

Sean Sobers

So a big driver perhaps in general on growth is going to be service providers introducing new products and rolling out them across their customer base. So I think that's kind of general. But we do see the growth is going to be coming from Wave 2 ac as well as 10G as we migrate towards the back half of the year. Obviously, both of those are somewhat of a driver as it relates to Q2's activity as well.

Ross Seymore

So a similar question, the 802.11n market share gains, little surprised that that performed so well. I know you said earlier that it will go down over time. But what led to the market share gains there in what I would assume to be a more competitive market?

Sean Sobers

On the 802.11n side, it's actually a smaller group of customers there and we have one customer in particular go and convert kind of an older SKU that wasn't Quantenna into a Quantenna SKU. So now they are only selling Quantenna Wi-Fi. So that was able for us to capture market share that way. It did have somewhat of a meaningful impact. I guess when you look at what 802.11n has done historically, recent and near quarters too, what was able to be done in Q1. But we think over time, as with all the standard products, they migrate on to the next generation from n to ac and then ac to ax.

Ross Seymore

Then the last question, one for Sam, and you touched on this a little bit earlier about the 10G product, but I just wondered if in lieu of talking about one specific customer or any specific customer, which I know you're not going to do, can you talk a little bit about the breadth of adoption of the 8x8 solutions and is there any way for us to judge by the number of service providers that are adopting that to get a good idea of what the revenue trajectory of the Company may be going forward and also as a sign of the competitive intensity and your ability to stay ahead of those competitors?

Sam Heidari

Right. So we do have a definite lead against the competitors today and these design wins that we have mentioned earlier with the service providers are very sticky and for the long-term. So the ones that you establish and go to deployment, you get to deploy them for a while. So now if you want to quantify that, the numbers of the design wins that we are talking about right now are intense. So there are a meaningful number of the design wins that are going to convert to 8x8 as a function of time. So I mean that's all I can tell you about, but it is not a novelty number of designs.

Ross Seymore

Great. Congrats guys. Thanks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you. On the behalf of Quantenna worldwide team, I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator, this concludes the call.

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

