Achaogen's (AKAO) CEO Kenneth Hillan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Gary Loeb - General Counsel

Kenneth Hillan - CEO

Blake Wise - President & COO

Tobin Schilke - CFO

Analysts

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Steve Riley - Stifel

Joseph Aronovsky - William Blair

Alan Carr - Needham & Company

Yun Zhong - SunTrust

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Achaogen Incorporated First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. And at that time I would like to turn the conference over to Gary Loeb, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Gary Loeb

Thanks. And thank you for joining us today. This conference is being recorded and will be available on our website, www.achaogen.com until June 7th, 2017.

Before we get started, just a reminder that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, commercial opportunity, availability of funding, clinical trial results, product approvals and timing and strategies for completion and likelihood of success for our activities, including, follow-up from our Phase 3 EPIC and CARE clinical trials evaluating plazomicin, our C-Scape program and future results of current and anticipated products are forward-looking statements reflecting the current believes and expectations of management made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of US Securities Law.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified, or beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statement as predictions of future events. Our actual results and the events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as well as risks related to our business in general, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 filed with SEC on March 14, 2017 and our quarterly 10-Q filed today.

Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. A reminder, this conference call concerns treatments that are under clinical investigation, none of which have yet been approved for commercial use. Plazomicin is currently limited by federal law through investigational use; no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purpose for which it is being investigated. Thanks.

I’ll now turn over the call to Kenneth Hillan, Achaogen's CEO.

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks, Gary. Thank you, everyone for joining us today. Also on the call with us is Blake Wise, our President and Chief Operating Officer and Tobin Schilke, our Chief Financial Officer will be joining us for the Q&A.

I would like keep this conference call fairly brief and we’ll mostly focused on our progress towards the filing of our NDA for Plazomicin and the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease, also known as ECCMID the meeting where unveil data to further highlight the effectiveness of Plazomicin against MDR gram-negative bacteria.

We remain on track to submit Plazomicin an NDA to the FDA in the second half of 2017 and Blake will give a more detailed update on our progress in just moment. He will also talk about the exciting collaboration with Gates Foundation that we announced on Friday.

Starting with ECCMID, the additional analysis of the Phase 3 EPIC and CARE copy [ph] have presented at the meeting, we enforce the compelling profile of plazomicin. We find the level of enthusiasm at the conference around plazomicin to be most encouraging and the data from the plazomicin program coupled with the level of physician interest reinforces my belief that Achaogen is on the path to becoming a major player in the antibacterials market addressing multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections.

More broadly about the conference itself, I've attended this meeting for many years and at this year's conference, there were significantly more presentations dedicated to the challenges of carbapenem resistance, a multi-drug resistant gram negative pathogen.

As an example this year there were about 435 presentations related to carbapenem resistance. Comparatively speaking just two years ago there were less than 150 presentations on the same topic. This underscores what a significant issue carbapenem resistance has become and the importance of developing new therapies like Plazomicin to treat patients with CRE infections.

Now regarding the Plazomicin data at ECCMID, I'd like to share a few of the key highlights. Firstly, with a Phase III CARE trial you will recall that in December we discussed the overall survival and efficacy for cohort 1, which demonstrated a mark reduction in mortality or serious disease related leading complications when compared to colistin.

The majority of patients and old and cohort 1 had bloodstream infections, also BSI and results presented at ECCMID on the subset of patients with BSI showed a substantial reduction in mortality for plazomicin versus colistin treated patients at day 28, which importantly was maintained through the long term follow up at day 60.

While the overall number of patients in the CARE study was small, we find the data in BSI particularly to be very compelling and intends to share these data with FDA in the context of potential labelling discussions.

Second, as previously communicated the results of the Phase 3 EPIC trial in complicated urinary tract infection demonstrated plazomicin’s statistical superiority to current standard of care meropenem for the EMA primary endpoints.

New data presented at ECCMID highlighted additional patient subgroup data, including efficacy of late follow up visit. The following are some of the more important data additions. Enrolment in EPIC, including patients with cUTI and acute pyelonephritis. These were equally balanced across the plazomicin and meropenem’s

Plazomicin’s superiority test-of-cure was demonstrated in both patients with cUTI and those with acute acute pyelonephritis and the magnitude of these patients [ph] was consistent across the infections types. EPIC concluded an optional switch from intravenous to oral therapy. Data presented at ECCMID showed that the treatment benefit in the intravenous only subgroup was consistent with the overall primary efficacy results, indicating it was very unlikely that the oral [indiscernible] antibiotic was responsible for the observed superiority of Plazomicin or for meropenem at the test of cure.

Finally, we presented a new analysis that demonstrated a lower rate of clinical relapse at the late follow up visit for Plazomicin CT patient compared to those with CT with meropenem. These findings suggest that a greater proportion of meropenem CT patient may require subsequent rise of antibiotics to treat infections relapse state.

We also presented a number of posters at ECCMID all of which are available on our website. We were pleased with all of the data presented in Plazomicin and the positive reactions received from the infectious disease community.

In my remarks with a quick update on C-Scape. As you know we met with the FDA to discuss the C-Scape program in March and that the follow up minutes into the meeting were encouraging and confirm a plan for a rapid development and regulatory strategy leveraging 505 (b)(2) path and involving a single Phase 3 pivot trial.

This is consistent with the plan that we outlined in early March at our R&D Day. We look forward to starting to the Phase 1 clinical trial this quarter and if successful to initiating a pivotal Phase 3 with patients with complicated urinary tract in the first half of 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Blake to view progress towards plazomicin NDA submission and also discuss the exciting potential with the collaboration we announced between Achaogen and the Gate Foundation.

Blake Wise

Thank you, Kenneth. I'm pleased to provide an update on the progress we've made towards the plazomicin NDA submission. We remain on track with our plan to file the NDA in the second half of 2017 and with priority review the potential for Plazomicin approval and launch in 2018.

We had three key activities take place since our last call in March that I'd like to update you on. First, we had a productive pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in April regarding the proposed contents of the Plazomicin NDA including data from both the EPIC trial and the CARE trial, along with the non-clinical package. Our work to complete the sections of the NDA remains on track for our planned second half submission.

Second, we had a productive interactions with FDA regarding our plans for the CMC portion of the NDA. This feedback combined with the continued progress with our process qualification campaign for drug substance API at our CMO Hovione keeps us on track for this portion of the NDA and a second half submission.

Finally, we've had several interactions with our drug product manufacturer, Pfizer Center 1 around their progress in addressing the warning letter received by the Pfizer McPherson site in February. As a reminder, this site performs the fill step for Plazomicin.

Overall, we have been encouraged with the effort and the level of commitment that we've seen from Pfizer in addressing the warning letter. We have reviewed Pfizer's response to the FDA and we have increasing confidence in Pfizer's ability to address the cited quality issues in a timely manner. We continue to be in close contact with them regarding their progress. Most importantly, we continue to believe that this is unlikely they impact the timeline to Plazomicin approval and launch.

On the commercial and medical affairs branch, our launch preparations are in full swing. We have a headquarters commercial team in place preparing for launch and we've made our first field based medical team hires as well.

We've had frequent interactions with of KOLs and their excitement about the Plazomicin product profile in light of the EPIC and CARE results is clear. Finally, we are in midst of quantitative market research testing with treating physicians and we currently plan to share those findings once available.

Shifting gears, we're very pleased with our announcement of the Gates Foundation that they are committing up to $20 million in grant funding and equity investment in Achaogen. The benefits to us are twofold. We believe that it will further enhance our unique anti-body discovery platform in general and it has the potential to accelerate the discovery of monoclonal antibody candidates against gram negative bacteria, including those that cause neonatal sepsis.

There are significant overlap in the gram negative pathogens that cause health care associated infections and those that cause neonatal sepsis. And so the mission of Achaogen and the Gates Foundation are highly aligned.

The Gates Foundations investment was made as part of this program related investments or PRI strategy, which among other things aims to provide capital to priority global health and development initiatives to improve the lives of the world's most vulnerable people. The way the agreement is structured, Achaogen could take [indiscernible] up to $20.5 million in funds to support the discovery of monoclonal antibody candidates targeting gram negative pathogens that cause neonatal sepsis.

The initial grant will support the discovery of monoclonal antibodies targeting Acinetobacter, an important and growing cause of neonatal sepsis and a major focus of Achaogen's internal bactericidal antibody program. If successful future grant of funding could support additional antibody discovery and development work targeting pathogens or targets important to both Achaogen and the Gates Foundation.

It's worth noting that this collaboration is focused specifically on our antibody program and it's not related to our plazomicin or C-Scape programs. This partnership represents a significant commitment on the part of the Gates Foundation, aimed at potentially reducing mortality from neonatal sepsis in developing countries and were inspired to be involved in such important work.

Before I turn the call back to Kenneth. Let me provide a brief financial update. As of March 3 1, 2017. we had $132 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $25.5 million in debt.

Turning to the income statement, our Q1 operating revenues and expenses were approximately $7.5 million and $25.3 million respectively. You also note a $14.9 million non-cash expense which relates to the increase in the fair value of warrants issued in connection with the private placement in the second quarter of 2016.

The increased warrant valuation is driven by the increase of our stock price from December 31, 2016 of $13.02 per share to a share price of $25,23 on March 31 2017. We continue to believe that the company is well funded through our anticipated timeline for the FDA approval of Plazomicin.

2017, we continue to build our position as a partner of choice for funding partnerships that advance our mission of combating multi-drug resistant pathogens, as we have realized with BARDA and NIAID, and now our newest partnership with the Gates Foundation.

I will now turn the call back to Kenneth for closing remarks

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you, Blake. So just to close and recap on our anticipated milestones. In 2017 we plan to present Plazomicin at ASM Microbe in New Orleans in June to file the Plazomicin NDA in the second half of 2017, identify potential partners for Plazomicin ex-U.S. commercialization and also to initiate and completely a Phase 1 clinical trial of C-Scape in patients with complicated urinary tract infection, so in normal human subjects.

We continue to look forward to potential key milestones in 2018 as well with a plan to file the Plazomicin MAE submission with EMA, to potentially start a Phase 3 trial with C-Scape and of course to launch Plazomicin if approved in the US.

We’ll now take your questions, back over to you operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take the first question today from Chris Shibutani with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Chris Shibutani

Thanks very much. Appreciate the update, especially on the data you presented it ECCMID. We do have another conference coming up for the ASM meeting in June. Could you perhaps give us some sense for what might be able to anticipate there any incremental data?

And then as a follow up question to the situation with McPherson, I believe you said that it's unlikely that that's going to play a role in delaying. Can you just confirm for us what exactly the situation would need to be in terms of how extensively resolved it might need to be or confirmed from Pfizer event [ph] for this to become more than just unlikely, but actually not an issue for you from a timeline standpoint for plazo? Thank you.

Blake Wise

Sure. Thanks, Chris. This is Blake. So regarding our presentations of data at ASM in June, we will be presenting data on the EPIC and the CARE studies at ASM, along with a number of posters. As always we will issue a press release in advance of the conference with details on those presentations. As you know, we presented additional data just at ECCMID.

And I think you should look at ASM for the continued themes that you’ve seen in the EPIC and the CARE data at ASM. I honestly can't guide specifically to what exact data might be there, as the abstracts have been submitted, but total - the final presentations have not been completed.

So we're excited to get to share the data again. As you know at ECCMID we focus specifically on the European endpoints for example in EPIC being in the US, I would expect to focus more broadly on the EPIC data, but we’ll have to wait for the meeting to see the details.

And then your question McPherson, so what would need to happen for there to be, I think the nature of the question is zero risk in the McPhearson site. And so I think at the far extreme would be a list of the warning letter in advance of our final stages leading up to a potential PDUFA date.

Now with that said, the FDA has the discretion to approve products or not out of manufacturing side that's their call ultimately. So what we've seen from Pfizer is significant commitment, significant resources being put on this. It's clearly a high priority for them and that I think is the main thing that's changed since our last call.

So we like the way the things are headed and it increases our confidence in their ability to address this, so that it won't have any impact on our timing. But we will have to see how things progress with them and FDA.

We know that they have submitted responses to FDA that to us look very comprehensive and they're pursuing as expedient a path as possible. But of course they need to continue those interactions with FDA to get to a point where they can have the warning letter adequately addressed.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Thank you for the detail responses.

Operator

And we’ll go to Paul Matteis with Leerink. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] for Paul. Thanks for taking our questions. I got a few. So, could you possibly give us a little bit more color on the insights from your pre-NDA meeting with the FDA more specifically on light [ph] what did they think about the McPherson site and that the FDA comment on the date for a second study or stated that another study is not needed?

Kenneth Hillan

So just first [indiscernible] and comment generally, then I'll hand over to Blake about your question on the McPherson site. So with the FDA we had a pre-NDA meeting, it was a very productive, interactive and collaborative meeting, consistent with our prior discussions with the FDA. We continue to make our commitment to submit the NDA in the second half of 2017, including both data from the EPIC and so from the CARE study. So you know I think it was really good and thoughtful productive meeting that we had and good alignment between the sponsor, ourselves and FDA.

Blake Wise

And then as it relates to FDA and any comments on the McPherson site, to be clear the pre-NDA meeting held in April was the clinical pre-NDA meeting held with a clinical division at FDA and we have had exchanges with the CMC division of the NDA that confirm and provide clarity to our approach for the pre–NDA we'll have with them, which is upcoming.

So we have separate pre-NDA meetings with the CMC division and the clinical division, and that - in those interactions it supports our plans for the overall CMC subsection of the NDA and supports our overall plan for the timing of the second half of 2018.

So we'll continue to have discussions with FDA as it relates to the McPherson, but there has been no additional discussion at that pre-NDA meeting that we had that was focused on clinical.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then perhaps you know, some additional color I guess in the sense that for the - I guess the warning letter that is currently there in order for us to file that the warning letter has to be listed?

Blake Wise

It does not, and in no way affect our timelines to file.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent. Thank you very much for taking time to answer my question.

Blake Wise

Thanks.

Operator

And next to Steve Riley with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Steve Riley

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions, guys. Just wondering if you can maybe elaborate a little bit on how the bloodstream infection data presented at ESCMID eLibrary CARE study, I guess, may or may or may not, but may improve the likelihood that you could see that because the claim I guess based on our infection site specific data in the plazo label?

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, so maybe not to speculate specifically on whether or not we would get a labelled indication for this. I think maybe I can talk Steve, so the data that we did present. So we presented the day 28 BSI data both for all-cause mortality and our serious disease related complication and also for all-cause mortality at day 28. And in that BSI subset there was reduced mortality for plazomicin versus colistin.

And you know, when you look at the confidence intervals [ph] they did not include zero. So suggesting really this is a significant effect in both of those patient populations. In addition I think one of the really most compelling pieces of data for me was when we presented the data at Kaplan-Meier curve with the BSI subset, looking at survival not at day 28, but actually looking at the long-term follow up at day 60. And therefore you compare it to Plazomicin BSI patients for the colistin treated BSI patients.

The course separated early during the treatment phase and then it remained a part and that difference was seen all the way through the day 60 and the hazard ratio for days in that case was 0.3,7which I find even a small data subset to be remarkable.

And I think when you integrate the efficacy that we've observed and we've presented in CARE and you also consider the safety profile of plazomicin versus colistine, which is plazomicin had a much more favourable safety profile and then you incorporate benefit versus risk as it's been highlighted in the recent LPAD legislation that gives us FDA flexibility to consider both benefit and risk.

We think this is a really compelling data subset. The BSI subset, the reason we emphasize it is because it’s a largest number of patients that we have in the CARE study. So it's reasonably substantial number of patients and we look forward to having further discussions with the FDA on that.

Steve Riley

Understood. Thank you. And I guess just on kind of on TDM assay, I know this is going to add a little bit of a different approval from – sorry, perspective. But can maybe just talk as to the timing of this and whether or not just kind of based on where you are now or which time that was now, if you think that the – as the assay will be ready for launch and maybe you know how the availability of that assay might impact just kinetics if that take it at all? Thanks.

Blake Wise

Sure. Thanks, Steve. This is Blake. I'll take that one. So Thermo Fisher as you mentioned is leading the efforts on the TDM assay side and their timelines are on track to the potential for a concurrent approval of the assay, along with Plazomicin. So things remain on track and we would anticipate a concurrent approval.

We think it's important that the assay is available at the time of launch, given the type of patient studies in the CARE study and the fact that TDM was done there and the outcomes that we saw in that study. We continue to work very closely with Thermo Fisher and things are going well on their side and we look forward to the potential for concurrent approvals.

Steve Riley

All right. I appreciate the color and congrats on the progress.

Blake Wise

Thanks.

Operator

And we'll go to Katherine Xu with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Joseph Aronovsky

Yes. Hi, guys. This is Joe on for Katherine. So on the manufacturing side, how you expect the FDA review period of the Pfizer response to take and when might we get an update about that. And then with C-Scape, the Phase 2 study, given that the safety of the components is already established. How much of a Phase 2 side do you think you need to run there, how large do you think you’ll need to be there to show non-inferiority? Thanks.

Blake Wise

Joe, this is Blake. I'll take the question about McPherson. So Pfizer is communicating of course directly with FDA and they did share their responses with us which we appreciated and we got to see the comprehensiveness of their response.

When FDA gets back to Pfizer will be between Pfizer and the FDA and so it's hard for me to guide on the timing where they might get communication and whether they would choose to make that communication public. So we would be a little bit dependent on them.

So we know that they are in close contact and working together, had proposed moving as expediently as possible to address the issues and have FDA follow up on those issues. But unfortunately I can't tell you exactly when we might hear anything publicly out of Pfizer.

Joseph Aronovsky

Okay. So unless there's any follow up maybe I can just take a stab on the C-Scape program?

Blake Wise

You know, what we said publicly there is that we have confirmed with the FDA for a few month development path following 505 (b)(2) pathway, it will be a single Phase 3 study. We haven't disclosed much more in terms of the actual size of that Phase 3 study, maybe slightly larger just based on some of the aspects of design, than say for example the EPIC study.

But as you say we already have good safety data for both components, given that they’ve been previously approved of the combination product. So we’ll provide more details on that once we completed the Phase 1 study that will be data we anticipate having to be able to complete this year and that will allow us to finalize the design of what that time for the Phase 3 study.

Joseph Aronovsky

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next is Alan Carr with Needham & Company.

Alan Carr

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Couple of them, one of them after ECCMID you had a chance to meet with more advisors and physicians, wondering if any update on you think about how CREs treated now and how you plan to initially target the indication?

And then also, sort of asking it directly before, but you know, now that you've had your pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, I guess you have a better sense of whether this label is going to be for cUTI and whether or not something tied specifically to CRE might be any indication too? Thanks.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Alan. So your first question I think was specifically about the folks that we met with in Europe around how CRE is treated in Europe. And I will say it is very consistent with what we see in the US and there are some countries in Europe that have incredibly high rates of CRE like Greece and Italy. And then just like in the US there are places like New York, L.A. where you see high concentrations of CRE.

And their treatment approach is that they look to combination therapy and critically ill patients, generally involving colistin as today's standard of care. And then they combine with whatever they see potential susceptibility to severe tigecycline, meropenem those are the two agents that could be used as a junket agents in the CARE study, they use mini [ph] leukocyte broadly is anything I think they use a meaning leukocyte more broadly in Europe, so that's a common approach to combination therapy for CRE.

And so then your second part of the question about what that means in terms of implications for how we target. I think it remains that the data from the CARE study are particularly compelling because it is how they treat in the real world today, it’s a combination therapy, but using what agents are out there today and you know we saw the dramatic effect in Canada that we saw.

And so what we hear from advisors is their desire to get away from colistin. It's not a preferred agent because they don't like the toxicity profile, patient outcomes continue to be poor as we saw in the Control Arm of the CARE study. And so we think we have a really unique opportunity given the profile of plazomicin now to displace colistin as a standard of care and that holds for Europe as it does through our discussions with KOLs in the US.

Kenneth Hillan

And then maybe, it's Kenneth. Alan, just you had a question about the labels, so on the EPIC date and cUTI we certainly would anticipate, would hope to receive a label based on the cUTI indication. That indication will come with a limited used statement as we previously communicated, that's limited for patients with - who have limited to no therapeutic options, for those with drug resistant infection. So very consistent with what we said in the past.

You asked specifically about CRE. Well, the FDA today doesn't label based on a specific resistant pathogen. So we wouldn't anticipate a label specifically for CRE. But as I said earlier, I do believe that the data from here is very compelling, particularly when you consider both the benefit and the risk profile. Also when you consider the recent LPAD legislation we certainly plan to discuss the CARE study or continue our discussions on the CARE study with the FDA and certainly believe there will be important data from the CARE study included in the product insert.

Alan Carr

All right, thanks. And then, is one last one. The fact that you're drawing money from the Gates foundation for the antibody program that you have there. Does this had a impact on how on LpxC, is it been prioritized or anything like that?

Kenneth Hillan

No. So definitely not, those you know - in terms of resources of the company, most of our resources as you can anticipate are focused on very much on plazomicin then on C-Scape and then third line is the LpxC program which we haven't spoken about today. But we continue to be very excited and committed to that program.

And as we said previously, our goal - our hope would be defense [ph] that program towards an IND in 2018, targeting patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. The antibody platform an investment from Gates Foundation is really well aligned with what we've been doing in our antibody discovery program.

e have been very focused on Acinetobacter baumannii antibodies and it transpires with the leading gram negative pathogen which [indiscernible] subcontinent it's actually Acinetobacter baumannii. So there was really good alignment between our goals and the goals of the Gates Foundation and that was really what drove our interest and the potential of the cooperation we announced on Friday.

Alan Carr

All right. Thanks for taking my questions.

Kenneth Hillan

Pleasure.

Operator

Next is Edward Nash with SunTrust.

Yun Zhong

Hi. This is Yun Zhong for Edward. Thanks for taking the question. So a couple of follow up question on C-Scape program. Given that you said the safety profile of both component has been established. So I'm wondering specifically what kind of a PK/PD data would like you see from Phase 1 study?

Kenneth Hillan

Yes. So what we said is that the safety for the individual components I think is well established, but of course this specific combination has never been studied before and while we wouldn't anticipate based on everything we know any likelihood of either the proximity or likelihood of drug interactions. This is always an important component that you have to test in Phase 1.

So we'll be looking at PK and safety and then determining whether or not we could meet our PK/PD targets to advance the program to Phase 3. We believe based on our preclinical data that we have for the combination that we will be able to achieve those, but obviously we won’t have real data coming out of our Phase 1 study.

We feel in this case we have reasonably high confidence in our ability to predict what that data would look like given that the PK for these two drugs, as I said is previously well known or well understood. But of course, you could come across something like a drug interaction or something I'd anticipated we think that's unlikely, but of course important that we understand that and that's how we performed in the Phase 1 study.

Yun Zhong

Okay. And for Phase 3 study is that going to be an oral only study or are you going to combine it with an IV agent?

Kenneth Hillan

So while the design of the Phase 3 study hasn't been finalized. I think it is likely to be an oral study, but we would provide additional color, an update on that in 2020 timeframe when we plan to initiate that study.

Yun Zhong

Okay. And also one question about CRE, you said that at ECCMID you saw a increased interest in CRE. I wondered is that due to an increased rate of expense and the spread of prevalence of CRE?

Kenneth Hillan

Yes. I think that it's likely that the focus on the number of abstracts that are talking about CRE is driven by prevalent. We also saw a lot of colistin resistant focus because now colistin resistance is becoming a much bigger problem in certain parts of Europe. So I think it is the overall increase in the size of the problem and the acknowledgment that we need better approaches and better solutions to the problem because it's not going away as we see the growth over the past few years likely continuing.

Blake Wise

Maybe just to highlight the data that we presented recently in terms of the increasing prevalence over time.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes. So we - there was a meeting in March focused on epidemiology called Scha [ph] and there was a presentation that was focused on US data and looked at the incidence of CRE since 2009 through 2015. And in that time in the US there were I think 9000 CRE infections in 2009, which grew to 65000 in 2015. And so it's an increasing problem here and it's very similar in Europe we see similar rates of CRE.

So we're pleased that there's more attention being paid because this is not required reporting in most hospitals. It can be hard to understand the scope of the problem. So we're glad there's an increasing focus on trying to understand the extent of the problem. So as we bring a solution to the market in the form of the plazomicin as approved we're excited about getting to make a difference in those patients.

Yun Zhong

Okay. Great. Thank you for added color.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will now go to Kevin Kedra with Gabelli. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kedra

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First I want to ask, in terms of the Pfizer facility, are you guys exploring the possibility of getting any back up manufacturing in case that facility is not ready in time for launch?

And secondly, maybe a question for Tobin, just want to ask about R&D spend both sequentially tick down a little bit with most of the Phase 3 being wrapped up or plazomicin would have thought that ticked down a little bit more, maybe just some sense of how to think about that cadence for the balance of the year in R&D. And then finally, any sense of timeline of when we might be able to see these monoclonal antibodies in the clinic under the CARE’s program? Thanks.

Gary Loeb

Great. I think he got question to start to Blake and then we'll go to Toby and then Kenneth. So as it relates to McPherson in your question about what we look at a contingency plan. So given that we're confident that we can modify the Mycenaean [ph] in 2018 and that we don't think the warning letter at the McPherson site is likely to have an impact on our timelines to launch.

We intend to commit to what we've seen out of Pfizer. Now as with most aspects of manufacturing, we always consider contingency plans to identify backup options, but we wouldn't plan to switch our path when we don't see a likely risk to our current timelines and wouldn't want to introduce new risks. So that's why we are we are. But of course we are paying attention and should we see anything change or anything that add us concern we

would look more deeply into our contingency plans that we've already have set.

Tobin Schilke

Cool. This is Toby on the line Kevin. First of all taking a step back as Blake mentioned on the call, we really – our guidance being funded through the plazomicin approval, but your specific question about R&D expenditures and why you expect them to drop a bit more with the conclusion of the Phase 3 programs for plazomicin, what you'll see and we've talked about this at our last call actually is that the manufacturer of plazomicin right now is being recorded as an R&D expense and until the product is being commercially sold it's not recorded as cost of goods sold. So a little bit of sort of steady state in R&D is reflected on those batches of plazomicin that we continue to produce with Hovione.

Also you'll see kind of continued spend in R&D as these Gates Foundation grants trickle in and the equity agreement. So that would be my guidance for that.

Kenneth Hillan

And just maybe to wrap up, its Kenneth, in terms of timing of antibodies, I'm kind of old enough and ugly enough not to speculate on those things. My feet aren’t long enough, but what I can say is that I'm really pleased with the progress our team has been making and I think that the investment by the Gates Foundation is a real endorsement of the progress that they've made. [Technical Difficulty]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And once again please continue to hold it appears the speakers are no longer on. They will probably be right back here. Thank you. The speaker’s speakership rejoined. Please go ahead, sir.

Kenneth Hillan

Hello? Kevin, are you still with us.

Kevin Kedra

Yes.

Kenneth Hillan

We got cut off. I apologize. Maybe you could tell us where we were cut off. Had Toby completely his answer.

Kevin Kedra

Yes. I got - I think it was Kenneth, if you repeat what you were saying the [indiscernible] program in the Gates Foundation?

Kenneth Hillan

Yeah. So maybe you know, I wouldn't speculate on specific timing of when we would advance any of those antibodies into the clinic. What I can say is I'm very pleased by the progress that our team has made to date. I think that was you know, a testament to that was the investment that the Gates Foundation made in the platform and also the programs.

The investment really allows us to accelerate our investment into the antibody discovery platform and I think it's already an exciting platform, but I think this really takes us to the next level. And so from my perspective this allows us to really increase the probability of discovering in those antibodies that we were inserted into Achaogen and also that the Gates Foundation is interested in.

And then by developing the platform also allows us to begin additional work on other antibody candidates as we highlighted in our R&D Day. So that really exciting time on the research side of the company, as we continue to advance the plazomicin, C-Scape and also LpxC as discussed earlier.

Kevin Kedra

Great. Thanks for the added color.

Operator

And there are no other questions. So gentlemen, I'll turn it back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Kenneth Hillan

Yeah. Thank you, operator. Just to close, I wanted to thank everybody for joining the call today. Sorry for any technical glitches. We look forward to sharing our progress with you during the month ahead. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. That does conclude our conference for today. I'd like to thank everyone for your participation.

