Have You Made The Switch To Nintendo?

Japanese video game and electronic company Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) might come first to investors' minds in the next few years, due to the huge rise in the stock in the past year and the company's financials looking better and better each year.

On May 10th, 2016, Nintendo stock was $17.58. As of close today, the stock is at $32.05. What has caused this drastic change in the stock? Well, Pokemon GO was released on July 6th, 2016, when NTDOY was just at $17.63. Twelve days later, the stock reached its highest point in the past year, closing at $37.37. The popular app was downloaded over 100 million times by August and over 650 million times by this past February; obviously, the success of this app increased the value of the company. Of course, Nintendo stock has gone up and down since then, but it has not dropped below $24.61, which was on December 22nd, 2016, and was the lowest it has gone since the huge spike in July. So, while Pokemon GO brought a lot of attention to Nintendo, the company has also been focusing on other innovative ideas to continue increasing its value.

In November 2016, the company began selling its limited edition NES Classic, which is a mini version of the original NES. On the release date, Nintendo stock was worth $28.74; twelve days later, the stock jumped to $31.90. The company sold 2.3 million NES Classic systems in the six months after its release. Unfortunately, Nintendo announced last month it has finished the production of the limited edition system; however, it announced it will release its new system, the Super NES Classic Edition, in time for the holidays. It will be interesting to see how this new limited edition system matches up with the NES Classic.

This past March, Nintendo released its newest console system since 2012, the Switch. After the massive failure the company faced with the Wii U in 2012, it's important to see how the system has been matching up, not only with the Wii U but with the successful Wii as well. In 2006, 2.86 million Wii systems were sold in its first 97 days. In 2012, 2.66 million Wii U systems were sold in its first 100 days. So what about the Switch? For the 87 days it was available in Q1 of this year, 2.74 million systems have been sold.

What's important to note is the similarity in sales between the Wii, Wii U, and the Switch. Nintendo has sold almost 102 million Wii systems since its launch, yet has only sold about 13.5 million Wii U systems in the past five years. The company's biggest mistake in the launch of the Wii U was the lack of advertising. As long as Nintendo continues to promote its new system and continuously releases well-made games, the Switch's future will be promising and Nintendo will face better success than the Wii U. As for Nintendo stock, it dropped on March 2nd, the day before the Switch was released. While it only dropped by $0.75 from March 1st to March 2nd, it jumped back up to $30.96 on March 22nd and has been (mostly) on the rise since.

Handheld systems are also an important stream of revenue for the company. It announced the creation of the New Nintendo 2DS XL on April 27th, which will be available for sale on July 28th of this year. NTDOY has been on a steady increase from the $30.00 close on April 27th.

While Nintendo is focusing on new consoles and handheld systems, what else has been happening behind the scenes? For starters, the company's net income for the fiscal year ended March 2017 is $102,574,000, which is a huge jump from $16,505,000 for the fiscal year ended March 2016. Looking at the income statement, $20,271,000 of this income is from "share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method" and $64,589,000 is from "gain on sales from investment securities". The release of the Switch so late in the fiscal year did not help Nintendo, because net sales actually dropped by $15,364,000; had the system been released sooner, this decrease could have been a smaller number.

As for the ratios, the profit margin is misleading due to the two increases mentioned above and the decrease in net sales. In the fiscal year 2016, the profit margin was 3.27%; it jumped up to 20.97% for the fiscal year 2017. There was a significant decrease in Nintendo's current ratio, dropping from 10.37% for fiscal year 2016 to 6.20% for fiscal year 2017. While the current assets increased by $119,607,000, the current liabilities, specifically "notes and account payables-trade" increased by $723,244,000; this could indicate bad news for the future, but it is too soon to tell.

Overall, this appears to be a company worth investing in. As mentioned above, the stock rises every time a new app, console, or handheld system is announced or released. As of right now, Nintendo appears to be working hard to continuously deliver on products for its customers, which is a good sign. As for the financials, while the huge increase in current liabilities and decrease in net sales may be something to keep in mind, the company looks good long term. It has come back from the net loss of $23,222,000 in 2014 and has surpassed 2015 and 2016's net income. As long as Nintendo continues to innovate and learns from its past mistakes with the Wii U, the company's success and value will be on the rise, just like its stock.

