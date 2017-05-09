Amber Road's (AMBR) CEO James Preuninger on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Sheldon - IR

James Preuninger - CEO

Thomas Conway - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Van Vliet - Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

David Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Eric Lemus - Raymond James

Lisa Sheldon

Thank you, operator. And thank you for joining us on Amber Road’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including growth from our bookings and sales pipeline, client deployments, continued product demand, and our guidance for our second quarter and for full fiscal year 2017. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that actual events or results could differ materially.

Please refer to the documents we file from time-to-time with the SEC, in particular, our Form 10-K, 10-Q, and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release. These documents contain and identify important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We will provide guidance on today's call, but will not provide any further guidance or updates on our performance during the quarter unless we do so in a public forum.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The projections are revised today, include stock-based compensation and are reconciled in today’s press release.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Jim Preuninger.

James Preuninger

Thanks Lisa. We're off to a strong start in 2017. We're benefiting from the investments we've made over the past several years to grow our sales presence in new geographies and focus on verticals demonstrating exceptional demand, expanding our product footprint and extending our competitive differentiation with more trade content that is integrated with our software.

We have established a world-class global customer base across a diverse set of industries and geographies. I'll discuss more of this detail in a moment, but first, let me review our financial results.

In the first quarter, we delivered total revenue of $18.6 million. GAAP subscription revenue in the quarter was $13.9 million. Excluding the multiyear deferred revenue amortization schedule, which we've discussed with you previously, our subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year.

We added a number of great names to our customer base in the quarter and expanded our engagements with several existing customers. Overall, demand for our solutions is very good and momentum is building.

Amber Road has worked hard to create an end-to-end platform for global trade management that now spans more than just our 20 software modules, which is magnitudes more than our next leading competitor. Amber Road helps companies transform their global supply chain to improve margins, enable agility, and reduce risk.

We increase operational efficiency, reduce direct cost and create a faster, leaner and more agile supply chain. We do this by creating a digital representation of the supply chain in our software, which allows for collaboration, automation, analytics, and flexibility.

Amber Road's global trade management solution spans global sourcing through shipment execution. We digitize the global supply chain data to enable web-based collaboration, business process automation, data analytics, and supply chain agility.

We provide real-time, secure visibility to the information our customers, their suppliers and their logistics partners need to track a shipment, schedule work, identify and repair disruptions, and optimize operations.

Our solutions automate many daily tasks with speeds the supply chain and reduce costs and errors. Our data analytics capabilities identify new and large savings opportunities around sourcing, transportation and duty and tax.

Our flexible solution platform provides the capability to adapt to the ever-changing global supply chain and provides a control tower to manage global business effectively.

Simply put, we help bring products to market faster at a lower cost and with less risk. This is all done through our cloud-based offerings and is supported by our secret sauce, our regulatory trade content, which we call Global Knowledge.

Our in-house team of roughly 150 experts source trade regulations from government agencies in over 150 countries daily and then transform non-structured legal texts into a proprietary language that is actionable, that is useful by our software.

Because of our intelligent, integrated trade content, we're able to automate cross-border transactions without human intervention and error. In 2016, our team of experts, with the aid of a vast tool set that we've created, were able to create or update Global Knowledge with more than 15 million regulatory controls, restricted party screening list, free trade agreements, trade documents, and many other things.

We've also made strategic investments to expand our global footprint and identify verticals where we believe there is high demand for our services. In 2013, we entered China. We built a comprehensive infrastructure. We opened new data centers there. We assembled a sales team, and we launched a broad marketing campaign to drive awareness and adoption.

In 2016, we opened a sales office in Paris to establish our local presence in France. It is important to remember that it takes time to open new markets, build pipelines and work through typical enterprise long sales cycles. But we're seeing these investments pay off as demonstrated by some key wins in the first quarter.

In China, we closed an important deal with Adidas or Adidas -- depending on how you might say it, Sports Limited. They currently manage their China trade processes manually. They lack any reliable way to track imports, create compliance documents or manage logistics expense.

In the first quarter, Adidas subscribed to our China trade management solution with advanced modules for self-compliance to automate their capabilities and meet mandatory regulatory requirements for customs, AEO, enterprise rating and a new customs self-audit program. We look forward to a fast and successful implementation with Adidas this quarter and hopefully, the opportunity to expand our relationship in the very near future.

Our sales team in France continues to close new business and execute on their healthy pipeline. As I've discussed on our February call, in the fourth quarter of last year, they closed an important deal with Michelin, and we have built momentum in the automotive vertical with other customers, such as Bosch, BMW, Delphi, Freightliner, Polaris, and Triumph, just to name a few.

In the first quarter of this year, we closed another French company within the automotive vertical, Renault-Nissan Alliance. Headquartered in Paris, Renault-Nissan Alliance is one of the world's largest automotive groups, operating 122 manufacturing plants around the world.

They are now partnered with Amber Road to help centralize and optimize their European preferential and free trade programs with their trading partners in Asia. The Alliance will use Amber Road's Trade Automation solution to automate free trade agreements and dramatically lower duties and taxes.

Covering roughly 20,000 bills of material involving almost 500,000 automotive parts from 5,000 suppliers, our solution is expected to significantly increase supplier response rates, a critical factor in preferential trade optimization.

The Alliance also plans to use our solution to enable advanced planning during the product design stage. Previously, the Alliance outsource solicitation and bills of material qualification, which resulted in limited visibility and control over this important and cost-saving process.

With our help, the Alliance will have a comprehensive global solution for all of these things, and they'll manage more than 50 free trade agreements. Renault-Nissan Alliance highlights the value we bring to the automotive industries' trade processes, particularly in the area of free trade agreements.

Our free trade agreements software module is in high demand across all verticals. There are hundreds of free trade agreements already in place today around the world. They're constantly evolving, and new ones are created every year. Taking advantage of these agreements is vital for companies in order to remain competitive and lower costs.

We remain on track to bring to market an additional 110 free trade agreement content plug-ins this year. And as a result, we will be highly -- in a highly competitive position when compared to all of our other vendors who normally only support a handful.

Other key wins in the quarter included Glanbia Plc, a producer of high quality and nutritional ingredients and branded products for consumers with a strong presence in food markets in over 130 countries.

Glanbia has been expanding through acquisitions and is becoming an extremely complex exporting and importing organization. Their mainly manual trade processes needed to be standardized and automated to support a large and growing volume of transactions. They also wanted to reduce the risk of losing customers and export privileges due to regulatory non-compliance and wish to eliminate the possibility of duty claw-backs by government agencies.

Glanbia saw the opportunity to realize annual savings in the seven-figure range by reducing their tax and duty payments through better use of international trade agreements.

To optimize all of these objectives, Glanbia subscribed to our trade automation export and free trade agreement modules and Global Knowledge covering content for over 100 countries.

We also added the Godiva Chocolatier, a global leader in premium chocolate with over 600 boutiques in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia and operations in the United States, Brussels, China, Japan and Hong Kong. We welcome them as a new customer.

Their goals are to control trade compliance from regional locations without relying on customs brokers to implement consistent trade processes worldwide and eliminate manual classification work and other export-related activities.

With our solution in place, they will be able to reduce brokerage fees globally and protect their reputation by ensuring consistent processes are used as they continue on their growth. Our ability to support many different businesses around the world utilizing one instance of our software deployed in the cloud was a key differentiator for Amber Road.

So, I'm pleased -- very pleased, with our start to the year and it is terrific to see that the strategic investments we've made over the past few years are paying off. Our pipelines remain strong and a broad -- with a broad distribution of all deal sizes.

As many of you were aware, Amber Road has done well in the past several years by closing what many of you have termed transformational deals. I'm excited about this kind of potential again in 2017, which should set us up for a very strong year-end and provide great momentum into 2018.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom.

Thomas Conway

Thanks Jim. I'll start with an overview of our first quarter 2017 financial performance, and then I'll provide some commentary on our second quarter and full year 2017 outlook. Following my closing remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

Regarding the first quarter results. Beginning with the statement of operations, we generated revenue in the quarter of $18.6 million compared to $17 million in the first quarter of 2016. Subscription revenue was $13.9 million compared to $12.4 million in the prior year period.

As a reminder, January 2016 was the final month of the multiyear deferred revenue amortization schedule. Excluding that amortization in the first quarter of 2016, our underlying subscription growth rate was 15%.

Our professional services revenue was $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million in the same period a year ago. Our trailing 12-month recurring revenue retention rate for 2017 was 102%, reflecting the long-term value of our customer relationships with regard to revenue and billings visibility.

On a GAAP basis, our gross profit was $9.2 million or 49% of total revenue compared to $7.9 million or 47% of total revenue in the prior year period. Subscription gross profit was $8.5 million or 61% of subscription revenue compared to $7.4 million or 59% of subscription revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Our gross profit on professional services was $631,000 or 14% of professional services revenue compared to $557,000 or 12% of professional services revenue in the same period last year. We expect our professional service gross margins to improve in the second quarter and to be in the 20% to 25% range going forward.

On subscription gross margin, we may and will continue to make infrastructure investments to support the influx of very -- of large and very large customers we have added and expect to add in the coming years.

We continue to expect that subscription gross margins will be in the high 50% range in the second quarter of 2017, increase to the low 60% range in the second half of 2017 as we begin to add more customers to our increased capacity and then continue to scale into 2018.

Turning to operating expenses. As demand for GTM solutions continue to grow, we will continue to make thoughtful and measured investments across our business to capitalize on the significant and growing opportunity in front of us and to extend our leadership position.

Regarding the operating expense functions. Research and development expenses were $3.5 million or 19% of revenue compared to $3.9 million or 23% of revenue in the year-ago period.

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.8 million or 31% of revenue compared to $5.5 million or 32% of revenue in the first quarter of last year. We continue to expect to grow our sales staff while striving for higher levels of productivity across the sales organization. You should see us deliver incremental leverage in our sales and marketing expenses this year.

General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the year-ago period. For the first quarter, GAAP operating loss was $4 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss was $2.7 million compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2017 excludes stock-based compensation and change in fair value of contingent liability.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. This compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.7 million in the prior year period.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.16 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss per share of $0.22 in the first quarter of 2016. These per share amounts are based on 27.2 million and 26.4 million shares outstanding respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.12 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss per share of $0.15 in the prior year period. These per share amounts are based on 27.2 million and 26.4 million shares outstanding respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $1.2 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million in the same period last year.

Turning the focus to our balance sheet. As of March 31st, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $15 million compared to $17.6 million as of March 31st, 2016 and $15.4 million as of December 31st, 2016.

Our deferred revenue was $37.4 million, up 2% sequentially and 11% year-over-year. Cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2017 was $793,000 compared to $3.1 million in 2016.

Turning to our guidance. Our expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP loss per basic share for the second quarter and full year excludes stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, acquisition compensation costs, acquisition-related costs and purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustments.

I'll start with our thoughts on the second quarter of 2017. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $19.4 million to $20 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $3.8 million to $3.2 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.14. These per share amounts assume 27.5 million basic shares outstanding.

From a 2017 full year perspective, we continue to expect total revenue in the range of $80.3 million to $83.3 million, our non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $7 million, and our non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.33, assuming 28 million basic shares outstanding.

We continue to expect our 2017 subscription revenue growth rates to be low double-digits and for services revenue to grow in the mid-teens. As it relates to cash flow from operations for 2017, we still expect to be around neutral, excluding the $3.6 million ecVision retention payment, which is currently in our accrued expenses.

In summary, the underlying fundamentals of the business are solid and we’re effectively managing the business for both growth and profit.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And we'll take our first question from Tom Roderick with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Matthew Van Vliet

Yes, thanks. Hi guys, Matt Van Vliet on for Tom this afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I think, first off, Jim, you talked about some large transformational deals sort of back in the pipeline, which is great to hear. Could you give us maybe just a little bit more color in terms of -- are these deals that have been in the works for a while, are they growing in scale at all or scope?

And how much do you think some of the investments in market coverage from a sales perspective and maybe some of your new offices are helping you generate some of these large scale opportunities?

James Preuninger

Well, we are seeing demand in Europe, some of it coming from new offices as well as our home-base here in the U.S. We're seeing demand from new customers as well as from a couple existing customers that are continuing to look at some of the newer products we've brought to market in the last couple of years and some products that we have under development.

So, it's a broad range of coverage in terms of geography, industry, new and existing customers and demand is being created, I think, from existing products and from new products.

I mentioned this before. We've had some great success in the last three, four years, every year of closing one or two or three of these transformational deals. seven-figure ASPs, sometimes multiple seven-figure ASP types of transactions, where the customer's really looking to do something that changes their business in a material way and partners with us for a long-term opportunity.

I think as those investments have become better known and those stories are being told, it's breeding opportunity for us. So, marketing certainly picks up and tells a story in different ways. But I think it's just customer word of mouth and the storytelling that goes on within our customer bases is really driving lot of this for us.

So, deals like this don't happen overnight. They typically get nurtured for quite a while before they really reach a point where you say I have a sales cycle going. And then once you get through all of the diligence and work to introduce the product and to sell your solutions, get everybody comfortable.

Going through a contracting cycle, I've often said can take a quarter or two. So, it's hard to really pin something down, but as I look out at these deals and I personally get involved in most of them, I feel very comfortable that we're going to have a strong close to the year.

Matthew Van Vliet

And then looking at the largest deal, I think, that you talked about last year, you were developing a new product that I think you guys are going to call EU Duty Management. What's the status of that project as it stands right now in terms of rolling out that new product?

And what is the opportunity for that product to make its way to other customers down the road? Sort of what's the timeline that you might expect for that and how much early interest are you seeing?

James Preuninger

Well, we're in the marketplace talking to existing and new customers about that capability now. So it's a unique capability. It will be integrated with the totality of our suite. So, anyone looking at global trade management end-to-end is going to see a lot coming from Amber Road.

When we actually are going to be able to deliver that solution is still kind of on the drawing board. It's a very large solution. We're automating an operation that's very complex with enormous volumes, so volumes that exceed most of our customers.

We're pretty excited about the opportunity. This is being developed as a core solution. We're dedicated to doing it that way, so is actually our existing customer. They want to make sure that this is something we can go out and sell many times over the years so that there is broad support financially to Amber Road to continue to enhance and grow that solution.

And I think we will. I think it's going to be a real gem in our portfolio. But it won't be something that moves the needle a lot for us this year. I think it's something that we'll start to be able to write business on and look towards 2018 and 2019.

Matthew Van Vliet

And then last one for me. I guess, maybe more direct at Tom. When we think about the Quickstart program, it's been in the market now for a little while, like we're starting to sort of lap some of the benefits there. But how should we think about gross margins through sort of longer term in terms of how that's impacting it.

You gave us a little bit of color on where you see those the rest of the year. But how is it impacting the overall margin of deals? And how can we expect that sort of impact cash flows moving forward as maybe you don't have to invest as much on a headcount perspective to get an increasing number of deals rolled out to customers?

Thomas Conway

Yes, thanks Matt. So again, we do believe that the right spot for Amber Road for services is to be in that 20% to 25% margin area. And I think that the Quickstart program is one of the big contributors to keeping us in that sweet spot. We have lapped it. Thanks for pointing that out. And we see widespread acceptance in the marketplace for this methodology.

So, we think it's the right answer. Our customers and prospects are telling us it's the right answer. So, I think, again, it will just continue along with the non-Quickstart programs combined to keep us in that 20% to 25% area.

The headcount, we still monitor for utilization. It's not really driving us one way or another on headcount in terms of vast changes. So, it's not been a radical departure in cash flow for us. It's just that we should see happier customers getting up and live quicker and just continuing to keep a strong recurring revenue retention rate when it comes time for renewal.

Matthew Van Vliet

All right, great. Thank you guys.

And we'll take our next question from Scott Berg with Needham. Please go ahead.

Scott Berg

Hey Jim and Tom congrats on a good quarter, I got a couple of questions here for you. First of all, Jim, you mentioned a lot of wins in the quarter that had an international type of flare to them. Can you talk a little bit about the political environment in terms of, obviously, it's been a trade, and trade regulation's been a hot button. But are you seeing that impact sales cycles at all now that we've gotten 90, maybe 120 days into sort of the changing political environment?

James Preuninger

No, we haven't, Scott. And I did mention that on the February call and I thought it was prudent to put it out there because there was so much commentary and questions coming at us at NDRs and different conferences about what the new administration might do and what Brexit might mean to us, et cetera.

It intellectually makes some sense that those things will have the market -- some market impact. But frankly, we haven't seen it. We had a good quarter. We met our objectives. Our pipeline is building.

I think a lot of organizations have -- they're looking at what the administration is talking about. But I don't think the kind of radical, upending kinds of maneuvers that maybe everybody was fearing pre-election are really at the same level today. So, we'll continue to monitor that thing, but right now, I'd call it more of a non-event.

Scott Berg

Great. And as a follow-up to that, Jim, I know you guys ramped your sales headcount over the last two years or added some capacity, obviously, in some areas. But in your remarks, you talked about actually adding some sales capacity going forward. But can you maybe talk about the productivity levels of those individuals going back over the last two years in some of those new hires?

James Preuninger

Yes. So, we talked about this before, just as a reminder, it takes a while for a new hire to come up to speed. I mean we don't hire young people, we generally hire folks with a great deal of enterprise software sales experience and hopefully, some supply chain. But global trade management is more of a niche, so they need to learn our products and our industry and the way we like to do business.

But if we're opening up a new territory, that means marketing programs have to be invested around that territory, a pipeline needs to be developed and enterprise sales cycles can go six months to more than a year.

So, a new hire made today, you don't really expect them seeing -- closing business until, well, sometimes the end of next year. So we have to be patient. We have to invest for the future.

And fortunately, in the last four years, we've been investing at a fairly consistent rate. We do it in a balanced fashion. We don't overload in any one sales division or geography. We spread it out so that it doesn't create a shock to our management systems and we can absorb those folks and give them the kind of attention to make sure that they are very successful.

And I think we're seeing the fruit of that now. So, folks that we've been carrying for a couple of years now are starting to write business. I talked about a lot of deals going down, and France is an example. We talk, I think, every quarter, about the business we're writing in China.

So, we have that phenomena helping us out. More productive heads. We're seeing bigger deal sizes. Customers just buying more product from us, as our suite has expanded from 14 modules to well over 20, customers are getting out of the gate with more solution oftentimes.

And I think as we become more differentiated, more competitive, we have better customer references, bigger stories to tell, we're able to command a premium price point. We’re not the cheap guys in the marketplace and that price point is being reflected in bigger deal sizes, better prices, and better margins.

Scott Berg

Great. And then the last question from me, actually for Tom. In your remarks, you talked about being roughly free cash flow neutral here for the year. I think that's a slight change from the last call when you talked about maybe about a $1 million burn for the year.

But thinking forward to next year in 2018, I know you're not guiding for 2018 yet. You're obviously way too early there. But is there any reason to believe that you wouldn't be at least marginally free cash flow positive next year? I know you guys are running the business for growth not to optimize margins, but at least some low cash flow generation level?

Thomas Conway

Yes, so, just a little clarification, my commentary was around operating cash flow, so not free cash flow. So -- and I think my comment was pretty consistent with last call, February call, that we would be about neutral. We just want people to understand, there is a retention payment in that operating cash flow.

Again, that's just a GAAP item, but it's not truly an operating cash flow item. But I said exclusive of that retention payment of $3.6 million, that we would be about neutral from operating cash flow perspective.

I think, Scott, the thing to think about is we've got a trend here 2015 into 2016 and into 2017, along with our earnings obviously and our cash flow use generation actually in this case in the first quarter, that the business is moving in the right direction. We want to be careful not to start talking about 2018 here. But I think the thing to think about it is that the trend is in the right direction.

James Preuninger

Yes, I'd just add to that. It's absolutely our board and our management's objective to return this company to profitability as quickly and as strongly as we can. And as Tom mentioned, I think the trend lines are very positive. The outlook is very good for us. So, we look forward to 2018.

Scott Berg

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions. Very helpful.

James Preuninger

Thanks Scott.

And we'll take our next question from Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Glenn Mattson

Tom, good afternoon. I just want to clarify, I didn't quite hear at the end. There was no change in the guidance, I think right on as far as the subscription service growth rates? Can you repeat that?

Thomas Conway

No, so we think subscription growth rates in the low double-digits, services perhaps in the mid-teens on an annual basis. So, consistent with our February call.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. And then can you talk about -- I mean, I think you would have said, excluding the one item, the amortized revenue, that the growth rate subscription would have been closer to 15% for the quarter. So, curious about perhaps could you go into more detail about why it wouldn't be closer to mid-teens from subscription and kind of what's holding that back right now? And what do you think the natural growth rate is for that segment?

Thomas Conway

Yes, so I think in truth is that's a year-over-year number. So depending on when some deals came on last year. We had a big deal, for instance, that came on, it makes the year-over-year comparison not as linear to assume that 15% here means 16%, means 17% kind of thing.

So, I think it's just timing of some of the quarter-over-quarter comparisons that have us still thinking mid-teens -- I mean, low single-digits, low double-digits for the subscription growth and mid-teens for the services.

James Preuninger

We -- Glenn, as you know, we do have some transactional revenue in certain quarters. It's hard to predict. We don't usually guide for it unless we absolutely know, so that can provide a little bit of lumpiness there, too. But--

Thomas Conway

Yes, we talked about the transactions in our February call. We also talked about some FX issues that we have that are -- that come up at different points during the year as when those particular contracts come up. So, there are some things of that kind that we keep an eye on.

But I think the message is the same as it was in February, and I think that we're seeing the margin levers and we're seeing the other components of the business, I just talked about cash flows with the prior calls, with the prior questions. So, I think, again, we like what we see in the trends here.

Glenn Mattson

And -- but how about rebounding to better growth at some point? Is that -- absent these quarterly fluctuations or whatever, is that something you foresee in the intermediate term?

James Preuninger

Well, we certainly have an objective to increase our subscription growth rates over the mid-term, yes.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. Thanks. And that payment, that hits in Q2, right, that charge that you talked about?

James Preuninger

Yes.

Thomas Conway

The retention payment, yes, it's a Q2 item.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

James Preuninger

Thank you.

And we'll take our next question from David Hynes with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

David Hynes

Hey thanks guys. Jim, sounds like a nice win with Adidas on the GTM side. Maybe just -- if you talk about the sales process there, how long had you been working on that? And then I think you alluded to some potential for expansion in that relationship. So, curious what are they using now for global trade management? What were you referring to when you made that remark?

James Preuninger

Well, look, I don't want to get out in front of myself too far. But we've done well in the branded consumer markets, the apparel, footwear, sporting goods verticals are ones that we have a nice sized customer base with. We have the number of products that fit very well with the kinds of needs and challenges those organizations have.

I think we've also found that getting started with the customer with our China trade management solution is a good point for us. We are able to deploy that quickly. It's a very successful solution. The value prop is great and think it earns us enough of a relationship that we can go and expand and have a bigger discussion with the corporate folks about the broader side of things that we do here. So, I'm looking forward to having that dialogue.

David Hynes

Yes, okay. And then, Tom, maybe on the services revenue. I mean, how do we think of services as a leading indicator of subscription growth? And what kind of visibility do you have into services revenue for the rest of the year?

I mean, I think your guidance implies to get to mid-teens growth implies a pretty back-end loaded year in terms of professional services. So, just walk us through kind of the puts and takes or seasonality there.

Thomas Conway

Sure. So, recall, we don't -- services revenue does not portend subscription. Subscription revenue, in most cases, comes on before we really get into our heavy services with a given account. So if we have a subscription start date that could be a month out whereas we get rolled into the meat of a services engagement two months out or three months out.

So, we have -- for the next quarter, certainly, and for the quarter beyond that, I mean, we have signed statements of work that our VP of Services -- Global VP of Services is looking at. So, in terms of the visibility on those deals and that workload, that's a highly visible piece of information for us. So, we feel really good.

And you're correct, we are seeing a bigger back half of services than we did here in the first quarter, certainly. We have some projects. Just took a little slower. It can happen in Q1, takes people a little while to get resources together and get out and get working on it from a client perspective on the engagement. But we are going to see back by our accounts and the data we have is stronger back half for services than we are in the first half.

But again, I think we're going to see margins here in the second quarter in services come back into our -- what we deem an acceptable rate of 20% to 25% margins, which means the utilization is good and where the Quickstart program is working and we're getting customers up and running.

David Hynes

Yes. And then just to be clear, I know we're not guiding any further out than kind of what you've talked about. But is it fair to assume that counter 2018 shouldn't see a reacceleration even absent closing these transformative deals that you alluded to in the pipeline?

I mean, this year we're still -- we have the headwind of the amortization lapsing. We'll be lapping some customers that lapped M&A. Assuming it's kind of apples-to-apples in 2018, we should see a reacceleration in growth, correct?

James Preuninger

So, the models would say that that's absolutely true.

David Hynes

Okay.

James Preuninger

So, we have to finish up this year strong. I think we have that opportunity, that potential. Certainly, have that pipeline. I'm feeling good how we got out of Q1. So, do all of that right and 2018 will be a better year.

David Hynes

Okay, got it. Thanks for the color.

James Preuninger

Thank you.

And we'll take our next question from Eric Lemus with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Eric Lemus

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Jim, you mentioned a little earlier about the transactional revenue. Was there any transactional revenue recognized in the first quarter? And I guess for the remainder of the year, is there any contribution within the guidance for transactional revenue?

James Preuninger

No, I don't believe we had any meaningful transactional revenue in Q1. And we -- unless we know for sure that it's going to happen, we normally don't -- we would not include transactional revenue in our guidance.

Eric Lemus

Okay, got it. And then just last question asking about the last quarter, there was some renewal that were lost through M&A. But you guys spoke about how those, I guess, the combined companies were still somewhat in the pipeline. Is there any renewed -- anything that you can talk about as far as conversations with those M&A opportunities that were lost over the last quarter?

James Preuninger

Well, there's really -- there's one that's fairly good sized that we're still having a healthy dialogue and relationship with. And we think when that M&A transaction has concluded, we'll be able to resolve our business relationship with them, too, in a positive way.

Eric Lemus

Okay, great. That's all I had. Thanks guys.

James Preuninger

Thank you.

James Preuninger

Thank you, operator. In closing, I appreciate everyone's support, and look forward to speaking to you again real soon. Thanks very much.

