Valeant: Huge Legal Risk

Valeant's Shower to Shower asset may have had a link with cancer that was not adequately labeled on the product.

As if Valeant (NYSE:VRX) didn't have enough troubles, here is another one: huge legal exposure with what looks like insufficient liquidity to cover potential settlements. According to remarks from Wells Fargo's David Maris, Valeant's legal exposure is a key issue to watch going into the May 9th earnings release.

The legal headwind comes from an asset called Shower to Shower that Valeant acquired from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2012. The Shower to Shower acquisition exposes Valeant to a legal risk with potential settlement cost that has already hit the hundreds of millions of dollars on Johnson & Johnson's end. Valeant has 33 suits related to Shower to Shower.

The Issue

Researchers have found a link between talc - the mineral used in talcum powder, earlier versions of Valeant's Shower to Shower asset, and a plethora of assets owned by or formerly belonging to Johnson & Johnson - with cancer. It is alleged that Johnson & Johnson did not give consumers enough warning about the dangers of its talc products.

Johnson & Johnson has lost several lawsuits related to its talcum products - most recently the company was ordered to pay a settlement of $110.5 million (which it is appealing) as part of over 1,000 cases the company is facing. The problem for Valeant is that several juries clearly seem to be convinced that Johnson & Johnson is in the wrong here, and this means Valeant may have trouble defending itself against essentially similar suits related to Shower to Shower.

Valeant also has many other legal risks going forward. According to David Maris, quote:

As we have stated previously, we believe Valeant's Shower to Shower suits as well as other suits and investigations represent potential liabilities and risks for Valeant. While Valeant faces only 33 of these suits as of the last 10-K, this number has been growing. With the upcoming quarter, Valeant will likely update the number of suits the company currently is facing. We note to investors, according to Valeant, the company has not reserved against losses for the insider trading suit, product liability suits, class action suits, SEC investigation, Southern District investigation, and IRS reviews.

The analyst has made no mention any insurance coverage Valeant may or may not have against these possible settlements. But the company only has around $542 million in cash and equivalents set aside on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

All of these issues - the debt, the legal risk, and other cash outflows - represent a huge opportunity cost for Valeant, and that is why they are so dangerous for the company's long-term health. If Valeant is made to use its cash to pay down huge interest expense, bond amortization, and legal settlements, that is cash that could have been used to invest in new growth drivers or even make strategic acquisitions to support the top line.

The legal issue is very pertinent in the near term because Valeant is releasing earnings on May 9, and analysts expect the company to update the market on the potential implications of its many legal challenges. The stock should be shorted or avoided in the short-term and the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.