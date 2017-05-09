Health is Wealth - they both help me sleep well at night!

Investors who are successful in selecting the “widest moat” REITs will also benefit in the form of stable dividend growth and price appreciation.

The healthcare sector is ripe for consolidation, and the REITs with the lowest cost of capital and more experienced management teams will benefit from scale and integration.

As my newsletter subscribers know, I am overweight Healthcare REITs with around 27% overall exposure to the sector.

The primary reason that I own Healthcare REITs is because of the higher dividend yields, but also because of the predictable growth driven by the aging population that has increased demand for healthcare real estate. The senior population has immense spending power and the healthcare spending is expected to grow by 5.8% annually (through 2024).

Another reason that I am bullish with Healthcare REITs is because of the consolidation opportunities that exist. The senior housing and healthcare real estate market is large ($1 Trillion) and the REITs are well-positioned to capture market share in the highly fragmented space.

The healthcare sector is ripe for consolidation and the REITs with the lowest cost of capital and more experienced management teams will benefit from scale and integration. The winners will emerge as a result of the accelerated consolidation, in what Charles described as "survival of the fittest."

Investors who are successful in selecting the "widest moat" REITs will also benefit in the form of stable dividend growth and price appreciation. As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins wrote in "Why Moats Matter":

These companies are able to withstand the relentless onslaught of competition for long stretches, and these are the wealth-compounding machines that we want to find and own.

Wealth-Compounding Healthcare REITs

Over the last few days, we have witnessed few transformation deals in the Healthcare REIT sector.

Last week, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) agreed to acquire all of the medical office building assets and medical development platforms of Duke Realty (DRE) for $2.75B in cash, net of credits for development completions.

This transaction solidifies HTA as the dominant owner and operator of medical office buildings located in key, gateway markets in the U.S.

HTA now becomes the largest owner of medical office buildings (or MOBs) in the U.S. (larger than VTR) with a combined portfolio of approximately 24.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (Pro forma enterprise value of approximately $9.4 billion).

The DRE MOB portfolio consists of 71 high-quality MOB buildings and 7 development properties or expansion projects totaling 6.6 million square feet.

The Duke MOB transaction is a "market mover" for HTA as the "pure play" MOB REIT will become a $10 billion operation with tremendous size advantage. Last week, I interviewed HTA's CEO, Scott Peters, and you can watch the video HERE.

Yesterday, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) and Care Capital (CCP) announced they are combining in a $7.4 billion all equity transaction that will reduce exposure to their top five tenants. SBRA is combining with CCP in an all-cash stock deal at a fixed exchange ratio of 1.123x SBRA shares for each CCP share.

Pro forma, current SBRA shareholders will own 41% of the combined company and CCP's will own 59%. SBRA expects synergies of $20 million and 14%-16% accretion in the first full year after the combination. Management expects the transaction to close in Q3-17. Here's how the market responded:

As you can see, CCP was up 4.89% (top performer) and SBRA was down 5.21% (worst performer).

Fitch has placed the 'BB+' ratings of SBRA on Rating Watch Positive upon the announcement that the company will be merging with CCP in a stock-for-stock transaction. Upon completion of the merger and assuming the issuer completes the requisite financings, Fitch envisions upgrading SBRA's long-term IDR to 'BBB-'.

Fitch explained that "asset concentration is no longer a consideration, this transaction reduces the largest tenant (Genesis HealthCare) from approximately 1/3 of net operating income to the low teens, and the larger scale should result in a more relevant REIT to the capital markets."

While this transaction negates a significant portion of SBRA's progress diversifying from skilled nursing, Fitch has and continues to consider pure-play skilled nursing REITs as investment grade caliber (e.g. CCP and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)), provided leverage is low and the portfolio is diversified by tenants with adequate rent coverage. Nonetheless, further deterioration in the operating environment for skilled nursing could result in negative momentum on the ratings.

To my previous point, Fitch recognizes that "larger REITs are more relevant in the capital markets and therefore have better access to capital." At a combined enterprise value of $7 billion, Fitch expects SBRA will have increased importance to its bank lending group. More importantly, the combined entity's debt load should be sufficient to allow it to issue bonds with enough issue liquidity and frequency to have more relevance to debt investors.

Fitch expects skilled nursing revenues and profitability will continue to be constrained by volume shifting to other settings, shorter stays, price growth that either doesn't keep up with inflation or that is under pressure (depending on payor) and expense growth (i.e. rent and labor) - the same problems that exist with Omega Healthcare Investors today.

Believe me, I'm watching OHI closely, as this "pure play" Skilled Nursing REIT represents one of my largest REIT positions. The Q1-17 earnings results were consistent - adjusted FFO for was $0.86 per share and FAD for the quarter was $0.77 per share. OHI increased the quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.63 per share (19 quarters of increases in a row). The dividend payout ratio remains very conservative at 73% of adjusted FFO and 82% of FAD. The company's adjusted FFO guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at $3.40 to $3.44 per share.

OHI did disclose that it has one more top 10 operator that has been contacted by the DOJ and one top 10 operator is now in discussions with the DOJ with a respective potential settlement. This simply means that there will be continued volatility in the short to mid-term and investors should recognize that there is a tradeoff with the high yield and skilled nursing headwinds.

My Cornerstone Healthcare REIT Pick

In the first quarter of 2017 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) continued its pattern of resiliency and performance as the company delivered $1.03 per share in normalized FFO, driven principally by excellent property NOI growth from the high quality diverse portfolio.

As the premier capital provider to leading senior living and healthcare companies and university-based research institutions, Ventas has been exceedingly active and productive during in the first quarter.

For example, the leading healthcare REIT enhanced its balance sheet by increasing liquidity through revolver capacity growth to $3 billion and an $800 million bond deal, linked into the company's debt maturities and substantially increasing liquidity. Liquidity will allow Ventas to take advantage of opportunities and preserve value for stakeholders.

In Q1-16 Ventas grew cash flow from operations by 21% and same property NOI by 3.9% - terrific numbers that help me sleep well at night!

Ventas has created a truly industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model and tenants. Among other things, the Ventas owned portfolio generates 93% of its revenue from private pay sources.

The company's shop portfolio represents approximately 29% of net operating income (or NOI), while the life science and medical office building segment generates about 25% of overall NOI. The triple-net leases represent 41% of NOI and have virtually no lease expirations through the end of 2018. None of Ventas' tenants represent more than 10% of NOI and Ventas expects to generate only 1% of NOI from skilled nursing assets by year end.

Ventas' credit metrics in Q1 include best-in-class fixed charge coverage of 4.6x, debt-to-gross assets of 40%, and secured debt to total indebtedness holding steady at 6%.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA rose modestly to 5.9x, a temporary increase, which Ventas expects will reverse when the disposition proceeds in the company's guidance are received in the second half of the year.

Normalized FFO per share is forecast to range from $4.12 to $4.18. Total portfolio same-store cash NOI is anticipated to grow 1.5% to 2.5% while segment level growth expectations also remain unchanged.

Investments included in guidance consist principally of the $1 billion of investments completed year to date. In addition, Ventas' total development and redevelopment funding is expected to approximate $350 million for the year, demonstrating the progress in allocating capital to these high return projects and scaling the life science business.

A Few Specialty Positions

As noted above, I own three of the top consolidators - HTA, OHI, and VTR - all recognized for their wide moat platforms. Collectively, these 3 REITs represent 18.4% of my entire REIT portfolio and 69% of my Healthcare REIT portfolio.

In addition to CCP (referenced above), I also own positions in Physician Realty (DOC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), LTC Properties (LTC), and New Senior (SNR).

With the exception of DOC, I have limited exposure in CHCT, LTC, and SNR (1% each). I consider these REITs (excluding DOC) to be less than core positions and given their size, I will likely maintain modest positions.

Again, recognizing the fragmented characteristics, I am not expecting SNR or CHCT to grow into larger enterprises. I suspect that they will soon be acquired by another REIT as soon as the portfolios match up with a more moat-worthy REIT.

In closing, the last few days validate the "survival of the fittest" argument and there is little doubt that the Healthcare REITs will continue to consolidate, taking advantage of their cost of capital advantage and integration expertise.

I was a little surprised to see CCP become gobbled up so fast, but clearly the company was boxed in, and SBRA provided the balance sheet and diversification that was necessary. I will likely sell my shares in SBRA, although I may wait until the NAREIT conference in June to make the final decision.

I recently wrote on two newbies: MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc (MRT) - I was not impressed - and Global Medical REIT (GMRE) - I was impressed.

In summary, here's a snapshot of projected FFO growth for all of the Healthcare REITs in my coverage universe. In a few days, I will be launching my re-branded website (REIT Investor) and I will be including a sector-based REIT report each month, that includes many leading REIT metrics (like this chart below):

Source: FAST Graphs

To get a first look at my upcoming article - The Evolution of My Durable Income Portfolio - CLICK HERE. I also include all of my Rhino REIT Ratings in my marketplace product, REIT Beat.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.