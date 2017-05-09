Chicago Bridge & Iron NV (CBI) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV (NYSE:CBI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 08, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Analysts

Jamie Anderson - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good afternoon. With me today is Mike Taff, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide financial results for the quarter, and we've added Pat Mullen, our Chief Operating Officer, who will be available to answer questions regarding markets and current operations. After some brief comments, we'll open the call for questions.

First is safety. Our overall safety record continues to be among the best in the industry. In the past six months, we've executed more than 51 million work hours with zero lost-time incidents, a significant achievement in our industry. I attribute our safety results to our employees and their commitment to our safety policies and procedures. CB&I's safety program has the overarching goal that everyone goes home safely at the end of each day, and our lost-time incident rate of zero demonstrates our commitment to reaching this goal.

Now, Q1 financial results. Revenue was $2.4 billion, and net income was $25 million or $0.24 per diluted share. This includes a net negative impact of approximately $0.65 per share related to project movements, primarily attributable to increases in cost to complete estimates on the two union construction projects we discussed last quarter. Now while we're disappointed with this result, we are executing a thorough mitigation plan and are already seeing improvements in labor productivity in both projects. Now one of these projects is more than 90% complete and the other is over 70% complete.

Now while based on a cost to complete estimate, we've taken additional reserves this quarter, and we have an over 95% confidence level that we've captured all the cost to complete both jobs.

Our new awards in the first quarter totaled $3.3 billion, which is up significantly from 2016, giving us a current backlog of $19.3 billion. New awards are up in every operating group including our Capital Services business.

During the quarter, we are awarded a $1.3 billion contract with Total for the engineering, procurement and construction of its ethane cracker in Texas. CB&I previously provided the front-end engineering and design and the ethylene technology license for this project.

In addition to the EPC services, we'll provide six-seaters, piping and tanks for the project and – while 56% of the new U.S. Gulf gas crackers are based on CB&I's Technology, and this is the fourth new ethane construction project on the U.S. Gulf Coast that we've announced in the past four years.

Also during the quarter, we are awarded a new $600 million contract by a leading integrated energy company for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a combined-cycle power plant in the southern United States.

Our Technology business finished the fourth quarter of 2016 strong and continued to build on that momentum during the first quarter. Historically, about 25% of licensing and catalyst supply projects have been in China, and we're tracking toward that again with the recent announcement of seven new technology awards in China, including several multi-technology awards and a master licensing agreement, and we are pursuing many additional opportunities in that region.

We also see strong prospects continuing in the Middle East, particularly in Oman, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In total for the company, we are tracking towards $12 billion of new awards for the year, excluding the East Africa LNG projects we're expected to complete FID in 2018.

However, the addressable market of approximately $21 billion around the world in 2017 is still substantially less than three years ago and nearly half of the new projects we were tracking last year. The good news is that market includes major projects in North America and the Middle East in refining and petrochemical, LNG and fossil power generation, where our competitive position is very strong.

On average, about 45% of our EPC work is pull-through from our Technology group. In the next two years, that represents more than $10 billion of potential opportunities. In addition, about 60% of our fabrication work comes from our EPC contract customers. The pull-through factor is a significant competitive advantage, which results in higher margins and increased control of the critical components of our projects.

On current operations, we've been awarded almost $17 billion of projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2013, which is more than 55% of the active projects in the region. In 2012, we anticipated needing 15,000 workers for those projects by the end of 2016, but we've actually hired over 29,000 workers to-date. In the past six months, we've hired an additional 5,000 construction management and craft workers and are continuing to ramp up towards a goal of hiring 25,000 more this year.

We continue to make good progress on our major LNG and petrochemical projects in the U.S., including the Freeport LNG Project in Texas, the Cameron LNG Liquefaction Project, the Shintech Ethane Cracker Project, and the LACC Ethane Cracker Project and the associated monoethylene glycol plant, all in Louisiana.

We broke ground in the quarter and introduced St. Charles Power Station, a natural fired, combined-cycle power plant in Louisiana. And engineering and procurement are under way on Dukes Energy's (Sic) [Duke Energy's] (07:04) combined-cycle project near Asheville, North Carolina, which we were awarded in the third quarter 2016. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin this summer.

Later this year, we expect to complete construction of the NET Power pilot plant in Texas and then we will begin start-up and testing and operations in early 2018. And outside the U. S., we continue to make progress on the Liwa Plastics Industrial Complex in Oman, where we are still in the early phases of this $3 billion petrochemical project.

In our Fabrication Services business, we're seeing increased opportunities to leverage our U.S. and international fabrication facilities. In the quarter, our U.S. fabrication facilities delivered record pipe spools production with a 45% increase from the previous quarter. We delivered more than 28,000 pipe spools during the quarter, which is about 2,200 spools per week.

Our Thailand facility completed and delivered 20 ethylene and process heaters to four customers on three continents. Our engineering products is a rapidly growing part of our business and we're now successfully self-performing in the technology, design and fabrication and erection of heaters and burners (08:15) components for major oil and gas projects. This has increased margins in our Fabrication business, and we plan to grow this business and further increase our supply chain capabilities.

Now a few updates. In February, we announced the divestiture of our Capital Services business, and we're on track to complete the sale in the second quarter. We're working closely with Veritas Capital to ensure a successful transition of the business. And as we said last quarter, with the tax benefit, the sale will result in net proceeds in excess of $700 million.

We expect an additional positive impact on our overall business by recognizing cost synergies and ensuring our business is more aligned with our long-term strategy in end markets. And in the Westinghouse hearing, oral arguments took place at the Delaware Supreme Court last Wednesday. We're very pleased with the response we received from the court, and we expect a decision in the next 30 days or so.

So let me turn it over to Mike, who will now provide you with the financial detail for the quarter and then we'll open the call for your questions. Mike?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Phil, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's start with new awards. And before I begin, I'd like to clarify that the amounts I am citing on a consolidated basis include the results of our Capital Services business. However, as you will have noticed in our press release tables, Capital Services results have been reported for GAAP businesses as discontinued operations.

So as Phil mentioned, the company had a very strong bookings quarter. New awards were $3.3 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of nearly 1.4:1. This bodes well not only for ongoing revenue generation but gives us visibility into the timing of advanced payments from clients, which, of course, helps bolster our operating cash flow. As Phil mentioned, consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $25 million or $0.24 per share. That's below the year-ago quarter due largely to the net impact of project charges and lower revenue.

The decline in consolidated revenues, which came in at $2.4 billion, as compared to $2.7 billion in the year-ago quarter, was the reflection of the decreased activity on our large cost reimbursable LNG projects in Asia Pacific region and the wind down of various other E&C projects and the timing of progress on projects in our in our Fabrication Services group. The company's consolidated backlog at the end of the first quarter was $19.3 billion, which is up sequentially from the $18.5 billion at the end of 2016.

Now I'll go through the quarterly results for the operating groups. E&C group revenue for the first quarter was $1.3 billion, which is down compared to the year-ago quarter for the reasons I mentioned earlier. As a side note, I will remind you that the revenue line does not capture the increasing pace of activity on our Orpic project in Oman because as many of you know, that job is being executed by one of our equity joint ventures.

The E&C group reported operating income of $10 million. That amount is the net of charges of $167 million due primarily to the union construction projects and an offset of $103 million from changes in the estimated project recoveries. Operating income margin for the group came in at less than 1%. Fabrication Services revenues for the first quarter of 2017 came in at $477 million, which is down versus the year-ago quarter due to the timing on progress of projects.

Fabrication Services operating income was $54 million for the first quarter of 2017. That's up 41% versus the year-ago quarter. Also, cost reduction initiatives in the first quarter of 2017 also contributed to the increase in operating income. The resulting margin for Fabrication Services was 11.3%, which is well above the year-ago quarter.

Technology group revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $68 million, which is above the year-ago quarter due mainly to the increased petrochemical license revenue. Operating income was $22 million for the quarter, which is down from the year-ago quarter due in part to lower equity earnings. The operating income margin for Technology was 32%, which is down from the year-ago quarter reflecting mix but still very solid.

And then Capital Services, which we have begun reporting as discontinued operations had revenue in the first quarter of 2017 of $534 million, down very modestly from the year-ago quarter due to lower construction services and maintenance activity. Operating income was $13 million and operating margin was 2.4%.

Turning to cash flow and related items. Operating cash flow used in the first quarter of 2017 was $291 million. The Q1 usage of cash was impacted by the net change of $331 million in contract capital, primarily receivables related to a large reimbursable joint venture project and the timing of advance payments on recent awards.

Even so, we believe that operating cash flow for the full year will improve in the remaining quarters. And certainly, the advance payments on recent and future awards will help us reach our goal. In particular, we received a significant advance payment in April on a recent award.

Despite the sequential quarter increase in total debt at quarter-end, we remain on track to strengthen our balance sheet in 2017. As we have previously stated, we intend to use the proceeds from the sale of the Capital Services to reduce our total debt. This transaction is still expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

We have completed an additional amendment with our lending group to ensure that we remain in compliance with our lender covenants as of March 31, 2017 and the remainder of the year. We plan to file our Form 10-Q for the first quarter later this week.

We are reaffirming our revenue guidance for 2017, which means that we expect to generate 2017 revenues of between $9.5 billion and $10.5 billion. However, as a result of our Q1 results, we are lowering our earnings guidance for the year. We now expect to generate diluted earnings per share of between $3.50 and $4 a share. We will update this guidance to reflect the divestiture of our Capital Services business once that transaction is completed.

Phil, back to you.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Mike. Let's open the call for your questions.

Our first question will come from the line of Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good afternoon, Jamie. Hello?

Jamie Anderson - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, this is Jamie Anderson on for Jamie Cook. I guess just...

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Jamie Anderson, okay.

Jamie Anderson - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I guess just a quick question on the free cash flow. So kind of given the use of the $302 million in the first quarter, how should we think about your free cash flow targets versus the previous guide of 100%-plus of net income? And then also, how should we think about the use of the CS proceeds? I know you said some of that's still going to continue to go towards deleveraging but now do we need to kind of appropriate some of that $755 million towards these problem projects, implying that that 1.5 times total leverage target at the end of the year is likely probably a little more difficult to achieve?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I mean, certainly your second question, yeah, we do anticipate all of the proceeds going towards reducing the debt levels. And then regarding your first question, yeah, I mean, our goal is still to achieve that operating cash flow equal to net income. Certainly we've got a little hole to dig that up. But based on our projections – and a lot of that will depend on all point of timing (17:43) new awards. We had a great quarter this quarter and we expect to get really two significant down payments in the second quarter, one which we received in April, the other one which we expect to receive by the end of the second quarter, and then really just based on additional awards during the year, we'll determine whether we reach that goal or not.

Jamie Anderson - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Great. And then I guess just a follow-up on the problem projects. So I think that these power projects kind of, in general, have kind of been challenged through the cycle, just across like all of the E&C companies as you guys have kind of bid on these things. You're awarded a larger one in the quarter. How do you guys think about approaching the risk on that kind of fixed-price power award given the issues that we've seen so far and like what gives you guys more confidence that we can see kind of improved execution on the work that's in backlog? Thanks.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Well, first, Jamie, I don't think we've ever specified that they were power projects. We tend to think unless there's a reason about the type of project or location or something else that would be helpful to you, we'd specify that. We did say they were union construction projects, and there's a reason for that.

When the projects were originally estimated, we estimated them as pretty much on par with productivity we have seen elsewhere in the company. Clearly, we were wrong. Most of the projects, we like to self-perform our projects to give us better control. On these projects, what we've had to adjust our execution strategy was to bring in more subcontractors, which have dedicated union employees, and we've been seeing some real productivity gains as a result of that, and we'll see that definitely.

Quite differently from any of the other projects anywhere else in the country, we have – until we truly understand the productivity issues from specifically union construction, we will not be bidding any more of those jobs. But clearly on any project that we're doing around the U.S., it's quite different in terms of how we're addressing labor, and we feel that we've got that well under control.

Jamie Anderson - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you very much. I'll hop back in queue.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Right.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Chad Dillard with Deutsche Bank.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good evening.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hello, Chad.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Chad.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

So just a quick question on your guidance.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Can you hear us okay, Chad?

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Can you hear me now?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Now I can hear you. Yeah. Go ahead.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Sorry, I had you guys on mute. Yeah. So just a quick question for you on your guidance for the remainder of the year. So if I take your 1Q results of $0.24 and back that out at the midpoint, I get a run rate of about $1.17 per quarter, I know that you actually need to hit the remainder of the guidance, which actually seems like a pretty hefty step up. So can you just walk through the cadence of earnings for this balance of the year? And then how should we think about that will get you to bridge that gap?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Chad. This is Mike. Well, we prefer not to start giving quarterly guidance and all. But I think as you have seen in previous years, typically the second half of the year is much stronger than the first half of the year, and we would anticipate that. So I think what I would guide you towards is that you will see increasingly improvement in earnings as we go through the year. And I think if you look back at history over the last two or three years, you'd see that as well.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Let me just add, Chad. Remember, I think we talked about this last quarter that in 2016 we had it (21:24) anticipated that probably 75% of our revenue was already in backlog and the rest will be coming out of new awards.

In 2017, with still a pretty soft market from in front of us, we reduced that risk to I think 80% to 85%, only 80%, 85% of our revenues in backlog, which means we had a smaller bogey in terms of depending on new awards.

So we still need to get timing on our side but still we've shown in our history that without any issues in execution, we can make those kind of EPS given the rest of our metrics, and so we feel pretty confident. That's why we're willing to take the additional reserve this first quarter so we could be more accurate on our forecast going forward.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. That's helpful. And then also can you just provide an update on where you stand on the Westinghouse arbitration situation? Should we still be considering the back end of this year as a resolution date? And has anything changed in the process?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, as I mentioned briefly in my remarks, there was an argument that the companies gave before the Delaware Supreme Court. This past Wednesday, we were very pleased with the response of the court and the tone of the proceedings. Of course, we won't know until the court gives their ruling on – and within 30 days. And what that ruling we're hoping will do was that they said define the strike zone, if you will, in terms of what we really argued about relative to any further arbitration.

Now as you know, I think it's been publicly announced that right now the former independent auditor has resigned for a variety of reasons so that if we do go forward with arbitration and can't find a settlement before that, then that's going to take a little longer. But we're driving towards getting this thing and turning the page, and I think we feel pretty positive that we're going to be able to find a reasonable settlement to this.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. I'll jump back in queue.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Chad.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Brent Thielman with D.A. Davidson.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Brent.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Yeah. I just wanted to confirm, these are the last of the jobs you guys have in backlog utilizing union labor?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, we're double-breasted. We have a lot of union labor. We worked union labor all over the world in virtually all jurisdictions. Our services group out of our Fabrication Services, we've had boilermaker labor for a long time. The difference on these jobs, they weren't our union labor. They weren't labor that traveled from job to job and so they didn't get our training, they didn't get our processes. So that was our mistake. We should have probably gone on those jobs with a subcontractor approach, to begin with, but we filled the time that we could best control the labor under our own direction.

But – so, yeah, we do – it's not union labor per se. It's union labor out of these particular locations, which have caused some difficulties. And they're kind of generally in the same geographic location. So we've got to identify the – so it's not union – it's not being union, it's this union labor with very low productivity that we found coming out of these particular halls.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. That's helpful color. And then on those jobs, would you say by the end of Q3, whatever is left is pretty much done, or did they stretch into the fourth quarter as well?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, we're going to have them done by the end of the year. One is almost 90%, 95% done so that will be off the books, and the other one will be done, and the actual reserves that we took this quarter is for both those jobs, so we should have it resolved and I might have to talk about it after this call.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. And then on the one other area, just you guys have announced a slew of technology awards in China this year and talked about it in your prepared remarks. Are you seeing some major demand shift within that market that maybe wasn't there 6 or 12 months ago? Is this a surprise to you? And can this kind of continue this year?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, it's a great surprise. I mean, we were seeing some trends that way, but I think it's very significant for a lot of reasons. Why don't I let Pat talk a little bit about that?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I think overall macroeconomic growth in China has been a little bit better than many expected a year ago, Brent. And I think also with some reduction in restrictions on who can import crude and convert to chemicals and refined products, that's really opened up the markets significantly to the private sector.

Five years ago, we would've been talking primarily to Sinopec and PetroChina, the big state-owned companies over there. So that's a huge change in that market as well. And we saw a significant part of our awards in China in the first quarter within Technology, and it'll balance geographically more as we get through the year but we still see continued strength in China.

Brent Edward Thielman - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Thanks, guys.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Thanks, Brent.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Alan Fleming with Citi.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Alan.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good evening, guys. Good evening. So maybe you could talk a little bit more about how you're thinking about your award outlook for the remainder of the year. I think it sounds like maybe you're targeting more like $12 billion, whereas previously you're thinking $10 billion to $12 billion. So where is kind of the increased visibility coming from? Is it that you started out the year a little bit better than you thought? Or are you starting to see more movement from your customers or willingness to push forward with projects? Maybe you can just talk about that.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Probably all of the above. First of all, I think we saw much more than $12 billion when we first started our planning last fall because we also included the potential of these large East African jobs and some other major projects around the world. Clearly now that that's not going to happen in 2017, so we've actually retreated back to I think what we see as $12 billion with some pretty good basis.

It's timing, of course, but we feel pretty confident we can take them over to the finish line. They're all in markets that we're traditionally very strong in around the world and have a good position. But I will say, as I mentioned, the pipeline this year has shrunken significantly over previous years.

Back in $100 a barrel oil, we were looking at $93 billion worth of addressable market back in, I guess that was 2014. 2015 that shrank to about $71 billion, and this year we're looking at maybe $30 billion. Still a lot of money, but it just shows you that the overall addressable market has reduced quite a bit.

But the good news is that primarily the major projects out there or the projects in general are in those areas that we're traditionally pretty strong with refining, petrochemicals, LNG and fossil power, as well as the ability to wrap around Technology and Fabrication Services.

So the fact that we got off to a good start this first quarter is a great trend and we plan to capitalize on that through the year. So we'll see. We think $12 billion is a reasonable target.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that, Phil. And, Mike, maybe you can talk a little bit about how you're thinking about deploying the proceeds from Capital Services. Does this provide some optionality here for you? Do you feel like you need to kind of wait to see what happens with Westinghouse before kind of deciding what you do? Or are there some opportunities there for you to go out and maybe look at another type of deal maybe in Technology? Maybe you can just talk about that.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, Alan, certainly growth is something we always focus on, but I think our number one objective right now is to optimize the balance sheet. That's been kind of our stated goal for the last couple of years really since I've been here. And I think this is a great avenue to embark down that road to delever, to get to that goal of 1.5 times or so as we talked about. So this is a good kick start. So again we'll go down that road of doing that, and those proceeds from Capital Services certainly will go to delevering the balance sheet.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Let me just tell you, too, Alan, that we've always played offense on this thing, defense as far as Westinghouse, we've never seen this have a material exposure there even though they're throwing around some big numbers. And as this process continues, I think people are seeing that we're probably going to be all right in there.

But I think more importantly is the capital allocation program we have, we talked about that long, long ago. It's not only that we want to delever the balance sheet, but for some very good reasons, I mean, as the tax structure has contemplated changing, it could turn out that debt is very – it gets more expensive under certain scenarios.

So I think it's just prudent that we do that. But we're also looking at balancing the portfolio so then we could probably adjust to shifts in the marketplace we see in the next couple of years and continue to grow the company.

So we have a great business model that we can add to or carve off as we need to, and that's a strategy we employed when we looked at the nuclear construction business. It all wasn't about defense, it was to shed the low-performing assets. And Capital Services, I think we've always talked about it being non-core. So we've done that line. If we have other assets that can produce value for our shareholders in some creative way, we'll look at that as well.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Back to you, guys.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Alan.

Operator

And our next question is going to come from the line of Steven Fisher with UBS.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Steve.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Steve.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Hi. Good afternoon. Hey, Mike. Could you just clarify the bulk of the awards that you got this quarter? Were those fixed-price in nature or were those more reimbursable?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Overall, our portfolio is about 85% fixed-price, so I don't know -some of those have variations in terms of different risk elements to it, hybrid and so forth. But generally, I think primarily we're for fixed-price. Pat, do you...

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

That's correct.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And so based on the project scheduling that you have, I know you mentioned the problems ones would largely finish up this year. When do you think you could get back to normalized margins in your EC&M business? Would that be once you get these...

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Next quarter.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

...new projects ramped up – or sorry, go ahead, Phil?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yes, I mean, the actual margins of these are historically doing pretty well and the fact when we add all the other services, whether it be Technology or Fabrication Services, the project profitability becomes pretty interesting.

You don't always get – it's not always visible to you because we always rack it up internally as project profitability, but you only see the segments. But no, we think that we should return to our normal margins here pretty soon even – Pat, I'll let you talk to it. That's your...

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I would just say, Steve, that we've talked about these two problem projects already, but the large majority of our projects are performing safely at or above the profit expectations that we sold them at. So we're living through these two issues that we've spoken of. But we've learned from it, we've implemented some significant improvements in our bidding guidelines as Phil spoke to, and we should be able to move on.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. And I think just again a reminder, we've got 600 projects. These are the different movements up and down as far as – based on schedules and progress or that sort of thing. But these are the only two in our portfolio that are in actually loss position, and that's why they're getting so much of our attention and our money. So...

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

And I guess just a follow-up there, I mean, is Cameron LNG – is that still fully back on track relative to schedule and your expectation?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Cameron's going pretty well. We've crossed the corner around all the pipe fabrication, and we're – I don't know what percentage is on the engineering and construction, you might want to show that. But we're working with the owner. We don't have any current real disputes out there. We're working with the owner and all working towards getting to the schedules, and we've hired a lot of people down there and expect to hire some more. You want to add something?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, Steve, we were greater than 7,000, strong on-site at the end of the first quarter, and we're continuing to build up towards peak. Safety performance is excellent, which is always a great leading indicator. We've exceeded about 20 million man-hours without a single lost-time incident, which I think is critically important to talk about. Engineering's done. Procurement is substantially done. So we're very focused on construction and maximizing our productivity. On the project itself right now, we're really entering into a key phase with piping erection coming up, actually already in process but ramping up. So far, so good, and we expect the phase start-up of those three trains starting in the latter half of next year.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Great. If I can just – one more follow-up. I mean, Phil, you mentioned that sort of the pipeline is smaller this year than last year. But, I mean, what broadly are your customers telling you about motivation sort of moving projects forward at the moment? Obviously you've got nice ones in the quarter. But more broadly, what are they telling you now in this environment?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, I'll let Pat address that a little bit but I also say that one of the reasons that we're very excited about the improvement in the Technology business, that's always going to provide kind of a window, if you will, or headlight to how the industry has changed in spending money. Even though a lot of that's right now in China, we tend to see a tremendous amount of opportunity in the Middle East. We tend to be kind of U.S.-centric in these calls with you, but the Middle East is really – we got some very exciting programs out there with four or five major sites around the region and billions and billions of dollars that are being anticipated.

The difference, I think, is we're not talking about upstream. We're talking about clients that are looking at more integrated approach, more vertically integrated with the rest of our operations, more downstream, if you will, petrochemical, refining opportunities and whereas that tends to be the trend out there. And I think that's something we're pretty well-positioned in the rest of the world to address. So that's the major shift, I think, in the market. Pat?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I would just say I would add to Phil's comments, Steve, that we've got a lot of projects in the Middle East where our technology has already been selected, which represents a license award for the company but it gives us very good visibility into the fabrication and E&C phase of the projects. So, several refining prospects in the Middle East are good examples of that, where our Technology has been selected and we're positioning for EPC and Fabrication.

I think too on the LNG side, while we don't have a significant chunk of new awards in LNG this year, I think the industry view that the supply-demand balance is going to return by about 2022, that seems to be crystallizing pretty well. And I think there's a building recognition that some final investment decisions are going to need to happen probably starting in early 2018. So I think that's part of it.

Phil spoke earlier to the power prospects in the U.S. Those continue to be a pretty good, constant feed of opportunities. And then we've also got some more opportunistic petrochemical opportunities in Russia, where we tend just to do engineering, procurement without the construction. And then even in the U.S., outside of ethylene, some other petrochemical activities. And then on the Fab side, we've got some good opportunities mainly in storage here in the U.S. So it's a pretty broad array, but we think we have pretty good visibility and on all those awards.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

One thing the owners are clearly telling us around LNG is that when you look at the slate of projects that are being considered out there and the money available to fund those projects, you kind of have to put it in the hierarchy that the expansions in brownfields certainly are probably best positioned to attract some capital today with the greenfield kind of in the second place and in the frontier projects. Some of the projects that are in remote locations like in Africa or Western Canada, some of those are probably going to be delayed a little more in terms of FID simply because the availability of capital and the economics of those projects.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

That's very helpful, guys. Thanks a lot.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Michael Dudas with Vertical Research.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Mike, I thought you forgot about us.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Good afternoon, everybody. Gah, I would not do that. Welcome to the call, Pat. Hey, A couple of questions. One, Steve just touched on. So it seems like when you look forward, the tenor of business could be a little bit more international, a little bit more different than what we've seen with more U.S.-centric over the past couple of years. Is that a fair statement?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

That's fair statement.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Secondly, when Capital Services transactions are completed second quarter, what are some of the things you're doing – are there things with regard to the three remaining businesses in sharing best practice overheads, moving some people around to generate more value or some more margin out of the businesses combined? Can you share some thoughts on that?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

We've got a lot of them. We certainly will see some synergies from that. I mean, Capital Services, they have to be present in a lot of locations around the United States to be able to sell and operate their work in the government services. So that in itself, I think, will certainly affect our overheads.

They have about $5 billion worth of backlog. But as far as the associated overheads, there are certainly central overheads, which support their business, which we'll be able to address. So we're working on that plan right now. So we don't have a number for you today. We've always operated in a 3%, 3.5% SG&A and we plan to stay like that. So as that top line maybe reduce because of our divestiture, we plan to align the overhead structure accordingly, so we'll be working on that too.

And keep in mind that when you get into the operating groups, that's all – most of that is variable cost. So as contracts end, so we either hire or reduce the workforce there. But right now our workforce number is going up primarily because of all of our direct labor we're hiring in the Gulf Coast.

But most of that is variable workforce. But we're really looking at the corporate overhead because I think we've always done a pretty good job of keeping that in line. And we'll plan to do that as we make those adjustments to our portfolio.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Any update on NET Power?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, we're working towards the end. I think we said last quarter that Toshiba had successfully delivered that big 75-ton turbine and we put it in place. We got some work to do in terms of getting ready for first fire by the end of this year. Probably saw a little slip in being able to get that done, but everything seems to be working according to plan. And we've looked at start up a commission in early 2018. Is that right, Pat?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. We'll basically finish construction that we're going to install the combustor in a test rig, Mike, that will allow us basically prove up a cycle without it being hooked up to the turbine. And then we hope to commence full operation, as Phil just said, early in 2018.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

But we get a lot of excitement generated around the industry in a lot of trade publications. As you know, Mike has been talking about this and we've talked to all the major owners out there, and not only just power owners but people on the oil and gas side which are very interested in seeing the outcome of this plant. So I think it's going to be really important for us for the future.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

So is it something that you could potentially put the package together mid-2019 for a customer to deliver something a couple of years later or is it more delayed than that?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, as I think I understand the agreement, Exelon has first call on this. So then when you talk about a customer, there's a reason they're in the plan out there, and we want to be able to get (41:55) that. But I think generally speaking, I think the excitement is not only used for elimination of CO2 emissions and power generation but other applications and other industries too.

So we've got some of the major companies that we've dealt with over the years also looking at the applicability of this technology to their operations. So we get the work and we think there's a great market out there. And we are again a third owner of this and – so not only the EPC benefits from it but also just our 33% ownership of that looks pretty good.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Understood. Thanks, gentlemen. Appreciated.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Mike .

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Martin Malloy with Johnson Rice.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Marty.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good afternoon.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Marty.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Just had a quick question on the Technology side. You've had a book-to-bill of greater than one for six quarters now. Should we be looking for the revenues in that segment and operating income to trend up here – the backlog's built?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I'll let Pat give you the detail on that. But remember, it's not a revenue business. There's very little capital needed to operate the business. So most of what we do in licensing and catalyst doesn't take long to find its way to the bottom line. So we've been trending up significantly and the acceleration, the velocity of that trend has really excited us for this quarter. But, Pat?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I think, Marty, the big change over the last couple of quarters has been on the petrochemicals side. We were riding the refining pretty well and alkylation and lubes and hydrocracking for a while. A lot of that through our joint venture with Chevron. And the last couple of quarters have really started to see an acceleration in petrochemical awards, a lot of that in China. So I do see continued strength throughout 2017, at least throughout that period. And as Phil said, it's a pretty quick book and burn business so it will start to flow through the income statement, already has in fact.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Thanks, Marty.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Justin Hauke with Robert W. Baird.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Good evening.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Justin.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Great. How are you, guys?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I just wanted to ask, the covenant change and the renegotiation on the bank line, can you give us the detail on what the new covenant is? And I think you ended right around 4 times levered and maybe just to clarify where you are here and how much liquidity is left with it.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. We did. We ended the quarter at about 3.9, and so the amended covenant for this current quarter was 4.0. And then we'll be detailing all the other changes. What we did do is we amended the old covenants that we had from the prior amendments out for about the next – I think it's next six-plus quarters and all. So it certainly will kind of take us through the end of this year and into next year. So I think we feel pretty comfortable with this new package we've put together and all. And then from a liquidity standpoint, we still have ample liquidity under our two existing revolvers as of the end of the quarter.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then I guess that covenant steps down over the next couple of quarters. Is that how we should think about it?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, that actually kind of will – yeah. It'll actually step up a little bit over the next quarter or two just to make sure we have room until – because remember we're kind of dragging Q4 of last year until we get to Q4 of this year and all, and then you'll see it step down after that.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And then just one last one. On the net impact of the charge in the recovery, I think you said $103 million recovery, is there a – well, I guess two questions on that. One is, what gain is that related to? What project? And then is there a cash component that we should be thinking about and the timing of when that would come in? And that's the last one.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Well, it's – again, we talked about just the – every quarter, the inflows and the changes in contract capital, these were cost reimbursable jobs which have a different contract capital sensitivity than fixed-price jobs, which is more sensitive to various progress and milestones on projects and down payments. So it's not so much the projects but the type of projects and the size of projects that was – but that's not unusual.

We get those kind of changes in projects on every quarter basis. Again, the differences here, we had these large charges for lost projects which flows right to the bottom line. So it wasn't met. So it offset that a bit. So we feel like bundling up this quarter and taking some additional reserve. We can put a number bigger number on it, but we feel, as I mentioned in my comments, almost certain that this going to be enough money to finish these jobs without any further adjustments going forward.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. And you will see some cash coming on those because one of the projects that Phil – one of the good guys was a change order that we did agree with the customer. So that cash will be coming in the next quarter or so on that one. So you'll see some positive cash flow from that.

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Rob Norfleet with Alembic Global Advisors.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Rob.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Rob.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Just a quick question. So can you talk a little bit about the timing associated with the wind down of some of your larger EPC projects? And then last quarter or two quarters ago you said that Wheatstone would be effectively coming to completion at the end of second quarter, and obviously we've got a couple of other large projects that are coming to completion. So maybe if you could just discuss that.

And then secondly, during Q1, your burn rate at EC&M was high at around 13%. Should we expect that to kind of take a step down in the second half of the year based on some of these bigger LNG projects coming to completion? Or does the positive impact of some of the other projects that we have in backlog, will that kind of be an offset?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

I'll let Pat get into some of that detail. But keep in mind the majority of the backlog has a burn rate and it should take us out to 2019 to 2020 on as far as some of the large LNG jobs and some of the very large jobs like Total and some of the others that we we'll be talking about. This year have also a very long runway as far as commercial characteristics. So we think the backlog will continue to be pretty durable this year.

But yeah, we have had some, as far as Wheatstone and Gorgon were the two major projects which we saw come down this year, but again with Orpic and the continuation of these big LNG jobs, we I think we've filled that pipeline pretty well. And the characteristics I think overall is, Mike, we've got about 35% for the company burn ratio?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yes.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And that varies depending on which operating segment were you talking about. But that's generally what we see most years in this kind of market. Pat?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I would say, Rob, that definitely Wheatstone and Gorgon, we've basically come down entirely. We're off-site. We've got some home office activity but nothing big left. So that's been a big change.

We obviously wrapped up the successful Occidental cracker job. Late last year you probably saw a very positive press release from Occidental about that. So those are some of our most notable wind-downs on large EPC projects.

And then in terms of ramp-up or just maintaining a very high burn rate, we've got the Cameron and Freeport LNG jobs here in the States. Orpic is just getting into the field, as Phil said in his prepared remarks, so that'll start ramping up. We got Lotte-Axiall Cracker in Louisiana that's really starting to ramp. The downstream MEG unit, the Shintech Cracker, so a lot of good work.

Total just now awarded will be heavy engineering this year and then into construction next year. So as Phil said, very good visibility through 2018, 2019, 2020 in terms of backlog burn and engineering construction.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Okay. Great. And lastly, obviously we've seen a couple of cracker awards here. Obviously you guys were the beneficiary of one of them in the first half of 2017. What's kind of your outlook on the ethylene markets just obviously given the obviously still low feedstock cost and the advantage North American producers have? I mean, do you think we're in the process of potentially a second wave in seeing more of the international guys come over to North America?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Pat?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I think we're in the third or fourth wave and I think the Total award was a great example of that. I think the big key here in the States is that the confidence that the producers have in this ethane cost advantage being long term is starting to solidify or has continued to solidify pretty well. But I would say that in the near term, I would focus your view more on Russia and the Middle East for liquids-based ethylene opportunities such as the Orpic job that we're already executing.

Most of those jobs are focused on refinery and petrochemical integration, where you use the products from the refinery at low cost in your petrochemical operation, you can maximize profitability. So we've got multiple opportunities there across Russia and the Middle East that we're focused on. We do have additional opportunities in the U.S. to look forward to, but I think it's going to be next year before you start to see any of those really materialize into EPC scope.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Great. That's very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

All right.

Operator

Our next question is going to come from the line of Anna Kaminskaya with Bank of America.

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good evening, guys.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hello Anna.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hello, Anna.

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. So just wanted to go back to the free cash flow question. I think some of the companies are talking about some of the big projects being awarded more in late 2017. A, how do you see the progression of new awards quarter-by-quarter? And if it is more second half weighted, does it create any sort of lumpiness to your free cash flow when you get more prepayments late in the year? And secondly, any way to quantify how much of the advance payments you got in the second quarter Just to give a little more visibility and what we can expect next quarter?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Anna. It's Mike. And I'll let Pat jump in here in a minute. But, yeah, I mean, I think that's always been difficult thing for us. When we look inside our crystal ball, it didn't always tell us when those projects are going to be awarded. And so certainly, just as you said, that will impact ultimately the amount of free cash flow we generate for the year. But as Pat indicated and Phil, we feel good about the pipeline, and we're certainly very encouraged with the awards we had in the first quarter.

The one advanced payment that I did mention that we had got in the April timeframe was around $65 million to $70 million, so it's fairly significant.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And I think the key is, yes, it's going to be important that we get the new awards and down payments, but when we look at our cash flows, it's primarily off the existing projects that we have and some very large projects, which, if you look at the cash flow curves on a consolidated basis, we do show in the next couple of months continuing to be behind the curve a bit, but on last quarter we make that up on just progress and milestones on the these very large jobs. And so we feel very confident about hitting the end of the year very strong.

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. And then maybe just following up on some of the Gulf Coast, how you structure and maybe your fixed-price contracts, I mean, we're clearly hearing a lot about labor inflation in the region. Kind of like how do you address it when you bid for a project? Is it still kind of a cost-plus component or just how do you manage the risk if we start thinking about 2017?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, we could probably spend the rest of the afternoon talking about this, Anna. But we actually started, as I mentioned in my remarks, several years ago I'm looking at the demands of direct labor and its impact on the Gulf Coast. Keep in mind that the challenge had been that nearly 40% of the people left the construction industry between 2006 and 2011.

So it really required companies like ours, and it wasn't just us, but companies like ours, to really look at their labor availability and start training and accessing resources and hiring resources. So we've been pretty successful on that. It's not so much we've seen inflation in labor rates but we're always very watchful of the productivity because whenever you had a downturn in the construction industry, the mix changes. So the mix of crews out there and the amount of resources out there.

But for us, welders and pipe builders or everything, these jobs are huge pipe jobs, and we've been very successful at that. And we've also got some good partners. Remember, these large jobs, we usually don't take them unless we got a good partner. And many of the case we've got Chiyoda as a partner, which is, between Chiyoda and us, we've probably installed 40% of the capacity in the world. And on the Freeport job, we've got a great construction partner in Zachry construction out of San Antonio, which is doing a good job.

And so that's a very important thing. When we look at Orpic, for example, we've got a great partner with CTCI, which is probably one of the best construction companies in the world for that part of the world. So those are all going to the mix. So, yeah, these are big numbers in terms of direct labor, but so far we've been able to find the labor, good, qualified labor, tested the labor, good, safe workforce in the Gulf Coast and so so far we've been able to address that pretty accurately.

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And if I can squeeze one last question, just thinking about leverage for an E&C company, it doesn't sound like in your prepared remarks that leverage is an issue in getting some of the large projects. Are you hearing from any of your clients that it's tougher for you to get on the big project just because of your leverage or is it an issue in bidding for new work?

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, it has not been an issue. I mean, our ability to demonstrate based on qualifications is really what's always been the deciding point. I mean, certainly our financial health and liquidity and our reputation is all part of that mix. But there's – with some of these large jobs, there's only probably a handful of contracts in the U.S. that can really address this kind of projects, and that's why we need to have partners on most of these jobs. So that hasn't been a concern with our owners. We work very closely with them and we haven't seen that as a reason not to select us for any kind of work that we've proposed on.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I agree, Anna, but certainly our objective is to continue to improve our balance sheet, and that remains one of our key objectives.

Anna Kaminskaya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you very much.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Anna.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you.

Operator

And that'll conclude the Q&A portion of today's conference call. I'll turn the call over to Mr. Asherman for his closing comments.

Philip K. Asherman - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Sally. Well, before we conclude this call, I really want to note that we're seeing some significant momentum and stability in the energy market. And we have increased confidence in our ability to maintain durable and profitable backlog this year and into the next. The project losses were a real disappointment and that we wanted to bundle all of the 2016 issues in the last quarter. But our project plan failed to produce any meaningful gains in the progress we needed.

So if anything, our reserves this quarter are conservative and this should be the last you hear of these two projects. We've made significant adjustments in our portfolio since 2014, including divestiture of non-core assets, and we will continue to explore opportunities to revalue our higher-margin businesses in a structure that best benefits our shareholders.

We'll also continue to delever the balance sheet this year in a meaningful way and allow our overheads proportionally and align our overheads proportionally with our new portfolio mix.

We're also feeling very confident in reaching the satisfactory conclusion on the Westinghouse litigation and remove the overhang on our share price from that uncertainty.

And as in 2014 and 2015, if we have a reasonable market opportunity, we've proven that our business model can produce well over $1 billion in annual EBITDA while maintaining solid operating margins, cash flow, a well-managed SG&A and tax strategy, and a higher than average win ratio on all of our end markets.

So we begin the rest of the year with confidence in a sluggish but resurging energy market, a relentless focus on safety and execution, and leveraging the most talented workforce in the industry. So thanks for your attention today. That concludes our call.

