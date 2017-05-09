EcoStim Energy Solutions' (ESES) CEO Chris Boswell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EcoStim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESES)

Thanks, Operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the review of this first quarter 2017 financial and operating results. They were released last night so you should have the press release which details all of the financial information. We've got a very exciting call for you today. We've got some recent developments that management would like to share with you. And with me today is Chris Boswell, CEO; Bobby Chapman; Barry Ekstrand that Chris will introduce in a few moments; and our Chief Financial Officer, Alex Nickolatos.

But before I turn over the call to Chris, as you know, we have a few housekeeping items to cover.

So, as you know, we need to discuss the Safe Harbor statement, which indicates that information discussed on this call is valid only as of today May 5, 2017. You are advised that this is time sensitive information and may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay. And in addition, the comments made by management today during the conference call, will contain or likely to contain forward looking statements within the meaning of United States Federal Securities Laws. These forward looking statements, they reflect our current views of management and our best judgment, but various risks and uncertainties and contingencies can cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by management today. You are encouraged to read the SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K as well as all of the Qs and current reports on form 8-Ks to assess those risks, uncertainties and contingencies. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward looking statements and note that our communication today does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or solicit any vote or approval.

And with those items out of the way, let me turn it over to Chris, the CEO and co-founder of EcoStim.

Chris Boswell

Chris Boswell

Okay. Thank you, Jeff and I'd also like to welcome everybody to the first quarter 2017 conference call. Before I get started, I want to introduce everyone to the newest member of our management team, Barry Ekstrand is our new Senior Vice President of Operations, North America and comes to us after many years in the well stimulation business. He worked together with Bobby Chapman to build the Weatherford Frac business from a startup in 2002 to about a $600 million business in just a few years. Barry has an outstanding track record and reputation in this industry and we’re glad to have him on board. I’ll have Barry give a quick synopsis of the status of our US operations a bit later in the call.

The first quarter of 2017 represents a significant turning point for our company. During the quarter, we signed a one year contract to provide services in one of the most active areas in the United States, successfully recapitalized the company, provided needed growth capital and started the qualification process for the two year contract we were recently awarded in Argentina. Assuming our shareholders vote in favor of converting the company's debt into equity at the upcoming shareholder meeting, we should then have a debt-free balance sheet position with long term contracts in two of the more exciting shale plays in the industry. These changes constitute a major shift for the company and gives us a substantial backlog of work. In fact, it's now the largest backlog in company history and we do that with a strong balance sheet. The contract in Argentina was effective on April 1, 2017 and this contributed to the highest revenue month in company history as well, at just over $2 million. On a run rate, that puts us at over $24 million per year in Argentina, which by the way is a substantial increase over what we invoiced for the entire year last year, which is around $8.5 million.

We expect to improve on those results in the second quarter in Argentina and then add additional revenues from our operation in Oklahoma, which should get underway shortly. With those two operations, we should have approximately three quarters of our 100,000 horsepower deployed, and after some equipment upgrades and further equipment additions, we should be in a position to deploy a second crew in the US later this year.

As I mentioned, our new financial partner has agreed to convert all of their debt into equity at $1.40 per share subject to shareholder vote and we have secured commitments from our larger shareholders to vote in favor of this conversion. The shareholder meeting is scheduled for June 15, 2017 and the proxy statement is subject to review by the SEC. if there is a review, it could delay the mailing of the proxy materials and in that case, the meeting could be delayed slightly, but not more than a few weeks.

Operationally, we continue to see good performance in Argentina and the low utilization experienced in 2016 and during the first few months of 2017, seems to be behind us. Prior to the award of the contract in Argentina, we were required to demonstrate our services and capabilities on a few tight gas wells for our customer. These wells required us to bundle our well stimulation and coiled tubing services together with wireline, flow back and some other services. And as a result, during the trial well in March, we needed to subcontract certain services and to use a higher than normal level of rental equipment. This adversely affected our cost of services in Q1, especially given the limited number of tight gas stages executed. However, we expect those higher cost levels to be mitigated in the future as equipment is purchased to replace the rental equipment and as we reduce the cost for subcontractors under this new two year contract.

In addition to the higher cost in Argentina, we began hiring operational personnel and incurring startup and pre-operating related costs in Oklahoma, as any company would do in a startup mode. This is to support the new contract we have in that market. These expenses also drove up the cost of services during the first quarter. Our cost levels in Q2 will remain high until the rental equipment in Argentina can be replaced and until the operation in Oklahoma is underway.

In terms of the US market, the number of active on-shore rigs is approaching 900 after reaching a low of around 400 rigs. The rigs that continued running in the US were generally the most efficient rigs and therefore the productivity of these rigs is much better than the 1,800 rigs running at peak. In addition, frac intensity is much higher with more sand and more stages per well. And the required horsepower on each job is also much higher. We believe that at 900 rigs, much of the existing frac capacity is absorbed into the market. We have seen some signs of this in Oklahoma and in West Texas. For this reason, we believe frac capacity will remain tight and prices should continue to rise.

In Argentina, the market did not slow down until seven to eight months after the US market decline, and now we are seeing improvements in that market. We believe much of this is driven by the recent agreement to keep natural gas prices at $6 or higher for the next five years. Currently, the price of tight gas and unconventional gas in Argentina is set at $7.50 per MMBTU. This has provided an incentive to put rigs back to work in the tight gas markets and in the gas window of the Vaca Muerta. This activity increase was further supported by recent labor agreements and new regulations which are expected to reduce costs in the industry, while at the same time driving up activity.

In general, we believe that our strategic decision to create a two market platform, is sound. We strongly believe that activity in the Vaca Muerta shale and the tight gas fields in Argentina should increase over the next three to five years and we’re now very well positioned to participate in that growth.

With those comments, I'm now going to turn it over to Bobby Chapman to briefly review our Q1 operating results. Bobby?

Bobby Chapman

Thank you, Chris and good morning. 2016 was a difficult year as everyone knows in Argentina. Since the middle of March, activity has been on the rise. As a comparison, during the first quarter, we executed 17 stages as compared to seven stages in the first quarter of 2016. That’s a 242% increase. This is above the level from 18 stages in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a general indication of what we can expect under the new contract, we executed 15 stages in April alone of this year. We feel this is a good sign and in order to reach profitability, we need the higher utilization and thus the contract award is very important.

For the coiled tubing side, we executed 19 jobs as compared to five jobs in the first quarter of 2016. That’s an increase of 380%. Sequentially, this compares to 12 stages in the fourth quarter of 2016. That's an increase of 112%. We moved some equipment from Argentina back to the US to support the contract in Oklahoma. We've kept nine pumps in Argentina, as well as most of the support equipment. We will be adding some additional pumps and other equipment to avoid high rental cost as Chris mentioned, but it will take a few months to reduce those rental costs.

I'll keep it brief and now turn it over to Barry who will give you an update on our operations in Oklahoma.

Barry Ekstrand

Thanks, Bobby. It’s great to be here at EcoStim and we're very excited about starting work in Oklahoma, a market that I know very well. We’ve got an excellent team and are set to grow. In Oklahoma, we intend to deploy a combination of turbine pumping units and conventional pumping units that eventually move to 100% turbine pumping units for our customer. Our customer is very interested in running this operation on fuel gas. However, we intend to start the operation using CNG, which is more efficient and has lower fuel cost as compared with diesel. We then expect to upgrade the remaining turbine pumping units and prepare them for operation later this year.

We're very happy to have secured an excellent operational base in Fairview, Oklahoma, particularly given its proximity to several counties with growing rig counts. This includes Blaine, Canadian and Kingfisher Counties for the stack play, just out of our location. Formations being exploited such as the Woodford, Springer, Mississippian Lime and granite wash, are all within the service frames of our location. We're very close to being operational at this point, with our field leadership crews and critical suppliers all in place. We’ll have between 50 and 60 employees working out of Fairview and I'm very impressed with the high level of experience in the group that has come on board. This is a very high quality frac team.

Work will begin with high rate gelled acid and slick water fracs being pumped in horizontal multi-stage completions in the Mississippian lime. We expect to begin our contract work by the middle of the month and believe we’ll get busy very quickly as we work through the backlog of wells awaiting completion, along with new well completions.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Alexander to review the financial results.

Alex Nickolatos

Thank you, Barry and good morning everyone. The company generated approximately $2.6 million of revenue in the first quarter. That's a 24% improvement over our fourth quarter. Approximately 48% of the revenue was derived from our well stimulation business. 48% came from our coiled tubing operations and the remaining 4% came from our field management business.

As mentioned by Chris, we're very encouraged by the increase in activity we’re currently experiencing with the recent announcement of the tight gas contract award. This provides a backlog of work for the company in Argentina over the next two years, something that we'd never had before. When combined with our contract in Oklahoma and imminent start of operations, we're very optimistic about our ability to growth both our top and bottom lines.

For the first quarter, our cost of sales increased from $2.9 million to $3.9 million sequentially. And also as discussed by Chris, approximately $450,000 relates to the startup of the US operation. And we also incurred higher non reoccurring charges associated with our test work from the pilot tight gas well associated with the contract awarded in April. We intend to temporarily incur higher operating costs in Argentina as we lease equipment to support our tight gas crew until we can replace this through CapEx during the second quarter.

Furthermore, we anticipate pre-operating startup related costs for our US business as we continue into Q2. Our intention is to have our operation running in the next few weeks, but we have been incurring costs over the past 60 days to prepare for the work under our contract.

Our sales, general administrative expenses or SG&A, increased slightly to $1.4 million from $1.3 million in Q4 and down from $1.6 million in Q1 of last year. We continue to watch these costs carefully as we balance running a public company and sourcing technology while supporting our operations, both in Argentina and the US.

Our research and development costs were $87,000 during the quarter, up from $82,000 in the fourth quarter, down from $168,000 in the first quarter of 2016. This primarily relates to research activities around increasing the durability and field readiness as it pertains to our upgraded turbine power pressure pumping equipment.

Our adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 was approximately $2.7 million related to the commencement of our tight gas contract and the start of our US contract. Achieving positive cash flow is the top priority of the company. With the US contract to start in the next few weeks and the tight gas contract now running in Argentina, we believe that the company is well positioned to generate positive cash flow, although it may not happen until the third quarter. However, for the first time, we have contracts which improve our visibility and give us much more confidence regarding our ability to generate cash.

If you look at our balance sheet, the company finished the quarter with approximately $11.2 million in cash. We believe the company has adequate liquidity to execute on our growth plans, combined with a strong financial partner. Regarding our capital structure, the company has approximately 15 million shares outstanding as of today. Assuming the new debt financing is converted at 1.40 per share, after the shareholder vote, we anticipate having approximately 45 million shares outstanding post conversion, and no debt.

In summary, we're very pleased with where we are today. We have two excellent customers that have entrusted us with important completion programs in two growth markets. We believe our management team, recently expanded, has the breadth to execute and expand on our opportunities. We firmly believe that the development of the tight gas and the Vaca Muerta, has a bright future and we are excited about establishing our position in the US market. We remain committed to positioning EcoStim into growth markets wherever they may be.

So with these prepared remarks, we’ll now open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Jacob Lundberg

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Congrats on the contract in Argentina. It's good to hear. Just looking for a little more color on that. I guess first, how many fleets are going to be doing tight gas work in Argentina?

Chris Boswell

It's building on a sort of monthly basis down there. We have one fleet obviously, but it's going to be fully dedicated to this tight gas contract, Jacob. I think Cal frac has at least one. Weatherford has one. Baker has one. Haliburton probably has one or two. So there’s most likely six, seven in total, including ourselves.

Jacob Lundberg

Got you. And I guess going forward, how many stages a month do you think you're going to be able to do? I think Bobby mentioned that in April it was 15. Is that sort of a good number to have as a go forward run rate, or do you think it's going to pick up from there?

Chris Boswell

We would expect it to pick up from there. I can say that in April, we did some conventional work and then we did some tight gas, but we really just got going on the tight gas in April. And so I would say it's going to go up from there. 25 to 35 stages is kind of the range.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. And then I guess what can you share about the economics of the work? How should we think about revenue per stage and the margin profile kind of once you’re up and running?

Chris Boswell

I don't think we're going to comment on the revenue per stage. It is kind of protected within the contract. However, I can tell you that we're providing a bundle of services. As we mentioned, we’re providing coiled tubing. We’re providing well stimulation, plugs, flow back. We’re also providing wireline and some of those services we hired on an ad hoc basis to do the trial wells which you saw in March. And we’re streamlining that process now that we have a two year contract and we expect that with the volume that we have in front of us, will drive the cost down and this will turn from, as Alex said, sort of a little bit negative cash flow at the beginning of the first month or so, into a positive cash flow contract over the remaining balance of the two year period. That’s our expectation. And margins, I’m not going to comment on the margins until we have a little bit more regression and experience behind us. But you have to remember, we’re coming out of a period where we were using substantial cash before. This is a very significant contract for us. It gives us an opportunity to expand our service offering as well.

Jacob Lundberg

Yes, absolutely. And then I guess, what's the capital outlay? You mentioned that you're going to buy some equipment to replace that rental equipment that you've been using at the start of the contract. What's the capital outlay for that equipment that we should expect to see in the second quarter?

Chris Boswell

Some cash will be used to buy a couple of additional pumps. And some of our funds will be for consumables for changing out fluid ends that are a little bit higher rated that what we’re currently using. So a couple of million dollars related to the reduction of expenses and then a couple of million dollars I would think of in terms of expanding that fleet with some capabilities to go do other tight gas jobs. In other words, we've got good customers that we’ve built relationships with that are still doing some conventional work. In our forecast and our planning, we're not assuming we’re going to do many of those. Now, when we spend the CapEx to add a couple of more pumps, we still have two blenders. We still have two hydration units. We still have two data vans. We still have enough equipment in the country that if we add a few more pumps, we can add some incremental revenue. But that number is not something we’re prepared to quantify right now. We want to be able to do that going forward.

Jacob Lundberg

Understood. Thanks for the color and congrats again on a pretty good start to the year.

Good morning guys. This is Blake stepping in for James. So congrats again on the contract. It’s good news, good momentum heading into the year. My question is, if you - first of all, how many rigs can you guys service with that crew in Oklahoma? And secondly, if you're faced with a decision of maybe adding a second, maybe all diesel crew rather than upgrading to TPUs in your first Oklahoma spread, what are you guys going to think about in terms of potentially either going to the secondary market for horse power or looking at the new build market?

Chris Boswell

I'm going to let Bobby make some comments on that one. I think right now our intention is to upgrade the turbines initially and then we’ll kind of go from there. It depends on the job specs. Bobby, you want to comment on that?

Bobby Chapman

Yes, absolutely. Prior to today, we upgraded about half of our turbine fleet. So we'll use some of that equipment in the Oklahoma contract. There are some remaining pumps there that could be easily upgraded. I think our odds are that that is a wise decision and makes sense to go ahead and upgrade those. It's possible at some point obviously that we would add some new equipment or some good used equipment if we could find it at some point.

Blake Gendron

All right. Thanks guys.

Chris Boswell

Just adding to - I think we didn't answer all of your question. The capacity of that fleet, we believe at max we could do as much as 140 stages up. As we communicated previously, with one rig and the prior design on those wells, we were anticipating around 35 stages or so per month. And we’re looking for signs and indications from our customer if they go to two rigs, there's also then some talk of expanding the completion design a bit with more stages and things like that. So what we think is if they do go to two rigs and certainly if they make some changes to the completion design, then there's potential that that crew is fully booked up and then we need to start looking for expansion, some way to deploy a second fleet in the market up there.

Blake Gendron

Okay. So am I correct in thinking that you guys haven’t quite yet looked to adding additional horsepower? And if so could you put a dollar amount on what you're seeing, either in the secondary market or the new build market and also comment on potential lead times.

Chris Boswell

I’m going to comment on the use, and then let Bobby and Barry jump in on the new. I think that we've seen a disparate variety of used equipment. And so it's always the balance of trying to get something that is reliable and versus the price of the new equipment. And so we have seen equipment available. We've inspected some that's been terrible. Some of it has been okay. I think we need to analyze the returns based on the jobs we anticipate doing before we go new build versus used. And then once you look at the used equipment, how much investment is required to get that equipment in a safe operating condition that's reliable in this kind of market. So that’s my comments. Bobby and Barry, you guys kind of - I don’t want you to step on each other, but maybe each of you take a comment on the new equipment costs.

Bobby Chapman

I agree, Chris. I think the return on invested capital is a key metric for us on the decision to build new equipment. That area of western Oklahoma has some high pressure jobs there that we potentially could consider. And for those jobs, we would be a little bit reluctant and have to think about what condition used equipment would be in to try to do that type of work is fairly demanding. So we like the idea of the new capacity, but obviously the stages pricing and the profitability needs to make sense for that to happen. So it's kind of a strategy we're thinking about that there is some used equipment out there, but I guess from what we've seen as Chris has said, it's fairly high hour equipment and it's not the greatest equipment.

Barry Ekstrand

Yes. And I would echo those comments and just add that we’ve had a number of conversations with the new build manufacturers, continue to speak with them. To this point, I think there's capacity available. They’re not completely booked out, but we see that starting to tighten up as we go forward. So that’s part of the balance as well is to look at what the delivery times would be if we decided to go down that path.

Blake Gendron

Awesome. Hey guys, I appreciate the color and congrats on the contract and congrats on the new additions to the management team.

Good morning guys. Welcome aboard, Barry. It’s good to have you on your first call. So for the US operation, if I break the fleet you're assembling for a second crew and redundancy into two segments, the standard diesel pumps and ancillary spread assets, and then the TPUs, - for the former of the blender, the data van, the two hydration units, the two sand kings and the six standard diesel pumps, what remains in the queue and when do you expect to take the keys for the last of it to be delivered?

Chris Boswell

So the upgrade on the turbines is about four and a half months away if we make the decision today and we are in the middle of a discussion with our board about that decision. But I feel fairly confident that we’ll move forward. The used diesel equipment that we bought is going through some refurbishment process and some control upgrades right now. And so as soon as that's complete, we feel like that we’re set and we basically have around 70,000 horsepower. We would still need to add ancillary equipment to make two crews out of that. We would still need to add some new blenders, some new turbine units, some new sand equipment, probably a couple of hydration units. So there is some further investment to go with a two crew status. And so for that, we’re looking for support to customers and really I would say right now, Tom, we’re 100% focused on getting the operation started in Oklahoma. And as soon as we start cranking out the revenue there, we will be engaged in conversations with a lot of different customers.

We have been approached to help people that are looking for work, I mean looking for crews. So the idea is to try to get some level of commitment - LOI, something in place as soon as possible for support on the second crew. We’re watching the market closely. Obviously with commodity prices doing what they've done in the last few weeks, we need to check that status with our customers, sort of on a week to week basis to see what they’re thinking and there's a lot of capitulation. We have observed, as Barry was pointing out earlier today, that the DUCS inventory surprisingly has continued to tick upwards, which tells us that capacity in the market is more or less fully absorbed and that wells aren’t getting completed around the country on a timely basis. So we think the window here is good and in terms of securing customer interest for potentially a second fleet.

Tom Curran

Okay. And then turning to the first crew then, a month ago as of April when I met with you guys, there was only one asset remaining that you needed to secure for the first crew, which I believe was a hydration unit. Have you since added that?

Chris Boswell

No. we have not added a hydration unit yet. We don't need the hydration unit for the work we’re embarking upon.

Tom Curran

Okay. So that's not a gating piece of equipment to initiate the program?

Chris Boswell

No. if we want to go - when we get ready to go pick up additional work in the market, some of those jobs may require hydration units. We want to have that flexibility.

Tom Curran

Okay. And then turning to Argentina, how much dedicated horsepower will this new tight gas two year award require? And Chris, as you look to 2018, it's clear that because of what the tight gas program is going to absorb, that you're already moving to invest in some additional pumps to enable to continue to service your customers on the conventional side. Strategically, when you look to 2018, what type of mix would you like to try to achieve between tight gas and conventional work when it comes to your footprint down there?

Chris Boswell

Just to clarify, we're 100% focused on making sure we do a great job on the tight gas work. We need eight pumps typically on most of the tight gas. We need two pumps and a spare and backup. And that's what we’re expecting to have. We have, as you know nine. We’ve recently acquired an option on a tenth pump that will be paid out over time. And then we're looking to potentially add maybe one more pump or possibly two. At that point, Tom, depends on how that conventional market goes and what the pricing looks like. As you recall, when we started the company and we went to work down there, the pricing for the conventional services was five times, four, five times higher than what we experienced during 2016.

So we're not really interested in doing a lot of work at 2016 prices. But if we have the incremental couple of pumps and since we do have the duplication of data vans and blenders and things, it would be nice if we see pricing tighten up, which we think could happen this year to be able to peel off three or four pumps and go do conventional jobs that our established customers from last year. That would include companies like YPF and Oilstone, Medanito, PlusPetrol, others. Maybe we can go out and pick up some incremental work. So that's kind of the investment decision. I want to be clear that our board has not made decisions yet on those incremental investments, but that's a little bit of our thinking, just to give you some color.

Tom Curran

All right, that’s helpful. Thanks for that, Chris. Last one for me. Alex, could you share with us what the range for CapEx then looks like in the next three quarters? With a floor of what you've already clearly committed to you’re definitely going to be doing and a feeling based on everything we’ve discussed thus far about what else you might pursue both in the US and Argentina.

Alex Nickolatos

Sure. So I want to kind of bifurcate this into two buckets. I like to think about the capital raise that we did recently and think about the net cash that flowed to the company. We received about $17 million net after paying off the Albright loan and interest that was earned under that note. And of the $17 million that we received, we then had a shareholder note that we paid off, the one that we put in place in December. So after paying off that and paying the lawyers, we were basically around $14 million. And if we take that number, how we kind of think about that is $4 million in working capital to the company and about $10 million in CapEx. Most of that CapEx is going to go towards the US market, the start of the US operation. I think we did around three and a half in the first quarter. We'll probably see another five in the second quarter and the remainder in Q3. Then generally speaking, again that will relate to the US market. Probably $1 million has been reserved back for Argentina. Then depending on our approach and our view and like tying in to what Chris was saying …

Chris Boswell

And cash flow.

Alex Nickolatos

Yes. Of course the cash flow, but part of our discussion with our board is what do we think makes sense to create optionality in the business in Argentina and to eliminate costs out of the P&L and to drive profitability. The whole thing in Argentina is that we need to become more efficient. We need to get more stages up and we need to reduce particularly third party costs that the company has. And you have to recognize that most of our competitors that are involved in tight gas are fairly entrenched in the market, and been there for a long time. We're more of a new entrant to the tight gas area and we worked very hard on that. So some of the things we don't have in house today and those are things that we're looking to, through CapEx, to expand. Things like wireline, things like flow back. So that's what we're evaluating right now. So I'm giving you the numbers based on what we've committed to, but it doesn't mean it won't change.

Chris Boswell

Yes. And I would just say, what we've committed to at this point is fully funded for the year.

Alex Nickolatos

Right.

Chris Boswell

Yes. What we would look at is options associated with incremental cash flow and EBITDA opportunities. And the nice thing now, Tom, working back to the US, is that there are capital leases from various finance sources available to the company to add equipment. And there’s also the ability to rent equipment here to supplement the operation on as needed basis. So if we wanted to run a hydration unit in to do a job, we have the ability to do that. So I think I just want to be clear that we’re not looking to go raise more capital in the near term. If we do something like that, it would be behind new contracts, new letters of intent, and things of that nature, unless the cost associated with renting or capital leasing is not economic. It’s all about the economics.

Tom Curran

Right. And just a point of clarification. The one million that's been set aside for Argentina that’s funded and committed to, that would be for the tenth pump that you would be buying out. Is that correct?

Chris Boswell

The tenth pump is going to be funded by the vendor and it’s actually being paid out over a 15 month period.

Tom Curran

Okay.

Alex Nickolatos

Yes. The other portion of it is related to our nitrogen units.

Tom Curran

Got it. All right, thanks for the detailed responses, guys.

Good morning guys and congratulations on the contact award. Just kind of curious, you mentioned that right now you have a rental option and a lease option in place for the pumps. Just curious, how far the lease option goes and if you guys decide to acquire additional pumps, is the equipment readily available in the country or would you have to wait in order to receive that?

Chris Boswell

Well, we have a lease option discussed for some four pumps that we have available to rent but we use those sparingly because they’re kind of expensive to rent. On the new build – we have identified one pumps that is more or less ready to go if we move forward with a purchase. Other new builds would probably take three to four months. We are looking at cheaper, more effective lease options in Argentina. But I think that realistically, we’re probably looking at adding that one pump pretty quickly and not having to lease the spare pumps. If there are opportunities to pick up some conventional work, obviously we probably want to have an additional pump.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. So then you compare from the margin standpoint of when you operate the crew using leased equipment versus the acquired equipment, how is this different when it comes to the margin?

Chris Boswell

It's fairly substantial percentage wise. I’ll let Alex comment on it, but it's - when we're renting equipment, it's not just pumps. It’s other equipment as well, cranes and trucks and things. And we've got a plan to get those down over the next few months. But Alex, you want to comment any more than that?

Alex Nickolatos

Sure. Yes. , Something to put it in context a little bit is here in the US you have a lot of fracking equipment manufacturers. In Argentina you don't have many. There’s really two primary ones and one of those I think has only built one or two pumps to date. So generally speaking, there's not a lot of excess capacity that manufacturers have that they’re willing to rent out into the market. The equipment that we have been able to rent in the past just happens to be owned by an operator in the country, not a service company, not a manufacturer. And so we’ve been able to do that sort of when we're in a bind. And really typically, that relates to when we have to two jobs at the same time or we feel like the pressure and the redundancy is required that we have that capacity for backup or whatever.

But from a margin standpoint, it doesn't make economic sense over a long period of time to rent this equipment. It’s one thing to do it on a one off basis or test well, but as a sustainable business, it's not something that we want to do. So that's why we're in the process of evaluating it and we're doing some analysis now that we have an actual contract with a run rate going forward, then we can look a lot more closely at the economics. In the past we're doing much more one-off stuff. And so it's very difficult for us to tell you how this well performed versus another. I think with the contract in place and the backlog, it will be very easy to see that the economics make sense to bring in two more pumps into the company. And that's what we’re working on.

Bhakti Pavani

Fair enough. So have you guys evaluated an option when - is it more reasonable or economical to buy pumps in Argentina or rather buy it in US and then transport it to Argentina?

Chris Boswell

Generally speaking, we have found the local manufacturer in Argentina to be very reasonable on price and we're also very happy with the quality of the product that they have produced for us. We use five of their pumps right now and even Barry has some experience working with them in the past in his career. So we're - and from an economic standpoint, the costs are very equivalent. I don't think that there's a substantial difference in the price. The main issue and the main limiting factor is the fact that the capacity that the manufacturer has versus the capacity of these US manufacturers. So if you get to a place where this is scaling up quickly, you're going to absorb the capacity very quickly. So their ability to produce a full, unconventional spread is going to be very limited as compared to a US manufacturer that has been doing this with a very large capacity for a long time. I don’t know if you’ve got, Barry, any comments to add or Bobby.

Barry Ekstrand

I would just add this comment - that one of the important things that needs to be looked at are to make sure that the engines themselves that go on to the equipment are compatible with the type of diesel that’s available in Argentina versus the US. And there are some - what I'm saying is that some of the US built equipment really can't be run efficiently in Argentina or other countries due to incompatibilities with the required fuel. So that's another reason to look real hard at the guys that are in Argentina and building so we make sure that they’ve got the proper engines and what not.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay, thank you. That’s great color. Moving back to operations in Oklahoma, you did mention, Alex that about $450,000 of startup cost was incurred in first quarter for the Oklahoma operation, that you have been incurring startup costs. So looking at the second quarter, is that going to be a similar kind of cost you guys would be incurring in second quarter or do you think it’s going to increase if I have to model?

Alex Nickolatos

Well, it’s going to ramp up a lot because if you think about Q1, it was really kind of the last part of the quarter where we really started actively, because it’s really after we closed the financing with Fir Tree that we really started to incur cost. Then April was going to be a full month of incurring costs. We’re hiring people and then this month - hopefully very shortly - is when we really start to our operation and have higher cost levels. We also have cost of shipping a couple of our pumps back from Argentina. - Chris Boswell

Just picking up where Alex was, part of the cost in the first quarter, Bhakti, was related to shipping some of the equipment back from Argentina to start the operation. There’s some shipping cost included in there. So those won’t reoccur. We won’t have those again in second quarter. But obviously we're going from a few employees in March to 40 – 50 employees ahead of the start of the operation. . So certainly costs go up, but obviously the good thing is that revenues will be greater than the cost as we start to get into the second half of May and throughout 2017.

Alex Nickolatos

In general, I think that Q2 - it's possible that we won’t see profitability because of the fact that half the quarter we won't have an operation and we’re hiring people as we speak. But I think that we’ll see that in Q3.

Chris Boswell

Cash flow.

Alex Nickolatos

Yes. The cash flow.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay, thank you very much guys. That’s it from my side.

Hey, good morning guys and congratulations again. I also wanted to congratulate you on a great contract in Argentina. I was just curious, just beyond the work in Oklahoma, which is going to be a great contract for you as well, are you talking to other operators either in Oklahoma or elsewhere that you could potentially deploy other work or start up other work? Or are you pretty much focused on executing on that sizable piece of work?

Chris Boswell

Mark just a couple of comments and then I’ll let Barry join in as well. We’ve established a base there, but it is a base that is perfectly located as Barry noted in his opening comments. It’s in a very good position for the most active counties in Oklahoma. And it's a base big enough to handle three or four crews. So our team is very aggressively working on a plan to add additional contracts and additional capacity over the coming year and a half, So we're not here to have one crew running. Barry, anything else to add to that?

Barry Ekstrand

Yes. I’d just - I would echo it. Obviously right at the moment we have our focus primarily on startup and getting going with the first contract. We certainly like to have utilization high and like to leverage the great location that we’re going to be working from. So we would intend to see expansion with multiple crews working for multiple customers in the area. Lots of opportunity there.

Mark Brown

Okay, good. And I was also curious, in Argentina I think you said a revenue run rate of - annual $24 million or $25 million. What quarter would you expect to hit that? Would it be fourth quarter of this year? I'm just curious sort of - just to sort of understand how quickly you can ramp up to that level I think.

Alex Nickolatos

Mark. We did $2 million in April so we already are at that rate. And to add to that, with the activity increases in tight gas, we have had inbound conversations with four different operators down there that are suddenly finding they don't have enough equipment to run a full tight gas crew. And so we’ve been approached with folks that are interested in supporting us for potentially adding more equipment down there at some point. Now, we kind of - we started in Argentina with a contract that didn't work out that well with Medanito. So we’re very cautious. But I think as we go forward, we see solid operators, whether it's BP or Pan American, whether it's Popa, Energean, PlusPetrol, Tecpetrol, all these companies are embarking as well as Shell and Total, on big programs for tight gas.

And as we’ve said in the past, there is about 600,000 horsepower in the entire country and when these things get going, the inflection is pretty strong. I mean in the US we have 2.5 million, 3 million horsepower working in a single basin. And so if the Vaca Muerta does what it seems like it's doing, we could be set very strongly in that market in the next few years. So what we're looking for is some confirmation from customers, including YPF by the way, that might want to be adding additional fleets. So for the first time in, I have to say in 18 months, we see a lot of growth in that market. And we're coming out of a pretty tough year. But we’ll see most likely going forward just higher prices and better utilization and more contract opportunities.

Chris Boswell

And I think, Mark, at the base of it, is that what's going on there just makes a lot more economic sense than what was happening in the past. With regard to oil - it was nice to have $82 oil in Argentina when the world was at $26, but the reality was that that was never a sustainable policy. What they're doing today is just saying this is how much we're paying to import gas, so why don’t we pay our operators here locally the same price? And that benefits the government by allowing them to pay in pesos locally rather than using dollars to import. And secondly, it incentivizes the operators that they have a sustainable policy that’s in place for the next five years and a window. So we think that these natural gas policies are going to continue to attract more operators into the market.

Mark Brown

That's great and I thank you and congratulations again.

Operator

Chris Boswell

Okay. Thank you guys and very much appreciate everybody's attention. We believe we’ve turned the corner here and we're very excited about the opportunities we see in the market that we started in Argentina. And t equally excited about the growth opportunities in Oklahoma and potentially in West Texas. We've got a really competent and experienced management team. We've got natural gas commodity prices in Argentina at very high levels that are confirmed now by the government for five years. There has been new legislative changes on the labor laws down in Argentina, which substantially reduced the cost of operations, and things just continue to improve down there.

And you’ve seen probably all the announcements coming out from the major operators that I referred to earlier. So we think it’s a nice position to be in. We're not so dependent on the price of oil in that market. In fact very little dependence on the price of oil. In the US, we see that the intensity of these jobs has increased. We've seen that it's been a tough two years and a lot of the equipment that’s been working during those two years has been depleted or cannibalized or otherwise worked very, very hard and is probably nearing the end of its workable life. So we like the dynamics. There really haven’t been the kinds of investments in the CapEx needed in this industry for a couple of years. And so we like our timing. Again, thanks everybody for joining and we’re going to wrap it up. Please feel free to call Alexander or Jeff or myself after the call if you have any follow up questions. We look forward to the next call.

Jeff Freedman

I just have two quick points. We’ll be filing the Q probably by the end of next week. And then as you know, our proxy should be available and mailed within the next few weeks or so. And the shareholder vote is scheduled for mid-June.

Chris Boswell

Thank you everybody. Bye-bye.

