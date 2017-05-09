Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) CEO Philip Hagerman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Philip Hagerman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Atul Kavthekar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Clayton Meyers - Barclays

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Steven Valiquette - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Kreger - William Blair

Eric Coldwell - Robert Baird

David Larsen - Leerink

Charles Rhyee - Cowen and Company

Operator

I'll now turn the call over to Phil Hagerman, CEO and Chairman of Diplomat. Phil?

Philip Hagerman

Thank you, Sharol, and thank you to everyone on the call this evening. Before I get into highlights from Diplomat's first quarter of 2017, I want to welcome our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Atul Kavthekar, who is joining on the call. Atul official joined the Diplomat team on May 1st and we are incredibly pleased to have him on board.

Atul brings to Diplomat an extensive background of financial and strategic leadership in the technology, healthcare and investment banking industries. With over two decades of financial experience, Atul is an extraordinary addition to our leadership team and will help us to position the company for future success. Perhaps even more importantly, Atul's experience with technology and multichannel strategy is critical to Diplomat especially pharmacy continues to evolve and predictive modeling, data driven outcome management and engagement tools. Atul will detail our first quarter financial later on on the call, but I'd like to start today be reviewing a few financial highlights from the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenue was 1.1 billion, an increase of 8%. Net income was 4.4 million compared to 15.4 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was 26.8 million compared to 29 million a year ago and adjusted earnings per share was $0.19 compared to $0.23 a year ago.

As I mentioned during our call for the 2016 year-end, we've remained focused on growing our core specialty, our infusion and our services businesses as well as continuing to secure access to new limited distribution panels. Oncology in the small panels remained a leading trends driving the specialty pharmacy industry and Diplomat is still right in the cross arrows of these trends.

Diplomat's high touch, high service model resonates within the industry. This continues to help us win access to new limited distribution drugs. The pipeline continues to feature a mix of label expansions including products where we have existing high market share and new molecular entities that will be distributed through LD panels.

In addition of REVLIMID's expanded indication for maintenance therapy which I mentioned during our last earnings call, a number of our new oncology drugs have pending new indications in the pipeline that we expect to be approved soon.

From a new molecular entity standpoint, during the first part of 2017, we gained access to XERMELO, KISQALI, DUPIXENT, OCREVUS and most recently ZEJULA Of these five drugs, two are in oncology and three are on limited distribution panels. For XERMELO, Diplomat was one of two pharmacies on panel. For ZEJULA, our potential blockbuster product with more indications expected, Diplomat is one of three to gain the access. For both drugs, Diplomat is the largest specialty pharmacy on the panel and continues the model of small panel size an independent specialty pharmacies that offer targeted customize services.

While these drugs provided limited financial contributions in the first quarter and will modestly benefit the rest of 2017. Diplomat is well positioned for significant growth of these products in the out years.

In the orphan drug market, we see favorable industry trends. The $124 billion global orphan drug market is expected to grow to $209 billion by 2022 according to EvaluatePharma's 2017 orphan drug report. This growth represents 11% CAGR over the next five years nearly doubling the size of the industry as pharma and biotech address the needs of roughly 10% of the population.

We have a clear understanding of the unique challenges of caring for orphan patient populations. This was the impedes behind our decision to dedicate a center of excellence singly focused on serving the needs of patients suffering from a rare disease. Our background that designing exclusive limited and independent distribution programs enables us to be a nimble partner and create efficient solutions tailored to our partners' needs.

We also continued to see robust growth in special infusion. On March 22nd, we acquired Comfort Infusion, a small specialty pharmacy in infusion service company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Comfort furthers our ability to growth strategically and to penetrate the infusion market through additional geographic expansion.

Switching gears to our services business, we continue the robust build of our hub and pharma service offerings by acquiring WRB Communications today. The WRB management team has a combined 100 plus years of healthcare communications and contract center experience. The company focuses primarily on providing tailored relationship management solutions for leading pharma, biotech and service companies. Clients engage WRB in developing programs aimed at managing patient access, at promoting compliance, at educating patients and healthcare providers, supporting field sales and capturing and reporting the processing and adverse of drug events.

While this is a small acquisition in line with our stated growth strategy and does not change our prior guidance for 2017. The hub services market represents an exciting and growing opportunity for Diplomat.

About a month ago, Pharmaceutical Commerce Magazine published its 2017 hub services report which highlights pharma's growing need for hub services due to the raise of specialty. Several of the industry drivers mentioned in that report are right in our wheel house, such as greater emphasis on assisting positions with prior authorizations, developing a comprehensive digital dashboard collecting outcomes data and managing inherence, expanding patient assistance due to increasing complex treatment protocols, and controlling the cost curve due outcomes utilization.

Growing Diplomat service offerings in hub and population health management will engage us earlier in the drug development lifecycle and drug outcomes management tying us closer to our partners and creating additional sell-in channels.

With increased outsourcing by manufacturers and the rise in virtual biotech, we will continue to expand our current services organically as well as identifying new strategic opportunities.

Regarding our managed market strategy, we are on track and will continue - we are on track with contract extensions and with new wins. As an example, we are adding new and limited distribution drugs to multiple contracts across the country. Also our acquisition of Comfort Infusion opened up contracts to regional blues plans in Alabama and in Georgia.

Today, we are in discussions with several other players and we continue to believe the managed market's landscape is strong.

I continue to be excited by the growth of our industry and in particular the continued expansion of the drug pipeline and companies involved in drug development. This year's Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit formally known as Armada was a tremendous success. Asembia is the largest U.S. conference for the special pharmacy industry. Last week the event welcomed almost 6,000 attendees including key decision makers from pharmacies, pharma and biotech manufacturers, payers, wholesales, health systems, consultants and healthcare technology companies all aggressively doing business.

I would like to thank Larry and Robert Irene and entire Asembia team for putting on the most important event of our industry.

One of the key topics at the conference was DIR and similar fee structures. These like DIR have the attention of all industry stakeholders including retail and specialty pharmacies, hospital and physician organizations and now including advocacy groups. I expect additional legal legislative and public pressure to address this lope hole.

Before I turn the call to Atul, I want to take a few more moments to comment on some enhancements to our Board of Directors.

Ben Wolin was appointed in February as our Board's Independent Lead Director, a newly created position. Ben's goal will be to ensure Diplomat's governance structure runs appropriately and continues to serve our shareholders' interest. Dr. Regina Benjamin, the former United States Surgeon General was appointed to the Board in April. For extraordinary qualifications will make a substantial impact on Diplomat. Finally, Jeff Park has been nominated to join Diplomat's Board of Directors and will stand for a vote as of the June 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As the former Chief Financial Officer at Catamaran and past Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at OptumRx, Jeff brings exceptional industry knowledge to the team.

With that, I'll now turn the call to Atul for a review of our first quarter financials. Atul?

Atul Kavthekar

Thank you, Phil and thank you to everyone on this call this evening. I'm incredibly pleased to be joining the Diplomat team and look forward to meeting many of you in the coming quarters. On the call today, I'll review our first quarter financial results and then discuss our outlook for the rest of 2017.

The total revenue for the first quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Digging deeper into our revenue numbers, the key elements approximately $116 million from our acquisitions, $74 million resulting from the impact of manufacture price increases and $48 million attributed to drive that was new to Diplomat in the past 12 months. These increases were mostly offset by the plan losses discussed on the 2016 year-end earnings call and expect to decline of hepatitis C revenues.

Looking into our first quarter results by therapy class, oncology continues to dominate increasing 38% year-over-year. Our infusion business also had significant growth increasing 15% year-over-year which more than doubled the industry growth. Dispensed volumes in the first quarter were 220,000 prescriptions, a decrease of 5% from the first quarter 2016. This year-over-year decrease can primarily be attributed to the plan losses as noted earlier, the market decline in hepatitis C and our decision last summer to curtail dispensing non-specialty drugs.

Gross margin for the first quarter was 7.9%, decreased 10 basis points from a year ago. And gross profit per prescription dispensed increased to $383 from $332 a year ago. Major impact - major items impacting gross profit and decreasing gross margin in the quarter included an increase in DIR fees versus the first quarter in 2016 and a mix shift toward higher price but lower percent margin drugs. These margin declines are somewhat offset by a significant number of manufacturer price increases in the quarter.

Our net income attributable to Diplomat was $4.4 million in the quarter compared to $15.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. As a reminder, Q1 of 2016 had a non-repeat favorable $9.1 million change, fair value of contingent consideration associate with our acquisitions during Q1 of 2016.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $26.8 million versus $29 million a year ago, while slightly down for due to impact DIR fees and planned losses. The impact was somewhat offset by drug price inflation.

As mentioned earlier, we did see significant drug price increases taken by our pharma partners early in the first quarter. However, I'd like to take a minute to express our view for the full year impact of 2017 is unchanged. We expect the Q1 will be an anomaly this year with most of our meaningful drugs experiencing price increases in the same period. Our expectation that we will see fewer increases in the remaining three quarters of the year. Our GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q1 2017 was $0.06 versus $0.23 a year ago and adjusted EPS was $0.19 versus $0.23 in Q1 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $17 million in cash and $140 million in total debt of which $6 million was borrowings under our line of credit.

I'd like to wrap up my comment this evening by reiterating the outlook for 2017 that Phil provided on the last earnings call. For the full year 2017, we continue to expect revenue to be between $4.3 billion and $4.7 billion, net income to be between $6.5 million and $15.5 million, adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 million and $103 million, diluted EPS to be between $0.09 and $0.23 per share, and adjusted EPS to be between $0.54 and $0.70 per share.

Our EPS and adjusted EPS expectations assume approximately 68.6 million in weighted average common shares outstanding on diluted basis, as well as a tax rate of 35% and 40% for the high and low of the range respectively for the full year 2017.

Before I turn the call back over to Phil for closing remarks, I wanted to reiterate how pleased I am to be on the Diplomat team. I look forward to meeting many of you over the coming months and updating you on Diplomat's progress throughout the year

With that I will now turn the call back over Phil. Phil?

Philip Hagerman

Thanks, Atul. As we look forward, oncology and specially infusion will continue to drive Diplomat now representing almost 70% of our first quarter revenue. In addition, the solid pipeline of drugs and development in our strong position within the industry will positively impact Diplomat. Our acquisitions are expanding our product and service offerings and will allow us to address additional needs and provide greater value to our customers.

Before we open the call the questions, I want to invite you all to join our second Analyst and Investor Day which follows the theme, the specially drug pipeline from research to revenue which will be held in New York City on the morning of June 27th. Over the coming weeks, we'll share a press release of information about how to participate in person or remotely via live audio webcast. We have a great day planned and hope you can join us next month.

With that, let's open the call the questions. Sharol, will you open up the question line, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eric Percher of Barclays. Your line is open.

Clayton Meyers

Hi. Good afternoon. This is actually Clayton Meyers on for Eric. Thanks take the question, congratulations on the call. It seems like 1Q early - late 1Q, early 2Q have been pretty successful quarters as far as procuring new images of easy drugs, so I am wondering if you could talk about you actually case studies particularly relative to the 4Q, 2015 batch that Diplomat was previously very excited about and whether you see these drugs impacting more 2017 or 2018?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah, Clayton, that's a pretty good proxy. We don't really look at the drugs in batches like that quarter-over-quarter, but the reality is the FDA sometimes kind of feels like they move in batches and the last part of 2015 had some very strong products come to market and we feel very good about the products that have come to market in the first part of 2017. And in particular, this increased trend and this continuation of the trend of independent specially pharmacies and small panels for Diplomat to be one of two independents and then one of three independents and two very relevant drugs in these space is important. And we feel very good about the pipeline in 2017. We won't know until later in the year if the FDA keeps up the pace, but the pipeline is a multi-year opportunity for Diplomat and each drug becomes the market is an exciting opportunity for us.

Clayton Meyers

Perfect. And if I just seek one quick follow-up question. And you mentioned that are obviously 1Q, 2017 saw an increase in DIRs, there has been an increase in DIR relative to your previous expertise of about $20 million to $30 million for the year guidance, correct?

Philip Hagerman

That's exactly right. We feel like the DIR fees this year are kind of are well than the expectations and we feel very comfortable about where we're at at this time.

Clayton Meyers

Perfect. Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

Philip Hagerman

Thanks Clayton.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lisa Gill of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Lisa Gill

Good afternoon. And I told I look forward to meeting you at some point. I got just a couple of quick things. First, I was wondering if you can just clarify under the acquisition wasn't very big day, but is that now included in the current guidance that you have?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah, Lisa. This acquisition is really a striking and very, very strategic for us as we execute our strategy of driving services for Diplomat. And so the acquisition was small and within range of our existing guidance. But again the goal for us in terms of executing here is to be able to make sure that as we add these services. It continues to drive the overall Diplomat flywheel right. As we get better position with the services that the hub offers to win limited distribution drugs, it has the opportunity for us to continue strengthen our growth in our core areas such as oncology. So again the acquisition was small and within the range of our existing guidance but we believe it continues the position us well for the future.

Lisa Gill

And can you update on any of your payer relations, my expectation will be what kind of in the middle of that [Technical Difficulty].

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. That's a great question, Lisa.

Lisa Gill

[Technical Difficulty]

Philip Hagerman

The last part again, Lisa?

Lisa Gill

I just said, any news to talk about there anything to think about as we think about the outlook around those?

Philip Hagerman

No, no new news except to continue to say when we announced that we had several plans that we lost late in 2016. We had a lot of people ask us if that was a trend change and the answer was no. The managed markets area continues to be a slow sales cycle and consistency over time and it just happened that there were several together. As we continue to win limited distribution drugs though, our ability to add specific drugs to the panel where we are not exclusive or preferred in the space but because we have access to the drugs that both the big and small PBMs do not have access to has continued to grow.

And so I mentioned that in my message that we're adding a number of individual drugs across the country to areas where we historically have not been filling the other prescriptions. With that I'll also mention that we're seeing a significant uptick right now in the small and independent PBMs that either do not have specially pharmacies or maybe have their own specialty pharmacy but don't have any of the limited distribution drugs where the larger PBMs have a lot of the limited distribution drugs but not the new ones. So we see some opportunities on both sides of that Lisa, and I would say that we're executing to our strategy very well right now in that space.

Lisa Gill

Right.

Philip Hagerman

Thanks Lisa.

Operator

Your next question comes from Steven Valiquette of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Steven Valiquette

Hey, sorry guys, I have juggled on couple calls here. I don't know you mentioned there are a few health plan RFPs in the market that were only allowing bids from providers that conducts both PBM and specialty pharmacy services. Just curious if there's any further update on the evolution of that? So feel like those are just some one off situations or is it a trend that may be still growing and to just manage exactly what drove that sort of decision but just kind of curious on update that whole situation? Thanks.

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. Great questions, Steven. No that was not a new trend at all, I mean not have been clear when we spoke about it, because one of the plans we lost was a PBM where the PBM won the asset and the state organization elected just to give the specialty pharmacy business to the PBM, they had their own specially. But there are always been RFPs that are PBM only RFPs that are specialty only and RFP sometime that are PBM especially together. We haven't seen a change in the trend there. It's always a competitive cycle to be able to bid in the business but Diplomat's been well positioned to do it.

And again Steve, I think the one thing where we've been able to add some differentiators for ourselves is this model of more and more of these limited distribution drugs that are not available to the larger PBMs and even some of the panel drugs that are coming out that are six or eight where one or two or three PBMs may have access to it. There's a half a dozen PBMs that are of large size and another dozen that are in the mid-size and they are generally not getting any of those drugs. So we haven't seen any negative trend here and if anything thing the growth in emergence of mid-sized PBMs is creating an opportunity for Diplomat that we continue to work on. Remember this the slow sales cycle but we have aggressively created a managed market strategy that we're you know exercising.

Steven Valiquette

Okay. That's helpful color. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Kreger of William Blair. Your line is open.

John Kreger

Hi. Thanks you very much. Hey, Phil. Maybe could go back to I think it was Lisa's question around what's the operating model when you have a situation where you've got limited distribution access to a drug but it's for a patient that's being serviced by a plan that you don't have a relationship with. How does that work and is that - does that volume and that being about in line with your typical margin or higher or lower?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. It's a great question, John. And I'll start out by mentioning, there's really two separate models there and then I'll talk about the margin question. The original model in that area when Diplomat had just a couple of drugs here and there that the big guys didn't have was the work wonder what's called a letter of agreement model meaning that if a patient was in a health plan that we didn't have access to and maybe there were 20 or 30 patients over a period of a year that Diplomat might service is each of those we would put a letter of agreement in place. And that letter of agreement wouldn't be for every prescription, it would be for that patient for perhaps a year or whatever period of time that that drug was appropriately designed for. But as diplomats portfolio drug has continued to grow now we're actually putting some direct contracts in place and instead of doing a letter of agreement for every drug which we still do sometimes. Some plans prefer to have a letter of agreement for these drugs, but more and more plans we believe have the opportunity to come to Diplomat for a portfolio of drugs that they don't have or even as a backup to a drug if they need a backup pharmacy.

And so we're seeing more opportunities for a Diplomat to be able to be the backup service provider and remember, we called out this year now this is the first year that we're going to be above 50% or actually I think at the end of last year, we were above 50% in our limited distribution for the first year. This year that number is going to continue to go up. And as you heard me call out in our own our message there, with almost 70% of our revenue now in oncology and specially infusion and by far the bulk of that are oncology, we're going to have more and more opportunities to add a list of drugs together to get on the panel.

And John the question around the margin is you're also correct is there probably a small opportunity for us in these very small panels as we add a lot of services around these limited distribution drugs. When you've got panels of one, two, three, four, we put a lot of services around those drugs as part of our unique model at Diplomat and that generally allows us to be prepared fairly for those drugs. So I would say that we are certainly at the same level as we would be with the broader panel to possibly slightly better on some of those drugs.

John Kreger

That's very helpful. Thank you. And so this might not be fair since I realize you've just comment but can you maybe just talk a bit about what sort of gross margin or gross margin prescript assumptions are in the guidance for the rest of the year and maybe more broadly, what should we think of is being your top two or three focus areas for the first 6 to 12 months now that you're on board? Thanks.

Atul Kavthekar

Sure. John. And thanks for the question. Yeah. So I think other than the day-to-day typical activities CFOs expected to do and there are sort of three things that I am focused on in the near term. And the first is really a deep driver on the forecast and outlook setting and that is something that I will be able to speak to with more clarity on the next earnings call obviously just its' a little bit too soon to be able to articulate that.

The second area that I would that I would sort of put in the high priorities and some of fortuitous because the company is at early stages in its strategic planning process is to really sort of immerse myself in there and just make sure that all resources are really being directed into those areas that we think are the most promising. And we talked about a couple today, oncology and infusion are rapidly growing and we want to make sure that the right resources are allocated there to kind of keep that growth going. As well as nurture and cultivate some of the other areas, we didn't really talk too much about hub services but that's an area that we see a lot of promise and just to make sure that again resources are being directed in the right place.

The third area I'd say that I'm going to be most focused on in the near term and it's somewhat related to the second is around all of the acquisitions that we've made today. We've made a number of them, but really going in again doing a deep dive into some of those to see whether there are some opportunities for further integration, further streamlining and obviously with an eye towards affairs near term opportunistic synergies to be achieved to go ahead and get harvesting on those. So those are I realize that's a very high level but hopefully that at least give you a sense of early stage priorities.

As far as the specific question you asked around gross margin bared in the forecast, I don't think we actually release that but as I sat as we get towards the next earnings call on potentially even sooner, I'll be able to speak to that little more directly.

John Kreger

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ricky Goldwasser of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi everyone. This is Ashley on the line for Ricky today. Congrats on the acquisition in the quarter. I just had a quick question on the base kind of envoy hub business, hub services. With the acquisition today, can you give us a sizing I know there was a sizing for the acquisition in the press release but kind of how big of a contributor is that to the base hub services business and how big do you expect it to kind of to get before it's at scalable level?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. Great question Ashley and important question. We are very, very excited about WRB and I feel like at Diplomat, this is an opportunity for us to grow and have a punch a little bit above its existing weight because WRB as I mentioned in the press release has several verticals within it around hub services, around physician education, around drug and patient education, and around call center support, and around outside sales. So it gives us a number of avenues to be able to grow the business. Our envoy help business today has some strong capabilities under, remember our retail especially network businesses in there are hospital special network businesses in there, but Diplomat really only had a couple of other hub contracts. We had we had a few smaller contracts in that space this will dramatically increase the size of our existing hub capabilities.

But more importantly than the dollar size today, it dramatically increases the capabilities. And our biggest challenge has been in that space actually not that we don't have the relationships and the opportunities but because we didn't have some of the capabilities that were built. It's hard to build those capabilities in advance until you have contracts in front of you. But WRB brings a multitude of contracts to us where we've now got very strong case studies. What WRB didn't have is they didn't have the sales engine that Diplomat has. They didn't have the relationship with 75 to 80 existing biotech companies with existing biotech products. They didn't have the relationship with several hundred companies with biotech drugs in the pipeline. And they didn't have the trade relations sales team that Diplomat has. And we think by adding their capabilities to our sales engine which has been very successful in landing limited distribution drugs but have not been successful in landing the hub services, we've got a really exciting marriage here, so that's the plan.

Ashley

Sounds great. Thank you very much.

Philip Hagerman

Thanks, Ashley.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Eric Coldwell of Robert Baird. Your line is open.

Eric Coldwell

Hey, thanks and good evening. A couple of quick housekeeping items, Phil I think you mentioned that you did a small infusion acquisition that I was taking notes and I frankly I missed the comment on that, when was that, what was the name, what was the sizing?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah, we didn't break up the size, because it was small. It's Comfort Infusion. It was an Alabama based infusion company. And this was again part of this I think very successful strategic acquisition strategy we've had for specialty infusion. We bought a small company not because it was killing it in revenue and EBITDA, we bought it because it was very respected and very well position with a couple areas, with a couple major Blue's plans. It had contracts with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Alabama and another State Blues organization. And so what happens is it gives us some runway. As we continue to really almost double the market growth with our specially infusion business, I think part of it has been to make sure that we open up some strategic runways and so this was one of them.

So we didn't call out the size of the amount because like a couple other acquisitions in the past it's been small but it gives us a great growth platform.

Eric Coldwell

Okay. Thank you. The Hep C numbers, I didn't get those this quarter and if I can see this right, I don't see a slide deck or presentation, so curious if you could give us the Hep C, order as a percent of revenue or the percent decline year-over-year it's number we've been tracking obviously for a couple of years?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. I'm going to back up just a minute. I remembered one more thing about Comfort that I should share with you because even though it was small, it was almost exclusively IVIG. And as our last small acquisition strategically opened up several states for us and it was primarily in the hemophilia space. And so we think that the IVIG] space for us again opens up significant doors in those contracts.

On hepatitis, it is going exactly in the direction that we had called out and we're frankly excited that the analysts are really starting to recognize that is oncology and infusion grow, hepatitis C becomes less of a heavy burden for us. In last year we called out in the fourth quarter it was 19% and then the fourth quarter was down to 11%. It is down to under 8% now of our total revenue at Diplomat in the first quarter of this year. And so it's doing exactly as we expected kind of moving through the company and becoming less of a financial burden as we continue to focus on the new drug pipeline.

Eric Coldwell

Okay. Thank you. Last one for me I know it's a lot here. On the DIR fees in the quarter and it's another data point that I didn't actually get the exact number and I know you said it was within the annual range that you've expected, but I'm curious when if you could give us a number? Number two, is there anything unusual about the timing quantification, realization in the first quarter that the number would be say less relatively speaking in Q1 and growth through the year is it readable through the year readable to your growth rate with the specific plans. And question, is there or is there some additional detail that would be helpful for us as we think about facing the profit model through the four quarters here?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. Good questions, Eric. And yes it is readable throughout the year. It is right driven directly by the mix of drugs that are - that have a DIR fees attributed to them based on those health plans and so it does move with the year as volume grows. And in terms of the exact numbers, we have not called it out specifically. And remember that in the DIR fee model, the finalization of the fee is particularly with the one significant outlier plan comes significantly after the quarter.

Now we've got a lot of experience there. We know very clearly how to articulate that but we don't call it the exact numbers quarter-over-quarter. Except to say that right now we feel very good and we're very much on track. We called out a little more in the quarter than we did in the quarter last year in the call but that's again because of your comment of the radical growth of that particular area and our continued growth remember at Medicare Part D and oncology which tends to be a fairly high prevalence of Part D plans.

Eric Coldwell

Yeah. I think that I was really - that just of my question which is I'm not really sure how you calculate the number given that you won't find out what your scorecard was until long past defiling of these prescriptions, so that's just what I'm trying to figure out is how.

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. That's not the challenge for us this year. That was a challenge last year because there were some real significant discrepancies between our belief and what the contract said in the outlier and what they said that the contract said and that of course is the root of why there are legal actions moving forward on that. But from that we have modeled and this year's model is not different than last year's model. So the proxy to be able to model this is in place, so I want to assure you that we understand how to model it this year. Last year, it was very much an outlier in the fact that there wasn't modeled properly because of the disagreement and what the contract stated.

Eric Coldwell

That's great. Thanks very much, Phil.

Philip Hagerman

Yeah.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from David Larsen of Leerink. Your line is open.

David Larsen

Yes, congratulations on a good quarter. I'm sorry if I didn't touch it, what was the brand inflation rate in the quarter and how is that attracting well to the expectations?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. The brand inflation rate for the quarter was higher than we called up for the year. Remember, we call the year out as mid-single digits and I think in the middle single digits feels like around five to us. So in the quarter, it was higher than that Dave, we don't generally call the quarters out necessarily every single quarter, but we get - we want to - this isn't really good question you're asking because we want to be clear that remember when those - when we see that inflation in that quarter, we get a pretty good one time bump on our existing inventory and that gives us a nice step up and probability at that time. And that's one of the reasons that this quarter's EBITDA numbers were strong for us based on where we where we said.

We don't expect that number to come in. So it was higher than five in the first quarter of the year. We expect right now and the market could surprise us, but right now we would expect it to be lower than five kind of moving to the year kind of modeling out to that 5% number that middle single digit number that we called out.

David Larsen

Yeah. It's great. It's very helpful. And then Phil in terms of continue to add value to your plan sponsor customers, I mean what other types of companies or services would you potentially look to acquire going forward, I mean if you see yourself getting more involved in the in the PBM space for example, interesting that just Jeff Park has joined your board, I think he could probably add a lot of knowledge and skill in that area.

Philip Hagerman

Hi. Absolutely a great question and we are thrilled to have Jeff. I have known Jeff for a number of years over the industry and anybody who watched the great success of SXE to Catalyst to Catamaran and then that movement to opt them would understand my excitement about having somebody with that background that experience on-board. And so you're right, Jeff does have a lot of experience in the PBM space but also significant experience in the specialty pharmacy space overall.

I think to answer that question David for me is this is really about Diplomat growing and servicing the nation and population health management is becoming a really important catchphrase. The PBM is really if you think about the world of PBA's prescription benefit administrators of third party administrators in PBMs, there are really a whole host of services. And I would say that we want the investors to start thinking about the needed services maybe not the acronym leads them. Utilization management services and tools, formulary management services and tools are already things that Diplomat does even those are considered PBM services, rebate management and it is an area that the PBMs have been highly involved in and yet we feel like we need to add some additional services in spaces like that.

The 340B administration space and particularly the Independent Practice Associations IPA's around the country and the big work around the hospital systems in the nation, these are all growing opportunities Dave, that we're looking real seriously at right now. So I think at Diplomat what we want the marketplace to think about is how as we continue to grow and add services and capabilities, how do we become more of a population health organization that manage especially patients around those needs. And there's a lot of services below that that over time will continue to build on.

David Larsen

Okay. And just one last one for me. In terms of the DIR fees, is it still largely to sort of that one entity that we've talked about in the past or have you seen higher fees spread to other entities?

Philip Hagerman

And I think we had mentioned before that in 2017 the contracts are baked and we really haven't seen that. We just really still have one outlier where I think the industry is very aggressively lined up on. And as we talk about this whether you call in DIR fees or anything you call these fees that we feel are inappropriate fees that are kind of built to game the system that would that we believe push higher co-pays to Medicare Part D recipients and push plans and things more into the donut hole where the government is paying is the focus. The thing I'm very excited about and there was a tremendous amount of conversation at Asembia, the entire industry is very aggressively looking at this today.

This is just not independent specialty pharmacies like Diplomat making noise about it, this is physician dispensing organizations, this is some of the major hospital health systems in the country. In fact around the 340Bs space where there are contract discounts built in for hospitals that take care of indigent patients some of the poorest and sickest patients in the country it is actually now been found that these hospitals even unbeknown to them at times have been paying some of these PBMs, these are the Iranians DIR fees. And so we believe that there is a storm of activity developing right now and I think the general population is going to get a new for this in the near future.

David Larsen

Thanks a lot. I appreciate it. Congrats in good quarter.

Philip Hagerman

Thanks, David.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee of Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Charles Rhyee

Yeah. Hey, Phil. Thanks for taking the question. I just one follow-up another question DIR I think you mentioned earlier that you guys are no longer dispensing non-specially drugs. So then curious about within your contracts, how does that change the calculation of DIR and I guess that to the question is what are the metrics that trigger DIR for you, my understanding was that it tended to be around things like generic pill rates which didn't naturally a part of special pharmacy because there were only one of generic. But not dispensing those kinds of drugs what else what other couple to kind of trigger it and I guess a particular other things like formulary compliance requirements et cetera just curious trying to get more details.

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. Great, great question Charles and unfortunately not dispensing some of those additional drugs really doesn't matter because the model of these drugs were so skewed generic percentages and stat usage and things like that none of those drugs were the drugs the Diplomat was even still dispensing in the past. The drugs that we slow down our defense you will probably spend some of them are drugs that we kind of call them especially pharmacy light.

They needed some level of services but they really weren't the core specially drugs in in hemophilia and IVIG in oncology and RA, ,there were some of the drugs it kind of fell through the cracks. And so we really felt like that should not be our focus and we've moved down we're on some of those nothing in the mix of drugs that we dispense though right now in the moving that around meets the standards of this one particular outliers DIR formula because it's based on areas that have nothing to do especially in any way shape or form.

So it really doesn't affect that at all and again the big outlier challenge for us was on especially pharmaceuticals where they moved from a flat fee we remember we had told people from more of a $3 to $5 that flat fee to a 3% to 5% fee. And when you're dealing with very high cost oncology have hepatitis drugs those $3 to $5 present these are where the challenge came from. So that mix really hasn't changed very much in that way, Charles.

Charles Rhyee

So if you got out of dispensing stat and everything like that would that not have been impact over or would this continue because of the way the contracts are structure?

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. The way the contracts are structured if we added I mean let's just say we decided we want to fill every staff and we could. And 5% of my volume became Staton [ph] business wouldn't make an iota of difference. Now on the stand prescriptions that I would build I would still probably be a 3% to 5% the DIR fee, it would be a far, far lower number on a $500 drug as it would be on a $10,000 drug. But there would still be a proportionate fee it would still be a percent but nothing we would do in mixing those businesses and mixing that prescription volume would change your impact with us. This is driven by the fact that we do a lot of Medicare Part D business in the high cost areas such as oncology again we're probably excited to be the go to for some of these complex and clinic conditions and that's what's been driving that business and that cost.

Charles Rhyee

I understand. Would it matter if you ask you out of the business, will that change the dynamics of your contract or is that no as matter?

Philip Hagerman

No. Not an iota again that the challenge is that the way you're being judged on these is what your generic utilization percentage, What's your stat utilization percentage based the retail. Remember retail today is somewhere between 80% and 90% generic drugs, especially pharmacy somewhere between 1% and 3% specially drugs. I don't care how good I got a dispensing stands which is not the corpses I want to go after I could never get to any number that would impact us. And so we can't look at the market and say gosh what let's go after a particular sector and we were pretty smart guys in terms of reverse engineering. When I look at an opportunity and I got up if I got a performance based initiative I ought to be able to win based on my performance because we're a number of entrepreneurial company. In this case there is no performance based opportunity for us.

Charles Rhyee

Understand. And if I just let one of the follow-up on the hub services. My understanding is that the hub businesses just become really crowded a particular with manufacturers own hubs can you talk about the dynamics in the market currently and what is the opportunity or are you seeing a shift were many factors trying to get out of the hub business because it seems to me most of the big branded biotech factors occurring in their own hubs and it kind of trades actually more burden I think for the position offices just your comments on. Thanks.

Philip Hagerman

Yeah. You asked two really great questions. Let's talk about creating your own hubs first we would professor right now that one of the reasons that some of the larger biotech companies the larger biotech guys are going to separate the larger biotech players from the smaller the small emerging and virtual biotech players. Some of the larger biotech players do have and are using their own hubs and considering building.

We really believe that's because the overall hub model has become kind of rigid it is not entrepreneurial you've got a few real big players at the top that have certainly operate good service over time but as the market becomes more complex and it's more these orphan and limited distribution drugs come to market the hubs need to be number one entrepreneurial and we believe that's Diplomat's hallmarks.

So we don't believe that the larger level that's not an opportunity and while but the hub we are and we're also remind everybody of is a very, very broad term and there are probably ten different service descriptions I could lay in there that are under hub. The big manufacturers might be building three of those internally but they're still looking for somebody to supply seven of them on the outside. And then a split the surrounding virtual emerging biotech companies they do not have the capabilities to be able to do these internally in every small biotech company I talk to in every private equity firm of the big PE's that are playing in the space with their manufacturers are telling me that the outsourcing model is dramatically growing.

And I would ask you or urge you to take a look at pharmaceutical commerce article is was very well written and it makes it clear that the big hubs are growing like crazy and some of the smaller ones are becoming a market. Diplomat believes we are so deep in the weeds with these manufacturers and so entrenched in the idiosyncrasies of each individual drug that we're perfectly positioned bill to win some of this business. But we weren't winning it because we didn't have the capabilities that we were building and that we had built internally. This fast forward to me what would have taken me a couple of years to build organically I now am very proud to say I have within my reach with the services the WRB brings us.

Charles Rhyee

All Right. Thank you.

Philip Hagerman

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time and this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Philip Hagerman

Thank you. We appreciate the time.

