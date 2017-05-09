AmTrust Financial Services' (AFSI) CEO Barry Zyskind on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:30

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Hilly Gross, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Hilly Gross

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you everyone for taking the time out to join us this afternoon for this AmTrust Financial Services first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

With us today are Mr. Barry Zyskind, Chairman, President and CEO of AmTrust; and Mr. Ron Pipoly, Chief Financial Officer of AmTrust. And as always, it is a pleasure to acknowledge the presence of Ms. Chaya Cooperberg, Chief Communications Officer of AmTrust.

Before I call on Barry Zyskind and Ron Pipoly to give you their review and analysis of our financial and operational results, I would by your leave read into the record the obligatory paragraph on forward-looking statements. Since comments on today’s call may include certain forward-looking statements, which can include plans and objectives with the management for future operations, including those relating to future growth of the company's business activity or future availability of funds.

Since these assumptions are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult, if not impossible, to predict, since many of these assumptions are in fact beyond our control. So there can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions.

Actual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including those factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except, of course, as may be required by law.

Finally, in the prepared remarks and responses to questions in today's presentation, our management may refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles, or as they are commonly referred to GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to those directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, which is available on our Investor Relations site, www.amtrustgroup.com.

There, having disposed of the legal niceties, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Barry Zyskind, Chairman, President and CEO of AmTrust. Barry?

Barry Zyskind

Thank you, Hilly. Good afternoon. Thank you for calling in today. Before I address the first quarter, I would like to cover a few topics. As you may know, several years ago in fiscal 2013, the company was attacked by shorts, who made all types of false allegations including claims that we were hiding losses in Luxembourg, overvaluing our life assets and many other false allegations.

For the next several years, the company was successful in proving that the allegations were false and were made only so the shorts could trade ahead of either their own press releases or working with others knowing they would write articles.

During this period, the company together with its affiliated companies agreed to acquire the Tower Group. Because of the short allegations, the New York DFS ordered a special examination of the company as part of the approval of the Form A.

Before approving the transaction, I met with the Superintendent of Insurance where he informed me that they had completed their review and they were going to approve the transaction. And asked us if we would consider making some changes to the company which they believed would be beneficial to us as we’re now becoming one of the larger property and casualty companies in the United States.

One of the changes was to increase our actuarial department, which we have done quite successfully and believe we now have a best-in-class actuarial department and process led by Jeff Mayer. Another item was that the DFS felt that with our size and scope and our international presence, we should move to a Big Four accounting firm. We agreed.

We interviewed two firms; KPMG and Ernst & Young. Because of the noise surrounding the short allegations at the time, both firms did exhaustive due diligence and ultimately both made proposals to take an engagement. The company chose KPMG and the auditors began in second quarter 2016.

It has been quite a challenge going from BDO to KPMG. It is never easy for a large financial company to switch auditors, but even more so since going from a non-Big Four to a Big Four has its own set of challenges. The good news is that it got done. It actually took one month extra and during that month, although there was a lot of noise and a restatement, everyone worked very hard to get it done.

Ron Pipoly and his team and Adam Karkowsky worked extremely hard with our new auditors and were successful in getting the audit done with an unqualified opinion from KPMG. I have to take a moment to thank KPMG and everyone who worked on this account, because they worked many long hours and did everything in their power to shorten the delay. I’m not proud of the fact that we were delayed but I am proud of how the team’s worked together to get the audit done.

What does an unqualified audit opinion mean for us? In my humble opinion, it is further proof that all the false allegations from the shorts are baseless. Every one of their claims had to be reviewed and the company was able to demonstrate that their claims were baseless. No hiding of losses in Luxembourg, no mispricing life settlements, no issues with cessions to Maiden, just to name a few.

Going forward, we have a lot of work to do. We have continued to build out our financial team and believe that we will have a best-in-class team in place fully operational by year-end. We are also diligently working on improving our control environment to make sure that the material weaknesses identified by the company will be remedied.

The good news is that the company is financially strong and healthy. We believe we have built one of the most successful insurance companies in the industry. We continue to focus on our niches. Our small [indiscernible] workers' compensation business is performing excellent.

Our underwriters have rode the cycles brilliantly and we see the competition continuing to take pricing down, we continue to do what we do best; focus more and more on the smaller risks so that our competition takes the larger risks that we believe are not as adequately priced.

I’m also pleased to report that several years back, after we entered the small commercial business, we stated that we were going to build a small commercial platform that was similar to our small comp. Today, we have made great strides in our small commercial through both acquisitions and product development.

We have a suite of small niche products that are performing excellent. We have enhanced system capabilities and are seeing strong results. After a few years of better pricing in underwriting, the small commercial product are performing as well as our small workers' comp, in some instances even better than our workers' comp.

We continue to build out our specialty risk and extended warranty segment in the U.S. We are primarily focused on warranty and similar products. We continue to invest in technology and are very comfortable with the trends in this business.

In Europe, this segment includes all of our European business which are continuing to improve. Our recent acquisitions at ANV and the consolidation of our existing Lloyd’s platform is going according to plan, and we believe over the long run will be a solid profit generator for years to come.

Our recent acquisition of Nationale Borg is going very well and should be a solid return for us. With the addition of Nationale Borg, the company now underwrites almost 200 million of global surety. Our existing niches in Europe which include warranty, legal expense, insurance, MedNow to name a few have continued to perform very well and continued to excel in their respective niches.

Our program business has been challenging over the years. We thought that if we applied the same discipline we have in our other business, we would be a success in program. To that point, we have done very well in workers' comp in programs which is more than 50% of our program business.

We have also had good results in the package and professional lines. Where we continue to struggle is in general liability programs. We have put most of those programs over the past couple of years into runoff.

In terms of the balance sheet, I just want to give you some updates in some recent events. As I mentioned in our last call, we were exploring several ways to monetize the value of our fee business. After discussions with several interested parties, we believe that the best approach would be to sell 51% to a private equity-like partner.

This would allow the company to potentially raise an excess of 1 billion in cash through a combination of sale and putting leverage on the business. The company would still have access to writing the insurance premiums and would benefit from the growth of the company as a 49% owner.

Because the company would be deconsolidated, the goodwill and intangibles of approximately 600 million that we carry today would not be on the company’s balance sheet. And the company would have cash in excess of $1 billion. There is no guarantee that this will happen. However, based on our recent interactions with several interested parties, we believe that this is the best course and we are therefore pursuing this type of transaction.

Now turning to the results of the quarter. We delivered strong premium costs in the first quarter with record gross written premium of 2.3 billion, up more than 70% from the same quarter last year. The growth was driven by our two largest segments; small commercial business and specialty risk and extended warranty with gross written premium growth of about 18% and 38%, respectively. These gains more than offset the decline in our specialty program segment.

First, in the small commercial business segment, we had contributions from the Republic acquisition and our workers' compensation line continues to be strong. We increased the number of policies issued supported by high levels of retention in our target classes and target policy size.

While average premium on new business in this line is lower than it was as we continue to write smaller risks, unit count is higher and aligns exactly with our appetite as I mentioned before. In this soft market, we remain disciplined in pricing and not chasing the bigger lower price business.

Our specialty risk and extended warranty segment grew primarily through our acquisitions at ANV and Nationale Borg in Europe last year. We are very pleased with the results of these businesses as we integrate them more closely into our existing operations.

As I mentioned before, the decrease in our specialty program segment is a result of strategic initiatives we took to reduce programs we cannot obtain the appropriate profitability.

As we discussed in our fourth quarter conference call, we have the new team leading the specialty program segment and they work closely with our actuarial team to identify the programs we need to exit. Not surprisingly, given the industry’s experience, there were in the general liability and commercial auto lines.

We had strong investment results with more than 63 million in investment income and our total cash in invested assets grew more than 6% to 9.8 billion. We generated strong revenue in the quarter, up 13.6%. Operating earnings declined by 55% to about 56 million or $0.32 per diluted share due to a number of puts and takes.

Let me review the main items. First, our profitability in the quarter was most offset most notably by more than 25 million of CAT losses on a pre-tax basis or 16.4, $0.10 per diluted share after-tax. This represented 2.1 points of loss ratio in the quarter.

The CAT events primarily related to the wind and hail activity in the U.S. South and Midwest regions that we had exposure to our Republic personal lines segment which is reported in our commercial lines. This business is also not ceded to Maiden.

Our CAT coverage attaches at 20 million for all of our businesses, including Lloyd’s. So while we do have more exposure to CAT events than we had in the past, we don’t view this as a lot of volatility. A 20 million hit in the quarter is still usable in our opinion. As we mentioned previously, the personal lines business is something that we continue to evaluate and ultimately we will see how this fits in with AmTrust going forward.

The second significant impact to loss and loss adjustment expense in the quarter was 19 million of prior period adverse development in our specialty program segment. This represented 1.6 points of the loss ratio in the quarter of 0.3 of the prior year ending net reserve balance.

Third, expenses were higher in the quarter due to an increase in professional service fees associated with the year-end restatement. We estimate that to be approximately $17 million which we hope will not – is a one-time and will not continue going forward. The fourth impact I’ll point out is that income was subject to a higher tax rate of 31.6 in this quarter versus 71.2 in Q1 2016. I’ll let Ron provide more detail in his comments.

Q1 was a noisier quarter than anticipated. Our core performance underscores that AmTrust’s core profitability remains strong. Our underlined combined ratio without the CAT was 91.9, including an underlying loss ratio of 65%.

The current accident year ratio reflects what we are seeing in the current competitive landscape, rate environment and our business mix as it continues to change with more and more of commercial business coming on and more property.

We recognize that there has been speculation recently regarding the adequacy of our reserves. We believe we are properly reserved. We are confident in our actuarial reserving methodology. We have a very thorough actuarial process with detailed reviews of our pricing, loss picks and development by segment, by line of business and by product each month.

There are good reasons that an accident year may not be linear from one year to the next. Remember that you can’t confuse the optics with what we believe to be a reasonable estimate. This is the result of a lot of analysis. Again, we will continue to monitor our loss picks very carefully. Based on our analysis and third-party analysis, AmTrust reserves are within an appropriate and reasonable range.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ron.

Ron Pipoly

Good afternoon. Thank you, Barry. For the quarter, gross written premiums totaled 2.27 billion, an increase of 333 million or 17.2% compared to the first quarter of 2016. For the quarter, operating earnings were 55.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share compared to $0.69 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, the company had CAT losses of approximately $25 million which was approximately 23.7 million greater than the first quarter of 2016, as well as prior year development of 18.6 million which accounts for $0.10 and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively.

For the quarter, we generated net income of 22.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Total revenues for the quarter were 1.43 billion, which is an increase of 171 million or 13.6% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Annualized return on equity from operating earnings was 9.4% during the quarter.

In terms of our segmental performance, our small commercial business segment gross written premium for the quarter was 1.26 billion, an increase of 191 million or 17.9%. The increase was driven by the 2016 acquisition of Republic which produced 115 million of gross written premium in the quarter.

Additionally, during the quarter, we continued our organic growth in our workers' compensation business. This growth was driven by an 8% increase in policy count, which was slightly offset by a 2% average reduction in the average policy size.

Florida saw the largest increase in premium quarter-over-quarter while California and New York remained relatively flat. In addition, we continue to see a slight decline in the average nationwide hazard rating of our workers' comp business. Average workers' compensation rates for the quarter increased by nine-tenths of a percent while the current year forecasted loss cost trend increased by 1.3%.

Specialty risk and extended warranty produced gross written premium of 732.4 million or 203 million or 38.3% increase from the first quarter of 2016. The growth was driven by our 2016 acquisitions of ANV and Nationale Borg. ANV contributed 179 million of gross written premium during the quarter and Nationale Borg contributed 31 million. During the quarter, approximately 78% of the premium in this segment was written by our European operations.

Specialty program produced gross written premium of 276.6 million, a decrease of 60.9 million or 18.1% when compared to the first quarter of 2016. The reduction in gross written premium was a result of the company’s continued review of individual program and discontinued of those programs that are not meeting our performance expectations. Workers' compensation premium accounted for 56% of the premium produced during the quarter.

Our next written premium for the quarter was 1.34 billion compared to 1.2 billion for the first quarter of 2016. Premiums ceded included approximately 587 million to Maiden. We retained 59.3% of our premium during the quarter compared to 63.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

Our net earned premium was 1.22 billion for the quarter. Small commercial business accounted for 45% of the net earned premium, specialty risk and extended warranty was 39%, specialty program was 16%. For the quarter, we ceded 510 million of earned premium to Maiden.

Our combined ratio came in at 95.6% for the quarter compared to 91.9% for the same quarter last year. The loss ratio was 68.7% this quarter compared to 66.6% for the same period last year. The increase in loss ratio relate in part to the first quarter CAT events which totaled 23.5 million. The incremental increase in CAT losses represents 1.9% of the loss ratio for the quarter.

Additionally, we recognized 18.6 million of prior year development related to a discontinued program in our specialty risk – I’m sorry, our specialty program segment. That development accounted for 1.6% of the loss ratio for the quarter.

Our expense ratio was 26.9% for the quarter, which compares to 25.3% of the first quarter of 2016. The increase in the expense ratio was related to a shift in business mix as premium growth was driven by Republic and ANV and Nationale Borg which collectively have higher direct acquisition costs.

Additionally, there were increases in professional service fees incurred in the quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2016. Approximately 10 million of the additional 17 million of professional fees for the quarter were attributed to acquisition and other underwriting expenses.

The increase in other expenses were driven by an increase in depreciation and amortization from 25 million in the first quarter of 2016 to 40 million for the first quarter of 2017. Also, there was approximately 7 million in professional service fees that were allocated to other expenses for the quarter.

Our service and fee income totaled 134.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 8.7 million or 6.7% from the prior year first quarter. For the quarter, fee revenue generated was led by AMT warranty with 30.4 million of fee revenue, warranty solutions 19.6 million, NCCI assigned risk carrier fees of 8.7 million, car care with fee revenue of 9.4 million as well as IT licensing and service fee revenue from National General of 10.6 million.

We generated 63.3 million of investment income for the quarter and recognized 5.6 million of after-tax realized gains. As Barry mentioned, for the quarter, our effective tax rate was approximately 32% compared to the 18% for the first quarter of 2016. The increase in the rate was driven by jurisdictional profitability as we had a greater portion of our consolidated pre-tax income earned were subject to jurisdictions with higher tax rates.

The company paid a dividend of $0.17 per share during the first quarter of 2017. Total shareholders’ equity is 3.5 billion. Book value is $13.91 per share, up $0.10 per share from year-end 2016. Total capitalization at March 31, 2017 is 4.6 billion compared to 4.5 billion at December 31, 2016.

Total assets as of March 31 were approximately 24 billion and included invested assets of 9.8 billion. Invested assets have increased approximately 590 million since December 31, 2016. Fixed maturities comprised 81% of the portfolio, cash and short-term investments 14%, equity investments 3% and other investments 2%. Average yield for the quarter was3.3% and average duration was 5.04 years.

Now before turn the call back over to Barry, I briefly want to address recent reports regarding various regulatory inquiries. As a public company in the insurance industry, we operate in a highly regulated environment and there are times when we have interactions with those relevant agencies that oversee our businesses. Like most companies, we generally do not comment on those interactions.

We note that consistent with our disclosure obligations, we would disclose any matter that we are required to disclose. At the same time, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that we received an unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, the firm which the audit committee appointed as AmTrust’s new independent auditors last year following extensive auditor evaluation process.

And with that, I will turn it back to Barry.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you, Ron. Before we open the call to Q&A, I would like to express my thanks to the entire AmTrust team for all of their hard work and commitment to our great company. We have built AmTrust to get a policy-by-policy since our founding 19 years ago and we’ve built our business with a spirit of entrepreneurship and a commitment to integrity that still defines us today.

To all of our employees, I look forward to continued success together. And to the brokers and agents and policyholders and partners that we serve, all of you are the reason we work so hard to strive to be the best insurance provider in this sector. We appreciate your support and we’ll continue to earn it.

My family and I continue to be very large shareholders of this company. We are very proud of AmTrust. We will use our resources to make sure this company continues to prosper for many, many years to come. Thank you.

Hilly Gross

Thank you, Barry. Thank you, Ron. Both, Mr. Pipoly and Mr. Zyskind, have indicated their willingness to entertain questions from those in the audience. So, therefore, to facilitate your access to us so you may ask those questions, I will momentarily turn this back to central control. Christine?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Matt Carletti from JMP Securities. Your line is open. Mr. Carletti, your line is open. Your next question comes from the line of Randy Binner from FBR. Your line is open.

Randy Binner

Hi. Thanks. Good evening. I guess I’d pick up right on the last comments by Barry regarding family resources. And so the question would be from a corporate perspective I think first is, is there an ability, an intent to potentially buy back the shares at this level?

Barry Zyskind

We always review that, Randy, and if it makes sense, like we’ve did in the past, if it makes sense, then we’ll do it.

Randy Binner

What kind of cash would be available for that, kind of cash on hand to buy back stock and would you think of having a new authorization or just rely upon the old one?

Barry Zyskind

We still have more authorization available in the buyback we have today. Also, if you look at our holding company and what we generate a year in terms of cash flow, it’s approximately around – over $400 million of cash flow comes from the various fee businesses, internal and external fee businesses. And after using that to fund our debt and dividends, there’s probably an average around 200 million that we either use for acquisitions or we can use them for stock buybacks.

Randy Binner

And then just in that vein of kind of cash and capital, you mentioned a potential I guess partial spend of the fee for service business and that raised cash – a lot of cash. That would be $1 billion. And did you say – just for clarification and a question, did you say the 600 million of goodwill would move off your balance sheet or approximately half? Is that correct?

Barry Zyskind

600 million of goodwill and intangibles related to the fee business would move off our balance sheet if we deconsolidated it.

Randy Binner

Okay. And then I guess the question is, so the growth in the quarter was quite high and from an operating leverage perspective, it seems that there may be something to do on the capital side. So is the reinsurance available? Would you rely upon looking at the fee for service partial spend, how – what’s the next step in funding the growth?

Barry Zyskind

I think it’s important to note that if you look at what really drove the growth, the two big things that drove the growth; one is really the ANV acquisition and one is the Republic. So Republic we closed in the second quarter of last year. So as that comes into the second quarter, you won’t see that much growth in the small commercial business especially because what’s going on in the market in terms of pricing. So I think that growth is something that you’ll see tapered down the rest of the year. And the ANV also as – that came in on the fourth quarter. So you’ll have two more quarters of growth related to that. But overall, I think where we are in the environment in the market, you’re not going to see supercharge growth. But I do believe we could support the growth from the capital on hand.

Randy Binner

All right, I’ll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Carletti from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Matt Carletti

Hi. Sorry about that. I picked up before and it went dead. A couple of questions. I guess first one, Barry, you spoke a little bit at the outset about just mentioning the reserves and how accident years don’t necessarily go in linear fashion, and I think that’s a fair point. And so my question is, could you provide a little more color? I think that when Q4 was reported, kind of how it was discussed with a little different then when we all got our hands on the K in terms of the moving pieces. Can you talk a little bit about what moved in 2016 to improve the accident year, the lines of business and why you felt comfortable bringing down the 2016 accident year at a pretty young age?

Ron Pipoly

Matt, it’s Ron. Some of the specifics in terms of if you want to think about 2016 accident year in isolation is that from a California comp perspective going into '16, we continued to see rate increases. We certainly saw moderation in projected loss cost. And in California 2016, we were projecting a loss ratio right around 58%. New York, a very similar story where we had a loss ratio we were carrying it at 61.7. Florida, a similar situation, around 58. So we had a lot of momentum in 2016 in our core largest line of business being workers' comp. We wrote more property in 2016 than we had traditionally written based on our acquisitions in prior years of Sagicor as well as Republic. We had a loss ratio in that line of business. So that’s really what drove accident year 2016 loss ratio.

Barry Zyskind

I think also, Matt, just to add. One of the things when we took over the Tower book of business at the time was approximately $500 million book of business and the loss ratios were in the mid-to-high 70s. And over the years with a lot of change of underwriting and pricing, we’ve taken that down consistently and now it’s in the low 60s, especially with Ron saying with the property being in the 40s and liability being somewhere in the 60s. So the combination of that business has done very, very well and actually at some point, some of it looks even lower than 60. So when you start thinking about, just a lot of changes. Also, the commercial auto was really high even though that’s coming down from the 80s to the 70s and ultimately to the 60s.When you start adding all these things together, and where the comp came in. What Ron said is very important that the rates in the '16 was really a combination of the earned premium being from the '15 year that was flowing into the '16 year, plus we were writing the '16 year. And I would say that the end of '15, early '16 was where California comp peaked in terms of pricing. So a lot of that earned premium you earned into the '16 year.

Matt Carletti

Okay. And then as we roll forward into – I guess we only have one quarter at this point, but a few points step up, at least if I look at consolidated and strip out development and strip out the CATs, it looks like maybe 3 points of an uptick. Is that all rate and trend? Are there other items going on there that are pushing us back up to not quite but almost to where it looks like 2015 is sitting?

Barry Zyskind

I think one of the – some of the things that we looked at carefully was that when you look at the rates in California, again, now you’re talking about '17. So now you’re talking about where rates started to decline in '16 and decline even more in '17. So where Ron mentioned 58% in California in '16, we’re looking now at 62% in California for accident 2017, maybe even a 63%. And New York where we low 60, now we’re talking about just trends we’re seeing in new things [ph]. We’re taking the pricing up in mix to business, we see it at 65 and Florida with some of the changes. So there’s just little things moving here and there that ultimately – one quarter is only one quarter but that’s where the actuaries came in and the lot of it has to do with where the market is and where the pricing is. Clearly, California peaked. When we look at the our pricing, we’re almost – we were writing new business and renewal almost 5 percentage points less than where it was a year ago this time.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. And last reserves question, at the least we look at it and the data in the disclosures like it seems like you can get your hands around the small commercial pretty well and the warranty. The programs are the tougher spot maybe just because of the collection of businesses that it is and how it’s evolved over time to get – I’m not saying there’s a bad answer, it’s just tougher to get any answer from the outside, at least that’s our perspective. So can you help us with – you said in your comments about comps more than half and it’s going well, professional lines is good and you pointed to general casualty as kind of being the problem spot. So can you give us a few more numbers around general casualty that might help us get comfort with it? Maybe what are the total reserves for general casualty programs sitting out there so we can get an idea of the size of the magnitude the changes you’ve taken, maybe where IBNR versus K stands? Anything – those sorts of metrics that might help us zero in on a comfort level on that small piece of the business?

Ron Pipoly

Hi, Matt. It’s Ron. In terms of your last question from an IBNR perspective, we sit at 331 and it’s slightly over 53% of our reserves being IBNR which is pretty consistent at where we were at, at March 31 of last year. In terms of program business, as Barry mentioned, we continue to watch it, we continue to monitor the reserves. And in terms of an overall impact on our book of business, it’s a declining book of business in terms of the overall premium volume. And if you think about the business mix, as Barry mentioned in his comment, workers’ comp programs have been traditionally the best performing programs we have. And that’s 56% of our business now is in workers’ comp. So that segment is really morphed over the past handful of years from being comp maybe being a third of the business to now comp being somewhere approaching 60% of the business.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. And as we look at the quarter, I know you mentioned the 20 million-ish I think you put it in points of the adverse in programs. Were there any pluses or minuses anywhere else in the other segments or were those just neutral? And I’m assuming that that number was a net number, not a gross number, or maybe it’s one and the same?

Ron Pipoly

The 18.6 million was a net number.

Matt Carletti

Okay. In the other segments, were there any moving pieces?

Ron Pipoly

Nothing noteworthy. If you think about small commercial as very diverse in terms of workers’ comp and E&S and commercial auto and specialty products that we have in there, at the end of the day nothing significant with either the specialty risk segment or the small commercial business segment.

Matt Carletti

Okay, great. Thank you very much for the answers.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Hughes from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Mark Hughes

Thank you. Good afternoon. Related to the last question, the reserves either general liability or the reserves in the runoffs businesses, can you share specific numbers on those?

Ron Pipoly

Mark, in terms of the reserves by segment, I’d rather get back with you in terms of giving you precision around the levels of reserves we carry by segment. I’d feel more comfortable doing that in terms of parsing out the reserves.

Mark Hughes

And then what’s in runoff? I assume it’s a fairly small part of the total book. Is that right?

Ron Pipoly

I would say that in terms of the general liability, almost all the casualty programs at this point, the casualty-only programs are in runoff.

Mark Hughes

Right, okay.

Ron Pipoly

The package business, professional business, comp business is not in runoff, they’re all good. But the casualty-only lines where we struggled, those are all in runoff at this point.

Mark Hughes

What’s the census in the first quarter around the 10-K and upgrades and actuarial [ph] consultants? Was that the $17 million number that you mentioned, Ron?

Ron Pipoly

Yes.

Mark Hughes

Okay. So that 17 million is essentially non-recurring you would say?

Ron Pipoly

Mark, I think the vast majority of that is non-recurring. There’s going to be some additional costs. As Barry mentioned, our commitment to remediate any material weak or the material weakness we had, so we’ll continue to bolster stocks, we’ll continue to add resources, we’ll continue to rely on third-party from a consulting basis to continue to help us until we identify all the resources we need to bring in. We’re about to embark on a pretty ambitious financial automation closed process. There were some big numbers in the first quarter that came through as part of getting a restatement done. And as Barry said, no one’s proud of being delayed but we were able to get the 10-K file a month late. But there’s a lot of work and a lot of cost that goes into – going through a restatement.

Barry Zyskind

If I was estimating, I would say it’s probably more like a 5 million a quarter, declining over the next couple of quarters until we make all the changes that Ron discussed. Not the 17 million number.

Mark Hughes

Right. So the run rate would be more like 5 billion but kind of trending down to 5 million.

Ron Pipoly

Yes, probably 5, 4, 3, something like that.

Mark Hughes

Okay. And then, Ron, what does the business look like on a run rate business thinking about loss ratio, expense ratio? And then also the relationship of other expense to fee income, how should the model look now?

Ron Pipoly

Well, I think on the loss ratio we were at 68.7 for the quarter and we cited the two items in terms of the increase in CAT loss on an incremental basis as well as the PYD of 18.6 million. So I think if you take that 68.7 and back it out, it’s somewhere slightly above a 65. Again, I’m not – that’s just for the quarter and as Barry said, quarter is just representative of that quarter. In terms of expenses, we are at 26.9. Again, some of that is business mix as we had growth within Republic, we had growth within ANV, growth in Nationale Borg, all kind of higher direct acquisition costs than maybe our traditional AmTrust type business. And then you had some of these incremental one-time costs. So again, I think on an expense ratio standpoint, fourth quarter I think we said kind of around 26. If you remove the effects of the one-time or the increase in those costs, you’d be right around 26. In terms of the servicing fee business or maybe more appropriately the other expenses associated with it, the biggest driver going from last year of 129 million up to 162 million. This quarter you had $15 million of additional depreciation and amortization. And how that splits out is you had about $10 million of additional amortization associated with intangibles that were created related to the acquisition of Republic, related to the acquisition of ANV, related to the acquisition of Borg and some of the other smaller acquisitions we did on a fee business basis throughout 2016. So that’s baked in. Some of that obviously if we’re successful in some of the initiatives Barry outlined in terms of this 51% spinoff in fee business that those assets will leave our balance sheet as part of that transaction. But overall, our fee business continues to perform very well. And as I also mentioned within that other expense line item on our income statement, there were $7 million of professional service fees that were attributed or allocated to that line as well.

Mark Hughes

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Schmitt from William Blair. Your line is open.

Jeff Schmitt

Hi. Good evening. A question on – just given the current noise and the fact that you have a couple of deals that you’re digesting, what’s your appetite for deals right now and what’s your capacity to do deals right now?

Barry Zyskind

I think right now our appetite is we want to get everything going smoothly from financial reporting. We want to see quarters filed on time. We want to remedy our material weakness. Obviously if a fantastic deal came to us and it made a lot of sense, it’s very accretive, we’d had to consider. But right now we’re not in the hunt as we used to be for deals. Just we want to get some of this noise put away and get things in good shape. And at that time we’ll make sure when everything’s really clicking that we have everything remedied that we will potentially look for deals. But right now I think we’d put that on the backburner.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And then in terms of tax rate, it looks like there were no Luxembourg tax credits used during the quarter. What’s the rationale for that? I guess why wouldn’t you use any?

Ron Pipoly

This is Ron. We haven’t utilized any release of any of the remaining Luxembourg details which is very, very minor. We only carry at 3/31/17 about $12 million of DTL related to the residual Luxembourg business that we acquired. We haven’t acquired any Luxembourg companies since 2014. And it’s really – in terms of how our reinsurance relationships are structured from an intercompany perspective, there just wasn’t an opportunity to release any of those DTLs, and that was fine. That really wasn’t a significant driver at all of the change in the effective tax rate. It was really driven by jurisdictional profitability and having more of our pre-tax income in jurisdictions that are either subject – are ultimately subject to a higher tax rate. But I think for the full year, tax rates tend to fluctuate. First quarter last year, we were 18%. This quarter, we’re around 32. But I will still say at the end of the day, given our tax structure, it’s kind of a mid is kind of an effective tax ratio.

Jeff Schmitt

And then the pre-tax liability there, I think it was 16 million at 12/31/16 but you’re saying it dropped 1 million?

Ron Pipoly

Yes, there were a couple other items. We didn’t utilize any of the Luxembourg DTLs during the quarter. There were some other – we have some other companies in Luxembourg, so it’s – not everything in Luxembourg is related to acquired equalization reserves back from 2014 and earlier. There’s some other natural movements there in DTLs.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. Thank you.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields from KBW. Your line is open.

Meyer Shields

Great. Thanks so much. When you talk about the reserve strengthening, can you give us the accs in your breakdown for that?

Ron Pipoly

You mean what year is the 18.6 million related to PYD?

Meyer Shields

Yes, and whether there were any offsets underlying impacts?

Ron Pipoly

Well, the 18.6 million would have been the total PYD and Meyer, I’m going to have to get back to you the specific accident years. It’s probably a couple different accident years that are contributing to that, but I’ll get back to you on the specifics of that.

Meyer Shields

Okay. When were the associated programs discontinued?

Barry Zyskind

Over the last, I would say, probably 12 to 18 months we’ve been re-underwriting. More importantly, probably the last years since Chris came on this team, there’s been a big push to re-price and some of them have been really throughout the year as recently as the first quarter of this year.

Meyer Shields

Okay, that’s helpful. And then finally, obviously it’s not new that people were bothered – I was bothered by exiting here '16 with a cool down. I was hoping you could talk about why you thought it was important for lines of business that are at least medium tail to pull down their reserves before exiting year '16, during 2016 instead of [indiscernible] season out and prove it?

Ron Pipoly

Meyer, I think at the end of the day as we – the loss reserve committees did their work in the fourth quarter, I think that they looked at all the information that was available in terms of rate trend, loss cost trend and made the decisions that were appropriate of what the ultimate loss selections would be for an individual accident year.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Ken Billingsley

Afternoon. Just a couple of fill-in questions. One, my phone cutoff when you were talking about the tax rate. Did you say that it’s mid-20%? Is that where we should expect tax rate to be going forward?

Ron Pipoly

Yes, I think given kind of business mix, yes, that would be appropriate.

Ken Billingsley

Okay. I want to get back to something a little bit earlier when you’re talking about the Tower business and you were talking about the workers’ comp and that it was a 70% loss ratio. It’s significantly lower now. Just wanted to clarify. When you took that business on, wasn’t most of that no rights business and you didn’t take on any past liabilities, or did you actually take on some of the Tower Group liabilities?

Barry Zyskind

No, we actually – it was a renewal business. But when we looked at where Tower had a price in the TIVs and how they had the business, the underwriting, the geographic, that business was performing like in the mid-70s, the combined, the GL [ph] and the property. And since then, a lot of work has gone into it. We underwriting, we pricing, we’re probably taking price on average on almost 25%, changing the TIVs. They had old TIVs, putting in then power systems and platforms, monitoring it, underwriting new business and that really has driven it down to a very, very profitable loss ratio.

Ken Billingsley

And I guess my question is you’re referring to why you were able to release reserves because in 2015 and the way pricing was developing and that 2015 earned premium was being earned in '16. When you put that business on – had you put it on near 70% on the stuff that you did renew, or I’m just wondering if maybe there’s a little disconnect there that you didn’t have exposure to the 70% loss ratio?

Barry Zyskind

I would say that if you just take a snapshot at the book of the business that we assumed – remember when we did the deal, we reinsured the business. We did a cut to reinsurance on the 2014 year. And then during that year, we closed in 2014 and then we started re-underwriting the business, renewing the prices, changing prices all throughout '15, made a lot of changes and '16. And so all the combination of all that has really improved the book tremendously.

Ken Billingsley

Okay. Regarding just with the restatements that have gone through, when was the last conversation you had with A.M. Best?

Barry Zyskind

We never comment on when we speak to A.M. Best and what our conversations are. We’re not going to start now.

Ken Billingsley

Okay. Then on the spin-off of you fee business, this is now a multi-question piece is just if you were to look at the spin-off of fee business, would there be some rising costs to AmTrust in general? And then I’m trying to look at what the net benefit would be? Obviously, you’d get some – a valuation pickup on what’s untapped there for the fee business but wouldn’t it drive some higher costs for AmTrust? Obviously, it would probably lower the general returns on the underwriting business. The net impact at AmTrust, the underwriter, how do you see – where do you see the net benefit from that standpoint, or am I wrong about the fact that cost may rise a little bit for you?

Ron Pipoly

No, I think you’re right but I think you have to look at it in totality. First of all, you would have a new line, you’d have more investment income. And you’re right. From an operating earnings standpoint, there would be probably some higher expenses because you don’t have the benefit of the fee business. From an actuarial return, because these businesses are valued on EBITDA, from an earnings standpoint, you’d probably come out almost neutral. And the amount of capital what you could do with it, whether you like more business, more underwriting business or whether you buy shares back and you have – per share we view it as a net-net positive, because of where the valuations are today.

Ken Billingsley

Okay. And last question is, you guys already have a date or when the Q is planned to be filed?

Barry Zyskind

We hope to file on time.

Ken Billingsley

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you.

Operator

Randy Binner

Hi. Thanks. I have a couple more. One, just along fee for service, one thing that’s gotten lost a little bit in the discussion and the restatements is just kind of like what the unit level EBITDA margins are within that business? I think in the past, you had quoted high-20s but we don’t have that in line of sight right now in the income statement. So where is that fee for service business running now on an EBITDA margin basis?

Ron Pipoly

Randy, I think at the end of the day as a result of kind of revenue recognition, the change we had that drove the restatement, I would still say that the EBITDA margins on the fee business are still in the mid-20s. It’s still a solid performing business. And there was noise created by the restatement but it really doesn’t change the fundamentals of the transaction to us in terms of administrative fees. And I just want to remind you that the restatement involved only about 3% of our revenue. Wasn’t as if all of the fee business that we had generated was subject to restatements really related to one specific aspect of warranty administrative fees at Warrantech. But again, it doesn’t change transaction in terms of the cash flow. We collect that service fee upfront. It really just changed the manner in which the revenue is going to recognized, but it’s still a very, very solid performing business for us.

Randy Binner

Last one I had was on net investment income, that was higher we would have expected. Was there anything unusual supporting the actual net investment income that supported earnings?

Ron Pipoly

Randy, we were up about I think 30% quarter-over-quarter but if you looked at the average invested assets for quarter-over-quarter, we were up right around 25%. As Barry has mentioned in previous calls, we’ve looked in to diversify the portfolio but it’s still a very high quality, very conservative portfolio.

Barry Zyskind

I think we’ve also made an effort over the last year especially to really sit on less cash and invest more assets and be more aggressive about that.

Randy Binner

When you say more --

Barry Zyskind

No, just more – that means we used to sit on a lot of cash. We never really – we didn’t focus that much on the asset side as much as we did on the liabilities side. And now in this environment we’ve been really focusing and we have additional teams, but still at the same quality that we want to go after but just making sure that we leave less cash around.

Randy Binner

Understood, okay. Thanks a lot.

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Hughes from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Mark Hughes

Thank you. Any more detail you can provide in terms of the potential sale as part of the fee business just in terms of timing? Are you already undergoing a formal process? Have you picked advisors? Just kind of a sense of timing on that. And then could you marry it to kind of a large share buyback if you get 1 billion in proceeds? Notionally, what could you apply many of those proceeds to an immediate share buyback?

Ron Pipoly

On the first question, I’ll just answer that if we do it, it could be very likely a 2017 year event. And obviously we would view our capital, see where the business is and if there was a lot of excess capital and depending where our stock was trading, I think that would be a very good idea.

Mark Hughes

Thank you.

Operator

Meyer Shields

Thanks. Basically a modeling question. You talked about property representing more of your book of business. Can you give a sense of how much of the first quarter opinions were property and maybe what you think is a reasonable full year successful load [ph]?

Ron Pipoly

I don’t have it in front of me. I know it was around 15% last year but I’ll get back to you with the specifics. I don’t want to answer unless I know for sure what the number is.

Meyer Shields

Perfect. Thank you.

We have no further questions. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Gross.

Hilly Gross

Thanks so much. Thank you everyone for taking the time out of your busy schedule to listen. On behalf of Barry Zyskind and Ron Pipoly, we thank you. And on behalf of all of us at AmTrust, we are most appreciative for your time. Have a pleasant evening.

This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

