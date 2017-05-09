AMC: Looking Strong After Earnings

AMC Entertainment (AMC) posted strong results Monday and is looking good for the long haul.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While earnings are significantly lower than they were the previous year, explosive revenue growth of 67% simply cannot be ignored. Most of the growth in revenue is due to their acquisitions of Nordic Cinema, Odeon, and Carmike Cinema. While earnings may have experienced a setback due this quarter, the massive revenue boost will cause the company to come back bigger and more profitable than ever.

Catalysts: Big Blockbuster Movies

Source: The Numbers

While certain projections may show down trending box office sales YoY, Q1 was incredibly solid for the box office. Couple this with the fact that we will be seeing sequels coming in this year to some of the highest grossing films of all time (Disney is about to crush the box office) including Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy and a slew of other Marvel Movies, and Pirates of the Caribbean, these box office estimates could be smashed. Here are a few huge upcoming titles that could help smash box office estimates.

Source: IMDB

Nordic Cinema Acquisiton

Building on their recent acquisitions of Odeon and Carmike in late 2016, AMC recently acquired Nordic Cinema Group.

“Nordic Cinema Group: As previously announced, AMC completed the acquisition of Stockholm-based Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB (“Nordic”), the largest theatre exhibitor in seven countries in Scandinavia, and the Nordic and Baltic regions on March 28, 2017. Nordic operates 71 theatres and has a substantial minority interest (approximately a 50% ownership) in another 51 associated theatres to which Nordic provides a variety of shared services. Nordic's theatres hold the #1 market share in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Nordic currently is number two in market share in Norway, and with a new theatre currently under construction in Norway and scheduled to open next year, is expected to increase market share in Norway to number one as well. Nordic also has theatres in Denmark. AMC purchased Nordic from European private equity firm Bridgepoint and Swedish media group Bonnier Holding in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $968.8 million, which includes the repayment of debt.”

Source: AMC

As time goes on and AMC is able to successfully integrate Nordic and Carmike into the highly efficient AMC theatres cost model, margins will start to improve to cause profits from these acquisitions to match sequentially higher revenues.



Strong Balance Sheet

Source: SEC Filing

AMC has an incredibly large amount of cash and cash equivalents that they will be able to actively use in integrating their theatre acquisitions. Since last year, AMC was able to add about $590M in stockholder equity over the last year. I find this statistic incredibly impressive.

Also while earnings were down YoY after adjustment for GAAP due to recent acquisitions,

Quarter Ended Adjusted EBITDA (1) (In millions) March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 U.S. markets (2) $ 198.0 $ 146.4 International markets 53.3 0.1 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 251.3 $ 146.5

EBITDA increased 71.5%. This sharp increase is solid since AMC has just recently completed their acquisitions and cost synergies will drive these numbers even higher in the coming quarters.

Risks: Cyclical Downturn:

The biggest risk I see for AMC is a cyclical downturn in the economy. It is quite apparent that we are in an aging bull market, the 2nd longest in US history. When the economy does turn sour, one of the hardest hit industries is often the entertainment industry. Although AMC is a best in class investment in the entertainment industry and a healthy company overall, a cyclical downturn in the economy would significantly hurt AMC specifically. Consumers often cut out excess spending from their entertainment budgets including trips to the movies in times of recession while advertising budgets are often cut significantly by other suffering companies and retailers during economic downturns. Both segments are incredibly important to AMC.

Conclusion:

Source: Google

AMC shows incredible financial strength and has recently dipped nicely. I would recommend that investors strongly consider initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.