Valeant Can Beat Earnings

The new management team is incentivized to under promise and over deliver. On top of this, Valeant's stock is pricing in unrealistic pessimism from other healthcare companies.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is set to report its first-quarter earnings result before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The first quarter earnings report is a critical juncture for Valeant, and investors are watching closely for signs of stabilization and turnaround in this controversial drug company. Several analyst forecasts are negative.

Many have highlighted the risks Valeant faces going into earnings, but I want to highlight the reasons why I think earnings may be a new leaf for Valeant as well as reiterate why the company will probably beat guidance for the full year. Analyst forecasts for Valeant's 2017 performance may be based on "kitchen sinked" guidance and unreasonable speculative fears that have been baked into the stock price.

Full-year guidance for 2017 might have been unrealistically conservative.

In the latter part of 2016, Valeant took on many new members to its leadership team, including a new CFO. This new management team is incentivized to get as much bad news out of the way so that they can get full credit for the turnaround. Analysts probably used Paul Harendeen's guidance to forecast their consensus estimates for Valeant's first quarter. And during last quarter's earnings call, several analysts suggested that the 2017 guidance may be too conservative.

According to one analyst

Although we had noted for two weeks that we believed VRX would front-load ~$800MM in revenue impact due to LOEs [loss-of-exclusivity] in its 2017 guidance, we were unsure as to whether Valeant had adequately explained this to the Street,

The biggest support for this conclusion is that much of the top line erosion is expected to result from loss of exclusivity on drugs. But just because a drug loses its exclusivity, it doesn't necessarily mean it will get generic competition immediately. Thus, management can front load the guidance with many negative assumptions that may or may not come to fruition. I believe this is based on the new management's strategy of under-promising and over-delivering to regain the trust of the market.

The market has priced in numerous factors unrelated to Valeant specifically.

Valeant stock price has baked in a lot of negative information about companies that are not Valeant. The biggest culprits is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a drug maker that is being unfairly tied to Valeant in my opinion. Not only is JNJ's weak Q1 being used to suggest that Valeant will also disappoint, but more recently, David Maris tied Johnson's talcum power lawsuits to Valeant, suggesting this legal risk will hurt Valeant in Q1 because of a product Valeant acquired from the Johnson & Johnson 2012.

The legal risk is real, but it was already priced into the stock when it was reported in the company's 10k. Let me repeat, the Shower to Shower lawsuits are not new information. Valeant's stock is being punished twice for a risk it already shared with the market. On top of this, a raid on Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), Joe Papa's old company, has introduced more possibly unwarranted pessimism into Valeant stock price going into Q1 earnings.

Takeaway

I believe Valeant has a real chance of beating first quarter earnings and full year guidance, both of which predict YoY declines. Analyst expectations for Valeant are partially based on what can be argued is an unrealistically conservative guidance that was based on worst case scenarios. On top of this, Valeant's stock is pricing in other company's challenges going into earnings and an in-line report could have the stock shed some of the unwarranted negativity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.