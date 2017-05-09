Is The Internet's Error Your Opportunity? Possible Dividend Fortress To Monitor

The dividend fortress section of my eLetter portfolio attempts to find stocks that have both a good track record of growing their dividend consistently and higher dividend growth rates than the average. In contrast to the other parts of my portfolio, where I attach a trailing stop to the positions, these stocks are bought in the hope that I can hold them forever. With reinvested dividends and a business that grows their dividend payment, there hopefully will be a double compounding effect on our invested capital. In the course of managing the portfolio, I also try to liquidate several regular positions at once and funnel that money into a dividend fortress, making those positions a higher weighting on the portfolio. The only selling criteria at this point for a dividend fortress is a year of negative earnings, a complete cut of the dividend payment, or a steep increase in the debt to equity.

Keeping that in mind, I'm at a place in my portfolio currently where adding additional other stocks risks over-diversifying the portfolio. It's at these times that I like to sell multiple positions and add a dividend fortress (since I'm dollar cost averaging into the portfolio, this is a great way to keep a healthy portfolio weighting at this time, 2.5 years since its creation).

Turning over various rocks with great dividend track records has led me to look at Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). There's a possibility that this company is misrepresented online. My usual source for dividend history, dividend.com, has stated that PH did not increase their dividend last year, thus erasing any consecutive years of payment history. It's curious because on Nasdaq.com, their dividend payment history shows no increase from 2015 - 2016. However, in their latest annual report, the company states they've grown their dividend payment consecutively for the last 60 years. Though the 2017 annual report is yet to be released, finviz.com shows a dividend payment that is greater than 2016. There could be an opportunity here just based on the confusion. Let's dig into the fundamentals and see what we find.

PH data by YCharts

Here we see a P/E chart that almost precisely mirrors the price chart. The minor bump up between 2013 - 2014 and 2016 - 2017 represents a slight underperformance in earnings compared to how it was priced from an earnings multiple standpoint. Other than that, there's no significant variance between P/E and price, indicating that the market is naturally reacting to any earnings movements.

PH data by YCharts

Price to book has climbed to a somewhat alarming number at over 4. You can see the lower trend from 2014 - 2015, which mirrored the price but at a lower rate. Because it mirrored price, it can only mean book value increased, which is a fantastic sign for the business. But because momentum for the stock really took steam in 2016 in such a fashion that there was no way for book value to grow at the same rate, the stock has really become overvalued from a P/B standpoint-much higher than my tastes. It's not suffice to say the stock has never traded at a favorable range before, you can see how it traded around the mid 2s earlier in the chart. On the flip side, I really like the P/S and P/FCF that the stock currently has. Sales aren't a problem. Neither is converting those sales to earnings. The P/S of 1.9 is a good number, and the P/E is acceptable considering the dividend growth.

PH data by YCharts

Here's a real problem. As we can see, liabilities are increasing while assets are stagnating. This is creating a steep increase in debt to equity. Though the total debt to equity is still relatively low, the trend is heading in the wrong direction and negates any sort of growth the stock might otherwise see.

PH Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Finally, the growth of the business has stalled as we can see from the chart. The good news is that from 2008 - 2012 the company had the growth we like to see, so a quick turnaround can change the whole picture real quickly. This is what will keep PH on the watch list for me. Higher book value can both lower the P/B and debt to equity, and it's this growth in book value that will drive earnings in the future. With a Value Trap Indicator score of 387 [Strong Buy < 250, Strong Sell > 800], I'm keeping this stock on my dividend fortress watch list with potential for a buy.