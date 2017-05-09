Gold Gains In Asia On Fed Views, Trade Cautious

Gold prices edged up in Asia on Tuesday in light trade, with investors cautious ahead of a widely expected Fed rate hike in June and prospects for a stronger dollar.

Gold for June delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.14% to $1,228.78 a troy ounce.

Overnight, gold prices traded flat on Monday as investors ditched safe haven assets after Emmanuel Macron sealed a landslide victory over Marine Le Pen in the runoff vote on Sunday. Gold futures struggled to hold onto gains, as demand for safe haven assets eased after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the race to the French presidency, winning 66% of the French vote on Sunday.

The dollar advanced to session highs and weighed on dollar-denominated gold, but downside momentum in the precious metal was capped, as a Macron victory was widely anticipated after he held a significant lead over Marine Le Pen in the polls during the build-up to the runoff vote on Sunday.

Gold futures failed to mount a recovery, coming off the back of its worst week in 2017 after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday pushed Treasury yields higher and raised expectations for a June rate hike.

According to Investing.com's Fed rate monitor tool, nearly 80% of traders expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in June, compared to 63% in the previous week. Gold is sensitive to moves in U.S. rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.

