Ford: Let's Talk Debt And Cash

Ford (NYSE:F) is notorious for having large amounts of debt. The company's debt structure is often said to be misunderstood, as most investors look over the difference in debt of Ford Automotive and Ford Financial Services. In the latter business unit debt is indeed large, as it is pushed by the sales of in so called 'Ford credit'. However, we must not move this credit aside, as it is still a form of liability that brings along risk.

Taking all of this into account, we conclude that Ford's total liabilities have been on the high side in comparison to the sector. Furthermore, Ford's liabilities are once more on the rise in 2017.

F data by YCharts

For the first quarter of 2017, Ford reported an increase of $4.69 billion in total debt since last quarter. Of all these liabilities, $2.704 billion (57.68% of consolidated debt increase) can be accounted to the financial services division, and $303 of new debt (6.4%) was generated by the automotive division. All other divisions' debt accounted for the remaining 35% (including accounts payable). Of the total increase in liabilities, 113% was long term debt (short-term liabilities actually decreased).

So is this amount of liabilities still manageable? In the short term perhaps so, as Ford's cash position is actually decent and short-term debt decreased instead of going up. The current positive market situation also helps Ford stay stable. For the long-term answer we look at Ford's debt ratios and cash position:

Ford Debt Ratios FY '15 FY '16 Q1 '17 debt/equity 4.64 4.90 4.77 interest coverage ratio 14.26 8.60 6.54 CF/current liabilities 0.173 0.176 0.195 debt ratio (automotive business unit) 1.144 1.217 1.22

source: Ford & own calculations

The above ratios show of improvements when looking at Ford's debt situation. The overall trend in these ratios is that debt coverage increased over the years. For 2017, we see that there is a continuation of this trend as almost all ratios indicate an improvement of the situation. Assets still cover liabilities with 122%. And interest coverage is still high, with multiple of 6.54 for the first quarter of 2017. This is lower than the years before, but still a good ratio, as EBIT covers more than 6x the interests payments.

Unfortunately, this relative improvement of ratios does not guarantee a general improvement of Ford's long-term debt situation. With its current cash flow, Ford is not even able to cover 20% of current debt. Furthermore, the company's total debt is almost 5 times larger than shareholder's equity. This is an extremely high number and imposes a lot of risk on the company.

The reason why we do see a relative improvement in comparison to the previous years, even though overall debt increased, is that the company's assets and overall cash position went up. Cash and equivalents in the first quarter of 2017 were up 11.9% YOY, while assets grew 2.59%. These are two substantial growth numbers, and show an effort of Ford to cover whatever debt they may have, and even to increase coverage in comparison to the past.

F Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

So does this mean that there is improvement to come? Perhaps, but definitely not soon. Even though we must make a difference between Ford automotive and Ford financials services, the consolidated statement does not lie: Ford is a financially risky stock because of a generally large amount of debt.

Conclusion

One should not judge a book by its cover: Ford's ever increasing debt might seem scary and throws off most defensive investors. However, because of Ford's efforts to increase cash position and total assets, debt coverage is actually improving. It is clear that the company is aware of the debt situation and is actively trying to improve it.

That being said, we still don't like how much debt and ergo risk is involved. Currently the company can not take care long-term risk in case the current market situation goes south. If you are a believer of Ford stock, a question you therefore definitely should ask yourself is whether or not the risk that this high debt brings along, compensates with the return that you are getting.

Final remark: please note that while in this article we are weary of Ford's debt, this does not endorse a selling-advice and is just an discussion of Ford's current debt situation.

