Microsoft's 'Me Too' Smart Speaker

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 8, 2017.

Microsoft introduces Invoke powered by Cortana

First there was Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo, which I characterized as an attempt to advance home automation through Amazon's Alexa AI. Then there was Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Home, first unveiled last year at Google IO. Now comes Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Invoke, powered by Cortana and built by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

The various tech companies continue to find new ways to market their oh-so-anxious to be helpful AIs. Now that there are three different virtual assistants that soon may be coming to a home near you, I find myself wondering what would happen if you put them together in the same room. Would they, like, talk to each other?

On the hardware side, there isn't much that the companies can do to create product differentiation. Microsoft tries by enlisting the help of Harmon Kardon, owned by Samsung, to create a miniature speaker with better sound. Harmon Kardon's involvement may have helped, but this isn't about sound quality.

This is a battle between AIs, whose artificial thoughts bounce around literally thousands of servers somewhere in the Cloud. The smart speakers themselves are just a way to get the AI into your home so that you'll keep using it even after you put down your smartphone, tablet, or AI-powered laptop.

The real tech is in the Cloud, both in the form of innovative software as well as innovative hardware. And even though the smart speaker form factor is nothing new, Microsoft is more than just a "me too" copycat when it comes to AI. The company offers a very credible set of AI tools for cloud software developers to use.

And like so many other of our smart devices, it's really developer involvement that is going to make these devices successful, by expanding what they can be used for. Currently, all three cloud providers provide AI tools to third parties to facilitate things like conversational ordering of goods, control of home automation devices, playback of music, etc.

Microsoft's need for a smart speaker is especially acute, since it doesn't have a smartphone platform of significance. That may explain Invoke's key unique feature, the ability to make and receive Skype calls. That probably won't be a unique feature for long.

But the company does have a large base of Cortana users through its Windows 10 user base. Microsoft can provide reasonable continuity of experience in moving from working at a PC to a Surface Pro to the Invoke through Cortana.

I actually like the concept of the home AI assistant, even though it is a little spooky. I just wish they did more. Is it really easier to ask Cortana to order a pizza - when there's an app for that?

And that's kind of the problem with all these home devices. They're a solution still in search of a problem, or two or three, to solve. But according to eMarketer, 35 million American will use a voice-activated assistant device this year. First mover Amazon's Echo is expected, not surprisingly, to have the lion's share of the market:

Smart speakers with screens

Did I say hardware wasn't an important discriminator? Apparently, that's not going to deter the smart speaker makers from hanging more gadgets on the platform. Think Wonda-speaka. It slices, it dices...

Amazon is reported to be preparing a new Echo that will feature a 7-inch touchscreen and, as if there weren't enough phones in our lives, be able to make calls via VoIP. Is this a smart speaker anymore or really a very small smart television?

And Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) appears to be interested in this genre-bending device as well. In an interview with Gadgets360, Phil Schiller, SVP Worldwide Marketing, allowed that a home assistant with a screen would be interesting:

First of all, there is a lot of talk in the industry about voice-driven assistants and we believe deeply in voice-driven assistants that's why invest in Siri, but there is interest in a voice-only assistant, where there is no screen, and we think it's important to that there are times when it's convenient to simply use your voice when you are not able to use the screen. . . So there's many moments where a voice assistant is really beneficial, but that doesn't mean you'd never want a screen. So the idea of not having a screen, I don't think suits many situations.

Phil's comments are being widely interpreted to mean that Apple has a screen-equipped home AI assistant in the works. At last, an Apple television.

Apple stock is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Nvidia's interesting week

This is going to be a very interesting week for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). On May 9, the company reports its fiscal 2018 Q1 results, and then on May 10, CEO Jen-Hsun Huang will give his keynote at 9:00 AM PDT for Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference. Later that day, the company will hold its 2017 Investor Day meeting starting at 12 PM PDT. I expect the disclosures at those various events to substantially ease investor fears, if not erase all doubts.

Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance predict revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, which is a 46% y/y increase. GAAP EPS is predicted to be $0.67, a 103% increase y/y. Yet, analysts remain skittish about Nvidia, with an average price target of $109.97 and a Buy rating.

I believe the revenue projection is slightly conservative, and project the following breakdown by markets as is customary in Nvidia's financial reports.

Market Platform Fiscal 2018 Q1 Est. $M Fiscal 2017 Q4 $M Fiscal 2017 Q1 $M Gaming 1200 1348 687 Pro Visualization 200 225 189 Datacenter 330 296 143 Automotive 130 128 113 OEM and IP 150 176 173 Total 2010 2173 1305

And I would expect this to be accompanied by a commensurate increase in EPS to about $0.70.

At the Investor Day and in the GPU Technology keynotes, we should hear much more about Nvidia's technology road map for the next year. This will include information about the company's next-generation Volta GPU architecture, as well as more information about Xavier. Investors will certainly be looking for time frames for the rollout of those products.

Xavier was supposed to begin sampling by the end of the year. Given the demand, we may see this scheduled accelerated. Also, Nvidia typically introduces a GPU architecture first on discrete chips before moving it to an SOC. This implies that Volta should be coming out this year, and could be announced as early as GTC.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

