Key points

Strong first-quarter earnings appear to be more than a one-time rebound, supporting our view of a sustained economic expansion.

Risk assets rose on upbeat earnings and as a June U.S. rate rise looked more likely. Emmanuel Macron won the French election.

Chinese inflation data for April should moderate, in line with last week's PMIs, signaling a plateauing of Chinese industrial profits.

U.S. corporate earnings revisions and our gauge of analyst sentiment have rebounded strongly. We believe a catch-up in management sentiment lies ahead as earnings growth persists. This supports our view of a sustained economic expansion.

U.S. company sentiment signals and earnings revisions, 2013-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute and IBES, May 2017.

Notes: The management signal is a sentiment score based on the BlackRock Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team's analysis of words and phrases used in earnings update calls. The analysts signal is a sentiment score based on the SAE team's analysis of words and phrases used in broker research reports. A positive score indicates the use of more positive language and vice versa for a negative score. The earnings revisions line shows the number of earnings upgrades minus the number of downgrades divided by the total number of estimates. All three are based on the SAE team's research universe of U.S. companies and are z-scores that measure standard deviations from average.

Roughly 80% of S&P 500 firms that have reported first-quarter results have beaten analysts' earnings-per-share [EPS] estimates. Energy has contributed most to profits growth, but earnings and sales improvements have been broad based. We see technology and financials as the strongest contributors to 2017 earnings growth.

Not just easy comps

There are other signs this is not just a story of easy year-on-year comparisons or a one-time rebound. Share buybacks and cost-cutting have helped propel bottom-line growth in recent years, but sales growth in the first quarter is tracking at the strongest level in more than five years.

The earnings recovery is even more impressive globally. European firms are reporting nearly 20% EPS growth from a year earlier, while companies in emerging markets (EM) are positioned to deliver the highest EPS growth since 2010. Analysts have been revising up their earnings expectations for global equities in 2017 - a departure from the pattern of downward revisions during first-quarter reporting over the last five years. The improvement in revenues - particularly from cyclical companies - and the strong global earnings picture support our belief that the global economy can sustain above-trend growth.

We are encouraged by strong U.S. earnings but are keeping our neutral view of U.S. stocks. We see greater upside in European, Japanese and EM shares, and advocate geographic diversification in equity portfolios. Within the U.S., we prefer value shares and selected sectors, particularly technology and financials, that we see driving earnings growth.

Global risk assets and bond yields rose moderately, on strong earnings and rising odds of a June rate hike after Fed comments and upbeat jobs data. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a health care bill.

Frontrunner Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. European stocks moved higher, as political risk dissipated and European PMI data hit a six-year high.

Chinese manufacturing and services PMIs ticked lower in April, coming in weaker than expected but still signaling expansion. Copper prices fell the most in one day since 2015 as inventories rose.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.7% 7.2% 17.0% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps -0.2% 3.4% 27.9% 1.3% Non-U.S. World 1.3% 11.6% 17.8% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed 1.8% 12.0% 16.7% 3.2% Japan 0.2% 5.8% 14.8% 2.2% Emerging 0.1% 14.0% 23.7% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 0.2% 16.1% 24.3% 2.5%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.3% 1.1% -1.4% 2.3% U.S. TIPS -1.0% 0.8% 0.8% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade -0.2% 2.1% 2.5% 3.3% U.S. High Yield -0.1% 3.8% 13.9% 5.7% U.S. Municipals 0.1% 2.4% 0.0% 2.4% Non-U.S. Developed 0.0% 3.9% -4.3% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.1% 5.3% 8.9% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -5.1% -13.6% 9.1% $49.10 Gold -3.2% 7.0% -3.9% $1,228 Copper -2.6% 0.9% 16.7% $5,585

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.9% 4.6% -3.6% 1.10 USD/Yen 1.1% -3.6% 5.1% 112.71 Pound/USD 0.2% 5.2% -10.4% 1.30

Source: Bloomberg. As of May 5, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.