Steel Plate Prices Drop Big In April, As Renewables MMI Goes The Opposite Direction

By Taras Berezowsky

Here's What Happened

The Renewables MMI spiked upwards for the month of May (but not a terribly huge spike in the scheme of things; see the bullet below), ending at a value of 71.

* Editor's note: We've recalibrated the index to better take into account cobalt price fluctuations, hence the spike from 54 in April to 71 in May.

However, the Big Heavy of our sub-index that tracks metals and materials going into the renewable energy industry is the U.S. steel plate price. That price point took a 4.8% dive.

What's Going On in the Background?

Several stories from the solar sector have been making waves lately. "Growth has slowed in the rooftop solar industry in the past year," writes Jessica Goodheart in this piece, "but many see the evolution of battery storage technology and vehicle electrification as promising for the long-term health of the residential solar industry."

And the policy picture? "Industry leaders have been cautiously optimistic that Republicans will leave be the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), a major policy driver of rooftop solar, in spite of Trump's efforts to roll back the Clean Power Plan," Goodheart notes.

What Metal Buyers Should Look Out For