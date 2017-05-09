Air Lease: It's Not As Bad As It Looks

Air Lease's (NYSE:AL) stock price took a hit last week as 1Q17 earnings and revenue came in below consensus expectations. It's not all doom and gloom though, as there were more than a few bright spots for investors to take comfort from.

1Q17 Miss

Reported 1Q17 revenue grew 5% to $360.2m (vs $369.8m consensus) while adjusted EPS came in at $0.78 (vs $0.85 consensus). AL maintains its aircraft profile as the weighted average fleet age was 3.7 years and the weighted average lease term was 6.9 years. Visibility remains strong as 91% of their aircraft delivering through 2018 and 72% of aircraft delivering through 2019.

Overall operating expenses of $226.3m were $1.4m lower than expected but SG&A saw a slight bump as a result of Thunderbolt. Disposal gains & others of $5.5m also came in below consensus and raised some questions about AL's ability to obtain favourable pricing going forward. AL incurred additional tax expense of $1.7m due to accounting change in the quarter.

Management listed a couple of reasons for the miss, one of which was that most of the aircraft was delivered late in the quarter. This resulted in little revenue from new aircraft being recognized in the quarter.

Thunderbolt

The big announcement this quarter was Thunderbolt, an investment vehicle which will allow AL to make money off older aircraft that would not normally fit into its existing portfolio. AL is selling 19 older aircraft (10 - 15 years old, mostly mid-life 737s, A320s, and A330s) representing ~$400m of value to the Thunderbolt vehicle.

This provides AL management an alternative option to manage its aircraft portfolio. AL generally sells older (7-10 years old) aircraft to other leasing companies or to third parties.

The bonds were sold to fixed income investors and the equity tranche to three equity buyers. AL will not maintain an equity interest.

In return for its management capabilities, Air Lease will receive a 3% servicing fee and will share 50% of upside on lease rates that are above a benchmark forward lease rate curve and 50% of upside on sales proceeds over a benchmark forward value curve. Thunderbolt's fee structure will help to provide another source of stable income for AL.

Addressing the bears

AL bears have lapped up the 1Q17 miss with glee but I'd like to point out a few counter arguments to some bearish points I've heard being tossed around.

1) The Q1 loss on sale points to weaker trading activity going forward.

Don't count your chickens just yet. The disposals were 5 E-Jet to NAC which did not generate any accounting gains due to HFS accounting but were economically profitable. Going forward, AL plans to structure another platform like Thunderbolt in 2017. The transaction will occur over the course of 2Q and 3Q and will generate a modest gain. One Thunderbolt may not be material, but success here will be a signal of more visible and stable income streams and enable diversification going forward.

2) Risk to net interest margins and residual values.

AL, like any other lessor, cannot completely negate this but they are moving in the right direction with Thunderbolt. The platform is a strategic tool which will bring in equity and debt investors to which AL can dispose mid age aircraft (19 initially in 2017) which does not fit within its portfolio for a gain on disposal. More disposals are expected in 2017 and beyond. On top of that, AL will receive a 3% servicing fee (industry standard) as well as 50% of lease rates negotiated and disposal gains above reference indices by Ascend.

3) The EPS miss

If we break down the EPS delta, 3 cents of the miss came from a $2mm one-time item in SG&A (from Thunderbolt) and 1 penny ($1.7mm) from increased taxes (tied to stock comp). As much as 5 cents came from lower gain-on-sale income but HFS accounting aside, the disposals were actually profitable from an economic standpoint.

4) The Airbus delays

The concern surrounding delays in the delivery of A320/A321 NEOs is legitimate. In fact, the delays have branched beyond P&W engines and now includes A350s and A330 NEOs. Not one single Airbus aircraft is delivering on time to Air Lease in 2017.

But don't underestimate AL management's ability to bring in deals. For instance, the Pegasus deal (purchase of 11 737s from a Turkish airline) is a testament to management's ability to grow the portfolio faster than their OEM delivery schedule permits. The Pegasus transaction itself, will help offset 2017's delays.

In theory, delivery delays should result in lower and delayed capex but AL's ability to bring in new deals (e.g. Pegasus Airlines deal) and bring forward new deliveries (e.g. from 2020-21 to 2019) will soften the landing. The delay does not affect economic value to Air Lease as OEM delays are likely accompanied by remediation payments.

5) Alitalia risk

Air Lease owns four A330-200 and Blackbird owns one E-175 aircraft that are leased to Alitalia (which filed for administrative action). There is concern that even if it remains in operation, it might seek to restructure its lease rentals.

But here's where AL's focus on quality, younger aircraft comes in handy, as AL has the ability to place any excess aircraft with other airlines. In a way, the A330neo delivery delays could help find other lessors for the aircraft as demand remains strong for AL's A330s with Alitalia.

Overall, I'm still bullish on AL in the long haul as the company remains best in class and fundamentals have not changed. AL is still the same compelling growth story with solid management and an existing portfolio of high-quality assets. I would recommend accumulating more AL shares on the dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.