Box Vs. Carbonite: Carbonite Wins

In 2015, Box (BOX) launched its IPO, raising $175 million at a $1.6 billion valuation. Since then, not much has happened. Although its valuation has gone up to $2.5 billion, it’s stock has trailed the Nasdaq 100 index which is made up of technology companies. Its annual revenue has increased from $216 million in 2014 to $399 million in 2016. It has beaten analysts' estimates in both earnings and revenue since its IPO.

Box has increased its total number of users to more than 52 million, although just 16% of them pay. More than 71,000 companies – including 64% of Fortune 500 companies – use its products for cloud storage and sharing. It has a churn rate of 3% and an impressive retention rate of about 115%.

There are several reasons why Box has underperformed past the IPO. It competes with companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) which have better economies of scale. For instance, Google Drive comes preinstalled on most Android phones. Also, as other SA contributors have mentioned, Box is a misunderstood company. While its product is similar to Google Drive, Microsoft Onedrive, and Apple Drive, its main target is different from them. I believe that’s the reason why most Fortune 500 companies use its product over the others. Also, investors are concerned with the company’s growth prospects.

Box has never turned a profit and its net loss has increased from $116 million in 2012 to $150 million in 2016. This increase is attributed to its OpEx which has gone up from $153 million to $437 million in the same period. For such companies, investors are always willing to take losses as the companies invest in growth. The question is, how long will it take for Box to make money for its investors.

To better answer this question, we need to look at Carbonite (CARB) - a company that is very similar to Box.

Carbonite is a cloud backup company that targets small and medium-sized businesses. To an extent, Carbonite competes with companies like Box and Dropbox (Private:DROPB). In fact, Carbonite’s customers are unlikely to use Box’s services because they can access their files and documents remotely and across devices. Its other competitors are companies like International Business Machines (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), Mozy, and iDrive that offer cloud and hybrid backup solutions.

Carbonite held its IPO in 2011 and is currently valued at $613 million. Just like Box, it was established in 2005. Its revenue has increased from $84 million in 2012 to $206 million in 2016, but it has never turned a profit. It does not publish its user statistics, but in 2011, the company had more than a million paid users.

2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 124M 216M 303M 399M Operating Expenses 257M 336M 417M 437M OpEx % of revenue 207% 155% 137% 109%

2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 107M 123M 137M 207M Operating Expenses 83M 93M 119M 149M OpEx % of revenue 77% 75% 87.5% 71%

As you can see, in 2013, Box made $17 million more than Carbonite. The difference increased by $197 million in 2016. The devil is in the detail. In 2016, although Box’s revenue increased to $399 million, its operating expenses increased to $437 million. On the other hand, Carbonite’s total operating expenses were just $149 million. In short, Box is spending more money in operating expenses than it's making in revenues.

Most of Box’s operating expenses are going to sales and marketing. In 2016, the company spent $226 million (or 56% of revenue) on sales and marketing. On the other hand, Carbonite spent just $73 million (or 35% of revenue) on sales and marketing. This means that Box is paying more costs on customer acquisition than Carbonite. For how long will this continue?

The table below compares the percentage of sales and marketing costs to revenue for select SAAS companies in the past four years.

Company 2016 2015 2014 2013 Box 56% 71% 78% 79% Carbonite 35% 38% 40% 43% Workday (WDAY) 37% 37% 40% 42% Salesforce (CRM) 46% 48% 51% 53% Hubspot (HUBS) 60% 61% 67% 68% Zendesk (ZEN) 53% 54% 60% 51%

The percentage of Carbonite’s sales and marketing expenses to revenue is lower than that of Box and other SAAS companies. Yet, its YoY revenue is growing by almost 20%. Remember, Carbonite is a small company that does not get a lot of media attention – thus free marketing – the same way Box does. For instance, in the past one year, Box has been mentioned in TechCrunch more than 200 times, while there was no mention of Carbonite. This means that Carbonite has managed to perform well compared to other companies.

As I mentioned, Box and Carbonite are different companies with similar products that target different type of customers. For instance, if you are a paying Carbonite subscriber, you will have no need for Box’s services. This is because, in both services, your documents and files are backed up in the cloud and you can access them remotely across devices. Therefore, to stay relevant, and to attract new customers, the companies must invest in both research and development, and acquisitions. In the past 4 years, Box has spent $328 million on R&D (or 31.2% of revenue), while Carbonite has spent $105 million (or 18%) of revenue on R&D.

Box has spent a lot of money on R&D, but the product remains the same, albeit with a few new features. The features are shown below. Therefore, Box remains largely a one-product company. This is what separates the company from its competitors. On the other hand, Carbonite has diversified its offerings to include storage, data protection, and disaster recovery through acquisitions. In 2015, the company spent $15 million to acquire eVault, and in January, it spent $65 million to acquire Double-Take Software. Therefore, Carbonite’s data storage customers might also use its other products for disaster recovery or data protection.

Since the two companies do not expect to make a profit this year, I will not compare their PE ratios. Using the (less-effective) forward PS ratio, it is evident that Carbonite is currently trading at a bargain. It has a PS ratio of 2.8, while Box has a ratio of 3.9. The SAAS companies mentioned above have a PS ratio of 7.4, 5.0, 5.7, and 4.95. Part of the reason why investors are paying a premium for Box is that they expect it to be acquired. A few months ago, a list of potential acquisitions by Salesforce showed that Box was under consideration. The leaked document can be found here. Another reason is that Box has a higher growth rate. It has a quarterly YoY growth rate of about 25%. However, as mentioned, this growth is coming at a higher cost compared to Carbonite, which has a growth rate of about 20%.

Carbonite and Box were started in the same year, but the latter became more famous. Since the two companies operate in a similar niche, it is very easy to compare them. Their revenues have grown significantly in the past few years. However, as I have shown, Box spends more money to acquire customers than Carbonite. Its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue are higher. Carbonite has also achieved a positive EBITDA, which means that its profitability might be near. Box’s main advantage over Carbonite is the amount of free advertisement that it receives. Still, Box’s sales and marketing expenses as a share of revenue are much higher. Another advantage that Box has over Carbonite is its customer retention rate, which is at 115% compared to Carbonite’s 86%. Still, I believe this is a good number for a company that is not well known.