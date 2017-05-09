Is Home Capital Group Running Out Of Time?

Given the volume of GICs that are expected to mature in the coming months, Home Capital Group may be running out of time.

It also announced it has now drawn $1.4 billion of its emergency $2 billion line of credit.

In a decision that should surprise no one (and one that I anticipated 10 days ago), Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) (or HCG on the Toronto Stock Exchange) suspended its dividend today. Given the staggering cost of its emergency line of credit, continuing to pay out dividends to shareholders was obviously a poor use of valuable capital, so the decision to suspend the dividend was a prudent one.

(all figures in this article are in Canadian dollars)

However, the more important piece of the announcement this morning is that Home Capital has now drawn $1.4 billion (up from $1 billion previously) of its $2 billion line of credit. Remember that the annual cost is 10% on drawn funds and 2.5% on undrawn funds, so this extra $400 million in borrowing would cost an additional $30 million if maintained for a year. For a company with a current market cap of less than $400 million, this is not a trivial amount of interest expense.

The press release also states that GIC deposits currently stand at $12.6 billion. Given that deposits held at Home Trust's high interest savings account are now below $200 million (and unlikely to rise anytime soon), GICs deposits are critical for the company. With only $600 million left on its line of credit, Home Capital could yet again run into liquidity concerns if it is unable to replace capital as GICs mature.

Home Capital will announce its 1st quarter results later this week; at that point investors will get an updated look at the company's balance sheet (as of March 31st, before the current turmoil began). However, looking at the firm's 2016 year end financial statements, allows us to estimate the dollar value of GICs that will mature over the coming months:

Three important things to take note of here:

The vast majority of the "Payable on Demand" deposits have already been withdrawn. The $6.9 billion of deposits due "Within 1 Year" is what should terrify Home Capital shareholders. That is equal to approximately $130 million per week in deposits coming due in 2017 (although not on a consistent schedule). You can be sure that new GIC purchases are currently not nearly enough to keep up with these maturities. An obvious point: Home Capital was paying an average of 1.9% on deposits as of the end of the year. It is currently paying 10% (more than 5 times that amount) on its $1.4 billion line of credit (and that ignores the $100 million initial fee and 2.5% fee on undrawn funds).

The $2 billion line of credit has thus far successfully allowed Home Capital to handle the significant withdrawals from its Home Trust high interest savings account. However, with only $600 million remaining and several billion dollars of deposits (in the form of GICs) set to mature later this year, the company will need to act fast to ensure ample liquidity.

Another emergency line of credit is likely not realistic, given the costs involved. Therefore, I anticipate that Home Capital will announce a significant sale (either of a portion of its mortgage portfolio or the entire firm) within the next 60 days.

Home Capital announced the appointment of three new board members this morning, along with a new chair of the board. Each of these new board members has significant experience and should help to restore a slight bit of confidence in the company.

The question now is one of timing: how quickly can Home Capital solidify its capital to protect against impending GIC maturities that will not be re-invested? If this happens promptly enough, shareholders could see meaningful upside from the current $6 CAD price, given the significant discount to its tangible book value. However, if this saga continues to drag on much longer, further investor losses are likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.