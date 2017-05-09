Frontier: Time To Buy Is Now

Introduction

Frontier communications (NYSE:FTR) has had a rough period, which recently culminated in a massive dividend cut as I predicted. The dividend was cut from $0.105 to $0.04 per share. Now the question is whether they could carry on like this and slightly grow the dividend again over time. Or, more specific: could the payout ratio of 26.6% and a dividend growth ratio of 5% be sustained for the next 10 years? Yes they can and I even believe that the dividend stream is undervalued. To demonstrate this, I explain how I came up with the payout and dividend growth ratio, use growth outlooks by management, and extrapolate data to calculate the value of the future dividend stream. Finally, by using a DDM-model I will conclude whether the dividend streams are overvalued or not.

The ratios

To figure out the payout ratio I checked the 1Q17 Transcript: "Adjusted free cash flow guidance is a range of $800 million to $1 billion." - CFO R. Perley McBride



The guidance is for 2017. This FCF number is surprising since this FCF number is about 3 times as high as the 2016 FCF. For the payout ratio calculation I used $800mm to create a conservative analysis. Now we have to take a look at the dividend for 2017, as I already wrote in the introduction: the dividend has been cut to $0.04 share. This can be found in the transcript as well: "

As you have seen, we have reduced our quarterly dividend to $0.04 per share, which will make available approximately $300 million of additional cash annually, increasing to $400 million annually in the second half of 2018." - CEO Daniel J. McCarthy

With 1.33 billion outstanding shares, this gets us to a total yearly dividend of $212.80mm. Next, simply divide the total dividend by the FCF, and we get a 26.6% payout ratio for 2017.

For the dividend growth ratio I took the average growth ratio between 2012 2016, which was 5%. The dividend cut was obviously not calculated in this growth ratio. It would be interesting to see whether it would be possible to maintain a 5% dividend growth ratio. Of course, there is a great chance that the dividend will not increase, because of the problems FTR is facing right now. But for investors it is important to know if it would be possible if FTR could maintain a 5% yearly dividend growth.

Dividend flow

The table above shows the dividend stream at a growth rate of 5%, and the FCF stream at a payout ratio of 26.6%, for the next 9 years. This looks quite sustainable for the next 9 years, the FCF expectation for 2017 is $800mm to $1 billion.

Though, to conclude whether the average growth rate and average payout ratio are sustainable, we have to zoom in on the revenue outlook. This was said about the revenue in the 1Q17 transcript: "Turning to our 2017 guidance on slide 18. While we do not provide revenue guidance, I do want to highlight that we have entered into an agreement to sell our Frontier partnerships business, which consist of two contracts and four call centers. The transaction is expected to close on May 31. The revenue associated with this business is approximately $7.5 million per month, so analysts will need to adjust their revenue models accordingly." - CFO R. Perley McBride

Unfortunately there are no revenue estimations given for 2017. Therefore, I will take the average revenue growth of the past 5 years, which was 17.9%. On top of that I added $52.5mm, which is calculated by adding 7 months of $7.5mm monthly income.

The 18.49% was calculated by adding the $52.5mm to the 2017, and then I simply calculated the dividend growth between 2016 and 2017. I extrapolated the revenue growth rate, since it is quite likely it will continue like this if we look at the historical revenue growth of the past ten years.

The FCF yield from 2017 was calculated by dividing the $800mm FCF by the expected 2017 revenue, which can be seen in the table above in brown. We can see that the estimated FCF will be higher in every year than the FCF in dark blue. This means that the dividend will be sustainable for the next 9 years, when using a dividend growth ratio of 5% and a payout ratio of 26.6%.

Theorizing about future payout ratio's

This is the final part of the analysis. In this part I will show that the dividend stream is overvalued at the current ratios. I will do this by using a DDM-model. Furthermore I will theorize about a few different payout ratios.

A)A) Payout ratio stays at 26.6%



A payout ratio of 26.60% means that the dividend growth ratio is sustainable for 9 more years. Now by using the DDM-model we can calculate the stock potential of FTR. I'll be assuming a 14% discount rate. Of course, this is extremely high. Of course, this is extremely high. Gurufocus puts the wacc (which is a proxy for discount rate) at 5.14%. The point here is that I want to be as conservative as possible. The higher the discount rate, the lower the intrinsic value. The final year 9 has a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

We can see that there is an upside potential of 20.84%. Apparently, the stock was crushed too hard, because of the dividend cut announcement. Even if I would enter a 1% growth rate in the DDM-model, the stock would be fairly valued.

Conclusion

FTR is an amazing stock with a current yield of 28.8%, and an upside potential of 343.30%. The stock was hit hard by the dividend cut, but FTR will be able to maintain the dividend growth ratio of 5% and payout ratio of 10.5%. Even if there would be no dividend growth at all, the stock is still very much undervalued.

Tables are sourced from my excel spread sheets. Data has been sourced from the sec-filings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.