The Fed's Shrinking Of The Balance Sheet Will Steepen

While interest rates may move higher the ability to contract the economy exists. The Fed will need to be vigilant with this.

Several Federal Reserve officials, former Chairman Ben Bernanke included, have chimed in about reducing the Fed's balance sheet. The most recent comments came from two Fed governors, San Francisco's Williams and St Louis' Bullard. Both claimed that the Federal Reserve could reduce its balance sheet from its current $4.5 trillion to a more modest level of $2 trillion. This would be a reduction of about 56%. If the Fed did do that what would happen to interest rates and the economy?

The Fed increased its balance sheet during 2008, right after the financial crisis started. The Fed's balance sheet stood at $800 billion at that time. It has since moved up to the current level of $4.5 trillion. This was done by purchasing asset backed security's and government debt from member banks.

Up until now, the Fed's policy has been to reinvest the assets should they roll off or expire. If a mortgage was refinanced that was held on the books by the Fed, the Fed simply bought another mortgage. Or, if a U.S. Treasury debt expired the Fed purchased another with the same face value. Now, that policy of reinvesting is what is being considered; they are going to either stop reinvesting altogether or begin minimizing the reinvestment amounts.

When the Fed stepped into the market and purchased these securities they did so with a simple key stroke on a computer screen. With that, money was invented. However, that does not mean that the Fed "printed" money. The Fed's purchases were done mostly through its member banks. If a bank were holding on to a treasury debt instrument then the Fed bought that instrument, crediting the bank's balance sheet with the face amount of the bond.

It is what is next that potentially increases the money supply. The member bank, having been credited new funds on its books, is now free to lend out those additional funds to a borrower; this effectively lowered the reserve ratio by having the Fed invent money and put it on the books of banks. That was one of the intentions of the Fed's policy of purchasing assets. Lending those funds to a potential borrower puts those funds to work. That is what banks do.

The other aspect of the Fed's policy is that all of a sudden there was a very large buyer of debt instruments in the debt market. The general tone of what the Fed did was to push prices of debt instruments upward as much as it could. The inverse relationship of price-to-interest rates translates into very low interest rates in the Untied States. The 10-year U.S. government bond saw a record low of 1.36% during this time.

Now the Federal Reserve is considering the process of removing that policy accommodation. The thinking seems to be that the Fed wants to bring the size of the balance sheet to a level that will allow them to either expand or contract their balance sheet as a policy tool for future purposes. The number floated was $2 trillion.

My first thinking is two-fold. $2 trillion seems a bit arbitrary. Why not $2.1 trillion? The Fed has never been in this situation and once they get to that level it may be that they need to go further. Or, it may be that the Fed never even gets to that level simply because of the potential crimping effect removing that much liquidity out of the system will have on the economy.

Let us assume you are a bank and I am a central bank. You have $100 million on your books from deposits. Let us also assume the reserve ratio is 10%, meaning you can lend out $90 million in a fractional banking system. As a central bank, I step in to purchase bonds you are holding on your books. I have created this money out of thin air. I can do that, I am a central bank. And, let us assume that I have done this to the tune of $5 million in our fictional financial world. You, the bank, now are free to lend out another $5 million To businesses and people. You do. The economy expands.

But, then, as the central bank, I feel that the economy is expanding nicely and I want to reign in some of the excess capabilities that I infused into the economy; I want my $5 million back. Where does that come from? You, the bank, have to stop the process of lending out money to give those funds back to me. This acts as a contractionary step in the economy. Instead of being able to lend out funds you now have to hold back an extra $5 million from lending to pay back the central bank.

With the talking points from the Fed officials, the good news is they have given no timeframe for dropping the balance sheet. The Fed has not announced a target goal to achieve its $2 trillion level, at least not officially. There is reason to believe that the target could get achieved by the end of 2018. That seems a bit fast. But, life is relative. If the United States economy was booming, which it is far from doing, then I would imagine that hitting the $2T level in a little over a year may actually be slow. Instead, the U.S. economy appears to be slowing down. This bodes poorly for a central bank that is both raising interest rates and interested in shrinking its balance sheet.

Here is something that is important to keep in mind. If the economy remained at its current growth rates and the Fed did not move short term interest rates move higher the actions of the Fed allowing debt instruments to expire on their own would still act as a tightening mechanism on the economy.

This tightening mechanism will have the ability of pushing the long end of the yield curve higher. As more and more of these bonds expire banks will have to return the initial amount of the face value back to the Fed. Individuals and companies looking to borrow will have to do so in a higher interest rate environment.

The Fed looks set to add another two interest rate increases into the books by the end of the year. That will push the short term interest rate up to 1.50%. However, it is the longer end of the curve that I see going higher. Right now, the benchmark 10-year government bond is yielding 2.35%. Because of the expiration of tense assets being held by the Fed I can see the 10-year pushing towards 3.50% - 4.50% by the end of this year. Money is going to become more scarce since $2.5 trillion is in the process of leaving the financial landscape. That will drive up longer end interest rates. And, the Fed will not have to do anything to market that happen, not rolling over the assets on the books notwithstanding.

The Federal Reserve artificially created more liquidity in the system by "inventing" money when they credited banks' balance sheets in exchange for assets on their books. The Fed is now going to do the opposite. The amount of money demanded in the system will remain roughly the same, all else equals. However, the availability of funds will decline because of the crest rifting effect on the balance sheets of banks.

As Ana example, look at China. The government has taken drastic steps to limit the amount of funds and loans available to businesses and individuals. The result? Interest rates in China have gone upward:

This very same thing will happen to the United States.

Longer term interest rates in the United States are heading higher. This is the long awaited piece of the puzzle that solidifies this is about to start.

However… I am not short bonds right now. I am looking for an entry. I believe China is going to have an adverse effect on the price of bonds and gold, both heading higher, because of their own debt problems. Once these issues start to take hold I am going to be looking to go short on bonds en masse with a long term, multi-year outlook. I am going to be patient with this entry. But, it is coming. Bonds are heading lower as yields head higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.