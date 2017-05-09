Masimo Had A Good Run... Is It Time To Sell?

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) has had a good run going this year. I have to admit that I had a lot of fun trading this stock as a paper trade. I bought it in my simulator in November and sold out in February at about $85. But MASI's financials have started to stagnate, and it missed on its May 3rd earnings report. That caused it to drop like a rock on May 4th. So is MASI now a buy, hold or sell? Let's look at the data and see what it tells us.

Masimo is a Biomedical Sensor Manufacturing Company

First, it helps to understand exactly what Masimo does. The company makes biomedical sensors for hospitals and other medical facilities. It specializes in blood monitors and has a few innovative products in that area. It created the first FDA-cleared device to monitor hemoglobin noninvasively. It also manufactures gas detectors and brain monitors. The company is focusing on accurate noninvasive sensors, which are growing in demand. Right now there are insufficient devices to meet that demand, so this is definitely a growth area.

Masimo's stock charts show strong growth.

MASI's charts show that it moved up strongly until it had its recent big drop. Let's start with the monthly chart. MASI was in a long term bottom/trading range for several years. Then it started moving out of that bottom in 2014-2015, with a couple of corrections. The stock started moving up more rapidly in 2016, and then even more rapidly in late 2016-2017. It recently reached a new all-time high of $104.71. It's worth noting that pros often take profits at the $100 resistance level, which could have contributed to the slowing of MASI's ascent. This company has outperformed the biotech industry at large, which is still in the process of bottoming. We can also see that On Balance Volume hit the top of the chart, which usually means a stock is getting overextended on the long term.

Figure 1: Monthly chart of MASI. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The weekly chart confirms that MASI moved up very quickly in 2017, and didn't even stop to rest and form a consolidation until March-April. Then it broke out again in April to move up to its all-time high. The stock's had good volume over the past year. The very strong green volume from February to April helped the stock's run to accelerate.

Figure 2: Weekly chart of MASI. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart clearly shows the consolidation that started to form in March. It also shows the huge black candle on 5/4/17, which marks the huge sell-off on the disappointing earnings report (more on that later). The uptrend grew weaker heading into the earnings report, however, with small candles that shrank in size as the stock moved up. This stock was running on fumes heading into earnings season. Volume was very strong in February to March, but then tapered off in late March into April during the consolidation. Some larger red volume bars started appearing in April as well, showing that some profit taking was going on. The volume did pick up a bit during the run up to the all-time high.

Figure 3: Daily chart of MASI. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Wilder's Relative Strength Index rose well into overbought territory during the momentum run. But then fell back in March-April during the consolidation, confirming the price weakness. It started to move again in April just before the earnings release, but has collapsed since then and is moving strongly into oversold territory. Stochastics floated above the overbought line in January-February, as it tends to do during a momentum run. This confirms the strength of the stock's upward move at that time. Stochastics then moved back down and sideways during the consolidation while the stock built energy to move up again. Since the earnings announcement though it's crossed over and is headed down, which confirms that the uptrend it over for now.

Figure 4: Indicators for MASI. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Overall all the charts show severe weakness in MASI at the moment. It's moving down very fast though and could bounce in the near future. The danger, however, is that it moved up so quickly that it didn't build and any sideways support to slow its fall to the downside. MASI could fall to the $56-$60 range before it finds support and reverses its trend back to the upside.

Masimo Had Consistently Improving Fundamentals

Now let's look at Masimo's fundamentals to see why it moved up so strongly, and why it fell so hard. The income statement is shown in Figure 5. The first thing we can see is that revenues consistently rose through the second quarter of 2016. Revenues slid a bit in the third quarter, then rose again in the fourth. Earnings followed a similar trend; rising through the second quarter of 2016 and then falling.

Figure 5: Income Statement for MASI. Data provided by Google Finance.

Masimo reported an unusual expense in the fourth quarter of 2016 which inflated its earnings and throws off our analysis. A little digging revealed that this negative expense was related to a business partnership that Masimo entered into with Philips Health. The terms of the agreement allowed Masimo to report higher earning for the quarter, and the news probably caused some speculation to enter into the stock. The company's expenses continue to rise overall, however. Masimo isn't controlled costs as well as it could.

Figure 6: Balance Sheet for MASI. Data provided by Google Finance.

Masimo's balance sheet shows that it doesn't have any long-term debt to impact its earnings growth. The Current Ratio is 2.7 as of the first quarter 2017, which is ok but could be better.

What About Masimo's First Quarter Earnings Report?

Masimo just reported its first quarter earnings on May 3rd, 2017. Apparently, the report wasn't what some traders had hoped for because the stock dropped about 15% the next day. Let's dig in see how bad the report really was.

Masimo reported revenues of $186.3 million and earnings per share of $0.57. These numbers were improvements over last quarter, but they missed analyst's estimates of $0.60 per share on revenues of $183.6 million. So markets punished MASI for missing those estimates

But Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani was upbeat about the company's future prospects, despite the earnings miss. He commented, "Our first quarter results illustrate the strength in our business as we continue to see broad adoption of our products on a global basis, evidenced by our third highest quarterly product shipments on record." Masimo raised its guidance for 2017 as well. It now expects revenues of $756 million, up from $752 million. It also expects earnings per share of $2.65, up from $2.3. Both figures are much higher than 2016's numbers. The company didn't provide any guidance for next quarter, unfortunately, so we don't know what to expect yet.

Conclusion

MASI experienced a huge drop on May 4th, 2017. Because of that, it's not an ideal time to enter the stock. In the short term, it may continue to drop. It's possible that it could drop back down to it's nearest support level in the $56-$60 range if investors panic and sell off. That seems unlikely though at this time, as the fundamentals of the company are still improving. The charts show that MASI is already starting to hit oversold territory, and a bounce is possible sometime in the coming week. It's probably fine for long-term investors to hold, as long as they understand the short-term risks. Masimo does expect their financials to continue improving through 2017. So the stock can resume the uptrend as long the company avoids missing any more earnings estimates.

But what do you think, is MASI a hold or is it time to sell? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.