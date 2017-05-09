3 Best USAA Mutual Funds For Sturdy Return

USAA Investment Management Company allocates its assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values - Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity - to offer financial services, including brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

Founded 40 years ago, the company currently has $64.6 billion of assets under management invested in more than 50 mutual funds. It also manages $60.8 billion of assets under USAA and its subsidiaries. The company aims to offer the best investment options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

Below we share with you three top-rated USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

USAA California Bond Fund No Load (MUTF:USCBX) seeks growth of interest income that is free from federal and California state income taxes. It invests heavily in securities that are rated investment-grade issued by the state of California, its political subdivisions and other related government entities. The fund returned 1.4% in the last three-month period.

USCBX has an expense ratio of 0.56%, compared with the category average of 0.80%.

USAA Tax Exempt Long Term Fund No Load (MUTF:USTEX) invests a bulk of its assets in investment-grade securities whose interest is exempted from federal income tax. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the fund is 10 years or more. The fund seeks high interest income which is free from federal income tax. It returned 1.4% in the last three months.

Dale Hoffmann has been one of the fund managers of USTEX since 2015.

USAA High Income Fund No Load (MUTF:USHYX) seeks to offer a high level of return through growth of income and capital. It invests its assets in a wide variety of U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds, including leveraged loans, convertible securities, bonds and preferred stocks. The fund returned 1.5% in the last three-month period.

As of March 2017, USHYX held 430 issues, with 3.31% of its assets invested in the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

