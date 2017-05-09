Coach Buys Kate Spade - Some Thoughts

It took almost 5 months, but Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) has finally managed to find a buyer, the most obvious one. Coach (NYSE:COH) agreed to pay $2.4B in cash to buy Kate Spade, which is equivalent to $18.50 per share, or 9% higher than KATE's last closing price.

I followed the story since it began, and I shared a positive view on the potential benefits that a Kate Spade acquisition could have for both Kate and Coach. Kate Spade needed to be sold, it was clear in December and it was even more obvious after the last earnings release. The company has an obvious margin problem, which is probably an effect of its scale disadvantage in comparison to other competitors in the affordable luxury space, such as Michael Kors and the buyer Coach. Until 2016, Kate was not able to expand margins significantly while revenue was growing, and has recently reported weakness on the growth front as well. Revenue growth has been in a constant decline for several quarters and became negative last quarter. After seeing the recent results, my view on Kate Spade became less optimistic, although the potential benefits for an acquirer were still clear.

By acquiring Kate Spade, Coach will increase its bargaining power with department stores and have the possibility to exploit the millennial segment more effectively, complementing Coach's relatively older customer base. At 8.5 times 2017E EV/EBITDA, the price paid by Coach is not high, considering the strategic implications of the deal. The multiple is much lower than the industry average takeover multiple of 11, based on the deals closed in the last 10 years. The takeover multiple is also much lower than Coach's current EV/EBITDA of 10.2, based on analysts' estimates for 2017. Although the price paid looks like a bargain, we can't rely much on analysts' estimates, due to the fast deterioration in Kate Spade's business highlighted in the last earnings release. KATE reported a strong earnings and revenue miss in Q1, with an unexpeceted contraction in revenue and further weakness in margins, and I think consensus estimates haven't changed enough to reflect the recent developments. Moreover, Kate Spade's management left investors without any indication on future guidance. We will have to wait for Coach's next earnings call to understand more about Kate Spade's short-term outlook. Looking at some non-financial data, it's worth noticing that the interest for Kate Spade brands is in a strong downtrend. The dark line in the chart below tracks the search interest on Google for Kate Spade and Jack Spade combined, while the yellow line indicates the YoY variation, based on a 13 weeks moving average.

As we can see, the variation in search interest has become negative in November and kept declining since then.

It's likely that the price paid is not excessive, but we can't call it a bargain as the company is showing some weakness. Anyway, the deal has important strategic implications for both companies.

For Kate Spade, being under a bigger group will a bring a series of benefits. With almost 4 times Kate Spade's sales, Coach and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) have a much stronger bargaining power and resources to finance growth and brand development. In order to sustain sales in a competitive environment, Kate Spade has often relied on promotional flash sales that compressed margins. As a consequence, margins have always been much lower in comparison to the bigger competitors, although they recently started to head a bit higher. Under Coach, the scale disadvantage will be neutralized, and margins may be more stable than when Kate Spade was a standalone company. Combining the firms' inventory management and supply chains, Coach expects $50 million in annual savings, which is equivalent to about 10% of its current net income. This will liberate financial resources that could be used to develop brand power and growth plans.

Kate Spade has also a problem of excessive geographical concentration. Over 80% of sales are generated in North America, a region where the affordable luxury segment showed some weakness in the last 2 years. Exploiting Coach's international distribution, Kate Spade could expand more easily in the markets where Coach has a more solid position, especially in the top Asian economies, China and Japan.

The deal is a sign of the ongoing transformation of Coach from a mono-brand player to a more diversified luxury group, confirmed also by recent decision to hire a separate CEO for the Coach brand. Let's not forget that Coach also bought shoemaker Stuart Weitzman in 2015, for $574 million. The transition to a more diversified luxury group is something that will help the long case on COH. The reason is that the bearish case targets the company's dependence on Coach brand outlets and the risks of a mono-brand business. With the current revenue numbers as benchmarks, Kate Spade will account for more than 23% of Coach's revenue, with very positive effects on brand diversification.

I think there will be also some effects on the rest of the affordable luxury industry, in particular on Michael Kors. Both Coach and Michael Kors were in contact with Kate Spade to discuss a potential takeover. At the same time, Coach's interest extended to other players in the luxury space, such as shoemaker Jimmy Choo. Just one week ago, we could read the news that the handbag maker was interested in an acquisition of the Jimmy Choo shoe brand that could be worth more than $1.3 billion. Analysts are divided on this potential deal. On one side, the argument of increasing diversification is a positive. On the other side, some analysts argued that the acquisition of a brand that belongs to a different product category and price tier might lead to a muddled portfolio. Nonetheless, Coach's acquisition of Stuart Weitzman has not led to any negative development so far, and shows the company doesn't think it lacks the necessary skills to manage a luxury shoes brand.

As I said, I think the deal could also have some effects on the affordable luxry industry. I don't think Coach's main rival Michael Kors would stay on the sidelines if Coach started to leverage its strong balance sheet to grow through acquisitions. Michael Kors needs to fix a few issues related to the declining brand power and excessive commercialization/discounts of its handbags. It has recently started to implement a turnaround plan that include realigning prices, inventory and limiting wholesale distribution. This is similar to what Coach did before them, which has helped the company restore same store sales growth. Coach has offered useful guidelines for Michael Kors to follow. If Kors manages to implement a similar plan with the same success, it would be in a strong position to hunt for potential takeover targets, thanks to its strong balance sheet. Maybe it's still early to tell, but I think we could see something interesting on that front in the next few quarters.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Kate Spade puts Coach in a stronger position in the American affordable luxury market, giving it stronger bargaining power with department stores and a more diversified customer base. It is a very important step in the direction of becoming a diversified luxury group, and we should expect more deals in the future. Although we can't be sure the price paid is actually a bargain, it can hardly be considered excessive. My view on the deal is positive, given the effects it will have on Coach's position in the affordable luxury market, but investors should not be too excited. The double challenge for Coach will be reversing the current downtrend in Kate Spade's brand attractiveness in North America while boosting international expansion. Success should not be taken for granted, as the two companies still operate in an unfavorable environment, due to factors such as weak tourist spending, a polarization in fashion spending (more cheap and luxury, less affordable luxury) and excessive discounts in department stores.

