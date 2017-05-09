After Gains And Q1, McCormick's Bull Case Still Holds

As I've written in the past, the bull/bear argument for McCormick (NYSE:MKC) largely comes down to valuation. There're no hidden assets and no explosive growth potential. Management seems reasonably solid; McCormick has made a few tuck-in acquisitions here and there, but the balance sheet isn't particularly levered (net leverage ratio under 2x on an EBITDA basis) and it isn't some sort of debt-fueled spice-industry roll-up.

I've become steadily more bullish on MKC over the past few quarters, and I remain so even with MKC back above $100 (if barely) and after a Q1 report that was a bit mixed. The minor concerns underneath the MKC bull case still exist, and Q1 numbers were not great. But management is projecting a stronger second half, MKC's valuation has come in over the past year or so, and the company's Investor Day last month provided more fuel for the bull case. MKC isn't going to be the biggest outperformer in the market, but there's still enough reason to project that the same consistent outperformance it has delivered for years will continue going forward.

A Mixed Q1

McCormick's Q1 results beat consensus for EPS by $0.01, and missed on the top line - and that's a fair representation of the quarter relative to my expectations as well. Organic revenue growth of 1% in constant currency is a deceleration from a mid-3% increase for full-year 2016, and is below full-year targets of 5-7%. On the Q1 conference call, McCormick management reaffirmed the full-year targets, and chalked up the quarter's weakness to a number of factors, including a later Easter, delayed income tax refunds, and general malaise in the grocery store space.

For now, I'm willing to give management the benefit of the doubt, and CEO Lawrence Kurzius did say the company had seen an "uptick" in U.S. consumer sales in Q1. But the one major concern with MKC has been its continuing market share losses to private label competitors (admittedly a trend across the industry), and Kurzius did admit that scanner data showed a 90 bps loss of market share in the quarter. McCormick management also said share losses were overstated on the same measure on the Q4 call, and Kurzius pointed out that Q1 sales in other channels were stronger, including double-digit growth in club and e-commerce.

At this point, I'm certainly inclined to believe management, but revenue and share data is worth watching as 2017 plays out. Consumer revenue rose 1.8% in the Americas in local currency, but volume declined, and EMEA sales were down sharply (4.5% in local currency, a big move for McCormick). Distribution losses in the UK appear to be the main factor there. (I believe that's Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDY) throwing its weight around, as it's done with Unilever (NYSE:UN) as well.)

There was good news on the top line, however. Double-digit growth continues in China, obviously a key market for the company and a potential multi-year driver going forward. And the Industrial segment, which continues to grow in importance (almost 30% of operating income in Q1) grew 6% in local currency, with half of that increase on an organic basis. Overall, the M&A strategy does appear to be working in both segments, with Gourmet Garden producing nicely and the Giotti acquisition in the EMEA Industrial business "progressing well," per Kurzius on the Q1 call.

The margin news was better, even if a 2.7% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS (and sub-2% growth in adjusted net income) doesn't necessarily reflect it. The tax rate increased 90 bps year over year, a 1%+ headwind, and JV income declined 17% due largely to currency, with a negative impact of 1.5 points. But operating margins expanded in both segments, including 18% constant-currency growth in adjusted EBIT in the Industrial segment, and 40 bps expansion in Consumer. Overall gross margin expanded 30 bps, as McCormick's CCI (comprehensive continuous improvement) program continues to bear fruit.

For the most part, the MKC story doesn't change too much coming off the quarter. The one risk appears to be back-half expectations. MKC reaffirmed EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.13, which still implies 9-11% constant-currency growth despite 3% reported growth in Q1 and guidance for a flat Q2 (again, as reported). 4% constant-currency sales growth in Q1 puts a bit more pressure on a full-year 5-7% target. And while it's easy to argue that MKC is a long-term story, and a penny or two in an EPS 'miss' doesn't matter, MKC also is a low-growth, low-beta compounder - and a modest erosion in the base does matter, over time.

The Long-Term Case and Valuation

There's still enough to stay reasonably bullish on MKC at $100, despite the modest concerns that persist coming out of Q1. The valuation isn't nearly as stretched as it seems, particularly considering valuations elsewhere in the food and beverage space. MKC trades at 24.5x the midpoint of FY17 (ending November) EPS guidance. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is at 23x+ 2017 consensus. J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is at ~30x this year's EPS. EV/EBITDA multiples show a bit different story - MKC is at a premium to companies like Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and even Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). But a lower tax rate, and a cleaner balance sheet would seem to merit some premium - perhaps even the ~2-turn gap seen at the moment.

And one of the points that MKC management made at its Analyst Day was that its positioning is better than most in the grocery space:

Source: McCormick Analyst Day presentation

The one problem with the peer valuation case is that sugar and snack peers, in particular look overvalued (how exactly is KO supposed to drive organic growth?). But against the space as a whole, the spice category seems the strongest. And at its heart, the bull case for MKC comes down to owning the industry leader in one of food's best categories. It's not a hugely innovative case, but it's quite literally the same type of bull case that appears to explain most of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) outperformance.

So even with MKC back near recent resistance, and even with Q1 earnings not 100% perfect, there's still enough to stay bullish here. The price could be better; the growth could be stronger. But the core story here still works - and it should work for some time to come.

