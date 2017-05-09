Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q3 2017 NII And NAV Projection

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for PSEC is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

When compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, I believe PSEC will report an average quarter (better than some peers, not as attractive as several others).

This projection is also due to the fact approximately half of PSEC’s CLO portfolio was refinanced during the quarter. These refinancings should positively impact valuations.

This projection is mainly due to net appreciation within PSEC’s historically strong portfolio investments partially offset by continued net depreciation within several underperforming investments.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of Prospect Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PSEC) net asset value ("NAV") per share as of 3/31/2017. Prior to results being provided to the public on 5/9/2017 (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze PSEC's NAV as of 3/31/2017 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company ("BDC") sector. I will also include my quarterly net investment income ("NII") and earnings per share ("EPS") (also known as "net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations") projections in this article. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value ("FMV") fluctuations that occur within a company's investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following two PSEC accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; and 2) realized gain (loss) on investments. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. PSEC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a "one-time" extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment.

Overview of PSEC's NAV as of 3/31/2017:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate PSEC's NAV as of 3/31/2017 come directly from the company's consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows PSEC's consolidated statement of operations from a nine-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must calculate certain account figures from the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 3/31/2017.

Table 1 - PSEC Fiscal Nine-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Having provided Table 1 above (in particular PSEC's "Fiscal Nine-Months Ended (ESTIMATE)" column), we can now begin to calculate PSEC's projected NAV as of 3/31/2017. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - PSEC Nine-Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. All figures, with the exception of the number of outstanding shares of common stock and NAV per share figures, are in 000's)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for PSEC's projected NAV as of 3/31/2017. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "nine-months ended" timeframe. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the "Ref." column shown in Table 2 next to the March 31, 2017 column):

A) Operations

B) Stockholder Transactions

C) Capital Share Transactions

A) Operations:

- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $279.0 Million; Range $219.0 - $339.0 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "A" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations" figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from PSEC's consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference "A" in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference "B" in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference "C" in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, PSEC's gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, is also included but is deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for PSEC (due to time constraints), I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Let us first discuss PSEC's NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

- Estimate of $248.6 Million; Range $233.6 - $263.6 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Blue Reference "A" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

PSEC reported NII of $78.9 and $84.4 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $85.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected NII of $248.6 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

Middle market ("MM") and upper middle market ("UMM") lending, as a whole, witnessed subdued levels of loan originations during the latter half of 2015 which continued through the calendar first quarter of 2016. In fact, loan origination volumes across financial markets were either at or near multi-year lows at the beginning of calendar year 2016 mainly due to heightened volatility in U.S. and global credit markets. This trend modestly reversed course during the calendar second quarter of 2016 (PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016) which continued into the calendar third quarter as well. As previously projected in prior PSEC/BDC articles, I correctly anticipated loan originations would continue to "pick up" heading into the second-half of calendar year 2016. Simply put, this trend has continued going into calendar year 2017. I believe this is a recent positive catalyst/trend for the BDC sector as a whole.

However, it should also be noted a growing majority of loan originations across the entire BDC sector have been a direct result of refinancing. Due to the strong demand for bonds/debt investments in general (including high-yield debt), interest rates/yields on these products continued to decrease/narrow during the calendar first quarter of 2017. Simply put, existing debt investments with higher interest rates have been/are being replaced by new investments with lower interest rates (when considering similar debt tranches/ratings).

Per PSEC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, management disclosed the company had approximately $350 million of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Management also disclosed PSEC had portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings (that were"publicly" disclosed) of approximately ($250) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. A majority of this figure represented Arctic Glacier U.S.A. Inc.'s (Arctic Glacier) repayment of ($150) million. However, this prepayment occurred on 3/20/2017 which was late in the quarter.

When combining the company's quarterly loan originations funded at close and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings, I am projecting PSEC's total investment portfolio increased approximately $100 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). It should be noted a majority of the monetary amount of PSEC's loan originations occurred during the first half of the quarter while, as stated above, a majority of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings occurred during the second half of the quarter. As such, this will likely positively impact NII during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2017.

The projected minor increase in PSEC's quarterly NII ($85.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 versus $84.4 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2017) is mainly attributed to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) minor increase in accrued interest income within the company's investment portfolio; 2) minor increase in investment advisory fees; and 3) relatively unchanged remaining operating expenses. Now let us discuss PSEC's net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

- Estimate of ($0.4) Million; Range ($15.4) - $14.6 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate

- See Blue Reference "B" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

PSEC reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of $0.7 and ($0.1) million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report a net realized loss on investments of ($1.0) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net realized loss on investments of ($0.4) million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

I am projecting a minor net realized loss within this account during the fiscal third quarter of 2017 due to various minor transactions that occurred during the quarter. Due to this projected minor amount, further discussed is deemed unwarranted. Now let us discuss PSEC's net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account.

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

- Estimate of $31.0 Million; Range $1.0 - $61.0 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate

- See Blue Reference "C" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

PSEC reported net unrealized appreciation on investments of $1.8 and $16.7 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report net unrealized appreciation on investments of $12.5 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net unrealized appreciation on investments of $31.0 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017. This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within PSEC's investment portfolio. I believe two key trends that occurred during the fiscal third quarter of 2017 should be discussed.

First, after a volatile start to the calendar year 2016 within U.S. and global credit markets (including the high-yield sector), spreads/yields notably tightened/decreased during the spring and summer of 2016 which drove fixed income prices back up towards levels seen during the first half of 2015. Simply put, this positively impacted most MM, UMM, and broadly syndicated loans that continued to experience subdued credit risk. Partially offsetting this positive impact were loans that remained at heightened credit risk (high probability of non-accruals/credit deterioration). Contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016 where pricing experienced notable decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and securitizations), most MM/UMM loan prices with low credit risk continued to slightly increase as spreads continued to tighten. As discussed earlier, this general trend continued to occur during the calendar first quarter of 2017.

When compared to MM, UMM, and broadly syndicated loans, collateralized loan obligations ("CLO") remained under pricing pressure throughout PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2016 (especially equity tranches of these securitizations). However, consistent with the general trend discussed above, CLO pricing by the end of the fiscal third quarter "rebounded" from lows seen during February 2016 which continued during PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. This favorable trend continued during PSEC's fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017. As such, I am projecting net appreciation within this particular portfolio. This projection is also due to the fact approximately half of PSEC's CLO portfolio was refinanced during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Simply put, these refinancings should positively impact PSEC's residual interest (equity tranche) valuations (positively impacts future cash flows). Further discussion of the factors involved in valuing PSEC's CLO portfolio was provided in the following prior article:

Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q2 2017 (Including Future Dividend Considerations)

Second, PSEC still had some investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fiscal third quarter of 2017, even with improving loan prices/valuations on a sector-wide basis. A detailed discussion of the investments that were experiencing heightened credit risk over the past several quarters was also provided in the link above. I am projecting some of the portfolio companies discussed in that linked article continued to experience poor operating environments which put pressure on loan valuations. This includes, but is not limited to, some of PSEC's recently restructured oil and gas investments and four other portfolio companies that were recently put on non-accrual status. As the price of crude oil continued to hover around $50.00 per barrel during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2017, this prolonged "slump" in overall prices over an extended period of time has caused a growing number of companies in the oil and gas sector to declare bankruptcy and/or restructure one's debt/capital structure. This increases the amount of "charge-offs", reserves, and/or non-accruals within the financial sector regarding these types of investments (including the BDC sector). Net depreciation mainly stems from the decrease in the future projected cash flows of these specific investments due to heightened credit risk. The possibility of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector is likely to persist if prices remain near current levels.

As of 12/31/2016, when excluding CLO investments, 2.33% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics). When including CLO investments (with confirmation by management), 2.84% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's exposure to the oil and gas sector was relatively unchanged. I have calculated American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC), Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC), Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), and Solar Capital, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) had a 1.82%, 9.40%, 1.04%, 0.51%, 0.00%, 0.14%, 4.63%, 5.84%, 0.00%, and 0.00% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 12/31/2016, respectively (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics).

Regarding my projected net unrealized appreciation on investments figure for the fiscal third quarter of 2017, this amount includes FMV net appreciation within PSEC's CLO portfolio and investments that continued to experience low/suppressed credit risk partially offset by net depreciation within some of the portfolio companies that continued to exhibit heightened credit risk. This account's projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed due to immateriality) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017. When combining NII of $248.6 million, a net loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($0.3) million, a net realized loss on investments of ($0.4) million, and net unrealized appreciation on investments of $31.0 million, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from operations of $279.0 million (rounded) for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017 (see red reference "A" in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($269.0) Million; Range ($274.0) - ($264.0) Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Red Reference "B" and Blue Reference "D" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

- See Blue Reference "D" in Table 3 Below

Side Note: As shown in Table 2 above, PSEC's "net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions" figure is the equivalent to the company's "distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income ("ICTI")" figure. Since this is the only amount within this specific classification, both figures will be the same.

This is a fairly simple calculation. This is PSEC's dividend distributions for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017.

Table 3 - PSEC Nine-Months Ended Distributions to Common Stockholders Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 1/25/2017, 2/24/2017, and 3/29/2017 is projected to be 359.3, 359.6, and 359.9 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 0.9 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. This consists of common stock being issued under PSEC's dividend reinvestment plan. The monthly common stock dividend for the months of January, February, and March 2017 was $0.0833 per share. When calculated, I am projecting monthly dividend distributions of ($29.9), ($30.0), and ($30.0) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

When these three monthly dividend distributions are combined with the six-months ended dividend distributions of ($179.1) million, I am projecting PSEC had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($269.0) million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

C) Capital Share Transactions:

- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $23.5 Million; Range $18.5 - $28.5 Million - Confidence Within Range = High

- See Red Reference "C" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions" figure consists of the following four amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees; 2) offering costs on issuance of common stock; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; and 4) repurchases of common stock.

1) Issuance of Common Stock, Net of Underwriting Fees:

- Estimate of $0; No Range

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017. For the eighth consecutive quarter, I am projecting no shares of common stock were issued under PSEC's "at-the-market" ("ATM") offering program. As such, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock, net figure of $0 for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 and for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

2) Offering Costs on Issuance of Common Stock:

- Estimate of $0; Range ($1.0) - $1.0 Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This figure consists of the offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock. Since I am projecting PSEC only issued shares of common stock through the company's dividend reinvestment plan (discussed next), I am projecting there were $0 of underwriting fees/offering costs for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 and for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

3) Issuance of Common Stock Under Dividend Reinvestment Plan:

- Estimate of $23.5 Million; Range $19.5 - $27.5 Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Blue Reference "E" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's issuance of common stock under the company's dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017. Originally discussed within PSEC's distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 0.3 million shares of common stock were issued under the company's dividend reinvestment plan for January, February, and March 2017. When calculated, this is projected proceeds of $2.6, $2.7, and $2.7 million for January, February, and March 2017, respectively. When combined, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company's dividend reinvestment plan figure of $8.0 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Therefore, when this figure is combined with the six-months ended figure of $15.5 million, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company's dividend reinvestment plan figure of $23.5 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

4) Repurchases of Common Stock:

- Estimate of $0; No Range

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's purchases of common stock under the company's share repurchase plan for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017. I am projecting no shares of common stock were purchased under PSEC's share repurchase plan during the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Even though PSEC's stock price continued to trade at a discount to NAV throughout the fiscal third quarter of 2017, I am projecting management decided not to repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock. As such, I am projecting PSEC will report a repurchases of common stock figure of $0 for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 and for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017.

When combining equity raised in common stock issuances, net of underwriting fees of $0, offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock of $0, equity raised in relation to the company's dividend reinvestment plan of $23.5 million, and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $23.5 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2017 (see red reference"C" in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting PSEC will report the following NAV per share as of 3/31/2017:

PSEC's Projected NAV as of 3/31/2017 = $9.64 Per Share

PSEC's Projected NAV as of 3/31/2017 Range = $9.44 - $9.84 Per Share

This projection is a $0.02 per share increase from PSEC's NAV as of 12/31//2016. This minor (less than 2%) NAV increase can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 4 - PSEC Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC's net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.27 per share for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC had dividend distributions of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting PSEC had less than ($0.005) per share NAV dilution in relation to the company's dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a $0.02 per share NAV increase for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 is obtained.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

PSEC recently closed at $9.15 per share as of 5/8/2017. This was a ($0.49) per share discount to my projected PSEC NAV of $9.64 per share as of 3/31/2017. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.9495 or a discount of (5.05%).

When combining the analysis above with various other catalysts/factors not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2017.

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.90 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is a $0.25 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article. This price increase is mainly due to the recent CLO portfolio refinancings where PSEC holds a majority interest of the equity tranche. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $8.20 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also a $0.25 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article.

For a discussion of what I recently believed were some positive and negative factors to consider when choosing PSEC as a possible equity investment, please see the linked article provided earlier (approximately halfway through this article).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.