COT Report: It's Time To Buy Oil, Gold Is Weak

The money managers have returned to the sales of gold after six weeks of continuous purchases.

The likely extension of the OPEC agreement on limiting the oil production will support the market.

Over the last two months, the money managers’ net position in oil has reached the minimum value for the current time of the year, after reducing twice.

OIL

Judging by the latest COT report, the money managers continue to put pressure on the oil market aggressively reducing their net long position. In the meantime, many factors indicate that the market has already reached the local bottom, and I believe a good time to buy has come.

Before discussing the latest money managers' actions in detail, I would like to note that the situation in the oil market is in many ways similar to that in November 2016 right before the 171th OPEC meeting, during which the decision to limit oil production was adopted.

Firstly, the current price of the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) corresponds to the level of the beginning of November 2016, two weeks before the OPEC meeting:

Secondly, in consequence of two months of active sales, the money managers' net long position in oil (NYMEX and ICE combined) halved relative to the peak recorded on February 21. As a result, the current size of the money managers' net long position amounted to 224,058 lots, which is almost equal to the size of their position on November 1, 2016:

It is also worth noting that the size of the money managers' net long position for the current time of the year is the lowest in three years. Therefore, it can be classified as oversold.

Interestingly, not only the actual but also the relative size of the money managers' net position practically coincides with the level of six months ago. Thus, for the week ending May 2, the ratio of the money managers net long position and the open interest amounts to 7.6%. In comparison, on November 1, 2016, this ratio was 7%.

So, the oil market has returned to the point at which half a year ago it was waiting for a negotiated solution of OPEC and a number of independent producers to limit the level of oil production. We also should not forget that the limitation of the oil production has already happened, and the parties to the agreement have already confirmed high discipline in implementing their commitments.

So far, the comments of high-ranking OPEC officials allow expecting that the agreement will be most likely extended for the second half of the year. I should add that the observed decrease in oil prices will now serve as a catalyst for such a solution.

Summarizing the above, I believe the current price of the USO ETF is at unreasonably low level caused by pressure on the market on the part of the money managers. I recommend buying the USO at the current level with the prospect of growth to $11 in the next two months in anticipation of the prolongation of OPEC agreement to cut the oil production.

GOLD

After six weeks of continuous purchases, on the last week, the money managers became the net sellers of gold (COMEX). Over the week their net-long reduced by 10.2% to 148,432 lots.

At the same time, the market liquidity stayed at an average level without a growth trend. For this reason, the current relative size of the money managers' position (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) is 22.6%, which is significantly above the average.

On May 4, after the gap occurred, the GLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) price collapsed to $116, threatening with a further decline. However, as it has been already mentioned, the relative size of the money managers' position in gold cannot be described as a medium, which may cause their further sales in the weak market.

The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the presidential elections in France eases the situation in the EU, with is negative for gold. In addition, the investors are already looking forward to the Fed Meeting in June, as a result of which interest rate will be increased with a probability of 83.1%. This is positive for the U.S. real rate and automatically negative for the gold market.

So, I'm expecting the money managers to continue selling gold, which will help to reduce the price of SPDR Gold Trust ETF to the level of $114.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The currently observed decline in oil prices in anticipation of the 172th OPEC meeting increases the chances of the current agreement on limiting oil production to be extended for the second half of the year. Given that the current position of the money managers has already reached its seasonal minimum, it is difficult to expect further sales from them, which generates support and a good moment to purchase USO ETF.

Gold has lost the support in the form of intrigue associated with the presidential elections in France. The chances that the U.S. interest rate will increase are growing. And the money managers have returned to the gold sales. I think the price of SPDR Gold Trust ETF will not escape the decline to the level of $114 in the nearest future

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.