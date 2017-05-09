Top Of The Charts: What Could Drive Oil Prices Higher?

Oil prices have been on a wild ride over the last year. Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy, TD Securities, speaks with Sara D'Elia about what is likely to happen to oil supply and demand if key OPEC players and Russia extend production cuts.
Summary
What is price target for oil?
What are the most important things that could impact prices?
How could an extension to oil supply cuts change supply and demand?
