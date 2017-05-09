Gold Resource Corp.: ETF Changes Create Buying Opportunity

Impending changes to the constitution of a popular junior gold mining fund, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), have created buying opportunities in many of its constituents, including in a name that I follow closely: Gold Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:GORO).

As its name implies, GDXJ focuses on a relatively small and unloved sector - the junior gold miners. These stocks are often relatively illiquid and feature high volatility. Thus, if investors and/or hedge funds want exposure to the sector, they tend to want to invest in a basket of stocks in order to mitigate these two disadvantages. It turns out, however, that as a result of investors preferring the basket approach rather than wanting to investigate and own individual names in the sector, the erstwhile tracking stock has now garnered assets that amount to an appreciable fraction of the asset class it seeks to track. Not only does this pose problems of % ownership in individual stocks (e.g.: in Canada, increasing ownership of a stock above 20% of a class of securities requires making an offer to all holders to acquire their securities), but importantly, it means the ETF is no longer passively tracking because it now represents an appreciable fraction of the very sector it is attempting to track.

The situation is exaggerated by the existence of a 3X fund, the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG), which uses GDXJ as a primary underlying component to lever, as well explained in this SA article.

As a result, in April VanEck decided to reconstitute (and expand) the stocks underlying the GDXJ ETF, as explained in its note from April 21. The result is that many existing constituents will have their stock represent a smaller fraction of the index than they previously did. ZeroHedge had a very interesting post on the topic, which included TD's estimates of share decreases implied by the new indexing. In particular, GORO sees its percentage decrease from about 0.84% to 0.22% which means selling about 2/3rd of the ETF's current holdings (assuming the total assets in the fund stay the same), or about a full 5.2 trading days of volume.

And while the ETF itself doesn't yet appear to have sold the shares (see the Bloomberg graphic below), I'm fairly confident hedge funds and other knowledgeable investors have front-run these changes, as doing so is a very well-known strategy.

One important piece of corroborating evidence to support this conclusion is the price relationship of GORO and GDXJ to gold and silver. For a year prior to the VanEck announcements, the prices were pretty well correlated (but leveraged), but since mid-April, GDXJ and GORO have plunged despite little or even slightly positive metal price changes - presumably due to index front runners.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

If the underlying value of GORO hasn't changed, then I believe the current price swoon will be at least substantially reversed as valuation measures come back into play. So let's see if there have been any negative changes that might explain the recent price drop.

GORO Developments

Since my last update, GORO has had two important developments. First, the company announced earnings for last quarter in the amount of $0.08 per share and maintained its production outlook for the year. The positive quarterly earnings came despite a delay in getting the Alta Gracia mine on-line in any meaningful way (it only managed to run some test ore), so my hope is that future quarters, while surely bumpy, may be able to meet this average, given that the Alta Gracia Mirador mine should add to net income. Even if the company makes $0.30 per share on the year, that should be good for a $6 target using a P/E of 20. (This is a second method of valuing the company in addition to value in the ground, which I've estimated in several other articles.)

The second development is to have announced quarterly production rates and grades, which has allowed me to update the tables showing the company's historical production versus its stated year-end reserves. These numbers continue to suggest that GORO's production grades end up being lower than the overall deposit reserve grade, but that my previous discounting of 10-12% is reasonable. Thus, my in-the-ground long-term price target of $10 is still in play.

Finally, on its conference call, the company indicated substantial excitement about the mid-term prospects of the Nevada properties and the potential for a new open pit heap leach mine coming on board by late 2018. I haven't given any value to that possible development, as I fear the financing it will require may jeopardize one of GORO's main attractions to me - its tight capital structure - but management seems aware of the issue, so I'm cautiously optimistic that maybe the company can find a way to substantially fund the new project using internal cash flows. Until we find out, though, I'll be conservative in not attributing any additional value to those properties.

Trading Plan

I believe GORO's share price has recently been depressed by structural issues caused by the GDXJ index restructuring, and that these issues will only have a short-term effect on the share price (through June at latest, but I'm guessing the largest effects have already been seen). My mid- and long-term valuation for the company hasn't changed, hence over the past 10 days or so, I've bought "trading shares" to supplement my long-term "core" position. I hope to sell the trading shares in increments from $4 to $6 per share, while holding my core shares for my ultimate >$10 share price.

