EWZ: Brazilian Economy Dances The Samba

Corruption

For some time now Brazil is heavily impacted by a corruption scandal that started at oil giant Petrobras and led to the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. The Brazilian economy was also severely hit by the fall in oil and commodity prices.

And although the corruption scandal (and its impact on politics) is still in full swing, the Brazilian economic figures show signs of improvement. Thanks to the rebound in commodity prices the Brazilian stock exchange performed very well last year.

We believe Brazilian stocks can continue this upward trend.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries Brazil has to face:

Corruption,

collapsing commodity prices,

currency depreciation,

increasing protectionism,

trade wars,

a global recession,

rampant inflation,

high unemployment rate, etc.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Concerning oil, we subscribe to the macroeconomic analysis of Franklin Templeton that "a moderate crude oil supply deficit will become more evident as the year progresses as a result of declining net imports into the United States and refineries returning from scheduled seasonal maintenance." This should in turn be good news for Brazil.

Economic environment

Also the economic figures in Brazil confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight.

Both the manufacturing and the services PMI rose above 50 in April, indicating the Brazilian economy is in expansion.

The Markit Brazil manufacturing PMI increased to 50.1 in April of 2017 from 49.6 in March, beating market expectations of 49.8.

Graph 3: Brazil manufacturing PMI The Markit Brazil Services PMI rose to 50.3 in April 2017 from 47.7 in March and above market expectations of 48.2.

Graph 4: Brazil Services PMI

Sectors

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA: EWZ) is quite heavily exposed to Financials (Itau Unibanco, Banco Bradesco) Consumer staples (Anbev) & Energy (Petrobras). The recovery of the Brazilian economy should be beneficial to the financial sector, while the energy sector will benefit from rising commodity prices (due to the strong global economic growth we are currently experiencing).

Graph 5: iShares MSCI Brazil sector-exposure

Valuation

As you can see in Table 1, the valuation of Brazil has room to grow.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe the undervaluation is undeserved and expect Brazil to get a valuation more in line with the rest of the world.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in Brazil "bargain hunters" using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

improving earnings forecasts,

positive price momentum and

a cheap valuation

should reward investors: BUY iShares MSCI Brazil ETF !

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like these articles and want to stay informed of any updates.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.