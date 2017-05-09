What's Working (And What's Not) On Wall Street

In the first week of May, the Dow Industrials closed above 21,000 for the first time since March 3, while the S&P 500 closed near 2,400, a record high, and NASDAQ topped 6,100, also a record high.

The biggest gains came after Friday’s monthly payroll report, in which the Labor Department announced that 211,000 jobs were created in April, significantly more than the consensus estimate of 188,000. The unemployment rate declined to 4.4%, down from 4.5% in March, so unemployment is now at the lowest level in almost a decade. Average hourly earnings rose by 0.1% or 7 cents per hour to $26.19 per hour, up 2.5% in the past 12 months, while average hours worked rose by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours per week.

The other big news last week was that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously decided to hold key interest rates steady and declared that the slump in first-quarter GDP growth was “transitory.” Specifically, the FOMC statement said, “The FOMC views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory.” Additionally, the FOMC statement said that the recent job gains were “solid,” as were the fundamentals underpinning the continued growth in consumer spending. Finally, the FOMC pointed out that fixed business investment “firmed.” Essentially, the Fed wanted to imply that it is still on track to continue to raise key interest rates – but only IF the economy improves.

Last Tuesday (in “2017 Decile Analysis,” May 2), the folks at Bespoke Investment Group updated their decile analysis of the S&P 500’s performance year-to-date. In these studies, Bespoke breaks the S&P 500 into 10 groups of 50 stocks each, arranged from top to bottom, using several different search parameters.

In some of the more interesting comparisons in this report, the 50 largest-cap stocks rose by an average 6.12% while the 50 smallest-cap stocks fell 2.08%. The biggest difference came between the 50 stocks with the highest percentage of international revenues (up 12.68%, due mostly to a weaker dollar), vs. the 50 stocks with the least international revenue, which rose only 0.72%. The most fascinating tidbit (to me) is that the top 10% of stocks in the S&P 500 with the best analyst ratings were up 11.27% vs. just 0.4% for the 50 stocks with the lowest analyst ratings. Score one for the analyst community this time around!

Economic Indicators Begin to Fall Below Expectations

In another Bespoke report (“Economic Indicator Diffusion Index Sees Sharp Pullback,” May 3), Bespoke measures the pace at which economic indicators come in above (or below) analyst estimates over a 50-day period. In the last six months, this index rose from -11 before Trump’s election to +19 in April; but then it fell below zero last week, indicating a slowdown in economic results vs. consensus expectations.

Last week, some key indicators backed up the Bespoke study. For instance, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that its manufacturing index declined to 54.8 in April, down from a robust 57.2 in March. This was surprising since economists estimated a small drop to 56.5 in April. There is no doubt that the recent drop in vehicle sales is impacting the ISM manufacturing index. Furthermore, the ISM’s new orders component decelerated to 57.5 in April, down from a lofty 64.5 in March.

On the positive side, ISM reported that its non-manufacturing (service) index improved to 57.5 in April, up from 55.2 in March, the second highest reading in the past 18 months; 17 of 18 sectors surveyed expanded. Businesses were optimistic about improving business in the spring. When the weather warms up, business optimism also tends to improve, so it will be interesting if the optimism persists this summer.

I should also add that the Labor Department reported on Thursday that productivity declined at a 0.6% annual pace in the first quarter, which puts a drag on GDP growth. Due to extremely slow (0.7%) GDP growth in the most recent revision, Treasury bond yields remain weak. As long as 10-year Treasury bond yields remain super-low, stocks with high and reliable dividends continue to look attractive.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.