A Sell-Off In Emerging Markets And Junk Bonds May Be Imminent

The big story last week was the falling price of crude oil, which hit $43.76 per barrel on the June 2017 WTI futures contract before rebounding, registering a fresh 52-week low. Something must be wrong if we are making fresh 52-week lows in crude oil at the start of the seasonally strong March-September period.

In the case of oil, I think this is a demand issue and not a supply issue as U.S. shale production has rebounded but not enough to cause such a decline. Readers of this column will not be surprised that I point the finger at China, the world’s #1 consumer of oil. I think the Chinese are experiencing the effects of a busted credit bubble which will ultimately result in a hard landing for the Chinese economy.

I am greatly surprised that we have not seen any more bad news out of China over the past year as such a busted credit bubble situation tends to gather momentum to the downside. In this case, the situation has been moving in fits and starts as the Chinese authorities have a much stronger grip on the economy than any of the countries involved in the Asian Crisis of 1997-98. The busted credit bubble in 1997 involved more than one country and it unraveled rather quickly with a notable domino effect in the region.

In this case, we could see a domino effect since China has a GDP of over $11 trillion, which is bigger by several multiples compared to the combined GDP of all the countries involved in the 1997 Asian Crisis.

Then there is the rather strong correlation of crude oil to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

This correlation is to be expected as many emerging economies are oil producers. As to the consumers of oil, they affect the MSCI Emerging Markets Index too as weakening economies mean lower demand for oil. Be that as it may, I have seen the price of oil diverge from the MSCI EM Index before, but not for long. My conclusion is that if this sell-off in oil continues, it will hit emerging markets rather sharply.

Many commodities are down. Iron ore is down 25% in the past month and a high-beta metal like silver is down 12%. Incidentally, silver is more of an industrial metal than a precious one and it tends to move rather violently when there is a change in the supply/demand dynamics as it is a much smaller market than gold. Something is wrong in the commodity markets and the most likely explanation to me is China.

Crude Implications for Junk Bonds

The sell-off in crude oil is also highly relevant for emerging markets debt and the currencies of countries whose finances are dependent on crude oil as well as the U.S. junk bond market. Junk bonds financed the surge in North American shale production and they had not yet been hit to any meaningful degree. This is either the junk bond market thinking that this sell-off is transitory or the fact that junk bond investors are behind the curve in discounting the effects of falling crude oil prices on the finances of those debt issuers.

Since energy bonds are the biggest part of the junk bond market, a sell-off in crude oil has implications for the whole market, not just the energy sector. It is clear that the oil price has an inverse correlation with the spread of B-rated bonds to Treasuries (see chart, above). On March 1, the B-spread got to 3.46% to the relevant Treasuries which was close to the multi-year low hit in mid-2014 of 3.28%.

Suffice to say that if the sell-off in crude oil continues, junk bond spreads have nowhere to go but up.

In the previous big leg down in crude oil that ended in January 2016, B-rated junk bonds had spreads of 8.66% to the relevant Treasuries while BofA Merrill Lynch CCC or below rated bonds showed an average spread of 20%! This junkier part of the bond market has not sold off either and I suspect that just like in 2015 and 2016, CCC bonds or below will lead to the downside if this sell-off in crude oil continues.

It is surreal how junk bonds (green line, above) have the same correlation to the price of crude oil in much the same way that emerging markets do, which leads them to be called “risk assets.” It is also surreal how both emerging markets and junk bonds have so far ignored the commodity carnage. I would conclude that either risk assets are wrong or the price of crude oil is confused in this case. I think it is the former.

In the middle of this drama in the crude oil market, we got news last Friday that China’s finance minister skipped a very important meeting with his Korean and Japanese counterparts to attend an emergency meeting on domestic matters. When asked what the emergency was about, the Chinese authorities refused to elaborate. I would not habitually assume that the wheels are coming off the wagon in China if the Chinese finance minister skips an important scheduled meeting if it were not for the freefall in the price of oil in a seasonally strong period for energy prices.

Something is wrong here and action in the crude oil over the past week supports that view.

