Noble Corporation: Ready To Rise From Lows?

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has recently published its first-quarter report, so it's high time to look at the situation in the company whose shares have just rebounded from yearly lows. Despite being near yearly lows, Noble Corp. shares are not the worst performers in the so-called "survivor group" which also includes Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO).

The short float in the stock is already above 20%, so traders may start looking for a short squeeze if the right catalysts emerge. The big question is if they can emerge, as Noble Corp. has long suffered from the absence of clear catalysts. The balanced fleet did not make it neither a jack-up play nor a floater play; the balance sheet or backlog also did not show material advantage over company's peers. In this situation, Noble Corp. shares tended to suffer more than peers when oil was trending down. Finally, Noble Corp. stock got so oversold compared to peers that it was tough to push it down even more, and better performing peers like Rowan or Transocean now have a worse year-to-date performance than Noble Corp.

At this time, it is tempting to say that Noble shares just had a fake breakout of $4.50 and will start a short squeeze after breaking above $5.00. While I'll be certainly watching if this scenario will evolve, I'll be cautious after reading the company's report and the subsequent earnings call.

Noble Corp. commented on the Paragon issue, a story that I discussed in this article. Many commenters here on SA seem to discount the strength of Paragon's case, believing that Noble Corp. will have an easy win. Here's what Noble Corp. had to say about this during the earnings call: "In their latest filing of May 2, Paragon has included the establishment of a litigation trust that would fund any litigation against Noble. As we've said from the outset, we do not believe there is merit to a potential fraudulent conveyance claim by Paragon or their creditors. We established Paragon with good liquidity, a strong backlog, and a solid global business with well-maintained, operating rigs. We set them up to succeed, and we fully believed they would. After the spin-off, a series of events led to an unfortunate bankruptcy filing. However, we do not believe that there is merit to such a claim against Noble and are fully prepared to defend it if we do not amicably settle any potential claims".

In my view, an amicable agreement in this case will be a payment from Noble Corp. to Paragon and its creditors. It is hard to expect that Paragon and its creditors will settle for an insignificant sum, so either the payment will be big enough or the case will go to court. Neither option is great for Noble Corp. However, choosing between the two, I'd say that the court option is better for Noble Corp. as Paragon will likely have a very hard time proving it was insufficiently funded at $100+ oil.

Besides Paragon update, Noble Corp. shared its view on the potential of the offshore drilling market recovery. Just like Transocean, Noble Corp. is optimistic that the second half of the year will bring more activity to the beaten industry. The company stated that improving conditions in the offshore drilling industry were becoming clear.

Noble Corp. also expects to secure contracts for Noble Sam Croft, Noble Tom Madden or Noble Clyde Boudreaux. The first two are drillships which are idle in the Gulf of Mexico, and it will be a true breakthrough if Noble Corp. is able to find work for them. Interestingly, the company has just decided to cold stack another drillship in the region, Noble Bully I.

Thus, the company's optimistic words are not necessarily in line with actual moves, as cold stacking a drillship puts it in the very last row of rigs which won't see work for years to come. If we think about the tone of the previous earnings season, when the companies reported the 4Q and full-year 2016 results, and compare it to actual developments in the offshore drilling market, we'll notice that drillers were too optimistic.

I believe that this time is no different: reality is more difficult than what a first-time reader may conclude by reading the latest earnings calls. I'm surprised when many investors and companies talk about the future increase in oil prices as if it's a done deal. Clearly, it's not, and the oil market has changed much more than OPEC anticipated when it entered the production cut deal. I believe that the situation develops according to the "lower for longer" scenario and that "lower for longer" becomes a base-case scenario that should be taken into account when trading/investing in offshore drillers.

At current levels, Noble Corp. shares could be interesting for a long swing play if oil prices rebound after the latest drop. However, I maintain my stance that catalysts are not there yet for long-term bets. Rebound is only in words of drillers' management teams and not in actual developments.

