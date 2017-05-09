Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

The portfolio continues to be very concentrated, with the top five positions accounting for ~46% of the 13F holdings.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers' US long portfolio decreased ~2% from $592M to $581M. The number of holdings remained steady at 35. The larger positions (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) increased from 19 to 20. The largest individual stock position is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), which has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in 1999. It accounts for 11.15% of the US long portfolio. The largest five positions are Citigroup, Merck Inc. (NYSE:MRK), New York Times (NYSE:NYT), BP plc (NYSE:BP), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). Together, they account for 46.37% of the US long portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis". He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

New Stakes:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO): AGO is a ~2.5% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $36 and $42.50, and the stock is now at the middle of that range at $39.61.

Stake Increases:

BP plc: BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current 8.17% (top-five) of the US long portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. The stock currently trades well below the low end of that range at $35.43. The last seven quarters have seen a combined ~51% stake increase at prices between $29 and $41. For investors attempting to follow Kahn Brothers, BP is a good option to consider for further research.

GlaxoSmithKline plc: GSK is a large (top-five) 7.62% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly eighteen times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at $41.70. For investors attempting to follow Kahn Brothers, GSK is a good option to consider for further research.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007. The majority of the current 7.89% position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q1 2014 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $11 and $15, but the following quarters saw a combined ~24% decrease at prices between $8 and $13. The pattern reversed in Q2 2015, a ~75% increase at prices between $5 and $9.81, and that was followed with another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The stock currently trades at $8. The last two quarters have seen minor increases.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY): BBRY was a very small ~0.5% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters through Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. The position is currently at ~6% of the US long portfolio, and the stock is at $9.40. The last two quarters have also seen minor increases. The consistent buying pattern indicates a bullish bias.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001, when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 1.58 % of the US long portfolio. In recent activity, Q1 2014 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $12 and $17. The next five quarters saw an about-turn: a combined ~25% reduction at prices between $7 and $13. There was a ~13% increase in Q4 2015 at prices between $5 and $8. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $6.35. There were marginal increases in the last two quarters.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~8% of the business through the ownership of 1.76M shares of VOXX.

Stake Decreases:

Citigroup Inc.: C is the largest position in the portfolio. It is a very long-term holding and was a small position in Kahn Brothers' first 13F filing in 1999. The stake was adjusted over the following years, although by 2006, the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the US long portfolio. It was increased after the financial crisis at a cost basis in the $30s. In recent activity, the five quarters from Q3 2014 to Q3 2015 saw an overall stake reduction of ~20% at prices between $47 and $59. The last six quarters have only seen minor activity. The stock currently trades at $60.50 and stands at 11.15% of the US long portfolio.

Merck Inc.: MRK is the second-largest position at 10.27% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position has fluctuated over the years, but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position has since been sold down by roughly 40% over the last eight years through minor trimming almost every quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$64.

The New York Times Company: NYT is a top-three 9.16% of the US long portfolio position. The nine quarters through Q2 2016 had seen a combined ~21% reduction at prices between $11.50 and $16.50. The stock currently trades at $17. The last three quarters have also seen minor trimming. The position was first purchased in 2006, and the bulk of the current stake was built in 2011 and 2012 at prices between $5.75 and $10.75.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares, and by 2003, the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the US long portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). In recent activity, the six quarters through Q3 2015 had seen a combined ~13% reduction at prices between $37 and $43. This quarter saw another ~22% selling at prices between $39 and $43. The current position is still fairly large at 6.72% of the US long portfolio. The stock currently trades at $45.31 and has appreciated around 35 times during the holding period.

Note: Carl Icahn acquired a 12.5% activist stake in the business in Q4 2013 (at a cost basis of ~$21 per share) and nominated two board members. He exited the stake in Q1 2016 at double his cost basis over a holding period of just over two years.

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB): SEB is another very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last sixteen years. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the US long portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for ~6% of the US long portfolio, even though the position size was reduced by more than two-thirds to ~8.3K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The last major buying was in Q1 2014, when there was a 28% stake increase at prices between $2450 and $2795. The five quarters through Q3 2015 had seen a combined ~24% reduction at prices between $2380 and $4640. Last year also saw an ~11% trimming. The stock currently trades at $4010. There was a ~4% further trimming this quarter.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB): NYCB is a ~5% of the US long portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built up to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003, and in 2004, the position was doubled. Since then, the stake had been kept largely steady, although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 saw an ~18% overall reduction at prices between $15.50 and $19, while last year saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $13.79 and $17.18. The stock currently trades at $13.27. There was ~9% further selling this quarter at prices between $13.85 and $16.22.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): PFE is a ~4% of the US long portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. In Q1 2014, the stake was increased by ~11% at prices between $29.50 and $32.75. The seven quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The last four quarters have also seen a ~55% selling at prices between $30 and $37. The stock currently trades at $33.45. The consistent selling pattern indicates a clear bearish bias.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN): PTEN is a 3.90% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position was reduced by ~55% between Q1 and Q3 2014 at prices between $23 and $38. Q4 2014 saw an about-turn, as the stake was increased by just over 40% at prices between $14.25 and $32.50. The activity has been very minor since. The stock currently trades at $21.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL): STL is a 3.75% of the US long portfolio position. The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. The stock currently trades at $23.70. The original stake is a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). There was a ~9% selling this quarter at prices between $22.50 and $25.70.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP): The 2.27% of the US long portfolio NTP stake saw a ~10% reduction in Q2 2016 at prices between $5.28 and $6.14. That was followed with another ~40% selling last quarter at prices between $7.15 and $9.50. The original position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The last major buying was in Q3 2015: a ~24% increase at prices between $4.25 and $6.38. The stock currently trades at $7.85. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~5% of the business through their ownership of just over 1.92M shares of NTP.

IDW (previously CTM) Media (OTCQX:IDWM): IDWM is a long-term stake that has seen only very minor adjustments in the last two years. The original position is from the spin-off of CTM Media from IDT Corporation in 2009. As a percentage of the portfolio, the position is very small at 0.67%. The stock currently trades at $49.39.

Note: IDT Corporation has a controlling stake in IDW Media and Zedge.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP): These are small positions (less than ~1.5% of the US long portfolio each) that were decreased this quarter. IDT saw a ~12% selling, while the STRP stake was reduced marginally.

Note: STRP is a spin-off from IDT.

Kept Steady:

Trinity Place Holdings (NYSEMKT:TPHS): The very small TPHS stake was kept steady this quarter.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (NYSE:T), Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE), IBM Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Old Republic (NYSE:ORI), and Zedge Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE).

Note: GNE and ZDGE are spin-offs of IDT.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

