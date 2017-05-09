Kona Grill Is Dying

Management is trying to keep the stock up with publishing a suspicious letter from an investor after reporting disastrous first quarter results.

Margins are under pressure: variable costs & fixed restaurant level costs are rising (negative traffic is making it worse). Adjusted EBITDA margin well from 5.7% to 2.1% y/y.

Business model is broken - units are far too expensive, debt financed and do not earn their cost of capital.

I have a bearish view on KONA for a while now. Please refer to my previous articles on the company.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ: KONA) reported disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings last night as I expected. SSS are negative 4.3% (-3.5% is traffic) and new units' performance is disappointing as well. Management lowered revenue guidance to $190 million from $200 million and EBITDA guidance from $11.5 million to $8.5 million which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 5.2%. According to my analysis, this figure is still too high and will fall into the $5 million-$6 million range.

According to management, Q2 trends look similar as the first quarter. CAPEX guidance ranges from $7 million to $11 million. This figure includes one new opening and several remodels to enhance customer experience.

Q1 2016 and 2017 Comparison

Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Rev 39.3 45.2 15.1% COGS 10.5 12.6 % 26.7% 27.8% Labor 14.1 16.7 % 35.9% 37.0% Occupancy 3.2 4.1 % 8.3% 9.0% Restaurant Operating 6 7.3 $ 14.4% 16.1% G&A 3.5 3.6 % 9.0% 8.0% Preopening 0.711 0.336 % 1.8% 0.7% D&A 3 4 % 7.9% 8.1% Other 0 0 % 0.0% 0.0% Variable 10.5 12.6 26.7% 27.8% Fixed Re Level 23.0 28.1 58.6% 62.1% Fixed Overhead 3.5 3.6 9.0% 8.0% Opening Related 0.711 0.336 1.8% 0.7% DA 3.121 3.658 7.9% 8.1% 40.86 48.27 EBIT -1.58 -3.04 -4.0% -6.7% EBITDA 1.54 0.62 3.9% 1.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2.25 0.95 5.7% 2.1% Restaurant level margin 14.7% 10.1%

The problems KONA is facing are the following:

- The restaurant space is crowded: Anyone can open a restaurant and in a time when retailers are closing landlords try to fill the empty real estate with restaurants.

- KONA has no pricing power and a result of the competition traffic is negative. Other players are able to offset such losses with higher pricing. However, KONA is forced to lower prices to bring customers in. This is putting lot of pressure on margins: Restaurant level margins fell from 14.7% to 10.1% y/y. Rising food costs and minimum wage increases make this even worse. Roughly 62% of revenue are fixed costs. Such a cost structure combined with negative traffic cannot be riskier.

- The company is losing money and at the same time running expensive units and opening few new units to keep the image of a growth company intact. Net Debt/EBITDA is 7.2x while its valuation stands at 13.5x EV/EBITDA.

- Some investors are pointing at replacement value which is complete nonsense. KONA has its concept and spends millions of dollars on the opening of new units. However, they are losing money, and I doubt any other investor would be willing to take over. Units simply do not earn their required return on capital.

Management is trying to keep the company afloat with cost cuts of $3 million a year:

- by reducing food offerings by 15% and by creating a one-page menu. This should make it easier for customers to order and reduce printing costs.

- by rightsizing management

- negotiate lower rents with landlords

Furthermore, they try to grow topline by focusing on catering, growing online delivery (lever the kitchen), selling more alcohol, introducing tablets for ordering and paying the bill, and opening international franchise locations (I doubt that these locations will be successful given the high capital intensity of the business and the low expected return profile - Imagine a franchisee would have to give away 5-8% of revenue to KONA)

Basically, all of this makes sense. But it does not change the fact that KONA is a bad business.

- I do not trust KONA's management. They try to keep the company running as long as they can. But that's their only motivation. I am pretty sure they know KONA has no future. They are human beings that do not want to give up and want to keep their job. Once a business model is broken, even the best management cannot fix it.

- one of many players

- losing market share

- shrinking market in terms of traffic (and no, KONA has no pricing power)

- cyclical business

- market stability: unfavorable because of higher minimum wages

- negative free cash flow

- low return on capital employed

I expect the stock to go to $0 in the long run.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 rev 93.6 96 98.25 119.09 143.023 169.5 190 2.6% 2.3% 21.2% 20.1% 18.5% 12.1% COGS 25.579 26.246 26.85 32.964 38.803 45.3 53.20 % 27.3% 27.3% 27.3% 27.7% 27.1% 26.7% 28.0% Labor 30.896 31.96 33.166 40.336 50.2 62.0 71.25 % 33% 33.3% 33.8% 33.9% 35.1% 36.6% 37.5% Occupancy 6.573 6.25 8.06 8.061 10.528 13.8 15.77 % 7% 6.5% 8.2% 6.8% 7.4% 8.1% 8.30% Restaurant Operating 13.977 13.534 16.358 16.358 20.3 24.7 28.5 $ 15% 14.1% 16.6% 13.7% 14.2% 14.6% 15.00% G&A 8.395 7.03 10.715 10.715 12.612 13.3 14.25 % 9% 7.3% 10.9% 9.0% 8.8% 7.8% 7.50% Pre-opening 0 0 2.481 2.481 4.746 4.5 1.5 % 0 0.0% 2.5% 2.1% 3.3% 2.7% 0.8% D&A 5.856 5.749 7.22 7.22 9.966 14.4 15.2 % 6% 6.0% 7.3% 6.1% 7.0% 8.5% 8.00% Other 0 -0.12 0 0 0.161 0.0 0 % 0 -0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% 0% Variable 25.6 26.2 26.9 33.0 38.8 45.3 53.2 27.3% 27.3% 27.3% 27.7% 27.1% 26.7% 28.0% Fixed Re Level 51.4 51.7 57.6 64.8 81.0 100.5 115.5 55.0% 53.9% 58.6% 54.4% 56.7% 59.3% 60.8% Fixed Overhead 8.4 7.0 10.7 10.7 12.6 13.3 14.3 9.0% 7.3% 10.9% 9.0% 8.8% 7.8% 7.5% Opening Related 0 0 2.481 2.481 4.746 4.5 1.5 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 2.1% 3.3% 2.7% 0.8% DA 5.856 5.749 7.22 7.22 9.966 14.4 15.2 6.3% 6.0% 7.3% 6.1% 7.0% 8.5% 8.0% 91.28 90.77 104.85 118.14 147.16 178.06 199.69 EBIT 2.32 5.23 -6.60 0.96 -4.13 (8.54) (9.69) 2.5% 5.4% -6.7% 0.8% -2.9% -5.0% -5.1% EBITDA 8.18 10.98 0.62 8.18 5.83 5.88 5.51 8.7% 11.4% 0.6% 6.9% 4.1% 3.5% 2.9% Adjusted EBITDA 8.18 10.98 3.10 10.66 10.58 10.42 7.03 8.7% 11.4% 3.2% 8.9% 7.4% 6.1% 3.7% Restaurant level margin 17.7% 18.8% 14.1% 17.9% 16.2% 14.0% 11.2%

Disclosure: I am/we are short KONA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

