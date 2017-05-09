Monday Movers: 3 Breaking Healthcare Stories That Will Have Long-Term Impacts

Monday brought some highs and lows for healthcare industry stocks including PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS), which reached new trading highs after a post-earnings 25% jump. On the side of suffering were Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ: HZNP), down 30% mid-day, and TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT: TXMD), down 17%.

(Note: I discussed Kite Pharma's rough day in its own article)

What were the stories driving these stock price moves and how do those stories impact the futures of these companies?

PetMed Soars After Earnings Beat, Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express reported fourth-quarter results that included revenue of $63.03 million (up nearly 14% Y/Y, beat by $6.5 million) and EPS of $0.37 (beat by $0.11.) The growths came as the company shifted its product mix to higher margin items that drove gross margin up more than 4% on the year to 35.1%. Those higher margin items were also more popular as the average customer order size increased nearly 4% to $86. New order sales increased 17% while reorders increased 13%.

With the majority of the company's sales taking place online, negating some of the brick and mortar costs of competitors, the product shift should continue to improve margins in the future. PetMed Express is also keeping investors happy with that dividend, having just bumped the quarterly amount up to $0.20 per share. That's payable on May 26 for shareholders of record by May 19.

Horizon Down on Earnings Miss, Reduced Guidance

Shares of Horizon were down over 33% on Monday afternoon following the company's painful first quarter report. The company missed consensus estimates on both EPS and revenue with a reported $0.21 EPS (miss of $0.02) and $220.86 million in revenue (miss of $27.06 million). Horizon also reduced 2017 guidance to $1 billion to $1.035 billion (down from $1.24 billion - $1.29 billion) and adjusted EBITDA to $315 million to $350 million (from $525 million - $575 million).

Horizon has several commercialized products for rare diseases with a few of those products coming onboard in the past year through acquisitions. The Orphan Drug segment painted the rosier first-quarter picture with a 70% year-over-year revenue growth to $112.5 million. The Primary Care side fell 41% with a whopping 81% loss for Vimovo and a 40% drop for Duexis. Horizon has experienced problems in getting insurance companies to cover its Primary Care drugs, which has led to constricting patience assistance programs and higher pharmacy benefit rebates.

Horizon used the report to announce another new acquisition that will fall onto the Orphan drug side. The company gave $145 million for River Vision's teprotumumab, a treatment for the rare autoimmune thyroid eye disease. The acquisition should help lightly boost the Orphan segment, though that's not the side needing help. Going forward, Horizon plans to throw most of its weight behind expanding the market and commercialization for Krystexxa, a chronic gout treatment acquired last year that has performed well enough for Horizon to increase its full year sales guidance from $250 million to $400 million.

TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Rejection, Needs New Trial

Women's healthcare company TherapeuticsMD announced a Complete Response Letter from the FDA rejecting vaginal pain drug TX-004HR. The company was quick to point out that the FDA didn't have any problems with the drug's efficacy but rather wanted more safety trial data. The problem is that TherapeuticsMD might not have the data the safety data the FDA wants, which would necessitate a new lengthy and costly trail to get the drug over the hump.

TherapeuticsMD mentioned that the FDA wants long-term safety data from TX-004HR. The company only completed 12 weeks of safety studies, which clearly didn't meet the FDA's definition of long-term. So if TherapeuticsMD wants to get its drug to market, it will likely need to undergo a new trial - unless, in a very far off chance, the company does manage to convince the agency to change its mind in the planned upcoming meeting.

Final Thoughts

Watch PetMed Express' next earnings report to see if the margin trend and order total keep increasing. Check for news of insurers offering to cover more of Horizon's products, which is about the only way the Primary Care segment will come out of its tailspin. And wait for TherapeuticsMD to have that meeting with the FDA … and likely come away unhappy and with the need for a trial that would likely cost more than it would be worth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.