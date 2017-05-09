Hints Of Desperation As OPEC Looks At Cutting Longer And Deeper

Growing possibility the cuts may have to be deeper as well if there is to be an actual rebalancing of the market.

source: Stock Photo

It's obvious OPEC is getting more nervous as time goes on, as the market no longer takes seriously its empty chatter and excuses for the output cuts not working. Longs have divested their positions in large numbers as they prepare for oil to remain lower for much longer than anticipated.

For months I've been pointing out that this is a disrupted oil and gas market, and the things that worked in the past to control the price range of oil will not longer be predictable and ensured of success.

Interestingly, not only are OPEC discussing the probability of extending the deal, but there appears to be serious consideration to make the cuts deeper, presumably because OPEC miscalculated how much supply would have to be removed in order to balance the amount coming from those major producers not participating in the deal.

If the cartel and others don't do something different, this could be a prolonged deal that will struggle further to achieve its stated goals, and the question that will start to arise is this: what will happen when the oil now off the market is brought back in totality?

With supply stubbornly high and no significant relief in sight for meaningful drawing down of stockpiles, it's hard to see how this deal can be exited without undoing what little good it has done.

I said some time ago that OPEC was caught in a trap of its own making; now it has nothing left to do but continue on with the deal until at least a modicum of balance comes back to the market.

Worst is over?

According to Saudi Arabia's minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Khalid Al-Falih, the "worst is over" for the oil and gas industry.

Oddly, he then contradicts his optimism by saying that "Based on the consultation I have had with participating members, we are confident that the agreement will be extended to the second half of the year and beyond."

So which is it? Is the worst over or not? If things are getting better, why not simply end the deal and allow the market to determine the price of oil going forward. Since things are so great, it seems it won't matter if the oil that has been taken off the market is brought quickly back.

More importantly, if the worst is over, why would there be trial balloons floated concerning extending cuts into 2018, while also considering cutting deeper than the original cuts? This is one of the reasons the market is no longer taking a lot of the communication coming out of OPEC seriously.

What really matters is the results, and with oil lower than it was when the deal was implemented, it's obvious this is going to be a prolonged affair that takes a long longer to be successful than originally thought, and as mentioned, has the cloud of returning supply from those now part of the quotas agreed to, once the deal is ended.

Can negative catalysts improve?

There are a number of reasons stated as to why the output cuts aren't working as expected. Among them are "the slow season of demand, planned refinery maintenance in the US, growth in non-OPEC supply - especially in the US - and the actions of financial players in the market."

The problem with these assertions are OPEC and others knew this is what they faced with the deal. Why wouldn't they have simply made the deal for a year, rather than the six months that now make things worse than they would have been.

While it's obvious that seasonal demand and refinery maintenance are temporary situations, although gasoline demand isn't climbing to levels it normally would. There's nothing that can be done about growing supply from producers outside the deal, and that means there is no end in sight to the growing amount of supply coming to the market.

Without the deal the high-cost producers would have come under more pressure, and they would have had to slow down production to preserve capital. Now they have been reinvigorated by the slight boost in oil prices, which is enough for them to generate more free cash flow and improve their cash positions and balance sheets.

The most important players on a consistent basis this year, and probably next, will be the U.S., Canada and Brazil. Playing a larger spoiler role will be Libya, if the government manages to maintain control of the country and the resultant production.

Conclusion

We are back to where we started from about six months ago, and at the very least this quarter is going to underperform the first quarter, based primarily on the price of oil being lower.

It's now a race between rising global supply from outside those participating in the production deal, pace of growth in demand, and what specifically OPEC will decide concerning extending the deal, and even whether or not those outside of OPEC will continue to participate.

The key metric to watch will be exports. There are a lot of ways the deal can be gamed, including seasonal domestic demand which is lower in the Middle East earlier in the year, the record or near record levels of production that occurred right before the deal was agreed to, and using existing inventory to export, as Iran did, while at the same time being able to say it was adhering to the terms of the deal.

What exports does is provide the real snapshot of how much the global market is being supplied, and that means if they remain high, the oil is coming from somewhere that isn't obvious. The most likely is from floating storage or other stockpiles that were in place before the deal.

This deal will be extended, and it wouldn't surprise me to see deeper cuts announced. That said, it's more probable the existing extension and its terms will remain as they are, and if the market still struggles to rebalance, at the end of the year we'll probably hear talk of even deeper cuts in addition to another extension.

Bear in mind the driving season in the U.S. - which is what the market is most closely watching - is considered the major catalyst for U.S. inventories to start meaningfully dropping. If that doesn't happen as expected, it won't take long for demand to start to slow down again and the deal starting over from scratch, as far as it having any real impact.

June and July are the big months to watch because a number of states have different schedules, with many students going back to school in August. There will still be demand in August, but it won't be at the levels it was in June and July.

OPEC will extend and the next two months will determine whether or not it's going to be able to draw down stockpiles in the U.S. to the point the price of oil finds support in the range of $55 to $60 per barrel. To move higher than that inventories would have to experience a large and consistent weekly decline for at least a couple of months.

There is no certainty it will play out that way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.