Asanko Gold: The Company Is Doing Well, The Share Price Will Follow

The share price of Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) declined after the Q1 2017 earnings release. But the decline shouldn't be attributed to the Q1 financial results that were able to beat the estimates. The problem is that the gold price has been weak lately. As the gold price declined by more than 5% from its mid-April highs, it dragged down also the gold miners. Asanko's share price declined to $2.2, which is more than 50% below the summer 2016 peak levels. Although the share price development is disappointing, the company itself does very well and it is on the way to become a mid-tier gold producer by 2020.

In Q1, Asanko produced 58,187 toz gold, which is a new record. The processing plant operates 20% above its designed capacity and also the gold recoveries are slightly higher than expected. At the current production rate, Asanko Gold should be able to produce 232,748 toz gold in 2017, which is in line with the production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 toz. However, according to Peter Breese, the CEO of Asanko Gold, the H2 production should be notably higher than the H1 production:

Looking ahead, 2017 will be a year of two halves. With the first half focused solely on mining fresh ore from Nkran, production volumes will be lower and costs will be higher compared to H2. In H2, as we bring our second pit, Dynamite Hill, into production, the softer oxide ore is cheaper to both mine and process and we expect that the incremental ore from Dynamite Hill, coupled with the Project 5 Million plant expansion, will deliver increased volumes and lower operating costs enabling us to meet our 2017 production and cost guidance.

Another good news is that the mine expansion progresses well:

Project 5 Million is progressing well and ahead of schedule, with commissioning now expected in Q4 2017. All the long lead items have been ordered and we will be starting the upgrades during this quarter.

Asanko recorded net earnings of $7.8 million in Q1, which equals to EPS of $0.04. EBITDA equaled to $24.835 million. The AISC climbed to $956/toz. It is 7% higher compared to Q4 2016 and 3.9% above the upper limit of the 2017 cost guidance ($880-920). The AISC increased mainly due to higher sustaining costs related to the acceleration of the tailings dam lift and due to higher operating cash costs that grew due to higher maintenance costs and inventory build-up costs. Although it is expected that the costs will experience further growth in Q2, as there will be a 5-day planned down time, everything should be compensated in H2 2017. The mining of softer ore from the Dynamite Hill deposit that should commence in Q3, and the startup of the 5 Million project in Q4 should help to push the production numbers higher and costs lower. As a result, the 2017 production and costs guidance remains unchanged.

What is important, Asanko Gold keeps on growing. The path to become a mid-tier gold producer seems to be clear. Project 5M that should be completed by Q4 2017 should push the gold production approximately to 300,000 toz per year, starting in 2018. The processing facility should be fed by ore from Nkran, Dynamite Hill and Akwasiso pits. The Esaase mine should be completed in H1 2019 and the ore will be transported to the Nkran processing facility via a conveyor belt. The construction of the 27 km long conveyor should start in Q3, the preparation works are well underway. The production should grow to 450,000 toz gold per year by 2020, when project 10M should be completed.

The growth should be financed primarily from internal sources. Asanko expects to generate cash flow of $64-77 million in 2017 alone. Together with cash on hand, it should be enough to finance the expansion CAPEX scheduled for 2017 and 2018. The problem is that doubling of the production capacity from 5 million tonnes per annum to 10 million tonnes per annum should cost approximately $220 million. If the gold price doesn't increase and Asanko decides that it wants to finance it from the cash-flow, it is quite possible that the realization of project 10M will have to be postponed by a year or two.

The situation should become clearer in the coming weeks, as the definitive feasibility study for the 10M expansion, as well as a new mining plan are expected to be completed in June.

Although the DFS is an important near-term catalyst, it is not the only one that should be expected by the end of this year. The completion of the 5M expansion will be an important milestone as well. And the company plans also some interesting exploration activities for the remainder of 2017. Asanko's CEO seems to be very optimistic about the forthcoming drill campaign that will take place at Asumura, as he stated:

Last year we did some modern geophysics surveys et cetera, and we've identified what must be said to be two extremely high priority targets in the middle of those timberlands. So we plan to start drilling as soon as possible.

According to the recent corporate presentation, Asanko intends to start drilling both of the targets in Q2, which means that the drill results should be available sometimes during H2. Asanko would like to find Ahafo look-like orebody. The Ahafo mine is located on the Sefwi volcanic belt, only several kilometers to the north-east of Asumura. It is operated by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM). It started production in 2006 and as of the end of 2016, it contained reserves of almost 10 million toz gold, grading 1.82 g/t. The annual gold production equals 349,000 toz gold. Most of the gold is produced by open pit mining, but the project includes also an underground operation. If Asanko is able to find something only remotely similar to Ahafo, the share price will jump nicely.

Conclusion

Based on the Q1 EPS of $0.04, it is possible to estimate the 2017 EPS at $0.16. Using this EPS value, the P/E ratio stands at 14, at the current share price of $2.24. It means that the company is quite reasonably valued, based on the current level of production and current level of profitability. But it means that only little value is attributed to the projected production growth. Both of the expansion stages are fully permitted. The first stage is fully funded and it should be completed by Q4. The second expansion stage is only partially funded right now, but there is a relatively high probability that Asanko will be able to fund it from internal sources, or via a combination of debt and internal sources. The shareholders don't have to be afraid of any share dilution. The 10M expansion definitive feasibility study should be completed in June. Another important catalyst will be the completion of the 5M expansion project. And as a bonus, Asanko is about to start a promising drill campaign that could boost he share price further. Although Asanko's share price experienced a steep decline in recent months, the company has a lot of potential. The current prices are a good opportunity to buy more shares.

