Weighing The Week Ahead

The French election anxiety has finally abated and global markets are more or less mixed. Markets accurately followed pollsters into the vote and priced in a Macron win. With political risk otuside of the picture for the rest of the year, focus can again be placed on the micro and macro. We are looking for an improvement through year end, and are thus paying great attention to this week's data and what it means for GDP and monetary policy.

JOLTS & SLOS

On Monday and Tuesday markets get a look at two important surveys that may indicate that Q1 slack was transitory. The Fed Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOS) tracks conditions in the lending industry. In Q1, household and business loan demand remained weak despite upbeat sentiment. Weakness was attributed to higher than expected mortgage rates and tighter auto lending standards. There is no question that auto lending will be a drag on overall loan growth; however, mortgage rates are relatively lower than at the start of Q1 and the political backdrop has improved making the case for higher loan growth rates.

The JOLTS report is another critical release this week as it will provide clarity on March's disappointing payroll figure that was revised lower to 79,000 from 98,000. A major excuse for the weakness was poor weather conditions, which can be confirmed by the survey. With the strong April payrolls figure, it is likely that we will see a JOLTS figure that points to sustained 3.7-4% job openings rate and a quit rate closer to 2.2-2.3%, all figures that suggest a healthy and upbeat labor market.

Retail Sales and CPI

Retail sales data will be released Friday and will be closely watched as weak consumer spending remained the culprit of the soft Q1 GDP figure. Retail sales decline in February and March weighed on heavily by slowing auto sales.

Retail sales are expected to pivot to growth as consensus estimates are for a 0.6% rise in the headline figures and a 0.5% rise excluding auto sales. Slowing auto sales are likely to be a drag on retail sales throughout the year as lending standards tighten pressuring already high dealer inventories.

Another important dynamic at play is the relationship between retail sales and consumer sentiment.

Consumer sentiment surveys have moved higher while retail sales figures remained stubbornly low. One explanation is that sentiment has diverged in relation to political party with Republicans feeling upbeat while Democrats have felt cautious. If this is the case, the new tax plan may dent sentiment further as higher taxes may present themselves to an already heavily Democratic East and West coast.

Another possible explanation in the weakness is that wage growth has yet to truly gain steam as the American consumers continue to be overleveraged. April unemployment figures dropped yet again to 4.4%, suggesting that full employment has yet to be reached.

Friday's CPI figures will be helpful in determining whether or not the Phillips curve still holds any weight. We believe that unemployment has room to fall and wages have a way to go until spending figures perk up to more normalized levels seen in prior cycles. This view is supported by the fact that core CPI has been weak and may remain that way through 2017.

Conclusion

This week presents some crucial economic data that may be the harbinger of good news for Q2 growth. Rebounding retail sales and core inflation will support double digit Q1 earnings growth putting a floor on equities in the near term. Political risk has also receded removing several 'grey swans'. To be sure, downside risks remain in China as weak industrial PMI figures have pressured commodity markets in recent days. Nevertheless, a continuation of the GDP pick-up trend will be a bullish sign for equity markets and will give the Fed room to hike rates at their June meeting.

