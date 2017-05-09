Camtek's CEO Discusses Record First Quarter

By Rafi Amit, CEO and Chairman

Earlier today, we published one of the best set of results that we have ever reported.

You can find our press release on our website here.

I would like to provide a short summary of these results and focus on some of the highlights.

The real highlight is the strength in demand we are seeing across both the semiconductor and PCB inspection arms of our business, which we see continuing into the second quarter. I should add here that our first quarter is seasonally the weakest because of the Chinese New Year, so our strong performance with year-over-year growth in revenue of 26% to $31 million, despite the New Year holidays, is particularly noteworthy. Our guidance for Q2 expects this strong growth rate to continue, and at the midpoint, we believe revenues will be up at 23% year over year to between $33-34 million.

Taking a deeper look at the trends underpinning our performance, the semiconductor industry as a whole is expected to continue to show robust growth into the second half of 2017 and beyond into 2018. This improvement is reflected in average selling price increases in both memory and non-memory products, which are expected to positively affect the capital equipment market accordingly, where we play; in fact, the areas of the semiconductor market that we are focused on - particularly, spending on capital equipment for advanced packaging, including the fan-out segment. The advanced packaging segment is currently one of the fastest-growing sectors in the semiconductor equipment space. Another area of growth for us is the CMOS Image Sensor market, a sector growing well ahead of the general semiconductor industry. This is because these sensors are becoming exponentially more complex, and the role of inspection is becoming ever more crucial for end-product quality and reliability.

The computerization within the automotive industry is one of the drivers for the strong demand for semiconductors and PCBs. Cars, whether semi or fully autonomous, require uncompromising quality in their electronic components. We see this market providing Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with significant additional growth potential over the coming years.

Looking at some of the important events of the quarter, we announced that we reached several Volume Purchase Agreements with leading semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs for delivery during 2017 with revenue potential of over $20 million. These agreements are significant not only for the revenue potential and the revenue visibility they provide us, but also because they tighten our relationships with our customers for the long term.

Looking further down the income statement, our gross margin was particularly high due to the product mix this quarter and our operating margin was at 13%, a level we are pleased with and in line with our long-term model. The operating income was at $4 million and net income was $3.4 million - both up significantly from last year and last quarter.

In summary, we are very pleased with the strong and accelerating traction we are seeing throughout our business. We look forward to the year ahead, particularly as 2017 is setting out to be the strongest year in our history.

