Under Armour: Righting The Ship

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reported their March '17 quarter on April 27th, and the stock popped 10% on the EPS and revenue beat, along with the maintaining of 2017 guidance of 11% - 12% revenue growth and an operating profit of $320 million.

The point is it looks like Under Armour is stabilizing and starting to think about what the next few years will look like.

The March '17 quarter has some very good and very bad aspects;

1.) Margins continued to shrink, as Under Armour's gross, and operating margins continued to contract:

Margin analysis Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 Gross mgn 45.2% 44.8% 47.5% 47.7% 45.9% y/y change -0.70% -3.10% -1.3% -0.60% -1.0% operating mgn 0.7% 12.7% 12.9% 4.2% 3.3% y/y change -2.6% -2.40% -1.4% 0.20% -0.1% net margin -0.2% 8.0% 8.7% 0.6% 1.8% y/y change -2.0% -1.0% 0.4% -1.3% 0.4%

Source: spreadsheet from earnings reports.

2.) Both footwear (by product line) and North America (by geography) struggled. Slower sales of the Stephen Curry line of shoes fell resulted in footwear growing at 2% year-over-year (y/y), while North America revenue actually fell 1% y/y as 2016's promotional environment carried over into 2017.

Here is how the numbers fall out:

Rev %'s by category Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 *Apparel 64% 71% 69% 61% 64% *Footwear 24% 17% 19% 24% 25% *Accessories 8% 8% 9% 10% 8% Total net sales 96% 96% 97% 95% 96% * Licensing rev's 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% * Connected Fitness 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% * Intersegment 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Total revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Source: earnings reports

Y/Y rev growth Q1 '17 Q4'16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Q1 '16 * Apparel 7% 7% 18% 19% 29% * Footwear 2% 36% 42% 58% 72% * Accessories 12% 7% 18% 21% -4% Total net sales 6% 12% 22% 27% 34% * Licensing rev's 25% 20% 21% 21% 7% * Connected Fitness 2% 8% 40% 74% 36% * Intersegment Total Revenue 7% 12% 22% 28% 34%

Source: earnings reports

A quick scan of the Apparel and Footwear lines y/y growth shows that 88% of Under Armour's revenue is or was under pressure.

Perhaps this pressure is starting to dissipate.

3.) Under Armour management maintained 2017 guidance of 11% - 12% revenue growth and operating profit of $320 million, although the 2017 EPS estimate continued to fall.

From reading the conference call notes, management does look like they are betting on a "2H '17" recovery and not in a small way. The revenue guide for the 2nd quarter of 2017 looks like it will be just shy of the 11% - 12% full-year goal, so the 3rd and 4th quarters are being relied on to carry the guidance load for this year.

4.) UA's valuation is still pretty steep.

Q1 '17 (act) Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 2019 EPS est $0.60 $0.64 $1.31 n/a 2018 EPS est $0.51 $0.55 $0.83 $0.98 2017 EPS est $0.42 $0.46 $0.69 $0.78 2019 EPS est gro rt 18% 16% 58% n/a 2018 EPS est gro rt 21% 20% 20% 26% 2017 EPS est gro rt -7% 2% 15% 32% 2019 P.E 33(x) 34(x) 24(x) n/a 2018 P.E 38(x) 39(x) 37(x) 40(x) 2017 P.E 46(x) 47(x) 45(x) 50(x) 2019 est rev $6.9 $7.3 $9.2 n/a 2018 est rev $6.0 $6.3 $7.5 $7.7 2017 est rev $5.4 $5.5 $6.1 $6.2 2019 est rev gro rt 13% 16% 24% n/a 2018 est rev gro rt 14% 16% 23% 24% 2017 est rev gro rt 11% 13% 23% 25%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S est's post earnings

"est" = estimate

"gro rt" = growth rate

UA's P.E ratio is still lofty relative to the revised growth rates following Q4 '16's earnings and then Q1 '17. The key aspect to these numbers though is that revisions are lower, but at a slower rate, which tells me that UA could be nearing its nadir both in terms of the stock price and revisions sometime in the 1st half of '17.

So what was good about the Q1 '17 report ?

1.) Shareholders were diluted far less than expected with the Q1 '17 report. Given the UA earnings preview written a few days prior to Under Armour reporting earnings, I was expecting a fully diluted share count of 453 million, but instead actual shares outstanding were (rounding) 439 million, much better than expected.

I don't think retail clients appreciate what a headwind that is for "earnings per share". Companies that are continually adding to share count either through outright secondary sales or through incentive stock options (ISO's) is analogous to running a marathon with a piano on your back. What's worse for UA, the company is not in a position to repurchase stock to offset the stock issuance, so shareholders bear the brunt of this selling.

2.) Looking at the above table comparing historical EPS and revenue with estimates numbers, 2018 and 2019 numbers look to have stabilized and this tells me that the stock will likely hit a bottom sometime in the first half of 2017.

3.) Cash-flow is improving. Free-cash-flow on a 4-quarter trailing basis is now positive. (See earnings preview to compare.)

CFFO capex FCF Q1 '17 $439 $374 $65 Q4 '16 $304 $387 ($82) Q3 '16 $177 $396 ($219) Q2 '16 ($26) $414 ($440) Q1 '16 ($35) $329 ($364) Q4 '15 ($44) $299 ($343) Q3 '15 ($24) $257 ($281)

CFFO - cash-from operations ($'s ml's)

capex - capital expenditures

FCF - free-cash-flow

UA's 4th quarter every year is the most important quarter of the year and despite the stock price drop, the cash-from-ops in Q4 continues to grow.

CFFO ($'s ml's) Q4 '16 $399 ml Q4 '15 $271 ml Q4 '14 $291 ml Q4 '13 $269 ml Q4 '12 $206 ml

Technical analysis:

Two longer-term charts of Under Armour had to be put up to show the damage to the stock price and what might lie ahead.

The bottom chart is the monthly - in the third pane, just above the bottom, note the green bar, which signifies either short covering or outright accumulation of the stock. That is the first sign of real buying since 2010.

The first chart is Under Armour's "weekly" chart and shows the stock is ever more oversold now than it was in late 2008, early 2009.

From its current price Under Armour could rally significantly - into the high $20's or low $30's - and not repair the technical damage that has been done to the shares, but that bounce would still represent a chance to make good return on your position, at least 25% - 30% or the point where the stock was trading at the time of the January '17 earnings release.

Analysis/conclusion:

Under Armour is experiencing what every great growth company experiences - a period where growth slows and investors question the long-term strategy of the model.

It was clear Under Armour was achieving huge success with college football, Stephen Curry of the NBA, Jordan Speith of the PGA and some other major athletic programs signing on to the brand, which greatly helped its retail brand appeal, but like so many companies and managements, Under Armour threw a lot of money at a lot of different ideas (see capex) like the Connected Fitness category and the returns may not be there for a while.

However the challenges in retail, and footwear might actually help Under Armour evolve today into a smarter, better positioned brand that can grow at a slower, more stable rate.

Growth is good, hyper-growth is bad, particularly when you out-run your financial statements.

Two positives to Under Armour's financial story today:

1.) Cash-flow still looks healthy thus with some slowing of capex and some rational growth, UA's financials might look like a lot of growth companies: consistent free-cash-flow generation, that could allow for some share repurchases (likely small at first given the credit rating) and eventually - in a few years perhaps even a dividend.

2.) Note how 2018 and 2019 expected EPS growth rates rose after the March '17 quarter, which tells me that the Street is starting to model better numbers after 2017.

That is good news.

In terms of owning or buying the stock for clients, Under Armour was the most asked-about stock with prospective clients over the last few years, particularly younger, more affluent clients, who usually crowed about owning the shares. My own response was "Look, I lived through the late 90's, and I've seen this game before and buying a company/stock for your portfolio at 90(x) cash-flow won't serve you well in the short or longer-term" and the response was what you'd expect.

Today UA/UAA's price targets from the sell-side are all over the map, from $14 and $16 from two brokers' research can be accessed to the high $20's, from two other brokers that are followed as well.

Morningstar had UA/UAA right all along. With the stock trading up near $50, they maintained their $32 - $33 valuation for a few years, and then in most recently lowered it to a $28 fair value estimate, which still leaves the stock today trading a 29% - 30% discount to that value at current prices.

Kevin Plank and Under Armour have taken it on the chin the last 18 months, and I suspect the management team and the brand will exit this first real test of the brand as a better company.

The June '17 quarter earnings release will be a key test for the stock. If 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates continue to work higher the bottom is likely in for the shares.

The late March '17 low of $18.40 would be your stop loss, for new positions today.

I don't yet think the under Armour brand is broken, maybe a little dinged. Kevin Plank can right the ship with some positive headlines flow.

Nike went through the exact same experience in the late 1990's - the stock was a mo-mo darling from 1995 - 1997 and then fell apart as growth slowed dramatically. Nike reworked some international distribution and made some other changes that better positioned the brand again for the next 15 - 20 years.