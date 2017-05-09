Seritage Growth Properties Could Have A Short Squeeze In The Near Term

Investment Thesis

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is on the radar of a lot of Class A value investors, Warren Buffett, Guy Spiers, Bruce Berkowitz, and Eddie Lampert. However, to the best of knowledge Mohnish is out.

Business Overview

SRG is a retail REIT with 235 wholly-owned properties and 31 joint venture properties totaling over 42 million square feet across 49 states and Puerto Rico. Pursuant to a master lease, 203 of the Company's wholly-owned properties are leased to Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) and are operated under either the Sears or Kmart brand. The master lease provides the Company with the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings at each property for retenanting or redevelopment purposes.

Master Lease Agreement ("MLA")

At several properties, third party tenants under direct leases occupy a portion of leasable space alongside Sears and Kmart. The Company also owns 50% interests in 31 properties through joint venture investments.

The MLA provides SRG with certain recapture rights, including the right to recapture up to 50% of the space occupied by Sears Holdings.

As of the latest quarter, 2017 Q1, SRG has been able to lease out space formerly owned or occupied by Sears at 4x what it charged Sears. These new rents are slightly down averaging $16.34 PSF versus $18.13 PSF it had charged since inception.

Valuation

SRG ended the full year 2016, with Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $1.92 which is up from $0.65 in FY 2015. Nevertheless, as it currently stands, SRG is trading on approximately 21x trailing FFO per diluted share.

As of 31 March 2017 Sears accounted for 60.3% of the total annual rent or $139m. If one assumes that in time SRG is able to replace 30% of Sears' space at 4x what it charges Sears, its total annual rent would be $357m if nothing else changed. That right to lease out Sears' space would significantly improve its revenue. The question is how long could it take to recapture that rent from Sears' and find a retailer willing to pay for that space?

Risks Associated With This Investment

The obvious risk is Sears. Sears faces the real threat of bankruptcy. Can it remain solvent long enough for SRG to find new tenants to occupy formerly occupied Sears' space? Sears states in its 10K

operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern

In the event that Sears does go bankrupt, SRG would need an immediate source of funds. Since SRG is already leveraged and has $1.1B of debt there is the possibility that it may not be able to raise more debt without breaching covenants. In February 2017, SRG was able to borrow $200m from Eddie Lampert via his ESL fund. Nevertheless, it is at least possible that Mr. Lampert may be unwilling to further fund SRG in the event that Sears goes bankrupt (Mr. Lampert owns 58.8% of Sears). There has been some online speculation that SRG might be able to draw on other private equity firms, but I have not been able to verify these conclusions. Other source of funds could include cutting SRG's dividend.

Further risks to SRG's business could also be its ability to continue to execute on its strategy of finding tenants willing to pay for rental space. There is significant fear in the investment community that retail faces significant headwinds and many malls are suffering from reduced consumer traffic.

Shorts

The stock is heavily shorted (nearly 40%). As a value investor that is normally a plus. That means there is a lot of pessimism already priced in. No matter how smart I thought I was, I would not want to be short a stock that Buffett owns. Surely, there must be a better way to make investment returns? I know that Buffett makes mistakes but to take the opposite bet to him, it's either genius or totally insane.

Conclusion

In some small way investing in SRG is a macro bet. You are betting that malls are not facing secular decline but a temporary setback. This investment is beyond my specialization as it has too many moving parts. Obviously, the best minds in investing have figured this investment out and are happy with the downside risk and upside potential. I am not the greatest mind. And I do not like to pay roughly 5 times revenue or approximately 20x FFO.

Sadly, I sum it up as: it is perfectly fine not to invest in tempting ideas. And it will be absolutely fine to be on the side-lines when this stock doubles.

