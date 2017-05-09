Tyson: Buy For Long-Term Capital And Dividend Appreciation Potential Following Short-Term Hiccups

The share price of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) suffered a 6 percent drop yesterday post-results. Intra-day, the share price went as low as $59.10. The last time it had an earnings miss was just November last year, when the fourth-quarter revenue missed consensus estimates by $220 million or 2.4 percent and the EPS missed by $0.21 or 22 percent. The share price plunged 14.5 percent post-results. The earnings miss, hot on the heels of the uncertainty over Tyson's exposure to the Georgia Dock chicken price manipulation allegations, provided some investors the impetus to let go of or trim their holdings in the company. Market players increased their short positions on the company to a short-term peak of 4.30 percent eventually (see the first chart). That was still a far cry from the more than 8 percent outstanding short in late 2015 and within the historical range (see the second chart). The small increase in short interest appeared to suggest short players did not deem the allegations to be true, or least not impacting the company much.

This time around, the actual revenue was a small beat over analysts' estimates while the EPS was just slightly off by $0.01. The 6 percent decline in the share price thus seems to be an over-reaction, even factoring that the company was again struck with concerns over its involvement in manipulating the price of chicken. The company disclosed in conjunction with the second-quarter results that it received a civil investigative demand from the Florida Attorney General for information in relation to the Georgia Dock chicken price-fixing antitrust case.

The announcement is certainly a cause for worry. I have been put off initiating a position in Tyson Foods given the lack of clarity over the exposure. The price decline yesterday and some reassuring words from Thomas Hayes, Tyson Foods' CEO, spoken during the earnings call piqued my interest again. The CEO reiterated that the company has been "as transparent as" they can be. The consistency in the message also helped. A Seeking Alpha news alert pointed out that the CEO said during a CNBC interview that the SEC was "grasping at straws" with the price-fixing case. Having listened to the earnings call and read through the transcript, I found it baffling that the company share was sold down yesterday. There didn't seem to be anything significantly damaging to the long-term outlook of the company to justify a 6 percent fall overnight in the share price. I elaborate why.

We feel the second half is off to a solid start. We feel great about where we are now, and we're well positioned for fiscal 2018. And we'll continue to be as transparent as we can be on all the things that are going to help you value our company and we're really looking forward to this acquisition and making a great thing for you as investors and Tyson Foods' family. - Thomas P. Hayes, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Tyson Foods, Inc.

Changes in FY2017 Guidance

Comparing the guidance for FY2017 provided by the management yesterday and that in February 2017, I noticed only two differences (see table below). The management is now guiding for the chicken segment operating margin to come within the normalized range of 9 percent to 11 percent, missing the "upper end of" its earlier guidance. The weaker-than-expected performance was due to the fires that occurred at two of its plants. The unforeseen incidents shaved $0.04 off its EPS and resulted in lower volumes. In the second quarter, the operating margin went lower than the normalized range of 9 percent to 11 percent. Given the full-year guidance for the operating margin to revert to the norm, the management is apparently confident of a stronger second half that would compensate for the shortfall in the second quarter. As such, this does not seem to be an issue for investors with a longer-term view.

The other change in the guidance is related to the net interest expense. This is not surprising given the additional funding required for the acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH) announced last month.

The Boost from Dividend Payout

Tyson Foods' dividend yield is a paltry 1.13 percent on a trailing twelve-month basis, the lowest among a basket of top branded food companies. Nevertheless, its payout ratio is incidentally also the lowest among the same peer group at 12.68 percent. Kellogg (NYSE:K) has the highest dividend yield but that comes at the expense of a high payout ratio. Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), a company touted by a number of fellow SA contributors to be a dividend play, has a higher dividend yield at 1.83 percent but that is also supported by a payout ratio that is more than double that of Tyson Foods.

From the five-year chart above, we can see that the dividend yield of ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was the highest generally between 2013 to 2016 despite a downtrend which began in mid-2014. It has now dipped below Kellogg whose dividend yield was relatively stable. Nevertheless, the share price appreciation was a key factor in the decline in the dividend yield. Referencing the chart below, the share price of ConAgra Brands rose 89 percent in the past five years while the dividend yield fell by 49.9 percent in the same period. In fact, among the five peers in comparison, only Tyson Foods has both an appreciation in the share price and the dividend yield.

To make things clearer, I pulled out another chart looking at the five-year share price percentage change versus the dividends paid. Simply speaking, unless the growth in dividends paid is higher than the share price appreciation, the change in dividend yield cannot be positive. In that regard, only Tyson Foods managed to give out more dividends over the past five years in percentage terms than the percentage change in its share price. Among the other four, Hormel Foods is the closest to achieving this feat, with its 109.5 percent increase in dividends paid over the past five years, compared with the 127.9 percent appreciation in its share price.

Sustainability of Dividend Payout

Why am I emphasizing the low dividend payout ratio of Tyson Foods? A recent write-up from Schroders extolled the wisdom of investing for dividend growth rather than high yield. An investment in a company with a lower dividend yield than another but has a higher dividend growth could result in a better return over a long period, ceteris paribus. The returns get exponentially superior given sufficient holding period (see chart below). While Tyson Foods might have the lowest dividend yield among the peer group selected, it has grown its dividend payout steadily. Furthermore, the low payout ratio provides the company with plenty of room to increase the dividends when the opportunity arises.

Another benefit of having a low payout ratio is the sustainability of the dividend. The Schroders report listed consumer staples as a sector with an average dividend payout ratio of around 45 percent across an almost thirty-year period (January 1987 to September 2016), with the current level of 70 percent near the top end of the historical range (see chart below). Tyson Foods can arguably be considered as part of the "consumer staples" sector. Its 12.68 percent dividend payout ratio is easily the bottom of the range in that sector. In fact, the ratio would have been the lowest no matter which sector you are referencing. With its payout ratio at the low end of the historical norm and among its peer group, there is little to worry about the sustainability of the dividend payout.

More concretely, the slower pace of increase in the dividends paid compared to the increase in free cash flow demonstrates the prudence of Tyson Foods. With the exception of ConAgra, the other peers have given out more dividends than the growth in their free cash flow based on the five-year period. This fact alone does not mean that the dividend payout at these companies is not sustainable, but certainly for Tyson Foods, the dividend is secure.

Savings from Tax Reform

Finally, something which I typically look at when rounding up a company analysis - the effective tax rate. Tyson Foods has an effective tax rate of 31.79 percent, similar to Hormel Foods' 32.39 percent. In the earnings call yesterday, Dennis Leatherby, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Tyson Foods, provided an estimate of the company's adjusted effective tax rate at around 34.1 percent. President Donald Trump has outlined his plan to cut the income tax rate of public companies to 15 percent from 35 percent. Tyson Foods has been paying close to the US income tax rate as its international business is very small compared to the US operations. If the tax reform indeed comes to fruition, the resultant tax savings would certainly be substantial for Tyson Foods.

Conclusion

The short-term hiccups and lingering concerns over the company's involvement in the chicken price-fixing antitrust case continue to haunt Tyson Foods. The company guidance for FY2017 also weakened somewhat. However, the changes are expected and nothing surprising or negative for the long-term outlook of Tyson Foods. The recent revamp of the senior leadership team brings a refreshed management fervor to the company and should be regarded as a positive. There is the synergistic benefit from the two recent acquisitions and also the cost savings to look forward to. Already for 2018, the CFO has guided for a positive development - $50 million spending from a somewhat one-time event expense in 2017 would not recur. While waiting for the storm to pass, long-term investors are rewarded with a dividend payout that is sustainable and growing.

