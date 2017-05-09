Investing Is More Than Just Good Ideas

An iron-clad gut will keep you pulling trades regardless of what others are saying or the stock is doing.

You must believe in a system in order to stay the course when it seems to fail.

A successful investor needs to have a lot more than just good ideas. When I first started to invest with my own money about 16 years ago, I spent a lot of time looking for a "winning investment system". I felt that if I could find a strategy with high returns, the profits would follow. A certain high-growth momentum strategy by a famous investor seemed appealing. After funding my trading account and performing my first trade, I discovered something…I needed much more than an investment system with impressive backtesting. I needed to have certain inner qualities.

I loosely categorize these as the mind, the heart and the gut. These 3 aspects must work together for successful investing.

The Investing Brain

The brain is the center of reason. I believe that any long-term successful investment idea must be formed on sound logic that makes sense. Anyone can curve-fit data to make an impressive backwards looking chart. It is simple to start with winning stocks and work backwards to find some coincidental commonality that will most definitely not work going forward.

For example, over the past 12 months in the S&P 500, ticker symbols that started with the letter “L” delivered 4 to 5 times the return on average than stocks with ticker symbols that started with the letter “F”. Think Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) vs. Frontier Communications (FTR). This is a high-performing backwards looking system...but does it make sense? Do you think it has any reason to systematically out-perform going forward?

To highlight our next point on the heart, let’s use a system that appeals to our good senses. It is an idea borrowed from Joel Greeblatt and his Magic Formula which was published in his book, The Little Book That Beats the Market (2006). It is a sensible system mainly based on 2 factors:

Value or cheap stocks based on earnings

High profitability or return on capital

The Investing Heart

I use the heart to symbolize the root of belief. It is linked to the quality of faith that believes in your strategy over the long-term. Why is this needed?

Suppose you read Joel Greenblatt’s book near the end of 2006 and started investing using something similar to his tactics in 2007, although you modified it a little.

You only invested in S&P 500 (SPY) stocks. Held 10 stocks only Re-balanced and replaced stocks every 4 weeks You also don’t trade dividend paying stocks

Like I said, although you screened for stocks using the two factors (value and profitability), you adjusted the other parameters to suit your own needs. And the back-test looked great. This system from 1999 to 2007 returned an average of 22.6% annually with a little more than half the draw-down.

Now fast-forward 2 years of investing from January 2007 to January 2009. At the beginning of 2007 you beat the market by a little bit, but this reversed later on in the year. The charts, diagrams and the Joel Greenblatt inspired ranking system are compliments of Portfolio123.

Your winning system had a maximum draw-down of 61% and after 2 years you are under-performing by at least a few percentage points - as I didn’t include trading costs in this chart. You made some really awful trades such as Anthem (ANTM) which lost 38% in a 4 week period starting in late February 2008. Or a 33% loss with Humana (HUM) during that same time period. Or a 40% loss over a 4 week period with SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) in September 2008.

The questions you need to ask yourself are these:

Have the markets permanently changed?

Is this investment system broke?

Or is it going through a period of under-performance due to an irrational market which will later reverse?

You cannot be wishy-washy on this point. You must with your whole heart believe that the founding principles of this system are solid or you need to find a system that you do believe in. Virtually all strategies and styles will go through periods of stellar out-performance and sluggish under-performance.

If you don’t have faith in the system, what will happen? You will only trade based on what you can see, or what is currently happening, and you will lose a lot of profit. You may go to cash at the worst possible time to see if the system recovers. And when the system bounces back and rises, you jump back in having lost out on the gain. But now it is ready for a pull-back…and on and on it goes.

If your system is rooted firmly in sound logic and strongly appeals to your brain, you must form a strong belief that the system should be invested in even during extended periods of under-performance. Of course, you need to know when a system is broken and why it is failing to work – and this takes you back to the first point on logic.

The Investing Gut

The investing gut is closely tied into the brain and the heart. The gut is the short-term internal fortitude it takes to keep making trades according to the system. When a stock is up and the system says you need to sell, perhaps because prices rose faster than fundamentals and is no longer deep value, you need the strength to liquidate despite message boards running wild with rumors of an imminent price jump. Your iron gut is what will make you execute trade after trade even when a strategy is unprofitable.

The iron-clad stomach does not necessarily require a good strategy (brain) or even long-term belief (heart) in a system. You just need to have the ability to execute trades at all times and without hesitation. But unless you couple this with brain and heart – you could also become one of the worst investors. Imagine pulling trade after trade with a horrible strategy.

Now Take the year 2015 with our modified Greenblatt system.

The market is basically flat but we are down almost 30%! The system has long-term been a winner and we have faith in the underlying principles that it will recover…but you need to have the guts to go back to your trading platform after 12 losing months and keep entering in new orders. And if you are wondering how this system panned out since 2016 (from Jan 2016 until May 2017), it is still underperforming the market by 3.5%.

Learn From My Mistakes

My early investments did not perform well. Why? First of all, the high-growth and high-momentum investing from the dot-com craze had come to an end. More than just falling out of favor temporarily, I have serious doubts about the basis for the entire strategy. It would highlight stocks with a short-lived performance spurt – both earnings and price - where I would buy in before a sharp pullback followed by years of under-performance. Although it looked slick at first inspection, it lacked the logic that would stand up under intense scrutiny.

As I didn’t believe in the system, I didn’t stick with it. I needed to find a style that I wholeheartedly believed in. After a lot of reading, testing and reasoning, I found that I am a value investor who likes behavioral science to time entries and exits. I truly think that human nature and value are two foundation stones to build an investment strategy on.

I also learned something about my gut – it isn’t as strong as I thought it was. I would trade way too soon and too often out of fear. If you find yourself in the same boat with your gut, a simple fix is to have someone else actually execute the trades.

So if you are starting out, spend the time finding a style of investing that makes sense to you. Really investigate, not just stocks, but the actual reasons why a certain style of investing is sound (the brain). You’ll need to remind yourself of this during the next market crash when your portfolio is half-price. This will help you stay the course long-term (the heart) and keep pulling the trigger on trades (the gut) in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Portfolio123 is a partner link. If you decide to use their services long-term I may receive a small fee which comes at no additional charge to you.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.