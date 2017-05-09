Dolan And Knicks Enter Nightclub Business: $181M Tab For Madison Square Garden

James Dolan: A history of bad deals. Is this the top for bottle service?

TAO transaction is an expensive use of shareholder capital. Analysis of comps: $50M could have bought the entire Ruth's Chris Chain.

Author's note: While this deal occurred in February, I find it relevant for Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) shareholders, as it speaks to management's judgment in the use of shareholder capital.

Thesis:

Stewardship of capital is always important for investors. Purchasing a hot nightclub or restaurant is always risky since few stay hot for very long. Trends fade. The issue for investors is whether MSG and owner, James Dolan, are smart stewards of shareholder capital. Mr. Dolan has a spotty history of deals and one needs to question his ability to invest shareholder capital wisely.

TAO transaction:

It's a good time to be in the business of building five story-tall buddha statues, or making sparklers that you can stick in the tops of Champagne bottles. The company that owns Madison Square Garden (MSG), the Knicks, and Radio City Music Hall in NYC is joining forces with the operators of some of America's most profitable nightclubs and clubstaurants. James Dolan just bought a 62.5 percent stake In Tao Group, which operates Tao, Marquee, and Lavo in NYC, as well as scads of other venues around the world. MSG agreed to pay their new partners a $5 million management fee annually, TAO Group Operates 19 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Sydney, Australia

Brands: - Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.

TAO Deal: Madison Square Garden Company says it paid $181 million for a 62.5% stake in a new company called TAO Group. ~$250M total valuation for 19 venues.

Comparables:

It's hard to find comparables since the venue mix of TAO Group is both restaurants (TAO and others) and club venues (Marquee and others). Also, MSG did not provide financial details of the transaction.

In the premium restaurant space:

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is valued at $630M and has 150 restaurants.

Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG) has 53 restaurants.

RUTH Market Cap data by YCharts

Valuations:

Current valuations for the high-end restaurant business are quite high. Smart investors look to sell when assets are overvalued and buy when assets are undervalued.

RUTH data by YCharts

Upscale Bars:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) owns 41 adult nightclubs. And as we see, the entire market cap for its 41 venues is only $162M.

RICK Market Cap data by YCharts

Historical Perspective:

During the last recession, there were a lot of companies that were extremely undervalued, including Ruth's Chris.

As we see, the market cap for the entire Ruth's Chris Chain was less than $50M during the last recession.

Stewardship of Capital:

James Dolan: CEO

Past Deals:

Buying The Wiz:

Bankrupt Wiz Chain to Be Bought by Cablevision in Surprise Deal

But Jim Dolan has had his share of misadventures. Pursuing a goal of Cablevision as an integrated entertainment giant, he purchased the bankrupt Wiz stores and the Clearview Cinemas chain. The Wiz was a flop, posting losses of more than $250 million before it was liquidated, and Clearview has added little to Cablevision's bottom line.

Worst Run Franchise: Sports franchises can make a lot of money even if their fans are unhappy. However, the issue here is management and effectiveness.

The sports world, not to mention the team's hard-luck fans, has become bitterly critical of the Dolans. "Over the last six to eight years, they have been among the worst-run franchises in all of professional sports," says Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports-industry consultant.

Strategy: VIP Synergies

One could argue that there are some synergies between MSG and a VIP level customer. My issue is one of judgment and stewardship of investor capital.

Of course, the experts in bottle service and restaurants, The TAO Group, were looking to sell. Investors should be concerned that they know when things cannot get better for the bottle service niche.

I will leave it up to the reader to decide if this is a good long-term business or a fad that could end badly for shareholders.

Bottle Service:

Capitalizing on clubbing

From multileveled dance halls that occupy tens of thousands of square feet to exclusive VIP spots with $100,000-plus bottles of champagne,

Clubgoers wanting to make the grandest entrance of all can spend $5,000, more than five times as much as the $837 total spent by the average visitor, to be carried into one club on a sedan chair,

Those looking for ultra extravagance can drop $10,000 on a rare cognac and champagne blend sold at one club. This luxurious cocktail comes served in custom, gold-rimmed glassware, The Days Of VIP Bottle Service At New York City's Nightclubs Are So Over It looks like the era of pretty girls and bottle service is ending. The "models and bottles" lifestyle of NYC's club crowd are evolving as venues seek a more egalitarian atmosphere.

The consumer:

This deal is an expensive, leveraged play on the high-end consumer and the economy.

Conclusion:

The issue for investors is whether MSG and owner, James Dolan, are smart stewards of shareholder capital. Since Mr. Dolan has a spotty history of deals, one needs to question his ability to invest shareholder capital wisely. The intelligent investor is looking to sell assets when they are overvalued and buy assets that are undervalued. Even if this deal makes sense on a strategic basis, the assets seem incredibly overvalued.

