The Euro Makes A Marginal New High As France Speaks - Now It's Up To The British And Germans

On May 7, 2017, France elected 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron as President with around two-thirds of the popular vote. The pro-European powers in Brussels and Frankfurt breathed a sigh of relief as the French rejected the trend of opting for populist and nationalist choices in elections in 2016. Earlier this year, Austria and the Netherlands both elected status-quo candidates to office after the experiences of 2016 in the United Kingdom and the United States that were a warning sign for the future of the European Union and the euro currency.

However, President-elect Macron was an outsider candidate who formed En-Marche!, a new political party, after rejecting the course of France's Socialist Party where he was the Minister of the Economy, Finances, and Industry under outgoing President Hollande. Macron's challenge came from Marine Le Pen, the anti-European Union candidate who ran on a nationalist platform. However, Le Pen was a flawed candidate and a victim of her far-right past and father's reputation for anti-Semitism. Le Pen's anti-immigration message which ran counter to European policies was popular enough to capture the second most votes in the first round of the election but not to elect her the leader of the nation.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's election, the euro moved to a new high, but in a case of buy the rumor and sell the fact, the euro moved back below the $1.10 level against the dollar.

The French election turns out as expected

In a departure from the Brexit referendum last July and the U.S. Presidential election in November, there were few surprises in the French election. However, while President-elect Macron received a commanding victory over Le Pen, he only received about 43% of the vote. There was plenty of apathy as many officially or unofficially abstained from voting for either candidate. The polls showed Macron ahead by 20 percentage points going into the contest, and he won by 32 points. The one consistent in the election was that the polls continue to be wrong. They got the result right this time, but the difference of 12% is more than within the margin of polling error.

The conventional wisdom going into the election last weekend was that a Macron win would be supportive for the euro currency. The problem for the euro is that it rallied too early given the certainty of the outcome. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the euro had moved to above $1.10 against the dollar last week for the first time since November 2016 before the French election. The euro did make a new high in the immediate aftermath of the vote, and it reached $1.10360, but it turned south and closed at $1.0944, below the lows seen last Friday. The new high and close below the prior session's low created a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart in the euro and a bullish pattern on the dollar index on the daily charts.

The French election result was no surprise, but the reaction of the euro currency was as it turned out to be a sell the fact event. Given the technical trading pattern, the odds of a continuation of the downside action in the euro have increased.

June elections in Britain will give the Prime Minister the power to fight for a good deal

The next big election in Europe will be in the United Kingdom in June. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election to consolidate her domestic political base ahead of negotiations for Brexit with the European Union. Prime Minister May is currently one of the most popular leaders in the world even though she has less than one year under her belt as the political head of the U.K.

Right now, polls in the U.K. are predicting a significant victory for the British Prime Minister which will go a long way in giving her the confidence and leverage to fight the good fight with the E.U. ministers in Brussels. Moreover, it is likely that the Trump administration will be supportive of the British leader in her quest to divorce from Europe as the current political climate in the U.S. is closer to the U.K. when it comes to ideology. Negotiations over the terms of Brexit are likely to cause some volatility in the euro currency. Europe tends to go on vacation during the summer months but this year could see lots of issues facing the E.U.

A challenging summer could be coming for the continent

The French election was, in many ways, a referendum for business as usual in Europe. While President Macron will attempt to move the nation more towards free market capitalism and away from the socialist ideology of his predecessor, the French result is a clear message that the nation remains a member in good standing and a leader in Brussels and Frankfurt. At the same time, two issues could weigh on Europe in the weeks and months ahead. First, and foremost, is the potential for more terrorist attacks across the continent. With ISIS sending so many individuals back to Europe the chances for lone wolf and small cell attacks has increased dramatically. While the authorities have been able to stop several attacks over recent weeks, it may be impossible to stop them all. At the same time, economic issues in Italy threaten to come to a head and cause the E.U. to focus on the economic health of the southern member nation. Italy has been an economic basket case for years, and the potential for bank failures and other financial issues continues to simmer. An economic crisis in Italy that leads to a Greek-like bailout will cost the richer nations in Europe a boatload and could impact the upcoming Germany election in September.

Germany votes in September

It is likely that the current leadership of Germany is breathing easiest in the wake of the Macron victory on Sunday. Perhaps the biggest winner of all was Angela Merkel who will be standing for her fourth term in September. After the elections in the U.K. and U.S. in 2016, the terrorist attacks in France, Belgium, and Germany over recent months, and the wave of nationalism sweeping the world, the German leadership watched as France voted.

Merkel is the odds-on favorite to secure another term but events this summer could change the mood of the electorate. Germany is the economic leader of Europe and the economy in the nation is strong. However, if Merkel were to lose her election to a Brexit or a right-wing candidate, the future of Europe will be in worse shape than if Le Pen had won in France.

The largest economy in Europe will cast the deciding vote on the future of the Union and euro currency

The German election will be the ultimate line in the sand for the future of Europe. In many ways, Chancellor Merkel is the leader of the E.U. The new French President has already stated that he will travel to meet with the German leader in the coming days to pay his respects. The Chancellor and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble both supported Macron as did many, if not most, other European leaders. The trend of shocking election results from 2016 has not continued in 2017 as Austria, the Netherlands, and now France has all voted pro-E.U. status quo candidates into office. However, the ultimate shocker and slap in the face for the future of the E.U. and euro currency would be a Merkel defeat in September. Politics is a very sensitive game and the events over coming months could sway the German electorate away from the current leadership. While short-term events can influence election results, those results shape long-term policy. Therefore, the fickle nature of sentiment in Germany during the summer months could change the political course in Europe if the nation delivers what would be the biggest shocker yet in September.

The price action in the euro following the outcome of the French election tells us that Europe continues to face lots of challenges in the months ahead on the political and economic fronts. Meanwhile, terrorist activity on the continent this summer could bolster the chances of the far-right in Germany which would undermine the European Union. The market is still basking in the glow of the Macron victory but that will wear off soon, and Germany will take center stage with even more on the line in their election.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.