The Trial Data That Sunk Aerie's Potential Market

The new safety data won't factor in to the eventual FDA decision, but it does limit the market for Aerie's drugs.

Clinical-stage biopharma Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) has two glaucoma treatments in the regulatory process. New trial data for the lead drug was released last month as part of a study required for European approval, not FDA approval. But the data released raised some serious concerns about the leading drug's potential market share - and the potential market of the second drug, which is a combo therapy containing the first.

What information came out in that trial, and how does it combine with the previous patient restrictions to create a very small potential market for Aerie?

Background: The Trial and Aerie's Products

The Rocket 4 trial, necessary for the European regulatory filing for glaucoma drug Rhopressa, showed a notably worse safety profile than we saw in the Rocket 2 trial that's bolstering the NDA.

In April, Aerie reported topline safety and efficacy data for lead drug Rhopressa in Rocket 4. The six-month trial met its primary endpoint and the data but there was still a notable area of concern in the new data. Let's back up a second to understand Aerie's products.

Aerie only has two drugs in development and both treat the same ocular problem. Glaucoma refers to a set of similar degenerative eye conditions defined by damage to the optic nerve, usually caused by a rise of intraocular pressure, or IOP. The normal range of IOP is between 12 and 22 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) but an imbalance between the production and drainage of ocular fluid can send the IOP levels dangerously high - high enough to start putting pressure on the optic nerve, leading to damage. There are four different ways to achieve a reduction in IOP and Aerie's lead drug targets three of the ways while the secondary combo drug hits all four.

Rhopressa's Past Woes

Aerie's lead drug Rhopressa belongs to an emerging class of medications called Rho kinase inhibitors, or ROCK inhibitors. Rhopressa has hit some developmental bumps along the way, including underperforming in a mid-stage trial when compared to latanoprost, an established drug from the prostaglandin class that often goes up against wannabes in trials. Latanoprost achieved a 1 mm Hg better IOP improvement than Rhopressa. But Aerie figured out that latanoprost only won in patients with IOP over 26 mm Hg.

Aerie then asked the FDA for permission to shift the primary IOP endpoint in the late-stage Rocket 2 trial. Permission was granted and the range dropped from 20 mm Hg - 27 mm Hg to the more favorable 20 mm Hg - 25 mm Hg. Rhoperssa was then able to show noninferiority to latanoprost. According to an old Baltimore eye survey Aerie includes in its presentations, the IOP shift downwards could still potentially cover 80% of glaucoma patients with primary open angle glaucoma, which is the most common type.

(Image Source: Company 8K)

Noninferiority and a decent looking safety profile made Rocket 2 a natural for supporting the NDA application. Aerie also had Rocket 3 and Rocket 4 underway, which were required for regulatory approval in Canada and Europe, respectively, but not required for the filing in the United States.

But the Rocket 4 data release showed a significant safety difference to Rocket 2 and that safety difference could shrink Rhopressa's potential market - and take Aerie's second drug candidate down with it.

Rocket 4 Safety Proflie Worse than Rocket 2, Timolol

Here's a look at the adverse events breakdown from Rocket 2. The trial design:

(Image source: Company 8K)

The most notable adverse events at 3 months was conjunctival hyperemia or eye redness with just short of half of patients experiencing the problem. But the number had dropped to less than 30% by the 12-month data. The only event to go up at 12 months was corneal deposits. But everything else was relatively uncommon to start with and didn't become much more common the longer the patients were receiving Rhopressa.

Now let's take a look at the Rocket 4 adverse events as a comparison. Trial design:

That's not a great safety profile. Now we have the eye redness, cornea deposits (cornea verticilliata), and conjunctival hemorrhage as areas of major concern with installation site erythema also raising an eyebrow.

The note at the bottom excluding patients with timolol is important and highlights Aerie's problem. Timolol is a generic beta blocker, a class of medications more commonly prescribed for high blood pressure. Beta blockers are contraindicated for glaucoma patients who have respiratory or heart problems. But for those who aren't contraindicated, doesn't the safety data above make timolol seem like the better option?

Rhopressa Will Win Approval, But Will Patients Come?

The safety profile is concerning but the adverse events aren't so terrible as to dissuade the FDA from approving Rhopressa. But will patients want to use the treatment? Rhopressa is only noninferior to a leading prostaglandin, a class of drugs with relatively low side effects, and the safety profile looks worse than a beta blocker in patients who aren't contraindicated. Patients with IOP above the 25 mm HG are also going to be out of luck.

So we're looking at a glaucoma drug likely to have a label restriction limited to only mild glaucoma patients that has a safety profile worse than prostaglandins and adverse eye events worse than a beta blocker in patients who don't have a contraindication. And Roclatan is just Rhopressa with a prostaglandin kicker. Yay?

Final Thoughts

I previously was a bit more optimistic about Rhopressa and Roclatan's potential to at least reach underserved glaucoma patients. But the potential patient pool keeps narrowing due to the possible label limitations and the increasing number of adverse event concerns. The situation is similar to the PCSK9 class of cholesterol drugs that were touted as the next big thing but mostly lost out to the cheaper and mostly efficient statins in all but a slim population of patients.

Rhopressa and Roclatan will still likely receive FDA approval and make it to market. But the drugs might not stand much of a chance of unseating prostaglandins as the treatment of choice especially since lower cost generics are available in that class.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.